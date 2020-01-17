Automotive
The AEB system: tomorrow’s must-have car safety feature
The most important innovation in automotive safety technology in recent years is the automatic emergency braking (AEB) system. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, cars with this feature are in half as many rear-end crashes as other vehicles.
The ABCs of AEB systems
Thanks to sensors, radars and cameras, an AEB system is able to detect objects in front of the car and automatically apply the brakes when a collision is imminent. AEB systems generally include one or more of the following features:
• Dynamic brake support (DBS), which enhances a drivers’ braking when they aren’t pressing the brakes firmly enough to avoid a collision.
• Crash imminent braking (CIB), which automatically applies the car’s brakes when the driver has failed to take action to avoid a crash.
• Forward collision warning (FCW). This feature alerts drivers of an imminent collision with beeping, a flashing light in the instrument panel or by tightening the seat belt. If the driver fails to brake despite the warning, the CIB system (if included) kicks in.
Some but not all AEB systems are able to detect pedestrians as well as cars.
Availability of AEB systems
In 2018, 30 percent of new vehicles came standard with AEB systems, while 40 percent more offered them as an option. By 2022, virtually all new cars sold in North America will come standard with AEB systems.
AEB systems are meant to be a safeguard against distracted driving, which has become a serious problem on our roads. However, it’s in no way a substitute for an alert, conscientious driver.
6 ways to pay less for auto insurance
A host of factors can influence the amount you pay for your automobile insurance premiums. Here are six ways you may be able to lower them.
1. Shop around. Prices can vary significantly between different insurance providers. Make sure to work with an experienced broker who can help you find the most affordable plan.
2. Use affiliation discounts. Unions, professional associations and alumni associations often have special agreements with particular insurers. You could be eligible for a better price via the organizations you’re already a part of.
3. Negotiate. Don’t hesitate to ask for a discount. Some companies offer them to full-time students or young people whose parents have policies with them.
4. Combine. If both your car and home are insured by the same provider, you’ll likely receive a discount. In some cases, it could be substantial.
5. Pay a higher deductible. If you can afford it, committing to a higher deductible in case of an accident usually means you’ll pay a lower premium.
6. Drive safely. A good driving record means cheaper insurance. Accidents, driving infractions and prior insurance claims all contribute to higher premiums.
Finally, don’t hesitate to reach out to an insurance broker. Oftentimes they have access to policies that aren’t available to the general public.
The ABCs of EVs
Electric vehicles (EVs) are gaining in popularity, and with good reason. These cars are silent, economical, environmentally friendly and reliable. Here’s how they work.
The battery
A fully electric car is powered by a large battery, itself composed of power cells. It’s also equipped with an electric transmission.
Depending on the battery’s power, which is measured in kilowatt hours (kWh), a car will have a longer or shorter range. The range refers to the distance it can cover with a single charge. For instance, a car with a 60-kWh battery has a range of about 240 miles while a car with a 40-kWh battery has a range of 150 miles.
Charging
To operate, EVs first need to be plugged into an external power source so the battery can be charged. There are three types of charging stations:
• 120 V (slow)
• 240 V (standard)
• 400 V (fast)
In addition, EVs are equipped with an energy recovery mechanism called regenerative braking, which helps charge the battery while driving. It works when some of the car’s kinetic energy is converted into electricity, which is then stored in the battery. This saves a lot of battery power, thereby extending the range of the car.
To learn more about EVs, speak to an expert at your local dealership.
A history of roads in Virginia: ‘Unprecedented Investment’ for transportation projects
Through the Virginia Transportation Act of 2000, legislators provided for about $3 billion in new money or accelerated financing for $10 billion worth of highway construction, public transportation, airports, and ports during the next six years. It was called “an unprecedented investment in transportation in the commonwealth’s history” by Gov. Gilmore, and Commissioner Charles D. Nottingham, responding to the momentum of the bill, said, “We will build roads as fast as the law allows and the money flow allows.”
