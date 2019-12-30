Interesting Things You Need to Know
January Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Frank Langella, 82, actor, Bayonne, NJ, 1938.
2 – Christy Turlington, 51, model, Walnut Creek, CA, 1969.
3 – Eli Manning, 39, football player, New Orleans, LA, 1981.
4 – Doris Kearns Goodwin, 77, historian, Brooklyn, NY, 1943.
5 – January Jones, 42, actress, Sioux Falls, SD, 1978.
6 – Eddie Redmayne, 38, actor, London, England, 1982.
7 – Nicolas Cage, 56, actor, born Nicolas Coppola, Long Beach, CA,1964.
8 – Bob Eubanks, 83, game show host (The Newlywed Game), Flint, MI, 1937.
9 – Nina Dobrev, 31, actress (The Vampire Diaries), born Nikolina Konstantinova Dobreva, Sofia, Bulgaria, 1989.
10 – Jemaine Clement, 46, actor, comedian (Flight of the Conchords), Masterton, New Zealand, 1974.
11 – Phyllis Logan, 64, actress (Downton Abbey), Paisley, Scotland, 1956.
12 – Jeff Bezos, 56, founder, Amazon.com, Albuquerque, NM, 1964.
13 – Liam Hemsworth, 30, actor, born Melbourne, Australia, 1990.
14 – Shepard Smith, 56, news anchor, born David Shepard Smith, Jr, at Holly Springs, MS, 1964.
15 – Pitbull, 39, rapper, record producer, born Armando Christian Perez, Miami, FL, 1981.
16 – Marilyn Horne, 86, opera singer, Bradford, PA, 1934.
17 – Calvin Harris, 36, DJ, singer, music producer, born Adam Richard Wiles, Dumfries, Scotland, 1984.
18 – Jane Horrocks, 56, actress (Absolutely Fabulous), Lancashire, England, 1964.
19 – Shelley Fabares, 78, actress (The Donna Reed Show), Santa Monica, CA, 1942 (some sources say 1944).
20 – Questlove, 49, musician, television personality (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), born Ahmir-Khalib Thompson, Philadelphia, PA, 1971.
21 – Robby Benson, 64, actor (Search for Tomorrow), born Robin Segal, Dallas, TX, 1956.
22 – Christopher Masterson, 40, actor (Malcolm in the Middle), Long Island, NY, 1980.
23 – Tiffani Thiessen, 46, actress (Beverly Hills 90210), Long Beach, CA, 1974.
24 – Mischa Barton, 34, actress (The O.C.), London, England, 1986.
25 – Alicia Keys, 39, musician, singer, Harlem, NY, 1981.
26 – Jules Feiffer, 91, cartoonist, writer, New York, NY, 1929.
27 – Bridget Fonda, 56, actress, Los Angeles, CA, 1964.
28 – Alan Alda, 84, actor, (M*A*S*H), director, born Alphonso D’Abruzzo, New York, NY, Jan 28, 1936.
29 – Adam Lambert, 38, singer, television personality (American Idol), Indianapolis, IN, 1982.
30 – Felipe VI of Bourbon and Greece, 52, King of Spain, Madrid, Spain, 1968.
31 – Kerry Washington, 43, actress, Bronx, NY, 1977.
Save time: Tip your waitress $10,000
It’s New Year’s Eve. You’ve never had a DUI before and you don’t think you’ll get one now.
So one for the road?
Before you take that drink and get behind the wheel, tip your waitress $10,000.
Can’t afford that kind of tip? Then you can’t afford a DUI either.
There’s a world of grief, expense, and a lot of time and trouble with a DUI. If you get one, you are guaranteed to spend the next year or so coping with the consequences.
The cost in dollars of a drunk driving conviction is staggering. Alcohol.org estimates the cost of a drunk driving conviction to be $10,000 to $25,000. But in some states the cost is much higher.
Here are some of the costs in terms of money and time:
– You’re going to jail. Bail yourself out for $100 to $2,500.
