Local News
VDOT seeking public input for corridor study of South Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester
The Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking public comment regarding the South Pleasant Valley Road corridor in the city of Winchester. VDOT is assisting the city with a Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions (STARS) study of South Pleasant Valley Road between the intersection of East Cork Street and the intersection of Tevis Street. This is a busy north-south commercial route with operational and safety issues due to heavy traffic volumes during peak periods.
The 2.2-mile section of South Pleasant Valley Road covered in the STARS study is an undivided roadway characterized by numerous signalized and unsignalized intersections; full-movement turn median openings; and both residential and commercial driveways. This section of roadway consists of three Potential for Safety Improvement (PSI) intersections.
The study will focus on safety and consider access management improvements and innovative intersection configurations. The study will also consider improvements to bicycle and pedestrian accommodations. Traditional widening of Pleasant Valley Road will not be considered. The city could pursue funding for implementation of recommended improvements through VDOT’s Six-Year Improvement Program.
An online public input survey presents the needs and recommendations of the study corridor for public feedback. The survey and additional information about the South Pleasant Valley Road Corridor Improvement Study are available at the following link:
http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/city_of_winchester_-_south_pleasant_valley_road_corridor_improvement_study.asp
The study team will utilize the study to develop a preferred improvement alternative, which will be presented at a future public information meeting. The study is anticipated to be complete by summer 2020.
Local News
Warren County Public Schools plan special education improvements
The Warren County School Board approved a move by the local school district to join a regional special education program and considered proposed budget items slated to further improve instruction and support for students with disabilities.
School board members voted unanimously during their Wednesday, January 5 regular meeting to permit Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) to join the newly formed Fauquier-Rappahannock-Warren Regional Special Education Program, a collaborative effort among school districts in the three counties to pool resources and seek state funding support.
The Fauquier-Rappahannock-Warren Regional Special Education Program would be able to receive funds from a Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) program that ensures equitable funding for students with specific needs throughout the Commonwealth, explained WCPS Director of Special Services Michael Hirsch to School Board members.
School divisions that are in a regional program may receive additional funds to support these populations, he said, with 58 of the 132 divisions currently receiving such extra support.
WCPS wants to partner with Fauquier and Rappahannock Counties to participate in a regional program to allow the school district the same opportunity to access those dollars, said Hirsch.
“This will allow us to tap into regional dollars that the state department of ed has allocated for Warren County that will support students with low-incidence and some specific types of disabilities,” Hirsch told School Board members during the action agenda portion of their meeting.
Hirsch also said that the three counties, and possibly Culpeper, will share professional development opportunities and collaborate to provide additional strategies to support students. One requirement is that WCPS have an administrator and school board member as part of the regional board.
According to the corresponding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that accompanied the WCPS request to join the program, the purpose of the Fauquier-Rappahannock-Warren Regional Special Education Program is to serve students under certain identified categories of disabilities, including students with multiple disabilities, students with severe cognitive disabilities, and students with autism.
“Initial eligibility for services will be determined by the school division in which the student resides,” according to the MOU, which adds that the cooperating school boards, and any additional party, shall provide each fiscal year, on a pro rata basis, the necessary funds to establish, operate and maintain the regional program as determined during the budgeting process.
Hirsch told the School Board that regional program members put together an application and mailed it to VDOE and he was presenting it to board members last night to see if they also wanted to let WCPS join.
“It went before the regional board on Monday and they approved our acceptance pending your approval,” he said.
The regional program would be similar to Northwestern Regional Educational Programs (NREP), which provides cost-effective, quality programming for school-aged (K-12) students with autism, emotional disabilities, hearing impairments, multiple disabilities, and traumatic brain injury for the school divisions of Clarke County, Frederick County and Winchester City.
NREP programs are offered at the Senseny Road School just outside Winchester. NREP is governed by a Committee of Superintendents comprised from each of the divisions with the superintendent of Frederick County Public Schools serving as chairperson of the committee. Frederick County Public Schools serves as the fiscal agent for NREP. Fauquier County is the lead for the program Hirsch discussed WCPS joining.
“NREP operates a separate school, but that’s not our goal,” said Hirsch. “We want to collaborate with Rappahannock and Fauquier to create professional development activities for all of our staff at no cost and so that we can tap into the regional dollars to help support the programs we already have in place.”
“We feel our programs are competitive with any program in the Commonwealth and we want to access more dollars” to maintain them, he added.
The agreement to establish and operate the Fauquier-Rappahannock-Warren Regional Special Education Program was unanimously approved February 5 following a motion by Warren County School Board Vice Chairman Catherine Bower, and a second by School Board member Kristen Pence.
