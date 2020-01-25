Local News
Spotted LanternFly Forum
On January 22, 2020 a forum was held at the Inland Port in northern Warren County regarding the Spotted Lanternfy. Amanda Bly of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Affairs; Mark Sutphin, Extension Agent for Warren, Clarke, Shenandoah and Page Counties; as well as two landowners from Winchester and Frederick County presented to 30+ county employees and two Warren County supervisors. The Royal Examiner was the sole representative from the press.
The focus on this forum was on getting the word out on how to identify the lanternfly in its four stages and informing businesses and homeowners what to do whey they are found.
The Spotted lanternfly (SLF) was first detected in Frederick County in northern Virginia in January 2018. SLF is native to China, where it has been documented in detail dating as far back as the
SLF is highly invasive and can spread rapidly when introduced into new areas. The invasiveness of SLF is attributed to its wide host range (more than 70 host plant species) and a lack of natural native enemies in invaded areas. SLF has overwintered successfully, and its geographical range in the Mid-Atlantic states is expected to expand.
Watch and learn in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
EDA warns – Beware the Spotted Lanternfly: identify, report & kill
The threat to the county, regional and even state economies is huge, despite the tiny size of the bringer of that threat was stressed by Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Board of Directors Vice Chairman Jeff Browne during a Communications Committee Report Friday morning, January 24.
The size of the economic threat from the spread of the 1-inch by half-inch Spotted Lanternfly was vividly indicated by Browne’s report of a $500,000,000 (or half a billion dollar) impact on Pennsylvania’s economy last year. The distinctive and tiny bug normally indigenous to China dating to the 12th century and also found in India, Japan, Korea and Vietnam, was first reported in the U.S. in September 2014 in Pennsylvania.
It was first reported in Virginia in Frederick County in 2018. In 2017 it was identified in single counties in Delaware and New York. It was also reported in New Jersey in 2018, the same year it was identified on 2,080 acres in Frederick County across our northern county border.
To illustrate the Spotted Lanternfly’s threat to Warren County from our north, Browne noted that by 2019 it had spread to 8,000 acres in Frederick County with a projection of infestation of 40,000 acres there in 2020.
Browne’s inclusion of the Spotted Lanternfly in his Communications Committee Report came just two days after a multi-agency presentation at the Virginia Inland Port on the presence and threat to agricultural industries here from the Spotted Lanternfly. It is believed the bug’s ability to rapidly spread comes from a variety of factors, including its wide range of host plants (70 species); a lack of natural native enemies in newly invaded areas; and an ability to hitch rides on vehicles and on shipping packaging.
“The lanternfly’s sustenance is the sap in plant vines – favorites are the Tree of Heaven and grape vines, but they can also be found on black walnut, apple and cherry trees,” Browne reported. He pointed out that parts of Pennsylvania and Frederick County are currently under quarantine requiring physical inspection of commercial vehicles leaving those designated areas.
Involved in that Wednesday afternoon presentation at the Inland Port in northern Warren County were Amanda Bly of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Affairs; Mark Sutphin, Extension Agent for Warren, Clarke, Shenandoah and Page Counties; as well as two landowners from Winchester and Frederick County.
“The focus was on getting the word out on how to identify the lanternfly in its four stages and informing businesses and homeowners what to do when they are found,” Browne told his board and three county supervisors present, Walter Mabe, Cheryl Cullers and Delores Oates.
Browne acknowledged Front Royal Community Development Director Felicia Hart’s role in the Wednesday lanternfly presentation at the Virginia Inland Port. The presence of the inland port here, and the port’s connection to Interstates 66 and 81 for truck transport of Virginia-based goods regionally points to the potential danger of the Spotted Lanternfly’s arrival in Warren County.
“We were glad you could work with the Town on this,” EDA Board Chairman Ed Daley told his vice chairman, though there were no representatives from the Town present to hear that sentiment expressed. Following County Administrator Doug Stanley’s monthly update on County projects, it was asked if a PDF or hard copy of the monthly Town Report generally presented by the Town Manager had been sent to the EDA office for the meeting. EDA Administrative Assistant Gretchen Henderson indicated she had not received one.
