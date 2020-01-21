Making your dream home: advice for the would-be builder

Are you thinking about building your own home? While there are many advantages of designing a space that works for your family in every way, here are some things you should consider before breaking ground.

Location

Do you want to live in the city or suburbs? If so, it may be hard to find an unoccupied plot. In this case, you may need to look further away from your desired location in order to find land where you can build.

Blueprints

If you build the house in a subdivision, you may be able to use pre-made builder’s plans. However, for a more customized home, you’ll need to hire an architect instead.

Lifestyle

When making design choices, it’s important to think about how you plan to use the house both now and in the future. For example, a steep set of stairs may not seem like a big deal right now, but they may prove difficult if you choose to raise a family or grow old in your home.

If you do decide to build, remember that the home will eventually need to be sold. For this reason, it’s a good idea to make design choices that aren’t so luxurious that you’ll be priced out of the area or that are so quirky that other people won’t want it.