The Cracked Acorn: Booster shot

It is funny how one can recall an event that happened long long ago. It was maybe 1956 the first year of high school that I was called to the office; it was about a note from the county nurse, I had failed to have a shot, a booster for typhoid and should have it done soon. The Office person told me that I could be given time to have it done, even that morning if I wished. (I know what you are thinking but this is a different time in a different era!) I took the permission to do that and left the building, down the hill, across the street to walk 2 or 3 blocks to the family doctor for the shot. It was a nice sunny day in Franklin, Kentucky and made up for the displeasure about the thought of a needle in my arm.

I arrived in less than 30 minutes and entered Dr. Brawer’s office. His nurse was not there this day and only the doctor was there. He was a veteran of WWII and loved to talk about the war and how he wondered about the “boys” wounded he saved in combat. Today, the good doctor would have been in a hospital somewhere overcoming his “experiences” of the past.

He invited me into his office and welcomed the opportunity to talk about the war. After a few minutes, he asked why I was there and I handed him the note from school about a shot. When he reached for the piece of paper, I noticed that his hand shook quiet a lot and I thought would he be able to insert a needle into my arm. God must have been with me that day, the doctor took the note, made a check mark, initialed it and handed it back and said,”O.K.”

I took my time and walked slowly back to school; it was still a very, very nice day and God had blessed me. When I finally got off the 45 minute school bus ride and walked into the farm house, mother never asked about my day and I would probably had said what the doctor said “O.K.” Even at supper I never managed to tell about the doctor and what he had done, it would have been lost in talk about the farm.

“MEDIC WAS THE CRY BARELY HEARD ABOVE THE SOUNDS OF BOMBS AND RATTLINGS OF MACHINE GUN FIRE…CUTTING DOWN YOUNG MEN WITH STILL THE WET KISS OF THEIR MOTHERS ON THEIR FACES. ”

Waves of youth lost, the doctor was there, I wasn’t! Now that I am older I understand it, or maybe not; it was in early morning that I awoke and thought of the good doctor, somewhere now in heaven, if not, there is no God! ( but I know better! )

“Were you there when they crucified my Lord? Were you there? Some times it causes me to tremble, tremble! “– Mark 15:25 – from the ACORN!