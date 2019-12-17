Local Government
Seven candidates for vacant Front Royal Town Council seat introduce themselves
During a work session closed meeting Monday evening, December 16, the Front Royal Town Council interviewed seven candidates for Mayor Gene Tewalt’s now-vacant council seat. Tewalt vacated his council seat to be sworn in as mayor after his November defeat of Hollis Tharpe in a two-way special election race to fill the balance of Tharpe’s term following appointed Interim Mayor Matt Tederick’s resignation to become interim town manager in the wake of Joe Waltz’s resignation.
Prior to the start of the closed session interviews Mayor Tewalt told media present there would be no announcement following the interviews. He said it likely council would announce a choice at a special meeting called for January 6. Tewalt noted that if the seat was not filled by January 10 it would go to the court for a judicial appointment to fill the vacant seat.
Royal Examiner conducted brief video interviews with those seven candidates as they waited their turns in the revolving door, 20-minutes allotted per candidate interview process beginning at 6 p.m. Monday at Town Hall, except for one candidate, Ben Raneiri who chose to do his interview post closed door interview with council. Joining Queen Consulting and Technology IT professional Raneiri in contention for the vacant council seat were retired property management professional and local activist Paul Gabbert (64); retired Raytheon manager Jim Hart (74); attorney and former federal EPA and DOD employee and current Town Planning Commission Vice-Chairman Joe McFadden (37); former private sector and Town land surveyor and current Town Planning Commissioner and Blue Ridge Heritage Project local organizer Daryl Merchant (63); former federal director of the Office of Refugee Resettlement and then senior advisor in the Center for Faith and Opportunity Initiatives under the Department of Health and Human Services until June 2019 Scott Lloyd (40); and long-time Warren County teacher Lori (Athey) Cockrell (53).
See the candidates introduce themselves and explain their reasons for applying for the vacant Town Council position in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Decision on County Supervisors Removal Petition not likely until January 2020
After hearing just over 40 minutes of counsel arguments on a defense motion to dismiss the citizen Removal Petition against the entire Warren County Board of Supervisors, Judge Bruce D. Albertson took those contrasting legal stances under advisement. The Harrisonburg-based Chief Judge of Virginia’s 26th Judicial District handling the myriad EDA-related civil and criminal cases told the plaintiffs and defendants present and their attorneys that he would likely not have a decision before the turn of the year.
That fact makes that decision a moot point for three lame-duck supervisors who will be leaving office at the turn of the year due to either retirement, board Chairman Dan Murray and Linda Glavis; or defeat at the polls in November, board Vice-Chair Tom Sayre. None of that trio was in court Tuesday afternoon for the lone 2 p.m. civil docket matter in Warren County Circuit Court.
However, Happy Creek Supervisor Tony Carter and Fork District Supervisor Archie Fox, whose seats were not up for election this year, were interested spectators along with County Administrator Doug Stanley. Carter, Fox and Stanley on the defense side of Circuit Courtroom “B” were heavily outnumbered by interested citizens nearly filling the plaintiff’s side of the courtroom.
What they heard was a restating of the defense contention that the County’s elected officials did not have direct oversight of the activities of former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jennifer McDonald, and so have been wrongly targeted by the citizen ire over what stands at this point as a $21.3 million EDA financial scandal and resulting civil and criminal litigation. McDonald is alleged to have been the primary player in that financial scandal in the wake of the Cherry Bekaert investigative audit of EDA finances commissioned by the EDA and County Supervisors in September 2018.
McDonald currently faces 32 related financial felony charges and is the connecting figure in the EDA’s $21.3 million civil litigation against 14 defendants. Those defendants include several relatives, friends and business associates among others, accused of conspiring to defraud the EDA over a period of years during her decade of executive leadership of the Town-County economic development authority. Several of those civil case defendants have a decision pending on defense motions to strike them from the civil litigation alleging an intertwined conspiracy revolving around McDonald.
James Cornwell, co-defense counsel with current County Attorney Jason Ham, took the lead Tuesday afternoon in presenting the defendants’ case for dismissal of the Removal Petition. Recently appointed Rockingham County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Parker argued for the citizen plaintiffs.
