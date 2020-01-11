The Cracked Acorn: Treasure

He giveth snow like wool: he scattereth the hoarfrost like ashes. He casteth forth his ice like morsels: who can stand before his cold? He sendeth out his word, and melteth them: he causeth his wind to blow, (Psalm 147:16-18)

A tract I have caught my interest and I have gone forth with comments inspired from the title FINDING GOD’S TREASURE.

Treasure comes in many forms: consider this preacher story I heard as a boy in Kentucky.

A Wyoming bachelor was having a difficult time keeping the bills paid and holding on to his ranch. He decided it was time to get a job in nearby Casper. It worked out well, very well, for there he met the “woman of his dreams.” It wasn’t long before they were engaged and not too long afterwards were married. She was to stay out on the ranch while he continued to work in the city. The object was to build up an emergency fund to meet unexpected ranch problems.

The woman of his dreams had always been a city girl and knew nothing about the needs of a ranch. Problems with the house and outside with animals and etc. just never met her husband’s standards. He began to constantly nag at her to be better and listen to what he told her to do. She always replied by saying,”I AM DOING THE BEST I CAN.”

The hard winter of Wyoming was drawing to a close. The promise of spring on a beautiful day was everywhere. Jason had just returned from lunch and for some reason glanced out the window. Winter was making one last gasp. A dark weather front was moving through, a hunch urged him to leave early for the ranch. By the time he reached the house the temperature had dropped to bring snow and freezing winds. His wife was not inside. He found this note on the kitchen table.

Jason,

I tried to remember what you told me. I have gone out to see about the livestock. Some have strayed to the back of the property. Don’t worry, I am doing the best I can.

luv,

Judy

Jason put on an extra coat, went out, and found his wife.

(No, it did not end this way. We always like to see “and they lived happily ever after.”) The husband suffered the terrible lost of his wife in the blizzard. The treasure of his life was gone. Gone was the “woman he had always dreamed about.”

So, husband or wife, girlfriend or boyfriend, remember that when you glance into one another’s eyes, you are seeing one of God’s treasures. There will never be another just like the one you are seeing.

But this precious treasure – this light and power that now shines within us – is held in a perishable container, that is, in our weak bodies. Everyone can see that the glorious power within must be from God and is not our own. (II Corinthians 4:7)

“Don’t pile up treasures on earth, where moth and rust can spoil them and thieves can break in and steal. But keep your treasure in Heaven where there is neither moth nor rust to spoil it and nobody can break in and steal. For wherever your treasure is, you may be certain that your heart will be there too!” Matthew 6:21