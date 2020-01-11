The Cracked Acorn
The Cracked Acorn: Treasure
He giveth snow like wool: he scattereth the hoarfrost like ashes. He casteth forth his ice like morsels: who can stand before his cold? He sendeth out his word, and melteth them: he causeth his wind to blow, (Psalm 147:16-18)
A tract I have caught my interest and I have gone forth with comments inspired from the title FINDING GOD’S TREASURE.
Treasure comes in many forms: consider this preacher story I heard as a boy in Kentucky.
A Wyoming bachelor was having a difficult time keeping the bills paid and holding on to his ranch. He decided it was time to get a job in nearby Casper. It worked out well, very well, for there he met the “woman of his dreams.” It wasn’t long before they were engaged and not too long afterwards were married. She was to stay out on the ranch while he continued to work in the city. The object was to build up an emergency fund to meet unexpected ranch problems.
The woman of his dreams had always been a city girl and knew nothing about the needs of a ranch. Problems with the house and outside with animals and etc. just never met her husband’s standards. He began to constantly nag at her to be better and listen to what he told her to do. She always replied by saying,”I AM DOING THE BEST I CAN.”
The hard winter of Wyoming was drawing to a close. The promise of spring on a beautiful day was everywhere. Jason had just returned from lunch and for some reason glanced out the window. Winter was making one last gasp. A dark weather front was moving through, a hunch urged him to leave early for the ranch. By the time he reached the house the temperature had dropped to bring snow and freezing winds. His wife was not inside. He found this note on the kitchen table.
Jason,
I tried to remember what you told me. I have gone out to see about the livestock. Some have strayed to the back of the property. Don’t worry, I am doing the best I can.
luv,
Judy
Jason put on an extra coat, went out, and found his wife.
(No, it did not end this way. We always like to see “and they lived happily ever after.”) The husband suffered the terrible lost of his wife in the blizzard. The treasure of his life was gone. Gone was the “woman he had always dreamed about.”
So, husband or wife, girlfriend or boyfriend, remember that when you glance into one another’s eyes, you are seeing one of God’s treasures. There will never be another just like the one you are seeing.
But this precious treasure – this light and power that now shines within us – is held in a perishable container, that is, in our weak bodies. Everyone can see that the glorious power within must be from God and is not our own. (II Corinthians 4:7)
“Don’t pile up treasures on earth, where moth and rust can spoil them and thieves can break in and steal. But keep your treasure in Heaven where there is neither moth nor rust to spoil it and nobody can break in and steal. For wherever your treasure is, you may be certain that your heart will be there too!” Matthew 6:21
The Cracked Acorn: Booster shot
It is funny how one can recall an event that happened long long ago. It was maybe 1956 the first year of high school that I was called to the office; it was about a note from the county nurse, I had failed to have a shot, a booster for typhoid and should have it done soon. The Office person told me that I could be given time to have it done, even that morning if I wished. (I know what you are thinking but this is a different time in a different era!) I took the permission to do that and left the building, down the hill, across the street to walk 2 or 3 blocks to the family doctor for the shot. It was a nice sunny day in Franklin, Kentucky and made up for the displeasure about the thought of a needle in my arm.
I arrived in less than 30 minutes and entered Dr. Brawer’s office. His nurse was not there this day and only the doctor was there. He was a veteran of WWII and loved to talk about the war and how he wondered about the “boys” wounded he saved in combat. Today, the good doctor would have been in a hospital somewhere overcoming his “experiences” of the past.
He invited me into his office and welcomed the opportunity to talk about the war. After a few minutes, he asked why I was there and I handed him the note from school about a shot. When he reached for the piece of paper, I noticed that his hand shook quiet a lot and I thought would he be able to insert a needle into my arm. God must have been with me that day, the doctor took the note, made a check mark, initialed it and handed it back and said,”O.K.”
I took my time and walked slowly back to school; it was still a very, very nice day and God had blessed me. When I finally got off the 45 minute school bus ride and walked into the farm house, mother never asked about my day and I would probably had said what the doctor said “O.K.” Even at supper I never managed to tell about the doctor and what he had done, it would have been lost in talk about the farm.
“MEDIC WAS THE CRY BARELY HEARD ABOVE THE SOUNDS OF BOMBS AND RATTLINGS OF MACHINE GUN FIRE…CUTTING DOWN YOUNG MEN WITH STILL THE WET KISS OF THEIR MOTHERS ON THEIR FACES. ”
Waves of youth lost, the doctor was there, I wasn’t! Now that I am older I understand it, or maybe not; it was in early morning that I awoke and thought of the good doctor, somewhere now in heaven, if not, there is no God! ( but I know better! )
“Were you there when they crucified my Lord? Were you there? Some times it causes me to tremble, tremble! “– Mark 15:25 – from the ACORN!