Cornwell reminded the court that the misdemeanor criminal misfeasance and nonfeasance charges against all the supervisor that played heavily in the Removal Petition had been dismissed by the court. In granting that dismissal Judge Albertson ruled that he could find no basis, even in English Common Law upon which former EDA Special Grand Jury prosecutor Bryan Layton had based those charges brought by the EDA Special Grand Jury, that such unintentional acts of negligence were criminal by statute in Virginia.
However, Parker argued that while the criminal charges were gone, the negligent behavior of the county’s elected officials remained for consideration in civil court. In the now-dismissed misdemeanor criminal charges that negligence is alleged to have allowed the then EDA executive director to move another $309,000 dollars after the Cherry Bekaert forensic audit of the McDonald-led EDA had begun in September 2018.
And the Removal Petition alleges the county supervisors failed to heed “red flags” concerning McDonald’s ongoing conduct in 2018, including a published story earlier that year in which she alleged $2 million in casino slot machine gambling winnings over a three-year period during which she was using large amounts of cash in her private real estate business; acknowledging falsifying invoices; and land for a “data center project being sold substantially below market value”.
Cornwell countered for the defendants that the Warren County Board of Supervisors has no direct oversight authority of the EDA executive director, that such authority rested solely with the EDA Board of Directors.
“The Commonwealth will claim that the County authorized the expenditure of funds … and failed to exercise discretionary authority … but she (McDonald) was not an employee of the County, she was an employee of the EDA,” Cornwell told the court.
Cornwell’s primary point was that while the EDA was co-created by the Town and County governments, which for about 45 years shared EDA board appointment authority, it is that appointed EDA board that has direct supervisory control of its executive director, not the County supervisors, nor the Town’s elected officials to whatever degree they choose to remain proactive in EDA oversight.
Cornwell also cited a number of case histories he said indicated Removal authority was focused on personal abuses of office, rather than the type of unintentional lapses cited in this Removal Petition.
But rather than get bogged down in legal technicalities, plaintiff counsel Parker asked the judge to focus “on the simplest of matters – it’s just neglect, the board of supervisors was asleep at the wheel.”
He also disputed the defense contention the County officials “had no control of the EDA – not true, the board of supervisors has the authority to appoint and remove EDA board members,” Parker told the court. So it was that lapse in EDA board appointment authority that produced the lack of direct oversight of the former executive director as the financial scandal was evolving, the Commonwealth argued on the plaintiff’s behalf.
In rebuttal, defense counsel Cornwell told the court that the applicable statute on removal of elected officers “was not created to remove an entire body for making unpopular decisions – or not doing something.”
Cornwell criticized the Removal Petition’s call for dismissal of the board of supervisors as an entire entity, rather than as individuals for individual actions. He pointed out that the County board had to have a unanimous consensus to remove an EDA board member – “She (McDonald) was an officer of the EDA, not of the board of supervisors – this is where this gets balled up,” Cornwell concluded as this reporter’s notes got balled up in convergence with the point-counter-counter point legal arguments.
And sometime in January we will know the fate of the remaining two supervisors in office as the EDA financial scandal developed over the past two to three years.
Update: EDA Asset Committee Chairman challenges Town on ‘bad faith’ acts and ‘charade of partnership’
As part of his Asset Committee Report at Friday’s Front Royal-Warren County EDA Board of Director’s meeting, Greg Harold began a two-phased counterattack on the Town of Front Royal’s recent actions toward the EDA. Primary among those actions are the Town’s refusal to make good on its legal commitment to repay the EDA for $8.4 million in principal payments made thus far on the new Front Royal Police Department headquarters across Kendrick Lane; the initiative for a special state code waiver allowing the Town to create a second EDA while remaining legally connected to the existing one; and the “ambiguous claim of damages” totaling $15 million in the Town’s civil litigation against the EDA.
“The EDA may soon be sponsoring an introductory level class on Municipal Financing and Understanding Loan Commitments,” Harold wrote in his Asset Committee Chairman’s Report. He continued to reference “bad debt and shady accounting” from a “community partner known as the Town of Front Royal” which he described as continuing “to act in bad faith”.
And that was just the start – at the meeting’s outset Harold made a motion to add a statement he wanted to make on the above topics to the meeting agenda. That motion passed unanimously.
Harold’s statement read into the meeting record following the second of two closed sessions was titled “The Town of Front Royal’s Charade of Partnership”.