In December 2000, Gov. Gilmore proposed a Transportation Reform Initiative to reduce the time required for completion of construction projects and to bring savings in the construction program of $140 million annually. In the proposal were 105 recommendations for best practices developed by the Governor’s Commission on Transportation Policy. The recommendations included one to allow the CTB to enter into design-build contracts, which put one contractor in charge of an entire highway project rather than dividing responsibility for the project among many contractors under VDOT’s supervision. The General Assembly was asked to pass into law several of these recommendations, and in 2001 did so, including one to allow counties to choose to reassume responsibilities for building or maintaining secondary roads within their boundaries.
What should you do after a car accident?
The average driver will be involved in at least one car accident during their lifetime. Be prepared for this eventuality by knowing what you should do after a collision.
Determine if anyone is injured
Before you do anything else, check yourself and your passengers for injuries. If anyone is hurt, call 911 right away or have another person do so.
Move your car to safety
If you’re able to operate your vehicle, and if it’s safe to do so, move your car to a safe spot away from oncoming traffic.
Notify the police
Even if the accident is minor and there are no injuries, it’s important to call the police. In some states, this is required. The officers will fill out an accident report when needed. If the police aren’t able to come to the scene, you can go to your state’s DMV to file an accident report. Check your state’s laws to learn when filing an accident report is required.
Exchange information
Gather as much information as you can after the accident, including the following:
• The name, address and phone number of the driver and owner of the vehicle
• The contact information of any eyewitnesses
• The license plate number of the other vehicle
• The insurance company and policy number for the other vehicle
• The description of the accident
• The location of the accident
• The condition of the road
• Pictures of the damage to your car
Finally, be sure to inform your insurer about the accident as soon as you’re able to do so. This will speed up the claims process and ensure your report is processed quicker.
Sell your used car: 3 tips for creating the ultimate ad
Do you want to sell your car? If so, you need to create an ad that will grab the interest of motivated buyers. Here are three tips to make it stand out.
1. Determine the price
The market will determine the top price you can get for your car. Look at the ads for comparable models in your region, and take into account factors such as condition, mileage and features. Alternatively, you can use one of the numerous appraisal tools available online. Just be sure to leave some wiggle room in your asking price in case the buyer wants to negotiate.
2. Take quality photos
Featuring clear, high quality photos of the interior and exterior of the car is paramount. Before reaching for the camera, however, clean the car inside and out from top to bottom. Take pictures outdoors when there’s ample light and from multiple angles. Just remember that while showing your car in its best light is important, you also want to give an accurate depiction of its condition.
3. Write a detailed description
The more information you provide in the ad, the better your chances are of making a successful sale. In particular, remember to include the make and model, condition, mileage, transmission type and any extras including added safety, security or entertainment features. If your car is still under warranty and the warranty is transferable, provide this information as well.
Finally, be sure to review the ad you’ve created before you publish it. By carefully reading it over, you’ll avoid making errors that could lead potential buyers astray.
4 reasons to go electric
If you’re in the market for a new car, here are four great reasons to go electric.
1. A great driving experience
One thing that electric vehicle (EV) owners agree on is that the experience of driving one is enjoyable. In contrast to a traditional car, EVs create a lot less noise. In addition, many of them have lower centers of gravity, allowing for better handling.
2. Purchase incentives and tax credits
While EVs are more expensive than gasoline-powered cars, don’t let this deter you. As part of an effort to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the federal government offers tax credits of up to $7,500, depending on the size and battery capacity of the vehicle you purchase. For more information, speak to your tax professional. Some states, such as California, also offer purchase incentives
3. Long term savings
Electric vehicles have fewer parts than gas-powered ones. What’s more, the components in EVs are exposed to far fewer stressors. This means that, in the long run, owning an EV allows you to save money on maintenance and repair costs. In addition, you’ll never need to buy gas or oil again.
4. Lower emissions
One of the biggest reasons to go electric is that it will help protect the environment. Indeed, highway transportation accounts for about a third of America’s greenhouse gas emissions. By switching to an EV, you’ll dramatically reduce your carbon footprint and positively impact the planet.
To learn more about EVs, or to take one for a test drive, be sure to visit your local dealership.