The Cracked Acorn: The Good Land
“Oh Beluah land, sweet Beluah land as on thy highest mount I stand, I look away across the sea where mansions are prepared for me and view the shining glory shore, my home my hope for ever more.”
As the cursor flies across the page, hundreds and hundreds of immigrants are flocking to Calais, France; these are poor homeless souls fleeing what was left of their dwellings in the middle east countries that have had war for many years. The current mind set is that if you make it to France and maybe stow away to cross the English Channel, you will have sanctuary and a future. France is trying to get England to the message out that the weather on that foreign shore is wet, cold and English people are unfriendly, so far it has not worked.
I know that there are lots of homeless people now in the world and there are still areas that are mostly open to settlement. I have lately found a TV channel that imports foreign mysteries from Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Greenland, maybe even Siberia that could use a few more people. I find Virginia about as far north as I wish to live, winters are o.k. and not too severe; summers are predictable and if Virginians don’t like the weather, we just wait a few days and it changes. The sun, our solar heater only goes to 22 ½ degrees north, turns about and goes south below the equator and then to repeat the cycle, does this every year.
If people are serious about settling down for a good life, why not the Scandinavian countries? Certainly it is not the language, this can be overcome. How about the different cultures? Why aren’t people rushing north?
Fear less, hope more;
eat less, chew more;
whine less,breathe more;
talk less, say more;
hate less, love more;
and good things are yours.
Swedish Proverb
The daily local newspaper ran an ad that said, “Telegraph office needs a qualified operator, be in the office at ten o’clock AM the following day.” On that day, several young men were in the lobby at ten o’clock sharp. There seemed to be something wrong with the speaker box on the wall, as it emitted lots of static. All of a sudden one of the young men got up and rushed through the door to the main office , only to reappear several minutes later. Everyone asked what was wrong? “Nothing”. He said “the static was a Morse code message saying come into the main office, first one gets the job!”
The Cracked Acorn: Christmas Time
And there were shepherds living out in the fields nearby, keeping watch over their flocks at night. An angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were terrified. But the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord. This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.” Suddenly a great company of the heavenly host appeared with the angel, praising God and saying, “Glory to God in the highest heaven,and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.” – Luke 2
It’s that time of the year and I am never ready for it!
For months now it has been peeking out of the corners of all the major discount stores.
Yes, it is “chestnuts roasting on an open fire” and “Jack Frost nipping at your nose” time of the year.
“I have shot an arrow into the Christmas season and I know not where it will fall!” Many seasons have come and gone since I was young enough to remember when it was time to find the small cedar tree in a fence row for the house, to decorate and admire for its beauty. Decorations were homemade for all even the star on the top was cut from heavy cardboard and covered in foil.
Feelings!
We all have them,and what would it be like if we were numb to everything? It seemed that every time we were reorganized in the federal government to better do our work there would be a new supervisor to try and give us that warm and fuzzy feeling about our work. This is good!, if not over done. The proper feeling about many of our activities and that does include the church work can accomplish amazing results.
Every year I wait for the melancholy and that warm fuzzy feeling that once again 365 days have just about disappeared into memories. My loved one and I were conversing about the holidays and the subject peanut butter popped up. I replied that I could not recall any such item during my childhood and that we were too poor to afford a jar of peanut butter. I could not remember when I first had peanut butter spread on anything to eat.
It is a wonderful season and I still enjoy seeing other people do their shopping and dragging the children with them. A very, very Kentucky Christmas Eve saw us shopping for groceries at the A & P or maybe we would drive the 50 miles to the Harvey’s Department store at Nashville, Tennessee. It was a treat to shop for gifts, have a meal and drive through an outdoor display at one of the large parks. Of course, the weather was very cold. I was probably already wearing my long johns with the trap door; houses were heated with wood stoves to ward off the cold from the single pane windows. If the prayer for the Christmas dinner was for our blessings; I asked for an early spring.
The Cracked Acorn: In a hurry!
I would hasten my escape from the windy storm and tempest. (Psalm 55:8)
Way back when, I was a few miles into the 35 miles drive to sort historic maps at the U.S. Geological Survey Library at Reston, Virginia. A pit stop was necessary to purchase a muffin and a newspaper; the bumper-to-bumper traffic was doing over 75 mph downhill when I pulled to the outside lane and into the 7-11 parking lot. I jumped out of the car, made the selections then waited to pay. I said to the man in front of me,”I wish this line would hurry up, I’m running third!”, this drew a few chuckles.
