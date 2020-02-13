Local Government
Town-County Tourism Advisory Board moves forward in a vacuum of information on Town plans
On Wednesday afternoon, February 12, the Front Royal-Warren County Joint Tourism Advisory Board met for the first time in the wake of the Town staff shakeup and announced intent of outsourcing the Town’s tourism function in the coming budget year. The nine, well now eight-member committee was minus Felicia Hart, listed as the Town’s Director of Community Development and Tourism, as well as Niki Foster Cales, president of the local Chamber of Commerce. The meeting was held in the main second-floor conference room of the Town Administration building.
Hart, who often guided the Tourism Advisory Board meetings, was notified of her termination by Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick on January 29, along with four other town staff, including Town Planning Director Jeremy Camp, Town Engineer Robert Brown, Council Clerk Jennifer Berry and Planning Department Technician Matt Farace*. Those terminations were part of the interim town manager’s Fiscal Year 2021 Budget proposal, from council comments at its February 10 meeting, a proposal apparently fully endorsed by the town council.
Cales’ absence was unfortunate as a great deal of discussion of the potential positives or negatives of the Chamber assuming the outsource role for Town tourism promotion occurred as the advisory board’s attention turned to the vacuum of information they currently find themselves in from the Town side.
Following the meeting, Tourism Advisory Board members confirmed that they had no advance warning of Hart’s departure or the recommendation that tourism promotion be outsourced to the private sector.
In Hart’s absence, County Planning Director Taryn Logan guided agenda discussion of the status of Wayfaring Signage and responded to board questions about the financing and organizational relationship between the County and Town on Tourism promotion and marketing. Also, present though not a Tourism Advisory Board member was new Board of Supervisors Chairman Walter Mabe. Mabe responded to questions about the County’s hopes for future joint tourism marketing and offered opinions on how to best move forward.
Bringing the town governmental apparatus to the table, particularly Tederick who appears to be the architect of the town council’s wish to divest itself of tourism, among other departments, was at the top of Mabe’s list of responses.
Notably absent, though he visited the meeting room shortly before and shortly after the meeting’s convening and adjournment, was Interim Town Manager Tederick. Inviting Tederick to the Joint Tourism Advisory Board’s next meeting, tentatively set on a short turnaround for February 26, was one proposal put forth as the meeting drew to a close. Informed of that fact by this reporter as he entered the room after the meeting, Tederick was last seen heading toward the last two present, Mabe and board member Richard Runyon of the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
“It’s time we started working together,” Runyon had offered during the meeting.
“Somebody’s got to talk to the mayor and Mr. Tederick, and somebody’s got to talk to the Chamber or the Board of Supervisors,” Mabe had observed as discussion focused on how to bring all involved or potentially involved parties together at the table.
Following the meeting’s adjournment, several board members indicated they wished the interim town manager had chosen to participate in the 3 p.m. meeting down the hall from his office.
“We can’t wait on this, I don’t think,” Runyon said as the meeting drew to a close, adding, “It’s hot, it’s fresh – I mean if we were to take the initiative and challenge the town council and board of supervisors to come together to work to one purpose, tourism, I think we have the infrastructure …”
“A good start might be a simple ask,” Mabe replied, “We don’t have to charge the hill every time we want to do something, right? … You come to me, or your coming to the board of supervisors with another fire is not necessarily going to cause me to react any differently.”
“I’m just saying the fire’s already started,” Runyon observed.
See the meeting as the discussion turns toward the status of the Town Council and Interim Town Manager Tederick’s future plans for tourism marketing, promotion and staffing in the first (Part 2) of these two linked Royal Examiner videos. The second video (Part 1) tracks the meeting’s outset of agenda topic discussions, and conversation about the dual municipal roles in community tourism promotion run-up to the start of the first linked video.
* FOOTNOTE: Royal Examiner would like to note that the report of the January 29 termination of Deputy Zoning Administrator Chris Brock was incorrect, as we encountered him on the job in the Planning & Zoning Office Tuesday afternoon.
EDA presents budget proposal to Board of Supervisors; delinquent taxes from contractors
On Tuesday, February 11 at the evening work session of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, the EDA Board and staff presented its budget proposal to get through the final 3 1/2 months of this fiscal year and to continue into FY 2021.
Also included on the agenda was a discussion with Building official David Beahm and Commissioner of the Revenue Sherry Sours on the payment of delinquent taxes and business license fees by contractors prior to issuance of building permits.
