January Celebrity Birthdays!

It’s New Year’s Eve. You’ve never had a DUI before and you don’t think you’ll get one now.

So one for the road?

Before you take that drink and get behind the wheel, tip your waitress $10,000.

Can’t afford that kind of tip? Then you can’t afford a DUI either.

There’s a world of grief, expense, and a lot of time and trouble with a DUI. If you get one, you are guaranteed to spend the next year or so coping with the consequences.

The cost in dollars of a drunk driving conviction is staggering. Alcohol.org estimates the cost of a drunk driving conviction to be $10,000 to $25,000. But in some states the cost is much higher.

Here are some of the costs in terms of money and time:

– You’re going to jail. Bail yourself out for $100 to $2,500.

– Bail your car out of impound: $100 to $1,200.

– Hire an attorney. $1,500 to $5,000. Double that for a previous offense.

– Pay a fine: $150 to $1,800.

– Pay for jail time fee: $10-$300.

– Pay for sentencing fee: $100-$250.

– Pay probation fee: $200-$1,200.

– Pay for random drug tests: $100 each time or more.

– Do community service. There goes your free time.

– Pay for community service supervision: $100.

– Pay driver responsibility fees in some states: $1,000-$2,500.

– Attend alcohol and drug treatment classes. Pay a fee for them from $1,000-$3,000.

– Get your vehicle fitted with an ignition lock device: $500 to $1,500.

– Get your license reinstated: $20-$200.

– Find alternate transportation while you are in the process.

– Breathe deeply when you see your insurance premium rise between $1,000 and $10,000.