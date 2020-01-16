The different types of muscle injuries

Muscles are susceptible to many different types of injuries. A cramp is a sudden and involuntary tightening of a muscle. It tends to be painful and can occur either at rest or during exercise. If it persists for more than several days, it’s considered a contraction.

A muscle contusion occurs when there’s a direct blow to a contracted muscle. It’s accompanied by pain and swelling that will vary according to the force of the blow. Bruising might occur as the force of the impact can sometimes rupture small blood vessels.

Pulls (stretching or tearing of a few muscle fibers) and strains (a lot of overextended or torn fibers and some bleeding) occur when the muscles are overstretched. These injuries are characterized by intense pain that can affect mobility. The affected muscles become stiff, painful to the touch and difficult to stretch and contract.

If stretched or pulled too far, muscles can eventually tear. In this case, the muscle fibers are completely ruptured and might require surgery to be repaired. Consult a physical therapist to learn more about muscle injuries and how to treat them.