County Administrator Doug Stanley discussed the Department of Environmental Quality Financial Assurance requirements. Also, Stanley, along with County Attorney Jason Ham, discussed the management and lease agreements of the Front Royal Golf Club.
See the presentations, including discussion of the Town’s $8 million-plus debt to the EDA on the new police station and the status of the Front Royal Golf Club in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Warren County budget process continues with requests from County Departments and Constitutional Officers: Northwest Community Services, Sheriff’s Office
The Warren County Board of Supervisors held their second budget work session regarding the FY 2020-2021 budget on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. In this meeting, the Board of Supervisors heard from County Departments and Constitutional Offices. All members of the Board of Supervisors were present for this second meeting. County Administrator Doug Stanley and Assistant County Administrator Bob Childress also attended this second meeting.
Northwest Community Services was scheduled to present its budget request at the first meeting but was unable to do so and was included in the second meeting.
In part 6, Stanley gave a brief overview before the first request from Northwest Community Services presented their budget request, followed by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Typically the requests are for a period of 10-15 minutes, however, Sheriff Mark Butler’s presentation lasted about 30 minutes.
It’s interesting to hear the discussion and see the detail of what it takes to put a budget together. It’s a slow and long process, but necessary.
Royal Examiner will follow the budget process and you can watch on these exclusive videos.
It is the mission of Northwestern Community Services to help people through life’s challenges with quality behavioral health services guided by principles of respect, recovery, and self-determination.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office
Our deputies are responsible for public safety services and patrol of over 284 subdivisions and about 200 miles of state-maintained roadways. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is tasked with the protection of thousands of tourists and residents alike. We currently have a staff of 92 employees, with 71 sworn deputies. We are a full-service office providing Law Enforcement, Investigations, Corrections, Court Security, Civil Process, and Animal Control.
We also provide educational programs such as our DARE and Class Action presentations to our schools. We have highly trained and dedicated E911/Communications personnel answering both emergency and non-emergency calls.
Town has began accepting applications for scholarships
The Town of Front Royal is pleased to announce that the Town has begun accepting applications February 10, 2020, from graduating high school seniors living in the Town limits for three (3) $500.00 scholarships to pursue continued undergraduate or trade education at an accredited university, community college, or trade school.
All high school seniors who currently attend public and private schools, as well as home-schooled students are encouraged to apply. Applications are available on the Town’s website at www.frontroyalva.com or by contacting the Town Manager’s Office. Interested graduating seniors must complete and return the application by 5:00pm on March 20, 2020 to:
Matthew A. Tederick, Interim Town Manager
Front Royal, Virginia 22630
(540) 635-8007
tederick@frontroyalva.com
The Evaluation Committee will consist of two members of Town Council. The scholarship winners will be invited to a Council Meeting to be recognized in April 2020.
Please click here for the application: Town Scholarship Application
Clarification
There were several references to a passage from Roger Bianchini’s story titled “Tourism, the Visitors Center, staff futures and outsourcing – what does the present and future hold?” during the February 10 meeting of the Front Royal Town Council.
First, Public Speaker Paul Gabbert read a passage from the fourth paragraph of the story attributing it as a quote to support the contention that a decision had been made to outsource the Town’s Tourism Department function to the Chamber of Commerce as part of Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick’s FY 2021 Budget and downsizing proposal.
That passage is: “Tederick noted that he proposes no staff salaries for Tourism in his budget proposal for the coming fiscal year. It is a department he has recommended be outsourced to the private sector, apparently at least initially the local Chamber of Commerce.”
Some, apparently including Tederick, took Gabbert’s reference to be presented by the Royal Examiner as a quote from the interim town manager, leading him to later observe that he had been misquoted in the Royal Examiner story published the previous day.
However, as explained above the quoted sentence is not a quote attributed to Tederick, but rather is the writer’s observation that it seemed the Chamber of Commerce was on the interim town manager’s radar as a possible outsourcing option.
We contacted Tederick Tuesday, February 11, to verify the above quoted passage was what he was referencing in his misquote comment. He agreed it was and said he would appreciate Royal Examiner’s clarification that he had never been quoted saying tourism would be outsourced to the chamber.
This is that clarification.
Tourism, the Visitors Center, staff futures and outsourcing – what does the present and future hold?
Tederick, council defend budget plan, staff terminations in face of pointed public criticism
An exceptionally light Front Royal Town Council meeting agenda for Monday evening, February 10, was extended by 90 minutes of public comments, largely criticisms, regarding a Fiscal Year 2021 Budget proposal tied to a significant downsizing of the Town governmental function.
