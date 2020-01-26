Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – January 26, 2020

It was great to be back in Virginia’s Sixth District this week. I spent my time traveling up and down I-81 meeting with constituents, business leaders, and students discussing the important issues facing our country. Two topics frequently brought up by folks across our region were Lobby Day at the Capitol Building in Richmond and pro-life issues as this week marked the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision. While it is always hard to leave the people and beauty of the Sixth District, I am ready to return to Washington next week to continue fighting for the values we all share.

Lobby Day:

Lobby Day has been a tradition in Virginia for the past twenty years. It is an opportunity for the citizens of our Commonwealth to come together to exercise their right of free speech and assembly to defend their God given right to keep and bear arms. Unfortunately, the national media decided this year to portray this annual event as a riot. To the press’ dismay, this rally was peaceful as it always is without any violence being reported. Tens of thousands of Virginians descended upon Richmond to let our Governor know that they do not support his overreaching, unconstitutional gun control proposals. I hope that our elected officials in the State Capitol are paying attention.

Defending Life:

This week marked 47 years since Roe v. Wade was decided by the U.S. Supreme Court. Since 1973, over 50 million preborn children in America have had their lives cut short. Our right to life is among our most basic human rights, and I will continue fighting to protect the most innocent among us.

Since taking office, I have fought to defend life and have a legislative track record of supporting policies to that end. I am incredibly proud to have received an “A” rating this year from the Susan B. Anthony List, one of the Nation’s most prominent pro-life organizations.

“Congressman Cline has voted consistently to protect the lives of the unborn as well as the consciences of taxpayers who don’t want their hard-earned tax dollars paying for abortion domestically or internationally. Rep. Cline has defended the Trump administration’s pro-life regulatory efforts from pro-abortion attacks to prohibit their implementation.” Susan B. Anthony List

Meeting With Students:

Since taking office, it has been a priority of mine to meet with students across the Sixth District. It has been a pleasure engaging with these bright young minds who will soon be tomorrow’s leaders. As they prepare for the next steps in their lives, whether that be college or entering the workforce, I wish to instill in them the importance of service to others. This week, I visited Stuarts Draft High School and enjoyed answering students’ questions about government and discussing the issues that are important to them. I look forward to meeting with more students over the next year and continuing to foster the value of public service.

Town Halls:

As the Congressman for the Sixth District, I am steadfast in my commitment to being as available to my constituents as possible. Aside from meeting daily with residents in DC or during my various stops throughout the District, I think it is important to host public forums to allow folks an even greater opportunity to have a dialogue with their Representative. Prior to the new year, I hosted 19 town halls – one in each locality – and I plan to do the same in 2020. Already in January I have held five town halls including one in both Lynchburg and Roanoke City this week where I had the opportunity to hear from nearly 150 constituents. Having a back and forth discussion on the issues is so vital to civil debate, and I always appreciate those who take the time to attend events like these across the District.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.

