Knights of Columbus vocations celebration dinner
The Knights of Columbus held a dinner to honor the young men and women of St. John the Baptist who are pursuing a religious vocation. During the January 4th event, over 150 attendees heard about the call they received, encouraging them to become servants of God. Father Carter Griffin was the keynote speaker. The Parish is extremely proud of those who have discerned their calling and thankful to the parents and other adults who have provided guidance to them.
The John Carrell Jenkins Council #7771 of the Knights of Columbus is dedicated to Charity, Unity, Fraternity, and Patriotism. They support their parish and community through a variety of programs.
Community Foundation announces 2020 “Stars”
The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley will recognize Mr. Gerald J.J. Smith and the late Ms. Fran Ricketts as their 2020 Community Stars at the Foundation’s annual awards dinner on January 9, 2020. The event will be held at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club in Front Royal.
Mr. Smith, President of Valley Proteins Inc., will be feted for his philanthropic support across numerous nonprofit agencies across our region. During his career at Valley Proteins the company has grown to be the largest privately owned recycler of animal by-products and waste cooking oils operating in North America.
Fran Ricketts will receive posthumous recognition for her forty plus years of dedicated service to the community as President of Congregational-Community Action Project (C-CAP.) Ms. Ricketts passed away in July, 2019.
Established in 2001, the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley (CFNSV) is a tax-exempt public charity that strengthens the local community, including the city of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick and Warren, by enabling donors to create charitable funds that address a wide range of interests. Today, the CFNSV is comprised of 116 diverse funds with investments exceeding $5.9 million, and the CFNSV has returned more than $1.5 million to the community in grants, scholarships, and pass-through funds.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of January 3rd
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, January 3:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Doolittle”
- “Bad Boys for Life”
- “Birds of Prey”
- “Fantasy Island”
- “Sonic the Hedgehog”
- “Onward”
Ring in the New Year at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club New Year’s Eve Party
Ring in the New Year with family and friends. Enjoy the Dinner Buffet, Party Favors, Photo Booth, Dancing Music provided by DJ Bobby Lytton, 50/50, Door Prizes, Late Night Snacks and Complimentary Champagne to toast in the New Year.
Reservations are $65.00 per person, or get a group of 10 together and purchase a table for $600.00 to save $50.00.
Reservations will be taken until December 27, 2019, at noon, or until sold out. CLICK HERE to get your tickets!
The Rotary Club of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Blood Drive: Give the “gift of life” and get a long sleeved t-shirt
All are invited to the Rotary Club of the Shenandoah Valley (The Area ONE|ders) holiday blood drive on Friday, December 27th, 2pm-7pm, at the Front Royal United Methodist Church (1 W. Main St. Front Royal) to be a hero and give the GIFT OF LIFE! Blood supply levels are especially low over the holidays.
Please visit www.redcrossblood.org for more info. While not required, you can speed things up by completing your RapidPass®. The process is simple, just 4 steps – and takes about 10 to 15 minutes. Get started with some initial information, read through the pre-donation materials, answer your health history questions and print, download or email your RapidPass® to yourself, and bring it with you. ONE PINT OF BLOOD CAN SAVE UP TO THREE LIVES! Thanks to all of the loyal regular donors, and welcome to future donors who would like to become regulars on this drive series that runs approximately every 56ish days!
- Approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S.
- Nearly 7,000 units of platelets and 10,000 units of plasma are needed daily in the U.S.
WHY give blood?
You don’t need a special reason to give blood. You just need your own reason.
- Some of us give blood because we were asked by a friend.
- Some know that a family member or a friend might need blood some day.
- Some believe it is the right thing to do.
- Some do it for the free cookies and juice, cool sticker and time off from work.
- But EVERYONE enjoys the great feeling of helping save lives!
WHAT are the general Blood Donor Requirements?
- Be in good general health and feeling well.
- Be at least 17 years old in most states (16 years old with parental consent in some states).
- Weigh at least 110 pounds. Additional weight requirements apply for donors 18 years old and younger and all high school donors.
- Have not donated blood in the last 56 days.
Download the BLOOD DONOR APP to save time!
THANKS for joining us in helping to replenish the blood supply by donating! If you can’t give, please take a moment to invite someone else to donate! Sometimes, all it takes is a heartfelt ASK and a person will become a blood donor for LIFE, and YOU can be a part of saving countless lives by inspiring a new donor!
If you can’t make it, the next local community drive is being held at:
12/31/19
Fitness Evolution
485 South Street | Front Royal, VA 22630
9AM – 1PM
1/8/20
Samuels Public Library
330 E Criser Rd | Front Royal, VA 22630
10AM-2PM
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for January
General Education Development:
Samuels Public Library invites you to register and attend the General Education Development course. This course will be every Tuesday and Thursday from 10:00 A.M-12:30 P.M (except on school holidays or closings). The GED course is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. The GED class will not be meeting the first week in January due to the New Years holiday.
English as a Second Language Discussion Group:
Samuels Public Library invites you to come out and join us for our English as a Second language discussion group starting. This is a conversational English language class for adults whose primary language is not English. All skill levels are welcome. Practice speaking English in a welcoming, group atmosphere. This group meets every Tuesday & Thursday at 10:00 am. This group will not be meeting the first week in January due to the New Years holiday.
Genealogy Nuts: Shake Your Family Tree:
Samuels Public Library invites you to a workshop for beginning to advanced genealogists. Discover your family roots with a team of genealogists who together have researched more than 50,000 names. Classes are held 1st & 3rd Wednesday nights at 6:30 pm. (January, 15th). The group will not be meeting the 1st Wed. due to News Years holiday.
Crochet Group:
Samuels Public Library invites you to come out and learn how to crochet or share your talents. The group will meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 10:00 A.M (January 8th & January 22nd). All ability levels welcome. This Group will not be meeting on the fourth Wednesday of the month due to the winter holidays.
Books & Beyond Discussion Group:
Samuels Public Library invites you to the Books & Beyond Bookclub Wednesday, January 15th at 10:00 A.M. where there will be a special poetry discussion. Participants will share a poem by Pulitzer prize winning poet Mary Jane Oliver, who passed away in January of 2019.
Library Closings:
The Library will be closed Tuesday, December 31st and Wednesday, January 1st in observance of the New Years Holiday. The library will resume normal hours of operation on Thursday, January 2nd. In addition, the library will be closed Monday January 20th in observance of Martin Luther King Day. Normal hours of operation will resume Tuesday, January 21st.