WCPS special education also was discussed during a work session held Wednesday night by Warren County School Board members as part of their review of the proposed FY 2021 operating budget for WCPS.
To nip that issue in the bud, WCPS staff have devised a preliminary budget that includes proposed additions to the existing WCPS budget, such as:
• $231,833 for the Behavior Support Specialist Program to hire one clinician and four support coaches;
• $132,056 to hire two special education instructional coaches; and
• $170,938 to hire two Instructional Resource Team (IRT) specialists.
Sheppard said that WCPS has operated the Therapeutic Day Treatment (TDT) Program that was started several years ago in which the Medicaid-funded program brings in outside professionals to work with students.
However, Medicaid no longer funds the program to its previous level, “so we are finding ourselves with some additional behavior support needs,” said Sheppard. “We would actually like to have our own behavior support specialist program, and this would be the cost of that program.”
The proposed $231,833 total includes benefits for the five 12-month positions needed to run the program in-house.
“We have noticed an increase in behaviors in our classrooms,” Sheppard added.
For instance, one WCPS middle school used to have five TDT counselors at its height, said Sheppard, but now there is just one person who works two hours a day.
And because Medicaid funded the TDT Program, over the years it has increased work eligibility criteria, which now calls for a qualified mental health position that requires a four-year college degree.
“We feel that we can hire people at the instructional assistant level and provide them with a training course through our department and be able to support them with a clinician just as well as we can with the qualified mental health professionals,” Hirsch told School Board members during the work session. “There are a lot of TDT people out of work and we feel we could attract them at this level.”
Additionally, the proposed FY 2021 WCPS budget would add more than $2.84 million to the existing budget to fully implement teacher, instructional assistant (IA), and nurse pay scales so that working for Warren County would be more competitive for prospective employees compared to neighboring Frederick County, Va.
Currently, WCPS has roughly 119 IAs working throughout the school division. They have a huge impact in the classroom and between classes, said George “Bucky” Smith, WCPS director of personnel.
“Their jobs can be challenging in the different settings,” Smith said, “and may be quite difficult.”
The current scale isn’t competitive, he said, and IAs working for WCPS “have the skills and the talents to do this and they can find work that’s going to pay more, so we want to be able to reward them more.”
Therefore, the proposed IA scale starts at a yearly salary of $15,750 at step 0 (or, zero years of experience) and then with each year of experience, or step on the scale, the pay increases by 1.013 percent between the steps.
“So, IAs would each get a step, a one-and-a-third percent pay increase, and a one percent cost-of-living adjustment totaling a two-and-a-third overall increase,” said Smith.
Similar pay scale and step increases also are proposed for WCPS teachers and nurses.
“If we are able to move forward with what you see proposed in front of you, then we will have completed phase two and phase three of the teacher salary scale, which is phenomenal,” Sheppard said. “I’m very excited to say that.”
The entire proposed WCPS FY 2021 budget will be discussed again during a February 18 joint budget work session between the Warren County School Board and the Warren County Board of Supervisors, as well as during a School Board work session scheduled for February 19.
To see what else transpired during the School Board’s regular meeting and work session on February 5, watch these exclusive Royal Examiner videos:
Local News
LFCC President selected for first cohort of Aspen Institute’s New Presidents Fellowship for Community College Excellence
LFCC President Kim Blosser has been selected by the Aspen Institute to join the 2020-21 inaugural class of the Aspen New Presidents Fellowship, a new initiative designed to support community college presidents in the early years of their tenure to accelerate transformational change on behalf of students.
Dr. Blosser is one of 25 Aspen Fellows selected from more than 100 applicants for this opportunity, which is fully funded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. and run by the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program. The leaders, all of whom are in their first five years as a college president, will engage in a seven-month fellowship beginning in June 2020.
“How fitting that as the college celebrates its 50th anniversary, I have this wonderful opportunity to learn from outstanding leaders in community college education,” Dr. Blosser said. “This experience will help steer LFCC into an even brighter future – one where we can reach even more students, particularly those who need our programs and services the most. I look forward to gaining knowledge and insight through an organization as well-regarded as the Aspen Institute.”
The fellows, who have been college presidents for five years or less, were selected for their commitment to student success and equity, willingness to take risks to improve outcomes, understanding of the importance of community partnerships, and ability to lead change.