In it, Harold describes a pre-Thanksgiving meeting he and Board Chairman Ed Daley had with Town officials that was “cordial, respectful and collaborative”. However, it isn’t the smiling “town face” at issue, but rather what is increasingly perceived as an active “knife in the back” in legal and legislative town government actions aimed the EDA’s way that has aroused the ire of the Asset Committee chairman and his EDA Board colleagues.
“Actions speak louder than words,” Harold stated before his cheerful “Merry Christmas” Friday, December 13th sign off.
See Harold’s scathing indictment of Town officials’ recent behavior toward the EDA as a newly re-tooled EDA staff and board of directors works to right its situation in the wake of what stands at a $21.3-million dollar financial scandal alleged to have been forged during some portion of the 10-year executive leadership of Jennifer McDonald, in the linked Royal Examiner video.
But for you old-school readers out there let us summarize and analyze the genesis of Harold’s pointedly critical response to the Town’s elected and appointed leadership’s about face. From the EDA perspective that about face includes abandoned efforts on EDA reform and partnership, as well as the Town’s refusal to pay what appears to be an undisputed $8.4 million in principal financing by the EDA for the Front Royal Town Police Headquarters construction project.
Responding to a question from board member Mark Baker during the Asset Committee Report, Harold observed that while the General Contractor on the FRPD project “is whole” not so for the EDA, which has covered the above-mentioned $8 million-plus in construction expenses come due as the Town’s financial agent on the project.
“They (the Town) hold the contract and the lien; we hold the note with no lien rights,” the Asset Committee chairman told his colleagues.
OUCH.
Following the meeting Harold, Daley and Board Vice-Chairman Jeff Browne noted they have yet to be presented with any specificity regarding the alleged “up to $15 million dollars” the Town is suing the EDA for recovery of. In fact, they agreed that other than approximately $575,000 dollars – half in disputed interest payments on the FRPD project and half in alleged debt service overpayments discovered by the Town Finance Director last year, they have no idea what the Town is claiming as a basis for that “up to $15 million” claim of misdirected Town assets.
We observed that may change now that the town council has authorized $45,000 to pay Mitchell & Company for auditing services in its civil suit against the EDA. And no telling what the Damiani & Damiani attorneys might come up with as a legal basis for the Town’s claim of losses in the EDA financial scandal at a price of $200,000 for starters.
The Town filed its suit against the EDA on June 21, just short of six months ago, initially claiming $3 million in compensatory damages. The Town Attorney explained the suit was seen as a safety measure to protect the Town against any potential Statute of Limitations lapse on yet-to-be-determined transactions that might be nearing. The Town amended its complaint to the $15 million amount on July 12, though at the time Town Attorney Doug Napier explained that amount as an “up to $15 million” figure since the Town had still not determined exactly what losses it could or would claim.
‘Fake (Town) News’
Asset Committee Chairman Harold appears to have taken the lead in presenting the EDA’s counterpoint to what he and his colleagues believe to be an escalating Town campaign of disinformation about the existing EDA in order to justify an unnecessarily expensive and hostile stance both legally and policy-wise against the Front Royal-Warren County EDA.
In fact, during Friday’s open meeting the issue of a recent assertion made in support of the Town’s second EDA initiative reported in the local media was raised. Tom Patteson disputed the Town notion that the EDA has shown favoritism toward County projects outside the town limits. A nod in two directions was made across Kendrick Lane from the EDA office front door and toward the Royal Phoenix Business Park out its back door. Visible from the EDA offices are the ITFederal and West Main Street connector road projects in one direction, and the FRPD station and the Lord Fairfax Community College Tractor-Trailer Driving School in old Avtex parking lot, in the other. All three lie within a stone’s throw of the EDA office complex in the old Avtex Admin building in town.
Further acknowledgment of the EDA’s role in marketing the Afton Inn for redevelopment, a project currently in limbo due to legal and financial complications stemming from the financial scandal, as well as ongoing tier ranking and marketing of vacant town parcels, including in the Happy Creek Technology Park which lies primarily on Town land, were also acknowledged.
Executive Director Doug Parson later noted to the media that while some larger scale industrial and warehousing projects naturally gravitate toward more open parcels that generally lie in more rural areas of the community, he and the EDA have been and remain highly proactive on recruitment and marketing of town land for economic development, as well as on business retention inside the town limits.