I-66 Outside the Beltway Project: Lane closures and traffic changes – Week of January 26, 2020
Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project construction continues throughout the corridor during daytime and overnight hours as weather conditions allow. Current activities include (new activities of note are bolded):
• Bridge beam installation for Poplar Tree Road bridge over Route 28 (see traffic impacts below)
• Bridge demolition at Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) flyover ramp and Waples Mill Road bridge over I-66 (see traffic impacts below)
• Constructing bridge foundations at Compton Road, Route 29, Route 28, Route 123, Vaden Drive, and I-495
• Small charge dynamite operations along I-66 East and West near Route 28 and Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) (see traffic impacts below)
• Bridge deck work for new collector-distributor road over Route 234 Business and new Route 28 bridges over I-66
• Relocating water lines at Jermantown Road, Stringfellow Road, and Gallows Road
• Constructing new utility duct bank and relocating underground utilities along I-66 East
• Constructing retaining walls along I-66 and Route 28
• Corridor-wide roadway maintenance as needed
Upcoming Lane Closures and Traffic Changes
The following planned lane closures are expected to have significant traffic impacts. All work is subject to change based on weather and schedule. Find the latest information on travel conditions and work zones by visiting 511virginia.org or downloading the Virginia511 app.
ROUTE 29 / GAINESVILLE
Ramp from I-66 East to Route 234 (Prince William Parkway)
Tuesday, Jan. 28: Midnight to 4 a.m.
The ramp will be closed for overhead cantilever sign removal. Drivers will be directed to continue farther east to Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) South, turn right at Balls Ford Road, then travel back to Prince William Parkway.
ROUTE 234 BUSINESS (SUDLEY ROAD) / MANASSAS
I-66 East and West between Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) and Bull Run Rest Area
Ramps from Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) to I-66 East
Monday, Jan. 27, through Thursday, Jan. 30: 11 a.m. to noon
Temporary 15-minute stoppages of traffic on I-66 East and West for blasting operations. Additionally, stoppages will occur on the ramp from Sudley Road to I-66 East. Stoppages may also be needed on Vandor Lane.
Ramp from I-66 West to Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) North
Friday, Jan. 31, and Saturday, Feb. 1: 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.
The ramp will be closed for underground drainage culvert work. Drivers will be directed to Route 234 Business South, turn right at the third traffic signal onto Coverstone Drive, take the first right at Miramar Drive, turn right on Balls Ford Road, then turn left at the traffic signal on to northbound Route 234 Business.
ROUTE 28 (SULLY ROAD) / CENTREVILLE
I-66 East and West between Route 29 Centreville and Stringfellow Road
Route 28 North and South between Route 29 and Braddock Road
Braddock Road at Route 28
Ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 East
Monday, Jan. 27, through Friday, Jan. 31: 11 a.m. to noon
Temporary 15-minute stoppages of traffic on I-66 East and West, Route 28 North and South, and on Braddock Road near Route 28 for blasting operations. Additionally, stoppages will occur on the ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 East, and on the ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 West.
Route 28 North between I-66 and Westfields Boulevard
Ramp from I-66 West to Route 28 North/Braddock Road
Ramp from I-66 East to Route 28 North
Monday, Jan. 27, and Tuesday, Jan. 28: 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.
There will be a full closure of Route 28 North at Braddock Road from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. each night for crews to install bridge beams over Route 28. Drivers will be directed to turn left at Braddock Road, then right on to Westfields Boulevard, then follow signs to Route 28 North.
The ramp from I-66 West to Route 28 North/Braddock Road will be closed. Drivers will be detoured farther west to Route 29 Centreville, turn right at the traffic signal on to Route 29 South, then right on to Stone Road, continue on to Westfields Boulevard, then follow signs to Route 28 North.
The ramp from I-66 East to Route 28 North will also be closed. Drivers will be detoured to Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) North, follow signs to Route 50 West, then follow signs to Route 28 North.
All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m.
Route 28 South from Westfields Boulevard to Braddock Road
Ramps from Westfields Boulevard East and West to Route 28 South
Wednesday, Jan. 29, and Thursday, Jan. 30: Midnight to 5 a.m.
There will be a full closure of Route 28 South at Westfields Boulevard from midnight to 5 a.m. each night for crews to install bridge beams over Route 28. Drivers will be directed to Westfields Boulevard West, then turn left on to Braddock Road and follow signs to Route 28 South. As an alternative to reach I-66, drivers can use Route 50 East and Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) South.
