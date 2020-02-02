VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for February 3 – 7, 2020

Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project construction continues throughout the corridor during daytime and overnight hours as weather conditions allow. Current activities include:

• Bridge demolition at Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) and Waples Mill Road

• Constructing bridge foundations at Route 29, Route 28, Waples Mill Road, Jermantown Road, Route 123, Vaden Drive, and I-495

• Small charge dynamite operations along I-66 East and West near Route 28



• Bridge deck work for new collector-distributor road over Route 234 Business (Sudley Road), new Route 28 bridges over I-66, and new Poplar Tree Road bridge over Route 28• Relocating water lines at Jermantown Road, Stringfellow Road, and Gallows Road• Constructing new utility duct bank and relocating underground utilities along I-66 East• Constructing retaining walls along I-66 and Route 28• Corridor-wide roadway maintenance as needed

The Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project will add express lanes stretching 22.5 miles from the Capital Beltway to Route 29 in Gainesville, rebuild major interchanges along the I-66 corridor, create thousands of new park and ride spaces, and expand trail options for cyclists and pedestrians. Learn more at Transform66.org.

Upcoming Lane Closures and Traffic Changes

The following planned lane closures are expected to have significant traffic impacts. All work is subject to change based on weather and schedule. Find the latest information on travel conditions and work zones by visiting 511virginia.org or downloading the Virginia511 app.

ROUTE 29 / GAINESVILLE

No significant traffic impacts scheduled.

ROUTE 234 BUSINESS (SUDLEY ROAD) / MANASSAS

I-66 East between Bull Run Drive and Route 29 Centreville

Wednesday, Feb. 5: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed for overhead gantry removal. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.

ROUTE 28 (SULLY ROAD) / CENTREVILLE

I-66 East and West between Route 29 Centreville and Stringfellow Road

Route 28 North and South between Route 29 and Braddock Road

Braddock Road at Route 28

Ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 East

Monday, Feb. 3, through Friday, Feb. 7: 11 a.m. to noon

Temporary 15-minute stoppages of traffic on I-66 East and West, Route 28 North and South, and Braddock Road near Route 28 for blasting operations. Additionally, stoppages will occur on the ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 East, and on the ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 West.

I-66 East between Bull Run Drive and Route 29 Centreville

Wednesday, Feb. 5: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed for overhead gantry removal. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.

ROUTE 286 (FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY) / FAIR LAKES

Stringfellow Road between Fair Lakes Boulevard and Village Square Drive

Monday, Feb. 3, through Friday, Feb. 7: 9 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7, from 9 p.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10

The right lane of southbound Stringfellow Road will be closed for underground utility relocation. The lane will be reopened weekdays between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. to accommodate the evening rush.

ROUTE 50 / FAIRFAX

Ramp from Route 50 East to I-66 East

Sunday, Feb. 2: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The ramp will be narrowed to one lane for overhead bridge demolition at Waples Mill Road.

I-66 East from Monument Drive to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)

Monday, Feb. 3, through Wednesday, Feb. 5: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Waples Mill Road and Route 123. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages.

Route 50 East from West Ox Road to I-66

Tuesday, Feb. 4: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Two lanes will be closed for overhead gantry removal. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.

I-66 East from Route 50 to Jermantown Road

Friday, Feb. 7: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed for overhead gantry removal. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.

ROUTE 123 (CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD) / OAKTON – CITY OF FAIRFAX

I-66 East from Jermantown Road to Vaden Drive

Sunday, Feb. 2: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three left lanes will be closed for crews to implement lane shifts. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.

I-66 East from Monument Drive to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)

Monday, Feb. 3, and Tuesday, Feb. 4: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Waples Mill Road and Route 123. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages.

I-66 West from Nutley Street to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)

Monday, Feb. 3, and Tuesday, Feb. 4: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Route 123. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages.

I-66 East from Waples Mill Road to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)

Wednesday, Feb. 5, and Thursday, Feb. 6: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-66 East will be reduced to one lane between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. for overhead bridge demolition. All lanes will be reopened by 5 a.m.

I-66 West at Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)

Wednesday, Feb. 5, and Thursday, Feb. 6: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The left lane will be closed for overhead bridge demolition.

I-66 East at Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)

Ramps from I-66 East to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) North and South

I-66 East Collector-Distributor Lane at Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)

Friday, Feb. 7, and Saturday, Feb. 8: Midnight to 5 a.m.

The ramps from I-66 East to Route 123 North and South and the collector-distributor lane will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Route 123. Traffic will be detoured farther east to Route 243 (Nutley Street) North, stay to the right for I-66 West, then follow signs to Route 123 North or South. Additionally, the right lane of I-66 East at Route 123 will be closed.

ROUTE 243 (NUTLEY STREET) / VIENNA

I-66 East from Jermantown Road to Vaden Drive

Sunday, Feb. 2: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three left lanes will be closed for crews to implement lane shifts. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.

I-495 (CAPITAL BELTWAY) / DUNN LORING

I-495 South at I-66

Monday, Feb. 3, and Tuesday, Feb. 4: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Two left lanes will be closed for bridge pier work.

Commuter Alternatives

VDOT and the project team have invested in a broad range of programs to help commuters and others stay mobile and safe during construction. Learn more about carpool, vanpool, telework, and commuter bus alternatives.