Meanwhile, the world’s largest optical telescope in the South Africa’s Great Karoo desert is searching out beyond the galaxies to the edge of the big bang. A project, the GIANT EAR, powered by the world’s largest EVEREDDY battery is to come online any moment now . If there is life out there, this will surely do the trick and can be picked up on the FM dial at 93.35 Megahertzs.
Yes!! Yes!! we are receiving a signal from the Crab Nebula! (Our connection to the optical Karoo scope will give us picture and sound.) Let’s Listen in!
KKROCK HAD ORBITED INTO THE LOCAL CRAB WAWA. HE HAS PARKED A PINK 2050 UGO WITH FINNED TWIN TURBOS.(The speed of light has put the UGO factory years ahead of us.) KKROCK RUSHES INSIDE TO GRAB A CHOCOYUM COVERED CARBON BAR AND SNATCHES A LARGE STELLERBUCKS WITH TRIPLE SIPS. “COULD YOU HURRY IT UP A LIGHT YEAR OR SO, I’M RUNNING THIRD. I AM LATE FOR MY JOB AT THE SIRRUS RED DWARF WAL*MART!”
“NOT TO WORRY”, SAYS THE MANAGER, “BUT I NOTICED THAT ONE OF YOUR TURBOS IS ACTING SLUGGISHLY. HAVE YOU TRIED OUR NEW FUEL?”
“NO, FOR MILLENIUMS I HAVE USED ONLY XREG”, REPLIED KKROCK.
“WELL! WELL! DO I HAVE GOOD NEWS FOR ALL YOU XREG USERS. SWITCH TO A FULL CHARGE OF ZOOMLAX FOR A SHOOTING START AT THE BEGINNING OF EVERY ORBIT. SOME OF OUR CUSTOMERS ARE NOW CONVINCED THAT ONLY ZOOMLAX WILL DO THE TRICK TO PUT THEM AHEAD OF THE CRAB NEBULA GRIDLOCKS. OLDER TURBOS MAY REQUIRE ZOOMLEADLAXLITE. MY! MY! WHEN WILL ALL THIS RUSHING END!!” THE MANAGER HAD A SMILE ON ALL OF HIS THREE HEADS BECAUSE HE HAD MADE ANOTHER CUSTOMER HAPPY!
(Stay tuned for what happens when the Karoo Scope & GIANT EAR finds KKROCK filling the wife’s UGO with ……losing contact….must get new EVEREDDY batteeerrryy…)
Why, are we in such a hurry? Even the micro wave oven is too slow!!!
List to the call, the gospel call today, Get in the glory land way. Wanderers, come home, O hasten to obey, For, I’m in the gloryland way!
I’m in a hurry to get things done
Oh I rush and rush until life’s no fun
All I really gotta do is live and die
But I’m in a hurry and don’t know why
(from the ALABAMA group)
An Jehu answered,”What have you to do with peace? Turn and follow me.” So the watchman reported,saying, “He went up to them and is not coming back; and the driving is like the driving of Jehu the son of Nimshi, for he drives furiously!” (2 Kings 9:19,20)
Psalm 46:10 “Be still, and know that I am God.”
The Cracked Acorn: The Old, Old Story
I have been young, and now am old, yet I have not seen the righteous forsaken nor his children begging for bread. – Psalm 37:25
Interesting how the Child Evangelism Fellowship started in 1937 by Jesse Overholtzer, who wanted to reach young children in the poor sections of our major cities. The target ages were from five to twelve and thought this as the best probability of someone embracing Jesus as his or her Savior. He was impressed by the scripture from Matthew, “I praise You,Father, Lord of heaven and earth, that you have hidden these things from the wise and intelligent and have revealed them to infants.”
The Milford Decision from the Supreme Court allowed the Fellowship to have Bible clubs at the end of the school day giving children songs, stories, and scriptures form the Bible ending with snacks. One teacher, age thirteen, was very successful on reaching out to youngsters by what he called speaking “childrenese.” He always ended with “Boys and girls, if you have never believed on Jesus, you have a problem,”
Lamar, a twelve-year-old, sitting with his two friends, said that he had been waiting for tangibles that the missionaries had promised. He said he had waited and waited, but nothing had changed. He had thought about going back to the club for another try, but he was undecided. “I took my heart out for God. One time should be enough.”
The Fellowship seems to have worked better in the Southern states. Bible clubs are meeting in 183 public schools in South Carolina, reaching 13,524 children. The clubs state that their additional goals are to “strive to promote positive moral character,provide training, and reinforce values.” The biggest draw is with single moms who want kids to get assistance with homework, even if they have to sit through a Gospel message.
