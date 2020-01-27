Overnight lane closures on I-66 for demolition at Route 123 and Waples Mill Road overpass this week, Jan. 27-Feb. 1

Demolition of the current ramp from I-66 West to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) South, and partial demolition of the Waples Mill Road bridge over I-66 will require overnight lane closures on I-66 East and West between Blake Lane and Monument Drive starting Monday, Jan. 27, through Saturday, Feb. 1.

Demolition of the Waples Mill Road bridge over I-66 will begin as early as tonight, Monday, Jan. 27. Demolition of the Route 123 flyover ramp is planned to begin Wednesday night, Jan. 29. Demolition activities for both bridges are anticipated to last approximately three weeks.

Details include:

Monday, Jan. 27, through Thursday, Jan. 30

I-66 West from Blake Lane to Route 50

• A single lane will close at 9 p.m.

• Three lanes will close by 11 p.m. for overhead bridge demolition at Waples Mill Road and the Route 123 ramp (begins Wednesday, Jan. 29).

• Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.

• All lanes will open by 5 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 29, and Thursday, Jan 30

I-66 East from Monument Drive to Route 123

• A single lane will close by 9 p.m.

• Two lanes will close by 10 p.m. for overhead bridge demolition at Waples Mill Road.

• Traffic approaching Route 123 will be diverted to the collector-distributor lane on the right.

• Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.

• All lanes will open by 5 a.m.

Friday, Jan. 31

I-66 East from West Ox Road to Route 123

• A single lane will close at 9 p.m.

• Three lanes will close by 11 p.m. for overhead bridge demolition at Waples Mill Road and Route 123.

• Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.

• All lanes will open by 9 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1

I-66 East from Monument Drive to Waples Mill Road

• A single lane will close by 9 p.m.

• Two lanes will close by 10 p.m. for overhead bridge demolition at Waples Mill Road.

• Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.

• All lanes will open by 9 a.m.

The Waples Mill Road bridge over I-66 is being rebuilt to provide room for future mass transit as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project. This work is being done in phases in order to maintain traffic on Waples Mill Road throughout demolition and reconstruction.

The current ramp from I-66 West to Route 123 South is being demolished to allow construction of new ramps for the redesigned I-66/Route 123 Interchange, to include Express Lanes access to and from the east and west.

All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if inclement conditions occur.