The ramp from westbound Westfields Boulevard to Route 28 South will be closed. Drivers will be directed to continue farther west, turn left on Braddock Road, and then follow signs to Route 28 South. The ramp from eastbound Westfields Boulevard to Route 28 South will also be closed. Drivers will be directed to the ramp for Route 28 North, stay to the right for Westfields Boulevard West, continue farther west on Westfields Boulevard, then turn left on Braddock Road and follow signs to Route 28 South.
All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m.
ROUTE 286 (FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY) / FAIR LAKES
Stringfellow Road between Fair Lakes Boulevard and Village Square Drive
Monday, Jan. 27, through Friday, Jan. 31: 9 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31, from 9 p.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3
The right lane of southbound Stringfellow Road will be closed for underground utility relocation. The lane will be reopened weekdays between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. to accommodate the evening rush.
ROUTE 50 / FAIRFAX
I-66 West from Blake Lane to Route 50
Monday, Jan. 27, through Thursday, Jan. 30: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Waples Mill Road. Drivers should expect slowdowns and occasional 20-minute stoppages.
I-66 East from Monument Drive to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Wednesday, Jan. 29, and Thursday, Jan. 30: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Waples Mill Road.
I-66 East from West Ox Road to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Friday, Jan. 31: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Waples Mill Road and Route 123. Drivers should expect slowdowns and occasional 20-minute stoppages.
I-66 East from Monument Drive to Waples Mill Road
Saturday, Feb. 1: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Waples Mill Road.
ROUTE 123 (CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD) / OAKTON – CITY OF FAIRFAX
Ramp from I-66 West to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Monday, Jan. 27: Midnight to 4 a.m.
The ramp will be closed to implement a new traffic pattern for construction of the new interchange. Drivers will be detoured farther west to Route 50 East, stay to the left for I-66 East, then follow signs to Route 123 North or South.
Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) North and South between Eaton Place and White Granite Drive
Monday, Jan. 27: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
A single lane will be closed on northbound and southbound Route 123 to implement a new traffic pattern for construction of the new interchange.
I-66 West from Blake Lane to Route 50
Monday, Jan. 27, through Thursday, Jan. 30: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Waples Mill Road. Drivers should expect slowdowns and occasional 20-minute stoppages.
I-66 East from Monument Drive to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Wednesday, Jan. 29, and Thursday, Jan. 30: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Waples Mill Road.
I-66 East from West Ox Road to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Friday, Jan. 31: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Waples Mill Road and Route 123. Drivers should expect slowdowns and occasional 20-minute stoppages.
Ramp from Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) North to I-66 East
Friday, Jan. 31: Midnight to 4 a.m.
The ramp will be closed for crews to install concrete barrier. Drivers will be directed to continue farther north on Route 123, turn left at the traffic signal to I-66 West, take the exit for Route 50 East, then stay to the left and follow signs to I-66 East.
ROUTE 243 (NUTLEY STREET) / VIENNA
No significant traffic impacts scheduled.
I-495 (CAPITAL BELTWAY) / DUNN LORING
Ramp from I-66 East to I-495 South Express Lanes
Tuesday, Jan. 28, through Friday, Jan. 31: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The ramp from I-66 East to the 495 Express Lanes South will be closed for utility work. Drivers will be directed to the I-495 South general-purpose lanes.
Commuter Alternatives
VDOT and the project team have invested in a broad range of programs to help commuters and others stay mobile and safe during construction. Learn more about carpool, vanpool, telework, and commuter bus alternatives.
Fourteen graduate Warren County Volunteer Fire Academy
On Wednesday, January 22, 2020 the Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services graduated 14 volunteers from its 2019 Volunteer Fire Academy.
This five month training program certified these students in CPR, First Aid, Hazardous Materials Operations, Firefighter Level I and Level II and various other ancillary certifications. To achieve these certifications, students invested over 320 hours of classroom and hands-on learning and many more hours at home or at their respective volunteer fire station. These students read multiple text books that when combined, consist of over 2000 pages of course materials. They completed 22 written and practical benchmark quizzes, four practical skills assessments, three written state exams, three state practical skills exams, and four live fire training exercises.