That, that budget proposal included five immediate staff terminations, including three department heads, all of whose jobs were funded through the current fiscal year ending June 30, did not sit well with 20 of 24 speakers. Two of those 24 addressing the budget-staffing issue took middle ground stances, defending town staff and council while suggesting they take into consideration what the public feedback, particularly as it applies to tourism and downtown business development, had to say.
The more aggressive public criticism of council and its appointed interim town manager echoed comments and questions heard at the public meeting at the Front Royal Brewery on January 30, the day after the five terminations, including Council Clerk Jennifer Berry, who was present at Monday’s meeting, went public.
Those critical comments and questions covered:
1 – the seeming lack of an immediate plan to replace the functions of the terminated town planning director, community development director and town engineer;
2 – why five positions covered in the existing budget year were terminated immediately for a budget plan not yet approved, and one that would not be implemented until the July 1 beginning of the next fiscal year?
3 – who the actual beneficiaries of these cutbacks and outsourcing plans are, and to what end – such as weakening the Town to facilitate past initiatives of the interim town manager like eventual consolidation with the county government, or extension of Town water-sewer outside the town limits for private sector residential development; 4/ negative impacts on tourism marketing by the planned outsourcing of the tourism function to the private sector (these public remarks will be explored in more detail in a future story).
Three speakers addressed other issues, two for a 2nd Amendment sanctuary resolution slated for discussion at a work session to follow the meeting, and local builder Chris Ramsey on issues he has brought before council at recent work sessions regarding tap fee policies as they apply to his projects in town.
The 2nd Amendment Sanctuary work session discussion was cancelled when council unanimously endorsed Letasha Thompson’s motion to add approval of that gun rights resolution to the meeting agenda. Council then unanimously endorsed the resolution, precluding the necessity for additional work session discussion.
Also removed from the agenda was a closed session personnel discussion of “consideration of assignment, appointment, promotion, performance, demotion, salaries, disciplining, or resignation of specific public officers, appointees, or employees of any public body pursuant to Section 2.2-3711. A. 1. of the Code of Virginia”.
Two other additions to the meeting agenda were also accepted and unanimously endorsed, approval of a $24,500 contract with Baker Tilley to conduct the executive search for a permanent town manager; and acceptance of an anonymous $500 contribution to a Town scholarship fund to be included in the town budget. Approval of the Baker Tilley executive search contract was removed from a one-item special meeting agenda a week earlier.
Early departures & rebuttal
But the real action Monday night was the public criticism of the Town departmental downsizing plan and interim town manager and council blowback to that criticism. Perhaps unfortunately, the bulk of the public who spoke against the Town downsizing plan or were there in support of that criticism were not present to hear council’s and Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick’s response to their criticism.
With only the executive search contract approval remaining on the as-yet un-amended agenda, most of that contingent of critics left during a break called by Mayor Gene Tewalt after the final public speaker concluded their remarks around 8:30 p.m., an hour and a half into the meeting. That crowd apparently did not realize the meeting agenda’s town manager and council reports would be utilized to respond to the public criticism of the downsizing plan.
Those town officials’ responses offered fiscally conservative rationales in support of the downsizing plan as an alternative to tax hikes that would be necessary to support $29 million in infrastructure capital improvements in the coming budget year.
Councilman Chris Holloway pointed to capital improvements like the redundant water line to the north corridor in the new budget dating back 10 years to his first stint on council. Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock said some of the infrastructure improvements proposed in the new budget had been on the table for two years. What seemed apparent from council comments was a past reluctance to raise taxes to provide revenue to support some of these infrastructure improvements in past budget cycles. But with state mandates on the horizon forcing the Town’s hand on some fixes, including Intake & Inflow (I&I) issues with the wastewater and sewer systems; as well as the long-deteriorating state of town roads becoming more of a public issue, FY 2021 appears the budget year of reckoning on proposed capital improvements.
Tederick criticized those speaking against the plan for not presenting an alternative that wouldn’t put an undue burden on town taxpayers. That tax increases to pay for necessary infrastructure improvements was not seen as a viable option was apparent in multiple council and staff comments. The interim town manager presented statistics indicating that the town budget had outpaced population growth in recent years as an indicator town operational expenses were unjustifiably high.
Tederick has used the term “right-sizing” to describe the council-favored municipal downsizing, immediate termination and outsourcing plan presented through his office. And from various council rebuttal remarks Monday it appears council is on board with that assessment. In fact, during his response Councilman Jacob Meza pointed to council’s unanimous support of changes in the function of town government.
