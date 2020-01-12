Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – January 12, 2020

The Christmas season is a time of celebration, and the new year is a time of reflection. Driving back home from Washington to Virginia’s Sixth District to spend the holidays with my wife and daughters, I reflected on my first year in the U.S. House of Representatives. It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of Virginia. Although we are beginning to look forward to the 2020 legislative calendar, I wanted to take a moment to update you on what has been going on beyond the headlines in the last twelve months.

Working for You:

I always appreciate the opportunity to hear from constituents about the issues that matter most to them. Whether it’s about jobs and the economy, trade and foreign affairs, or transportation and I-81, I want to do the best job I can representing the views of the residents of the Sixth District.

My four District offices stretch from north to south of the District and are located in Harrisonburg, Lynchburg, Roanoke, and Staunton. There, my staff assists constituents with communicating with Federal agencies, such as the Social Security Administration, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Internal Revenue Service. We can answer questions about passport applications and expediting in emergency situations, and we handle Congressional nominations to four of the United States Service Academies. This year, we completed over 900 cases on behalf of constituents.

Please do not hesitate to reach out to one of my District offices if you need assistance with a Federal agency. The contact information for each of my offices can be found at the bottom of this page.

Legislative Accomplishments:

I have worked with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to write legislation that appeals to members of both parties, and together, we have passed bills helping everyone from veterans to small business owners to content creators and artists. You can read more about my bipartisan efforts in the House here.

Since taking office, the President has signed four bills that I have helped to introduce, and one other, the CASE Act, passed the House and now awaits further consideration in the Senate.

In July, I joined the President in the Oval Office as he signed S. 504, the Let Everyone Get Involved in Opportunities for National Service (LEGION) Act. The passage of this legislation means that our heroes who served in times of unrecognized conflicts will finally be eligible to join the American Legion. Passing this bipartisan bill was the right thing to do to show our gratitude for those military members who honorably served and for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice during unrecognized periods of conflict.

Our community depends on small businesses where residents shop local and support their neighbors. Those who endeavor to open and run a small business are proud of the hard work it takes to be successful, but also understand the risks associated with such a venture.

Out of my understanding of the challenges small business owners in the Sixth District and across the country face, I introduced H.R. 3311, the Small Business Reorganization Act. The bill, which the President signed into law in August, simplifies the process for small businesses to use bankruptcy as a means of reorganization. Under this bill, businesses with less than $2.5 million of debt will be able to file for bankruptcy in a timelier and more cost-effective manner. While in bankruptcy reorganization, a small business will be able to negotiate with creditors while keeping the doors open, employees on payroll, and suppliers and vendors paid.

I also introduced and had signed into law, H.R. 3304, the National Guard and Reservists Debt Relief Extension Act. The legislation ensures that certain members of the National Guard and Reserves who fall on hard economic times after returning from active duty deployment will continue to obtain bankruptcy relief without having to fill out the substantial paperwork required by the so-called “means test” under Chapter 7 of the Bankruptcy Code. Serving a recall to active duty is hard enough on Guardsmen, Reservists, and their families, and it should not be made more difficult by financial uncertainty.

As we enter the new legislative session in January, I will continue to introduce and advocate for bills that work to benefit the lives of Sixth District residents.

District Travels:

While what you see on the news centers around the hearings and votes on Capitol Hill, a Representative’s work in his or her district is the most vital part of the job. For this reason, I prioritize making myself as accessible as possible to the constituents I serve and is why I have held 19 town halls since being elected. When I’m home in Virginia, I meet daily with Sixth District residents, local leaders, and small business owners. Having an open dialogue with folks throughout the District allows me to best represent those I serve.

In October, I toured several farms in the valley as part of my Fall Farm Tour and spoke with producers about their needs and how actions of the Federal government, both good and bad, could impact them.

Further, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue accompanied me to Mt. Crawford Creamery in Mount Crawford to pass along the ideas and concerns of the Sixth District’s farmers to the President. House Agriculture Committee Ranking Member Mike Conaway also joined me in meeting with local farmers throughout Amherst, Bedford, and Botetourt counties. A few of our stops included Greenvalley Meat Processors and Albert Family Farm in Monroe, Kennedy Farm in Bedford, and Jeter Farm on the James in Buchanan.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross also joined me in the Roanoke Valley in June to speak with business leaders in banking, manufacturing, and construction about the USMCA trade agreement and encourage them to spur investment in low-income areas.

Throughout my first year, I have traveled to schools in the District to engage with students on the most important issues of the day. In February, both William Byrd High School and Fort Defiance High School invited me to speak to groups of government students. In October, I met with school administrators in Botetourt County and answered questions about Congress and Federal funding, among other issues.

Additionally, Our District is home to more institutions of higher education than nearly any other district in the country. With more than 20 colleges and universities within our borders, students from across the United States flock to the Sixth District to pursue their education. As someone who is still paying back my own student loans, I can empathize with the difficulties most face following graduation. In October, I hosted a Sixth District Higher Education Roundtable at James Madison University with college presidents to discuss effective solutions to help alleviate the high cost of education that harms so many students across the Nation.

These are just a few of the highlights from my District travels this year. I truly treasure the opportunity to criss-cross western Virginia because to me the District is more than just imaginary lines on a map – it is the place we all call home.

My work as your Representative does not end when I leave Washington. My work begins in the District, and it is my love of the people in our area that motivates me to make the drive to Washington on Monday mornings. No matter the side of the aisle one falls, please know that my staffers and I are always available to hear constituents’ thoughts, concerns, and ideas. As we spend time with our families during this holiday season and look forward to the new year, remember that you have someone who is championing the people of the Sixth District.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.