“We know more than ever before about how community colleges can improve outcomes for students, both in and after college,” said Josh Wyner, executive director of the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program. “And the urgency for them to do so only increases—especially for students of color and low-income students. These fellows have shown they are fully, urgently committed to excellence and equity, and we look forward to working alongside them.”
Nearly 80 percent of community college presidents nationwide plan to retire in the next decade. Through this fellowship and its other leadership programs, Aspen is committed to helping to replace those exiting the presidency with an exceptionally capable and highly diverse talent pool. According to the American Council on Education, only 36 percent of community college presidents are female, and 20 percent are people of color. The incoming class of Aspen fellows is 48 percent female, and 40 percent are people of color. Their institutions span 15 states and vary widely, from a rural college with fewer than 2,000 students to a statewide system that educates more than 150,000.
“By preparing students and workers for in-demand jobs and meeting the training needs of businesses, community colleges are critical institutions for their regions’ prosperity and development,” said Jennie Sparandara, head of workforce initiatives, JPMorgan Chase. “JPMorgan Chase is proud to partner with the Aspen Institute’s College Excellence Program to build the next generation of diverse community college leaders.”
“I’m delighted to learn that Kim Blosser, a natural leader and a lifelong educator, was selected for this fellowship,” said Glenn DuBois, chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges. “Throughout her VCCS career, including the time she’s been a president, Kim has been a difference-maker, displaying a perseverance, attention to detail, and student-first focus that show me the sky is the limit for her as the leader of a college.”
The program for new presidents is an addition to the Aspen Presidential Fellowship for Community College Excellence, which has been serving aspiring presidents since 2016. Of the nearly 160 fellows who have taken part in the Rising Presidents Fellowship, 41 are now community college presidents, serving more than 500,000 students.
JPMorgan Chase is funding the Aspen Presidential Fellowship as part of New Skills at Work, a five-year, $350 million investment to support community colleges and other pathways to great careers and economic mobility.
For a bio and photo of Dr. Blosser and a list of the 2020-21 class of Aspen Presidential Fellows, click here.
Local News
Blue Ridge Hospice is here to stay
The announcement of the plans for the former Winchester Memorial Hospital has raised concern for supporters of a current resident of the building. Blue Ridge Hospice has been based out of the 333 West Cork Street property since the 1980’s and currently utilizes the entire 4th floor for administrative offices and their Inpatient Care Center. Training rooms and additional offices are utilized on the 2nd floor at Cork Street by Blue Ridge Hospice.
Blue Ridge Hospice is the only hospice to offer an Inpatient Care Center in the Shenandoah Valley, raising concern for what will happen during construction of the proposed senior-living center, planned for later this year.
“Healthcare Development Partners (HDP) has allowed us to continue with the lease agreement we had with Valley Health {former owners of the property} and at this time we have no plans of relocating,” said Richard Kennedy, Interim CEO of Blue Ridge Hospice. “Plans are being made to ensure the continued operation during construction in the building of our Inpatient Care Center, as it serves an essential need in this community.”
Blue Ridge Hospice’s history at the location dates back to the early 1970s when its founder, Helen Zebarth, was working at Winchester Memorial Hospital as a registered nurse and was inspired to offer hospice services to her patients. “While on a trip to England, I visited a hospice. It was incredible to see that the patients, all nearing the end of their lives, were alert, engaged, and comfortable,” stated Zebarth.
In 1981, Zebarth and her friend, Gail Rogers, founded Blue Ridge Hospice. “Back then, we had a total of 30 patients for the entire year. Now we are caring for an average of 200 patients a day,” said Zebarth.
“It has been our privilege to serve this area for over 39 years providing the best quality end of life care to our patients and their families. I want to assure everyone that Blue Ridge Hospice is here to stay,” said Kennedy.
Local News
Lord Fairfax Community College welcomes Disney Institute for the 10th year
Disney Institute is bringing its renowned professional development course, Disney’s Approach to Leadership Excellence, to Middletown, Virginia on March 26, 2020. Sponsored by Lord Fairfax Community College Workforce Solutions, the one-day event will help area professionals explore how they could begin to identify the personal and organizational values that drive them as a leader to carry out their organization’s vision and their role in operationalizing culture-building and team support.
This day of Disney Institute training uses business insights and time-tested examples from Disney parks and resorts worldwide to inspire individuals and organizations to enhance their own customer experience using Disney principles as their guide.
Disney’s Approach to Leadership Excellence gives participants the chance to explore how leadership insights and time-tested examples from Disney parks and resorts worldwide can provide relevant illustrations and engaging stories to help organizations deliver the type of long-term results they are capable of delivering.
