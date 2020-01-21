The pleasures of riding

Have you always loved animals and the great outdoors? Why not finally unite these two passions by signing up for riding lessons? Not only will you be able to stay in shape, but you’ll also be able to relax and enjoy the outdoors all year round.

Riding is much more than just sitting on a horse. Although it is an individual sport, teamwork is required between the rider and his or her mount—in a way, it is really all about developing a relationship with the horse. Consequently, it is essential to get to know your horse and the way it behaves so as to make the most of the experience. In addition to practical experience, riding lessons also include a bit of horse care theory.

Can horseback riding really be considered as a sport? Isn’t it the horse that does all the work? Actually, no. Riding develops balance, lung capacity, and muscle tone, which is essential for both good posture and guiding the horse. The muscles of the shoulders, back, and thighs, as well as the abdominal and gluteal muscles, all have their role to play. Different skills and levels of physical effort are required by the rider for walking, trotting, cantering, galloping, and jumping. Riding is also a great activity for improving self-confidence, as a great deal of mastery is required to guide a horse and to be ready to deal with the unexpected.

You might prefer to have quality time alone with horse and trainer by treating yourself to private lessons. Group classes are generally more affordable and are fun if you’d like to enjoy some time with friends.