“So it wasn’t fake news, it was false representations made to the media (by the Town),” Board Chairman Daley observed of the daily paper news article.
And it appears the EDA Board’s pointed Q & A with Interim Town Manager Tederick reported in a related story; and Asset Committee Chair Harold’s scathing statement on “The Town of Front Royal’s Charade of Partnership” were just warning shots fired across the Town “ship of state’s” bow.
“I advised the Town Administration that relations between the Town and the EDA were going to get very difficult and very uncomfortable for many people,” Harold observed in concluding his “Charade of Partnership” statement, adding, “For this reason my future actions and presentations will be based upon fact, and fact only. These will not be opinion pieces or ‘hit jobs’ but they will lay out very concisely the shortcomings that the Town has demonstrated to the EDA and more importantly, to the entire Town of Front Royal.”
In his concluding remarks Harold challenged Town officials, elected and appointed it would seem, to a trial by public opinion. But Harold suggested that trial be based on “truths and accountability” rather than the type of “disinformation” and “bad faith” actions the EDA Board believes some within the Town government, including its elected officials, have either been steered toward on dubious grounds or voluntarily chosen to move forward on for their own reasons.
Update: EDA Board grills Tederick on Town’s intent toward this EDA
EDA Asset Committee Chairman blasts Town for ‘bad faith’ actions
As part of his Asset Committee Report at Friday’s Front Royal-Warren County EDA Board of Director’s meeting, Greg Harold began a two-phased counterattack on the Town of Front Royal’s recent actions toward the EDA, particularly as they relate to the Town’s refusal to make good on its legal commitment to repay the EDA for $8.4 million spent thus far on the new Front Royal Police Department headquarters across Kendrick Lane.
“The EDA may soon be sponsoring an introductory level class on Municipal Financing and Understanding Loan Commitments,” Harold wrote in his agenda packet Asset Committee Report, referencing “bad debt and shady accounting” from a “community partner known as the Town of Front Royal” which he described as continuing “to act in bad faith”.
And that was just the start – at the meeting’s outset Harold made a motion to add a statement he wanted to make on the above topic to the meeting agenda. That motion passed unanimously. Harold’s statement read into the meeting record following the second of two closed sessions was titled “The Town of Front Royal’s Charade of Partnership”.
In it Harold describes a pre-Thanksgiving meeting he and Board Chairman Ed Daley had with Town officials that was “cordial, respectful and collaborative”. “However, actions speak louder than words he adds before concluding, “Merry Christmas”.
See Harold’s scathing indictment of Town officials’ recent behavior toward the EDA as a newly re-tooled EDA staff and board of directors works to right its situation in the wake of what stands at a $21.3-million dollar financial scandal alleged to have been forged during some portion of the 10-year executive leadership of Jennifer McDonald in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Update: EDA Board grills Tederick on Town’s intent toward this EDA
The gloves came off at Friday morning’s Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority meeting. A hint of things to come was alluded to at the 8 a.m. meeting’s outset when Asset Committee Chairman Greg Harold made a motion to add a statement on the status of the Front Royal Police Department construction project and the town government. Harold’s agenda addition passed unanimously.
As Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick completed his report on Town business, EDA Board of Directors Vice Chairman Jeff Browne questioned Tederick on several matters related to the status of negotiations with ITFederal on a drainage line through that property; and the Town’s intent as it builds a “war chest” to fund its civil suit against the EDA and discusses creation of a second EDA while the Town-County one continues to exist.
See that exchange and other EDA board member questions to Interim Town Manager Tederick in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
In response to Browne’s opening question on the Town-ITFederal drainage dispute Tederick reasserted the Town’s stance that it is the owner’s responsibility to install the drainage system across its property, but had no update on that impasse with Tran.
Then Browne asked the interim mayor about his sense of the town council’s attitude in its recent decision to divert scheduled debt service payments to the EDA totaling $282,000 into “the Town’s legal war chest” for its civil suit against the EDA. The Town has filed litigation seeking recovery of “up to $15 million” in allegedly misdirected or promised Town assets from the EDA. The EDA has a civil action against 14 people and business entities for recovery of $21.3 million in misdirected EDA assets at this point.