– Bail your car out of impound: $100 to $1,200.
– Hire an attorney. $1,500 to $5,000. Double that for a previous offense.
– Pay a fine: $150 to $1,800.
– Pay for jail time fee: $10-$300.
– Pay for sentencing fee: $100-$250.
– Pay probation fee: $200-$1,200.
– Pay for random drug tests: $100 each time or more.
– Do community service. There goes your free time.
– Pay for community service supervision: $100.
– Pay driver responsibility fees in some states: $1,000-$2,500.
– Attend alcohol and drug treatment classes. Pay a fee for them from $1,000-$3,000.
– Get your vehicle fitted with an ignition lock device: $500 to $1,500.
– Get your license reinstated: $20-$200.
– Find alternate transportation while you are in the process.
– Breathe deeply when you see your insurance premium rise between $1,000 and $10,000.
Old saw may be true: Practice does make perfect
Joke: How do you get to Carnegie Hall? Answer: Practice, practice, practice.
Tucked into our brains are the mysterious channels of memory: The kind that finds keys, remembers the route across country, knows how to ride a bike, recalls Grandma’s red dress, and relives that special Christmas when brother came home from college.
All of these kinds of “remembering” represent special kinds of memory, one of which is called “procedural memory.”
According to Rebecca Rupp, author of Committed to Memory (Crown, 1998), procedural memory is a process of knowing how. It is procedural memory that lets us, after many years, swim or type without thinking about the keys.
Some say it is procedural memory that makes experts and geniuses, more than genetics, more than brain power, more than special gifts.
In fact, if you have 10 years and complete dedication, no matter what age you are, procedural memory can probably make you an expert at something, or get you very close to it.
Practice can compensate for age-related declines in motor abilities and general reaction time, according to a study at the University of Potsdam in Germany. The study showed that older dedicated professional musicians, those who practiced consistently and constantly, performed equally as well as their younger peers.
Procedural memory has been said to create champions. Researcher Michael Howe, writing in New Scientist, argues that ordinary people can be brilliant if given sufficient practice to build up procedural memory.
One example is a group of 18th-century orphans taught the violin by Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi. The children came from impoverished backgrounds of extreme deprivation and sorrow before being taken into a church-run orphanage. Nonetheless, after years of instruction by the famous composer, a stunning 30 percent of the orphaned girls developed prodigious musical abilities — a far higher percentage of musical prodigies than would be found in the average population of girls.
Practice, it seems, really does make perfect.
Time to get happy!
Get up, get out, and get happy. Experts say that even if you have to fake it, you’ll soon be merry — or at least a little happier.
People can have a good reason to be wistful or even blue at Christmas. Family members are not always near, or physical conditions can limit activities.
Strange that just when we can’t remember where we put the car keys, memories from 30 years ago are accessible in every detail. It’s great to remember the good times, but to be happy today we need to stay in the present.
According to happiness guru Gretchen Rubin, the key is to actively plan for holidays and make new memories. Here are some ideas:
*Consider some things you have loved: Songs, gift-giving, family. Start asking around early for churches that have carols and holiday activities. If you need a ride, ask at the church office.
* Find out who needs a gift and give it!
* Gather your own ‘family’ of neighbors and friends for a pitch-in dinner. It doesn’t have to be on Dec. 25.
The bottom line: Make a plan and get out of the house.
Do ask others about their plans; people often love to share holidays.
Be grateful for the holiday you make for yourself. Don’t compare this Christmas to happier times in the past and try not to compare this Christmas to the holiday you imagined it would be. Create something for yourself and enjoy it, whether it is a modest decoration and dinner with a friend, or an all-out bash.
Drinking responsibly over the holidays: what you should know
Car crashes are more common on Christmas and New Year’s Eve than at any other time during the winter. Here are a few reminders that’ll help you celebrate the holidays safely.