“But it is interesting when you have a council that is making unanimous votes on changes, uh, you got to stop to ask yourself how, you know, six people who don’t work together, don’t necessarily socialize or hang out together, all can come to the same conclusion for better change for the Town of Front Royal. It’s not like you have a split council here,” Meza stated without elaborating on when and in what context any unanimous votes took place related to the object of public concerns brought to council’s attention Monday night.
However, in their responses to the overwhelming negative public comment at least two council members, Letasha Thompson and Chris Holloway, appeared willing to at least reconsider the outsourcing of the Town’s tourism marketing and operational function.
Presidential ghosts
Tederick seemed to invoke the spirit of Richard Nixon when he referenced positive feedback from what he called a “silent majority” of supporters of the council-endorsed downsizing plan. “Silent Majority” was a term popularized by Nixon in 1969 as a reference to Americans who did not demonstrate against the Vietnam War, but also did not make their opinion, ostensibly in support of the war, known publicly.
As for the “vocal minority” of two public speakers expressing outright support of council, the interim town manager and the downsizing plan Monday, they were Warren County Republican Committee Treasurer Amber Poe Morris and Wendy Kurtz, wife of the current successor to Tederick’s past stint as chairman of the Warren County Republican Committee, Steve Kurtz.
Both lauded the Republican Committee-majority council and Interim Town Manager Tederick, who is currently listed as the county Republicans’ Finance Committee Chairman, for being proactive in reducing municipal costs.
Morris invoked an analogy to the current Republican president when she told Tederick, “You seem to have become the (Donald) Trump of Front Royal. You have done the job you were asked to do; you were appointed to do. You were asked to clean some stuff up. You work at the instruction of the council and there is conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory and downright accusations of personal attacks thrown at you every single day since you’ve been in your position.”
Poe echoed the three other public speakers who were complimentary of Tederick and his stint as interim town manager when she observed, “And despite being very receptive to answering public comments every time you’re asked or confronted, and you’ve done so with humility. Thank you for being fiscally conservative and working as the government should. The interim town manager works at the discretion of the elected town council members,” she noted before concluding with a plug for the crowd gathered in support of the 2nd Amendment Sanctuary initiative, saying, “So, I’m looking forward to the Town of Front Royal becoming a 2nd Amendment sanctuary,” drawing applause and hoots of support from the 2nd Amendment crowd, including some in matching camouflage militia gear.
Mrs. Kurtz was critical of the questions about Tederick’s motives about the town downsizing as relating to his past support of consolidation with the County government or a desire to acquire Town water-sewer utilities in support of private-sector residential development in the county’s north corridor.
Several council members also cited public support from people they alleged were fearful of expressing their opinions publicly due to possible threats from those critical of the downsizing plan. Social media threats on Facebook were cited, including by newly appointed council member Lori Athey Cockrell. She pointed to a social media post calling for the burning down of council members houses or the breaking into their homes or vehicles.
See the public criticism and the interim town manager and council responses to that criticism in these two exclusive Royal Examiner videos, the first containing the entire public comments portion of the meeting, the second starting with the interim town manager and council responses to what they heard from the public.
Highlights include Jacob Meza’s repeated points of order called in response to what he felt were too personal public criticisms violating meeting rules; and public counterpoints to those points of order calls, including one citing Meza’s and Holloway’s personal work session criticisms of the mayor a week earlier and another stating “I think the U.S. Constitution trumps Robert’s Rules of Order. – Get the popcorn:
Tourism, the Visitors Center, staff futures and outsourcing – what does the present and future hold?
Contacted about rumors of additional terminations in the wake of the February 3 budget work session and closed session personnel discussion, Interim Front Royal Town Manager Matt Tederick was emphatic that no new terminations had occurred.
“That is another false rumor. No other reorganization is planned – NONE, it is done,” the interim town manager said with emphasis. He also dispelled notions of plans to close the Town Visitor’s Center out of which the Tourism Department of Director Tim Smith operates.
“There is no plan to shut down the Visitors Center – that is another rumor,” Tederick said.
Confusion on the status of the Visitor’s Center and its largely part-time staff may emanate from Tederick’s FY 2021 budget proposal made public at the Front Royal Town Council Work Session of February 3. Tederick noted that he proposes no staff salaries for Tourism in his budget proposal for the coming fiscal year. It is a department he has recommended be outsourced to the private sector, apparently at least initially the local Chamber of Commerce.
In a Friday, February 7 phone conversation, Tederick said that Tourism Director Smith had told him he would deal with informing four part-time Visitor’s Center employees of the plan to write them out of the coming FY 2021 Town Budget.