Browne pointed out that initial statements from Town Attorney Doug Napier at the time the Town suit was filed indicated it was done as a precautionary measure against Statute of Limitations running out on unknown and still unspecified Town assets involved in the EDA financial scandal.
“Do you have a sense where you all are going with all of this?” Browne asked the interim town manager about the Town’s evolving and seemingly more contentious legal stance against the EDA.
“I do have a sense but I’ll have to refer you to our counsel, related to that,” Tederick replied, without elaborating if he was referring to the town attorney or the Alexandria law firm of Damiani & Damiani council authorized payments of up to $200,000 in legal fees to related to its suit against the EDA on November 25. Council also approved $45,000 of those diverted EDA debt service payments to Mitchell & Company for auditing services related to its EDA litigation.
“How do town residents feel about paying double legal fees when the EDA is willing to sit down and figure out the differences with you?” Browne continued – later elaborating that as dual Town and County citizens, town residents’ tax payments to the County are helping fund County financial support of EDA legal expenses, including in defense of the Town civil action against it.
“I can’t speak for town citizens,” Tederick replied.
About this second EDA
“Then finally on another issue, could you explain the reasoning behind your attempt to create a second economic development authority?” Browne asked, this time eliciting a more detailed response.
“The town council I believe, is of the belief that the EDA is going to be insolvent in February or March based on public comments of the EDA members and Mr. Parsons has made based on financial records. So, we want to be in a position that in the event of the … EDA does become insolvent, we want to be able to have an economic development authority to promote business and to get appropriate financing.
“So, there’s been no decision by the Town to do that,” Tederick added, then describing the process chosen on advice of the town attorney to lobby the State General Assembly for a Code change permitting the Town of Front Royal alone, to be able to create a second EDA while the existing one it created with the Warren County Board of Supervisors in the 1960’s, presumably will still exist.
“A strong argument can be made that until all the debts and bonds of the existing EDA are paid, the existing EDA must remain in existence,” Napier wrote in his agenda summary of December 2.
“It’s not uncommon, there are a number of towns in the Shenandoah Valley that have Economic Development Authorities,” Tederick continued of the second EDA initiative, adding, “So there hasn’t been a firm decision that we actually are going to get one.”
“How many towns have two economic development authorities?” Browne queried Tederick.
“I don’t think any towns have two, no sir, and neither is the Town of Front Royal going to have two – we’re going to have one,” Tederick asserted.
With the town attorney’s recommendation that the Town maintain its founding co-membership in the existing EDA due to the potential of receipt of half of EDA assets if and when it is dissolved, we asked Tederick about his assertion of only one EDA as he was leaving following his presentation and Q and A with the EDA board.
The interim town manager said he meant the Town would have only one solely-created “Town EDA”, not that it wouldn’t still have its membership in the existing Town-County EDA.
Harold then asked Tederick if the Town was in communications with ITFederal and Tran regarding the drainage impasse.
“I know they’re not communicating with me,” Tederick said. However, he added that he was aware of a recent communication with a staff member whose identity he did not know, regarding whether the Town would contribute to the drainage pipe costs.
“I can find out, I’ll go back and ask,” Tederick told EDA officials.
“I think it would be very helpful, sir, if correspondence between the Town and ITFederal on this thing, if we could be included in that … as part of our negotiations with ITFederal … so we can tell if he’s telling the Town one thing and telling us another, just kind of playing the two off there,” EDA Board Chairman Ed Daley told Tederick of re-opening lines of communication the Town seems to have been pulling back from as it strikes a more aggressive litigious stance.
Afton Inn status
The conversation then concluded as the EDA board and Tederick discussed the physical and ownership status of the Afton Inn. A scheduled post closed meeting two vote on terminating the lease/purchase agreement between the EDA and Afton Inn developer 2 East Main Street LLC was tabled to the January EDA Board meeting.
Following the meeting’s adjournment, EDA Executive Director Doug Parsons said he and the board were holding out hope the redevelopment project, derailed by the civil litigation and the uncertain EDA financial situation, might still be saved.
The developer has not been implicated in any of the alleged financial misdeeds; however, it is alleged that McDonald used the Afton Project to move EDA funds to her personal benefit, including payment of credit card debts and attorney fees.