The Bible club has had a recent convert, Edwin Parle, who is a nine-year-old, from a public housing complex in Hartford, relates the “Story” with kind of like Goosebumps, referring to the popular youth horror books written by R.L. Stine. “Well, there is something about Jesus and when you see Him on the cross you really believe in Him. He died for our sins. The afternoon sun reflected off Edwin’s wire-rim glasses, and he looked really calm and studious. (edited from LIKE I WAS JESUS-How to bring a nine-year-old to Christ By Rachel Aviv)
Tell me the old, old story of unseen things above,Of Jesus and His glory, of Jesus and His love.Tell me the story simply, as to a little child,
For I am weak and weary, and helpless and defiled.Tell me the old, old story, tell me the old, old story,Tell me the old, old story, of Jesus and His love. (Katherine Hankey, 1866)
Dear GOD, I read your book and I like it. I would like to write a book some day with the same kind of stories. Where do you get your ideas? Best wishes. (Mark, age 9)
Dear GOD, I didn’t think orange went with purple until I saw the sunset you made on Tuesday. That was cool! (Sean, age 4)
Dear GOD, We read Thomas Edison made light. But in Sunday school they said You did it. So I bet he stole your idea. (Donna)
Dear GOD, Is it true my father won’t get into Heaven if he uses his bowling words in the house? (Anita)
Dear GOD, I think about You sometimes even when I’m not praying. (Elliott)
The Cracked Acorn – Now old
Many yesterdays ago, I was involved in lots of car repair. I was much younger & took it in stride I was going to become the master mechanic.
After several auto restorations I began to think, was it really worth the trouble. My father was still in good health working on the farm. In one of my visits from Virginia to Kentucky, I confided in my dad & told him it was becoming too much. I was beginning to take naps in the garage, while under the car. Dad replied he had been doing this for years; it could be under a tractor or the combine. (He once told me when he was old; I would also be old. I just hadn’t realized it had happened this quickly.)
The Bible tells us people lived into the 900s before the Flood, Methuselah, at 969. This declined till about 1000 B.C. & then maybe 70 or 80 (Psalm 90:10). Starting in 1900 U.S. life expectancy has risen from 47 to an average age of 83,today.
In this added time, we should “number” our days (Psalm 90:12) .
We should discern the future. (Deut. 32:28-29).
We should consider how life will turnout. (Psalm 39:4-5)
We will live longer if we consider our speech/behavior. (Psalm 34:11-14; I Peter 3:10-11)
We should love the Lord. (Psalm 91:14-16) Obey the Lord. (Proverbs:3:1-2,4:10)
We should fear & grow in the knowledge of the Lord. (Proverbs 9:10-11; 10:27)
Note these humorous remarks from people of the past:
All would live long, but none would be old.
Age is something that doesn’t matter, unless you are cheese.
The first half of our lives is ruined by our parents, & the second half by our children.
No matter how old a mother is, she watches her middle-aged children for signs of improvement.
The older I grow the more I distrust the family doctrine age brings wisdom.
None are so old as those who have outlived enthusiasm.
Age doesn’t protect you from love, but love to some extent protects you from age.
Old age isn’t so bad when you consider the alternative.
Perhaps one has to be very old before one learns to be amused rather than shocked.
You can judge your age by the amount of pain you feel when you come into contact with a new ides.
( My favorite!) How pleasant is the day when we give up striving to be young.
Recently there have been several specials on TV about the NEW AGE & evangelistic movements supposedly sweeping our nation. I am not sure if we are looking at this from close-up or from afar. I do not see within these vast audiences a sea of grey hair.
Has the present generation forgotten ‘An aged person loved is winter with flowers’ (old German proverb). The older generation is the “splendor” of today. (Proverbs 20:39)
Psalm 92:13 & 14 says, “These who are planted in the house of the Lord shall flourish in the courts of our God. They shall still bear fruit in an old age; they shall be fresh & flourishing.”
They are the bearers of fundamental human values. Where this memory is lacking, people are rootless; they also lack any capacity to project themselves with hope towards a future that transcends the limits of the present (From theDignity of Older People).
Go, in early morning, Into the harvest white, Sing a song of gladness labor with all your might; Let the words of Jesus over this nation ring, With the coming evening, beautiful gleanings bring. For the faint & weary, carry a smile of cheer, With the sad & dreary, weeping an anxious tear. To the heart that’s aching under a load of care, Lend a hand of comfort. In the name of Jesus gather the
sheaves of today, Read the precious promises, wages, He will pay; Go with rejoicing gleaning from the fields of sin, Thrust thy glowing sickle, bring in the harvest. (#10 9 , Beautiful Gleanings –
Sacred Selections)