“We’re extremely honored to be a sponsor of Disney Institute for the 10th straight year at Lord Fairfax Community College,” says Guy Curtis, director of marketing, business and industry training at Workforce Solutions. “To bring this level of world-class leadership training to our region means so much for area individuals and organizations who are not able to travel to Disney Institute located in California and Florida.
“After experiencing one of their theme parks early last year, I know why businesses want to emulate the customer experience that Disney parks and resorts worldwide provide. This course is extremely beneficial to any leader, particularly those new to their role and interested in achieving leadership excellence personally or professionally. With our busy work-life schedules, you can’t afford to miss this local professional development opportunity, which saves time and money for your organization.”
Early Bird Rate is $445. The full price is $495 after February 14, 2020. A continental breakfast, lunch and course materials are included.
For more information or to register, call (540) 868-7021 or visit LFCCWorkforce.com/Disney.
About Disney Institute
As the trusted, authoritative voice on the Disney approach to customer experience, Disney Institute uses business insights and time-tested examples from Disney parks and resorts worldwide to inspire individuals and organizations to enhance their own customer experience using Disney principles as their guide. For nearly three decades, Disney Institute has helped professionals discover ways to positively impact their organizations and the customer they serve through immersion in leadership, service and employee engagement. Unique to Disney Institute is the opportunity to go behind the scenes in a “living laboratory” to observe firsthand how Disney methodologies are operationalized and how they can be adapted and applied to any work environment. To learn more, visit www.disneyinstitute.com or call 321-939-4600.
Local News
Another nod to Robert Burns’ life & writings at The Blue Wing Frog
On Saturday, February 1st, exactly one week after Scottish poet, lyricist and beloved “Bard” Robert Burns’ January 25 birthday, those bred to Scotland or just attracted to the Scottish way and Burns’ timeless way of expressing the life, longings and hopes of the Scottish, and really people in general, gathered to celebrate his life.
Event co-sponsors and hosts Scott and Lisa Jenkins of Mountain Home Bed & Breakfast in southern Warren County and Robert Hall and Kelly Sprague of The Blue Wing Frog venue on Chester Street in Front Royal, explained the week’s delay in celebrating the life and writings of Burns as not wanting to compete with the nearby Virginia Beer Museum’s third annual Burns celebration several blocks away.
And having now attended both this season’s Chester Street in Front Royal Burns events, this reporter would offer that as a continued good idea, as the maternal side Scot in me would have suffered greatly by missing either event. For surely now there now will be a reprise to this sold out and successful inaugural Mountain Home-Blue Wing Frog Burns evening as well.
And if by some measure this most recent event might be considered a tad more sedate than the previous week’s, that is only from a certain perspective; and certainly not from an entertainment, ceremonial haggis presenting, multi-course dinner, and dramatic, brogue-tinged readings of Burns’ works, perspective.
Musical entertainment was provided by a trio headed by U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Champion Sean Heely. The Sean Heely Celtic Trio was sensationally rounded out by multi-instrumentalist Kevin Elam and Scottish Border Piper Tracy Jenkins. It was apparent from the start of Saturday’s festivities that this was not this trio’s first go-round with a Burns event.
Heely led the trio through a variety of traditional Scottish music, as described on the Trio’s website, “fiery dance tunes, ballads, sea shanties and ancient soaring melodies from Scotland and Ireland”, well at least the Scottish ones Saturday night.
And with a distinctive brogue Heely took the lead in reading Burns works, which included “Address to a Haggis”, “Green Grow the Rashes”, “The Broom of the Cowdenknowes” and “To a Mouse”, the latter an apology to a mouse for a farmer’s plow overturning its burrowed home, and a personal favorite of this reporter, “Easy and Free” which was popularized in modern times by The Pogues (originally known for you Gaelic speakers as “Pogue Mahone”) with bassist Cait O’Riordan on vocals as “A Man You Don’t Meet Every Day”.
The packed house also chimed in for a rendition of Burns’ “Old Lang Syne” adopted as a New Year’s tribute-lament to friends near and far away. Burns works continue to speak to us over the centuries, as annual celebrations on both sides of the Atlantic will attest.
Heely and piper Jenkins helped Blue Wing Frog owner Hall present the traditional Scottish haggis. And after “the piper was paid” Blue Wing Frog owner Robert Hall acknowledged partner and chef supreme Kelly Sprague’s production of the haggis, central to any Burns Day celebration.