Fire Chief Richard E. Mabie stated “it is my honor to see these 14 individuals achieve great success and I look forward in watching them serve their communities as newly certified firefighters.” Graduates of the program include (listed by name and station affiliation):
Michael P. Crawford, John H. Enders, Station #1 (Clarke County)
Peter A. Flint, Rivermont, Station #2
Andrew W. Hoffman, Front Royal, Station #1
Amy N. Holsinger, North Warren, Station #10
Jennifer W. Horne, North Warren, Station #10
James S. Kowalewski Jr., Linden, Station #4
Ciara T. McArdle, North Warren, Station #10
David R. Moler, North Warren, Station #10
Terry D. Miller, Linden, Station #4
Dallas J. Neely, Rivermont, Station #2
Jordan J. Richardson, Warren County, Station #6
Madelyne G. Riggs, Warren County, Station #6
Melody N. Riggs, Warren County Station #6
Andrew N. Volz, Rivermont, Station #2
During the graduation ceremony, special achievement awards were presented to Jennifer Horne for Outstanding Academic; Andrew W. Hoffman for Outstanding Performance; and Andrew N. Volz for Top of the Class.
To learn how you can become a community volunteer at your local fire and ems station, visit www.warrencountyfire.com or contact our Fire Administration Office at 540-636-3830.
EDA sells 404 Fairgrounds Road property
The Front Royal/Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA) has announced the sale of its 404 Fairground Road property to Excelsior Enterprises.
Warren County businessmen Jack Donohue and Dan Beller are the new owners and will immediately begin converting it into state-of-the-art rental office space, complete with a kitchenette, printer, conference room, WiFi, coffee, and other amenities. This renovated space will be available by spring for small businesses and entrepreneurs. All parties interested in renting office space at this location are encouraged to call 540-692-0697.
The additional acreage at the site will also be developed into a new facility for Timber Works, Mr. Donohue’s expanding Warren County company. For nearly a decade, they have been serving the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia regions, offering tree trimming and removal, land clearing, stump grinding and forestry mulching. Timber Works prides itself on quality, safety, and customer service. The company is highly rated on Google and Yelp and has received the Angie’s List Super Service Award 3 years in a row. Their website is https://timberworksva.com and they can be found on all major social media platforms. Timberworks has five employees and plans to add another crew in 2020.
“We’re excited to sell this property to Excelsior Enterprises and look forward to seeing this property develop into new space for start-up and small business and expanded operations for Timber Works”, said Doug Parsons, Executive Director of the WCEDA. “We’re working hard to sell our properties and shore up our financial situation”, Parsons said. “On behalf of the EDA’s Board of Directors, we want to thank Mr. Donohue and Mr. Beller for their investment in this property and in Warren County.”
All proceeds of this sale will go toward paying down the EDA’s debt.
Front Royal Hometown Takeover Update
Thanks to all who came out to the HGTV HOME TOWN TAKEOVER submission brainstorming last night!!
Though we are trying to put together a winning video that represents the MANY reasons we should be chosen, we are strongly encouraging EVERYONE to submit their own videos (sharing individual reasons why FR should WIN)! What are you passionate about in our Hometown? What do you love most about our community–history, nature, attractions, the people… the list is too large for just one video! WHY should HGTV select our community? LET’S ALL TELL THEM!
It’s easy to submit online – contact us if you need help: http://www.hgtvhometowntakeover.com/
If anyone wants to collaborate on a theme video together, feel free to share ideas on our Facebook page at Front Royal Home Town Takeover or on Instagram at #frontroyalhometowntakeover. Please encourage children and youth to submit entry videos! Let’s make HGTV notice how special Front Royal is!
Background about the HGTV CONTEST EFFORT:
All are invited on our mission to TAKEOVER Front Royal with positivity, unity and inspiration to drown our streets and social media with uplifting discussions, photos, stories and videos about our 22630! Our community TAKEOVER could land a literal takeover by HGTV! Watch this video interview to learn more! The Home and Garden Network is accepting nominations for its largest ever renovation project and a group of community residents believe that Front Royal is the perfect town for the project. “When I saw the post on Facebook, I was so excited because my kids and I always watch the show together and wish it could be set in Front Royal. This could be the thing that turns the frown upside down and the tragedy into a success story and a come back story,” said Melanie Salins who was inspired to coordinate a committee to lead collaboration for the project.