Driving under the influence is risky
The dangers of driving while impaired are well known. According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), over half of the fatal crashes that occur every year involve drivers who test positive for drugs or alcohol. Cannabis is detected roughly half the time that drugs are involved.
Whenever you get behind the wheel, you’re responsible for the safety of the passengers in your vehicle. You’re also obligated to those you share the road with. Though driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol may seem like a small matter, by doing so you’re in fact risking many lives. Waiting for a cab or spending the night on a friend’s couch may seem inconvenient, but it’s a small price to pay to ensure everyone’s safety, your own included.
How to get sober if you’re impaired
Once you’ve consumed alcohol, it will remain in your bloodstream and affect your cognitive and motor functions for several hours, no matter how many cups of coffee you drink or how much food you eat. Indeed, there’s no quick way to get sober. Therefore, the best strategy is to simply sleep it off or call a cab, a designated driver service, or a friend or family member to take you home.
Ensure your friends get home safely
If you notice that a friend, colleague or family member is planning to drive even though they’ve had a few drinks, try to talk them (possibly away from other guests so they don’t feel attacked). Offer to call them a cab and, if they become confrontational, get someone to help you. If all else fails, you may need to call the police.
Driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol is risky but getting behind the wheel while tired or distracted can also cause road accidents. The American Automobile Association reports that driver inattention is responsible for nearly 4 million crashes in North America every year.
Must-have holiday accessories
No outfit is complete without the perfect accessories. Here’s how to style your holiday looks this season.
Women
Belts over clothes. Forget the belt loops on your jeans. This season, create a perfectly cinched waist by wearing your belts over dresses, skirts and coats.
Capes. If you love dramatic, gothic inspired looks, you’re in luck. Wear a cape instead of a coat or sweater this season to keep you warm.
Showy tights. Upgrade your outfit with a trendy pair of tights. Bright colors and bold patterns are the way to go.
Shiny shoes. To add interest to an otherwise neutral outfit, choose pumps or flats adorned with buckles, chains and rhinestones. Kitten heels are especially chic this winter.
Men
Rings. You don’t have to be married to wear rings. From simple bands to audacious pieces that mimic sports championship rings, one or two are sure to complete your party look.
Extra-long scarves. This season, the biggest fashion houses adorned their models with floor-grazing scarves. Handknitted or woven styles are the trendiest, just be sure to wrap yours around your neck a few times so you don’t trip.
Skateboarding shoes. The ultimate in cool, casual shoes, this timeless type of footwear goes well with nearly any outfit. Wear them with a formal suit, jeans and a T-shirt or anything in between. To avoid looking lazy, opt for a clean, white pair.
Are you ready to turn heads this season? If so, wearing these accessories is sure to make you stand out.
Runway styles for the holidays
Wondering what to wear over the holidays? Here are the top trends for winter.
Long skirts. Pleated, belted, flowy or pencil, any shape or style goes, as long as the skirt falls well below your knees. Try a pencil skirt that reaches mid-calf for your work shindig or a ruffled, ankle-length confection for a dinner out with friends.
Turtlenecks. This perennial cold-weather favorite will keep you cozy all winter. Pair one with jeans for a casual day look or with a long-pleated skirt to create the perfect party outfit.
Snakeskin. Snakeskin prints lend a luxurious air to any outfit. To make a bold statement, try the pattern on leather pants or a flowy skirt. For a more subtle iteration of the trend, choose a snakeskin purse or pair of shoes.
Sparkle and shine. From beaded, ethereal gowns to 80s-inspired sequined dresses, the perfect party look this season is one that shimmers. Opt for shiny fabrics and pieces that glitter.
Plaid. Tartan, houndstooth and checks are all the rage this season, but designers are using these prints in unexpected ways. Innovations include using brighter than usual colors and pairing different plaid prints on a single garment.
Once you’ve found a look you love, marry it with sparkling accessories — you’re sure to make a splash at your upcoming holiday events.