Eat it and don’t ask, I would suggest after downing the haggis portion of a spectacular, Scottish-tinged multi-course meal provided by the Blue Wing Frog hosts. So what if the innards are wrapped in the animals’ intestines? – It appeared to be an air and germ tight containment apparatus, opened ceremonially by Burns poetry reading and fiddling savant Heely.
Another highlight of the evening was provided by dueling “Toasts to the Lassies and Laddies” provided by Greg and Janice Olmstead, who seemed as if they may have also had previous experience in toasting the timeless conflict of perspectives between men and their female counterparts. The toasts were offered with affection, irony, a hint of sarcasm, and humor. Greg’s opening toast ended with a nod to the “lassies’ chassis” leading to much a raised toasting glass going bottoms up.
Janice’s stirring response to her husband culminated with a call for the ladies to rise for their “Toast to the Laddies” got one anonymous lassie present to comment, “Why, they didn’t stand for us” – followed by cheers, toasts, standing, sitting and a rousing good time had by all those laddies and lassies present.
And so it was on February 1, 2020, a month to the day plus 224 years after Burns’ death on January 1, 1796 at the age of 37.
Aye, ye died far too young, beloved “Rabbie” Burns – but your words penned in over 500 poems and song lyrics keep you with us to this day and beyond.
Salute the Bard of Scotland!!!
Jenspiration
Rotary Club of Warren County: LFCC Rotaractors travel to Jamaica on dental mission
Brandy Boies is the Lord Fairfax Community College (LFCC) Rotaract advisor and Director of Outreach and Marketing at LFCC. Brandy is also past president of the Strasburg Rotary Club, and helped revive the college’s Rotaract chapter. On Wednesday, she presented a program about LFCC Rotaract members and their trip to bring dental health care to Jamaica in 2018. Hearing about the need for health care in Jamaica, Brandy suggested to a class of dental hygiene students at Lord Fairfax that there was a real need in Jamaica for dental care, and asked if they might be interested in a trip to Jamaica. At first, all of the class expressed interest, but as the students concluded the two-year dental hygiene program, four graduating students and Rotaractors–Lacie Brenneis, Jessica Mahon, Dane Hooser and Uswa Arain–were anxious to make the trip. Three days after their graduation on May 12, 2018, the four were on their way to Jamaica with retired orthodontist Dr. Byron Brill, his dental hygienist wife Kathy Kanter, and Brandy for a week-long mission. (Kathy, an active Rotarian, is the upcoming District Governor for District 7570 in 2022-2023.) As Jessica said later, “It was life-changing… we were actually changing people’s lives by correcting their oral behavior.”
A major fundraising effort was launched in 2016, and financial support came from clubs in Rotary District 7570, including Strasburg, Front Royal, Frederick County and Broadway/Timberville. The Interact Club at Patrick Henry High School in Stuart collected dental supplies, and the Winchester Rotary Club donated significantly to the purchase of one of two mobile dental units. The Rotaract Club also held 2016 and 2017 Holiday Parties, sold T-shirts, had auctions, and wrote numerous fundraising letters.
In Negril, a make-shift dental unit was set up in the conference room at the Travelers Lodge where they stayed and whose owner is a Rotarian. They began treating patients, eventually serving more than 120 people from the area. As Brandy said, “some of the people had never been to a dentist, or had their teeth cleaned. In fact, often the people tried to extract their own teeth when there was a problem.” There are 10,000 people in Negril and only one dentist. She told of one man who had very badly stained teeth, to the point where he never smiled. One of the students worked on him and managed to remove all of the stain. As she said, “he was amazed and left with the biggest smile on his face.” The experience was an excellent hands-on experience for the students as well.
They also treated students at St. Paul’s Primary School, where they screened 125 students and educated them on proper oral care. Toothbrushes and floss were handed out to all of the students. As she said, we were not always able to help out with the cleaning and other work so Byron and I went downtown and helped out at the local a local soup kitchen.
The group also worked with the children of the Negril Educational Environmental Trust (NEET). NEET fights crime in Negril by teaching positive behavior by providing access to academic resources and education plus access to health care programs. Our group also had the opportunity to network and build new friendships with the members of the Rotaract Club of Negril as well as the Rotary Club of Negril. As Brandy noted, these club members also knew the best places to eat, and it was spectacular.
Brandy is planning to take another group of students back to Negril in May, and fundraising is well underway. For her complete program, please go to www.warrencountyrotary.com.
Story by Hank Ecton
Video by Dave Hardy
King Cartoons
Wind: 2mph SSE
Humidity: 92%
Pressure: 29.37"Hg
UV index: 0
48/29°F
45/30°F