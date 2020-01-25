Spotted LanternFly Forum

Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project construction continues throughout the corridor during daytime and overnight hours as weather conditions allow. Current activities include (new activities of note are bolded):

• Bridge beam installation for Poplar Tree Road bridge over Route 28 (see traffic impacts below)

• Bridge demolition at Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) flyover ramp and Waples Mill Road bridge over I-66 (see traffic impacts below)

• Constructing bridge foundations at Compton Road, Route 29, Route 28, Route 123, Vaden Drive, and I-495

• Small charge dynamite operations along I-66 East and West near Route 28 and Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) (see traffic impacts below)

• Bridge deck work for new collector-distributor road over Route 234 Business and new Route 28 bridges over I-66

• Relocating water lines at Jermantown Road, Stringfellow Road, and Gallows Road

• Constructing new utility duct bank and relocating underground utilities along I-66 East

• Constructing retaining walls along I-66 and Route 28

• Corridor-wide roadway maintenance as needed

Upcoming Lane Closures and Traffic Changes

The following planned lane closures are expected to have significant traffic impacts. All work is subject to change based on weather and schedule. Find the latest information on travel conditions and work zones by visiting 511virginia.org or downloading the Virginia511 app.

ROUTE 29 / GAINESVILLE

Ramp from I-66 East to Route 234 (Prince William Parkway)

Tuesday, Jan. 28: Midnight to 4 a.m.

The ramp will be closed for overhead cantilever sign removal. Drivers will be directed to continue farther east to Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) South, turn right at Balls Ford Road, then travel back to Prince William Parkway.

ROUTE 234 BUSINESS (SUDLEY ROAD) / MANASSAS

I-66 East and West between Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) and Bull Run Rest Area

Ramps from Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) to I-66 East

Monday, Jan. 27, through Thursday, Jan. 30: 11 a.m. to noon

Temporary 15-minute stoppages of traffic on I-66 East and West for blasting operations. Additionally, stoppages will occur on the ramp from Sudley Road to I-66 East. Stoppages may also be needed on Vandor Lane.

Ramp from I-66 West to Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) North

Friday, Jan. 31, and Saturday, Feb. 1: 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The ramp will be closed for underground drainage culvert work. Drivers will be directed to Route 234 Business South, turn right at the third traffic signal onto Coverstone Drive, take the first right at Miramar Drive, turn right on Balls Ford Road, then turn left at the traffic signal on to northbound Route 234 Business.

ROUTE 28 (SULLY ROAD) / CENTREVILLE

I-66 East and West between Route 29 Centreville and Stringfellow Road

Route 28 North and South between Route 29 and Braddock Road

Braddock Road at Route 28

Ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 East

Monday, Jan. 27, through Friday, Jan. 31: 11 a.m. to noon

Temporary 15-minute stoppages of traffic on I-66 East and West, Route 28 North and South, and on Braddock Road near Route 28 for blasting operations. Additionally, stoppages will occur on the ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 East, and on the ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 West.

Route 28 North between I-66 and Westfields Boulevard

Ramp from I-66 West to Route 28 North/Braddock Road

Ramp from I-66 East to Route 28 North

Monday, Jan. 27, and Tuesday, Jan. 28: 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

There will be a full closure of Route 28 North at Braddock Road from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. each night for crews to install bridge beams over Route 28. Drivers will be directed to turn left at Braddock Road, then right on to Westfields Boulevard, then follow signs to Route 28 North.

The ramp from I-66 West to Route 28 North/Braddock Road will be closed. Drivers will be detoured farther west to Route 29 Centreville, turn right at the traffic signal on to Route 29 South, then right on to Stone Road, continue on to Westfields Boulevard, then follow signs to Route 28 North.

The ramp from I-66 East to Route 28 North will also be closed. Drivers will be detoured to Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) North, follow signs to Route 50 West, then follow signs to Route 28 North.

All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m.

Route 28 South from Westfields Boulevard to Braddock Road

Ramps from Westfields Boulevard East and West to Route 28 South

Wednesday, Jan. 29, and Thursday, Jan. 30: Midnight to 5 a.m.

There will be a full closure of Route 28 South at Westfields Boulevard from midnight to 5 a.m. each night for crews to install bridge beams over Route 28. Drivers will be directed to Westfields Boulevard West, then turn left on to Braddock Road and follow signs to Route 28 South. As an alternative to reach I-66, drivers can use Route 50 East and Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) South.

The ramp from westbound Westfields Boulevard to Route 28 South will be closed. Drivers will be directed to continue farther west, turn left on Braddock Road, and then follow signs to Route 28 South. The ramp from eastbound Westfields Boulevard to Route 28 South will also be closed. Drivers will be directed to the ramp for Route 28 North, stay to the right for Westfields Boulevard West, continue farther west on Westfields Boulevard, then turn left on Braddock Road and follow signs to Route 28 South.

All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m.

ROUTE 286 (FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY) / FAIR LAKES

Stringfellow Road between Fair Lakes Boulevard and Village Square Drive

Monday, Jan. 27, through Friday, Jan. 31: 9 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 31, from 9 p.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3

The right lane of southbound Stringfellow Road will be closed for underground utility relocation. The lane will be reopened weekdays between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. to accommodate the evening rush.

ROUTE 50 / FAIRFAX

I-66 West from Blake Lane to Route 50

Monday, Jan. 27, through Thursday, Jan. 30: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Waples Mill Road. Drivers should expect slowdowns and occasional 20-minute stoppages.

I-66 East from Monument Drive to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)

Wednesday, Jan. 29, and Thursday, Jan. 30: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Waples Mill Road.

I-66 East from West Ox Road to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)

Friday, Jan. 31: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Waples Mill Road and Route 123. Drivers should expect slowdowns and occasional 20-minute stoppages.

I-66 East from Monument Drive to Waples Mill Road

Saturday, Feb. 1: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Waples Mill Road.

ROUTE 123 (CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD) / OAKTON – CITY OF FAIRFAX

Ramp from I-66 West to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)

Monday, Jan. 27: Midnight to 4 a.m.

The ramp will be closed to implement a new traffic pattern for construction of the new interchange. Drivers will be detoured farther west to Route 50 East, stay to the left for I-66 East, then follow signs to Route 123 North or South.

Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) North and South between Eaton Place and White Granite Drive

Monday, Jan. 27: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

A single lane will be closed on northbound and southbound Route 123 to implement a new traffic pattern for construction of the new interchange.

Ramp from Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) North to I-66 East

Friday, Jan. 31: Midnight to 4 a.m.

The ramp will be closed for crews to install concrete barrier. Drivers will be directed to continue farther north on Route 123, turn left at the traffic signal to I-66 West, take the exit for Route 50 East, then stay to the left and follow signs to I-66 East.

ROUTE 243 (NUTLEY STREET) / VIENNA

No significant traffic impacts scheduled.

I-495 (CAPITAL BELTWAY) / DUNN LORING

Ramp from I-66 East to I-495 South Express Lanes

Tuesday, Jan. 28, through Friday, Jan. 31: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The ramp from I-66 East to the 495 Express Lanes South will be closed for utility work. Drivers will be directed to the I-495 South general-purpose lanes.

Commuter Alternatives

VDOT and the project team have invested in a broad range of programs to help commuters and others stay mobile and safe during construction. Learn more about carpool, vanpool, telework, and commuter bus alternatives.