The deadline to apply is February 4th, and the TAKEOVER committee is hoping that the entire community will join them in making a case for Front Royal to be selected as HGTV’s winning town. We are seeking beautiful photos of our community, video testimonials, historical pictures, and heartwarming stories to include in our submission and on our Facebook page “FRONT ROYAL HOME TOWN TAKEOVER.”
Our social media campaign will be led by local social media strategist, Mitchell Smith, who hopes this #FRONTROYALHOMETOWNTAKEOVER campaign of sharing inspiration throughout our community will continue long beyond our application process. In addition to Smith and Salins, committee members include Letasha Thompson (FR Town Council), William Huck (C&C’s Frozen Treats), Delores Oates (WC Board of Supervisors), Amber Morris and Beth Waller (WHAT MATTERS). Waller added, “This unifying endeavor is exactly what our community needs and I firmly believe that there’s no other town better to win the honor. Let’s put Front Royal on the map, shine a light on our amazing qualities and prove that when we overcome our hardships and thrive together, ANYTHING is possible.”
You are invited to log onto Facebook or Instagram to share your ideas, photos and videos and to submit entries yourself to nominate Front Royal at http://www.hgtvhometowntakeover.com/.
Warren County School Board is seeking your input regarding the qualities of a new superintendent
WCPS is seeking community input as they search for a new superintendent to lead our school system. All members of the community, parents of children, students, and any other interested citizens are encouraged to log on and fill out the survey that will take less than five minutes to complete. At the conclusion of the survey, there is a section for comments and suggestions.
Don’t miss your opportunity to have a voice in this process.
Enjoy this WHAT MATTERS interview with Dr. J. David Martin, President of Real Synergy, the retired superintendent lead search form committed to ensuring our community successful onboarding of the perfect candidate.
From Warren County Public School website:
The Warren County School Board is in the process of searching for a new superintendent. The members of the Board are seeking your input regarding the qualities the new superintendent should possess. Please take a few minutes to complete this survey by rating the following statements Most Important to Least Important. You are asked to complete this survey one time. Paper copies can be obtained from the Warren County School Board office located at 210 N. Commerce Avenue Front Royal, VA.
Click here to go to the survey.
SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH INFORMATION
Warren County Public Schools, Front Royal, VA
The Warren County School Board is seeking a superintendent to lead the school division as it continues to pursue its Trek to Excellence, in accordance with its strategic plan. Candidates must meet the legal requirements to be licensed or be eligible for licensure as a superintendent in Virginia. Central office and building level experience are preferred. A doctorate degree or progress toward a doctorate degree is preferred but not required. The successful candidate will be required to live in Warren County.
Applications are due by February 16, 2020.
The Warren County School Board, with input from staff and the community, has identified qualities, skills and experiences needed for the next superintendent. A successful candidate must demonstrate ability and success in the following areas, which are listed in no particular order of importance.
- Strong communication and effective team building
- Visibility and involvement in community activities
- Visionary educational leadership
- Fostering community and/or intergovernmental partnerships
- Developing and implementing strategies to recruit, grow, and retain high quality teachers
- Communicating effectively within the school division and also externally throughout the school division, region and state
- Using his or her position to promote and advocate for the educational interests of the students, staff, and community at-large
- Being an instructional leader
- Understanding budgeting and resource management to ensure continuation of quality teaching and learning processes
- Leading by example to inspire others and instill confidence
- Goal setting and monitoring of achievement.
Warren County is located in the northern Shenandoah Valley where it is surrounded by majestic, rugged mountains, is home to the “Andy Guest” Shenandoah River State Park and serves as the northern entrance to the Skyline Drive and Shenandoah National Park. The population of Warren County is approximately 38,700. The school division serves 5,400 students in eight schools, grades K12, two alternative programs, and a career/technical center.
Warren County Public Schools is led by a School Board of five members, all elected by popular vote. The Superintendent serves at the pleasure of the School Board and carries out the policies established by the School Board.
Applicants must complete the School Board’s required application package. You may obtain the application from the Warren County Public School’s website at www.wcps.k12.va.us. A completed application should be mailed to:
Mrs. Catherine R. Bower, Chairperson
Warren County Public Schools
P. O. Box 1916
Front Royal, VA 22630-0040
Real Synergy, L.L.C. is assisting the Warren County School Board in the search process. Inquiries and questions should be directed to:
Dr. J. David Martin
President of Real Synergy
phone: 540-270-9637
email: jmartin1735@comcast.net