However, beyond the current fiscal year budget that carries the Town Tourism Department and the Visitor’s Center staff through June 30, decisions will be made by the entity or entities contracted to take over those functions from town staff, Tederick said. That includes any decision on employee retention, full or part time, including the current Tourism Director.
In addition to the $234,000 cut eliminating all salaries and benefits in the Tourism Department, Tederick’s budget plan recommends an increase of $201,000 – from $24,000 in the current budget to $225,000 – in “Professional Services” to cover his outsourcing plan. His bottom line despite a $157,000 increase in operational expenses that includes $46,000 to Blighted Building ordinance enforcement and a $4,000 increase to “Downtown Events” believed to be Gazebo film nights, is an approximate $77,000 reduction in tourism-related expenses.
In response to a question from County Supervisor Delores Oates on February 4, Tederick told County officials he did not believe the town government was “agile enough” to properly handle tourism promotion and marketing of the Town of Front Royal. As previously observed, it appears to be a minority opinion the interim town manager shares with perhaps six people on the town council, and few, if any, within the tourism-related local business community.
In fact, Mayor Gene Tewalt was aggressively double teamed by Councilmen Jacob Meza and Chris Holloway when he expressed opposition to the outsourcing of tourism at the February 3 work session. Tewalt observed the Town had, had a bad experience with an initial attempt to outsource tourism, also apparently to the chamber of commerce several decades ago. Meza accused the mayor of showboating for the large crowd and Holloway said the mayor was lying when he said he had only heard of Tederick and council’s preferred outsourcing and departmental cuts the previous week.
Asked about the referenced “bad experience” with previous outsourcing of tourism during a break in the February 3 work session, the mayor pointed this reporter toward former Council Clerk Rhonda North, who was part of a crowd of about 50 citizens present to listen, and largely express opposition to the outsourcing/staff termination plan emanating from council and its appointed interim town manager.
North told this reporter that it had been discovered during that first outsourcing experience during her council clerk tenure prior to Jennifer Berry’s 14 years following North’s retirement, that the chamber had over-billed the Town for previously accomplished tasks through several additional budget cycles, apparently moving those payments to cover chamber operational expenses unrelated to Town tourism. Current Chamber officials could not be reached prior to publication for comment on that previous tourism outsourcing experience.
North explained her presence with nearly 50 other interested citizens and business owners at the February 3 council work session as an expression of concern with what she called a “backwards” process in which decisions on budget-related departmental downsizings and staff, including department head, terminations preceded, not only approval of that budget proposal, but even its presentation to the town council.
A Sunday afternoon, February 9, visit to the Front Royal Visitors Center found two of the impacted part-time employees on the job. Gail Criger and Nelle Adkins greeted this nosey reporter with a smile and the enthusiasm about their community that is a front page on Front Royal and Warren County for many visitors, including repeat visitors from near (Northern Virginia) and far (Europe and Canada), they pointed out.
Criger and Adkins were enthusiastic about some upcoming promotional initiatives – more on that later – but unsure if they would have to be passing the torch on those initiatives to others in the near future.
At issue for some initially expressing opposition to the FY 2021 budget plan is so radical a realignment of the town government being recommended by an interim appointee removing what many downtown and tourism-related business owners see as positive and proactively functioning departments and personnel.
One thus-far unanswered question asked at the January 30 citizen meeting with the interim town manager at the Front Royal Brewery was whether the changes thus far enacted or on the table, reflect a careful appraisal of existing Town departmental functions or is an expression of a philosophical belief that less government is the best government and that any plan that reduces the need for municipal revenues paid for by taxes is a good plan.
The radical reorganization and downsizing of town government by a temporary appointee even seems to fly in the face of a past Tederick statement on his view of his role as interim town manager as “setting the table” for his permanent successor to be allowed the choice to implement or not, significant changes in the town government function. Though with the withdrawal of council’s choice to conduct the executive search for a new town manager, it appears council is back to square one on finding the departed Joe Waltz and his interim replacement’s successor.
Of course, as Tederick has observed in announcing his budget plan and staff cuts, he works at the will of the town council. So, perhaps it is to council that question on the impetus for the staffing and departmental downsizing should be directed, rather than to the interim town manager.
Thus far, other than the mayor’s expression of opposition to outsourcing town functions, there has only been an aggressive defense of the plan emanating from the town manager’s office, or silence from the town’s elected body officials about that plan.
Town closed session personnel discussion motions may violate FOIA law on ‘subject’ disclosure