Following the old Town Hall/Afton swap, circa 2014-ish, the Town transferred ownership of the dilapidated 151-year-old Afton Inn building to the EDA for marketing. Friday there was brief discussion of the process of transferring ownership back to the Town should the EDA/2 East Main redevelopment partnership be terminated.
Warren County Planning Commission considers short-term rentals
The Warren County Planning Commission Meeting of December 11th included a public hearing on a request by property owner Stephen Aaron for a conditional use permit for a short term rental on a property he owns in the River Ridge on the Shenandoah subdivision. Three other residents of the subdivision offered comments on the proposal, which the property owner described as an economic necessity due to the unforeseen cost of renovating the property which he purchased last May.
County planner Matt Wendling outlined some challenges the property owner had faced with the property since its purchase, when he found rotted floors under a bathroom and kitchen requiring complete renovation. In addition to those hidden condition problems, the property had never had a completed building final inspection or a certificate of occupancy. Mr. Wendling then outlined the conditions that would be required of the property owner in order for staff to recommend approval of the Conditional use permit.
Since the property lies within a subdivision with an Owners association, the property owner had submitted a document outlining his proposal to the owners association and received in return a list of issues from the association which he in turn had incorporated into his draft submission to the county.
During the public comment portion of the hearing, Vivian and Jack Paulikonis who are 23-year residents in the subdivision expressed their opinion that, while they were pleased to have a “nice family” as owners of the property, they were concerned about its use as a tourist rental with unknown people coming in and out of the gated community. Mr. Paulikonis indicated that the public hearing had been rushed through and that most owners in the subdivision were unaware of the activities of the planning department. They seemed to have less issue with the property owner or his plan for the actual use of the property than with the county’s approval process. Mr. Paulikonis described it as a “sneak attack”. The Planning staff reiterated that the public notice requirements had been met.
Mr. Pettengill, President of the property owners association and the nearest neighbor to the property in question weighed in by confirming that the property owner had sent the association a copy of his proposed property management plan after the association’s annual meeting in October, but that he had drafted conditions and cleared it with the association board of directors in response to the plan.
The property owner then provided background information indicating his willingness to incorporate all the input from the owners association and the county planning staff into his proposal and to continue to work with the county departments in completing the certificate of occupancy, required in any case prior to Board of Supervisors Approval.
After a few questions from commissioners and responses from Mr. Aaron or County staff, the commission voted unanimously to forward the request for a conditional use permit to the Board of supervisors, subject to the conditions outlined by the planning staff.
After the public hearing portion was closed, the planning staff outlined three additional requests that are preparing for public hearings at the January Commission Meeting.
Brian and Ann Conley, for a conditional Use Permit for short term tourist rental for their Agricultural zoned property at 64 rocky Lane in the South River Magisterial District.
Damon and Robin Feldman, for a conditional use permit for a short term tourist rental at their agricultural zoned property at 53 Crystal River Drive, also in the South River Magisterial District
Randall Parz, for a conditional use permit for an artisan and craftsman trades facility not to exceed 5,000 SF on his agricultural zoned property at 577 Esteppe Rd in the Fork Magisterial District.
Planning staff explained each of these proposals and the commission voted to authorize public hearings at the January 8, 2020 meeting.
Concluding its actions on proposals, the commissioner comments included farewells from three current members, Chairman Scott Stickley, Commissioner Ralph Rinaldi, and Commissioner Lorraine Smelser. Each of the three expressed appreciation for the hard work and professionalism of the commission members and the county planning staff. County planning Director Taryn Logan reminded the commissioners that they had made tough decisions and overseen many significant improvements to the county in their tenure and had plenty to be proud of.
Three new commissioners will be selected by the Board of Supervisors to begin service on the board in January.
Watch the entire Warren County Planning Commission meeting on this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Town of Front Royal Business Forum – December 11, 2019
On December 11, 2019, the Town of Front Royal held its quarterly Business Forum at Town Hall.
The agenda included:
- Community Development/Tourism update – Felicia Hart, Director
- Community Development Block Grant update
- Update on facilitator for Gazebo events – Matt Tederick, Interim Town Manager
- Discussion on parking enforcement
- Chamber update – Nike Foster
Watch the forum in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
‘Tis the Season
