VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for February 3 – 7, 2020
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound – Right shoulder closure for utility work, Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 613 (Bentonville Road) – Northbound right shoulder closure for utility work between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 730 (Shangri-La Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through February 27.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
EDA in Focus
Economic development proceeds amidst legal and Spotted Lanternfly threats
This reporter sat down with Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Board of Directors Vice-Chairman Jeff Browne and Executive Director Doug Parsons on Friday, January 31, to discuss the work they do amidst challenges they face in the aftermath of the financial scandal that developed during the executive leadership of Jennifer McDonald and a previous EDA board majority.
In what we hope is the first of at least monthly video interviews on EDA business and affairs, listen as Browne and Parsons describe how their time is budgeted as they continue the EDA’s work of business retention and recruitment in an environment of dueling civil litigations. They continue to offer an olive branch to the Front Royal Town Council to work together in good faith to determine exactly what the EDA owes the Town in allegedly misdirected EDA assets generated by Town taxpayers, as opposed to an increasingly expensive attorney-driven civil suit filed by the Town against its existing co-created EDA.
It is litigation, as is pointed out in the interview, in which town taxpayers face the unhappy task of funding both sides, as Town taxpayers for the plaintiff and as County taxpayers for the defendant.
And speaking of olive branches, Browne and Parsons conclude the interview by describing the economic threat presented by the expanding presence of the fruit-tree and grapevine feeding Spotted Lanternfly in Frederick County to our north; and how Warren County citizens and businesses can be on the alert to spot, report and mitigate early signs of the destructive bug’s presence in our county.
Watch the discussion in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
I-66 Outside the Beltway Project: Lane closures and traffic changes – Week of February 2, 2020
Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project construction continues throughout the corridor during daytime and overnight hours as weather conditions allow. Current activities include:
• Bridge demolition at Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) and Waples Mill Road
• Constructing bridge foundations at Route 29, Route 28, Waples Mill Road, Jermantown Road, Route 123, Vaden Drive, and I-495
• Small charge dynamite operations along I-66 East and West near Route 28
• Relocating water lines at Jermantown Road, Stringfellow Road, and Gallows Road
• Constructing new utility duct bank and relocating underground utilities along I-66 East
• Constructing retaining walls along I-66 and Route 28
• Corridor-wide roadway maintenance as needed
The Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project will add express lanes stretching 22.5 miles from the Capital Beltway to Route 29 in Gainesville, rebuild major interchanges along the I-66 corridor, create thousands of new park and ride spaces, and expand trail options for cyclists and pedestrians. Learn more at Transform66.org.
Upcoming Lane Closures and Traffic Changes
The following planned lane closures are expected to have significant traffic impacts. All work is subject to change based on weather and schedule. Find the latest information on travel conditions and work zones by visiting 511virginia.org or downloading the Virginia511 app.
ROUTE 29 / GAINESVILLE
No significant traffic impacts scheduled.
ROUTE 234 BUSINESS (SUDLEY ROAD) / MANASSAS
I-66 East between Bull Run Drive and Route 29 Centreville
Wednesday, Feb. 5: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three lanes will be closed for overhead gantry removal. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
ROUTE 28 (SULLY ROAD) / CENTREVILLE
I-66 East and West between Route 29 Centreville and Stringfellow Road
Route 28 North and South between Route 29 and Braddock Road
Braddock Road at Route 28
Ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 East
Monday, Feb. 3, through Friday, Feb. 7: 11 a.m. to noon
Temporary 15-minute stoppages of traffic on I-66 East and West, Route 28 North and South, and Braddock Road near Route 28 for blasting operations. Additionally, stoppages will occur on the ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 East, and on the ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 West.
ROUTE 286 (FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY) / FAIR LAKES
Stringfellow Road between Fair Lakes Boulevard and Village Square Drive
Monday, Feb. 3, through Friday, Feb. 7: 9 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7, from 9 p.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10
The right lane of southbound Stringfellow Road will be closed for underground utility relocation. The lane will be reopened weekdays between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. to accommodate the evening rush.
ROUTE 50 / FAIRFAX
Ramp from Route 50 East to I-66 East
Sunday, Feb. 2: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The ramp will be narrowed to one lane for overhead bridge demolition at Waples Mill Road.
I-66 East from Monument Drive to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Monday, Feb. 3, through Wednesday, Feb. 5: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Waples Mill Road and Route 123. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages.
Route 50 East from West Ox Road to I-66
Tuesday, Feb. 4: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two lanes will be closed for overhead gantry removal. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
I-66 East from Route 50 to Jermantown Road
Friday, Feb. 7: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three lanes will be closed for overhead gantry removal. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
ROUTE 123 (CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD) / OAKTON – CITY OF FAIRFAX
I-66 East from Jermantown Road to Vaden Drive
Sunday, Feb. 2: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed for crews to implement lane shifts. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
I-66 East from Monument Drive to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Monday, Feb. 3, and Tuesday, Feb. 4: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Waples Mill Road and Route 123. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages.
I-66 West from Nutley Street to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Monday, Feb. 3, and Tuesday, Feb. 4: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Route 123. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages.
I-66 East from Waples Mill Road to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Wednesday, Feb. 5, and Thursday, Feb. 6: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-66 East will be reduced to one lane between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. for overhead bridge demolition. All lanes will be reopened by 5 a.m.
I-66 West at Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Wednesday, Feb. 5, and Thursday, Feb. 6: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The left lane will be closed for overhead bridge demolition.
I-66 East at Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Ramps from I-66 East to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) North and South
I-66 East Collector-Distributor Lane at Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Friday, Feb. 7, and Saturday, Feb. 8: Midnight to 5 a.m.
The ramps from I-66 East to Route 123 North and South and the collector-distributor lane will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Route 123. Traffic will be detoured farther east to Route 243 (Nutley Street) North, stay to the right for I-66 West, then follow signs to Route 123 North or South. Additionally, the right lane of I-66 East at Route 123 will be closed.
ROUTE 243 (NUTLEY STREET) / VIENNA
I-66 East from Jermantown Road to Vaden Drive
Sunday, Feb. 2: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed for crews to implement lane shifts. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
I-495 (CAPITAL BELTWAY) / DUNN LORING
I-495 South at I-66
Monday, Feb. 3, and Tuesday, Feb. 4: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two left lanes will be closed for bridge pier work.
Commuter Alternatives
VDOT and the project team have invested in a broad range of programs to help commuters and others stay mobile and safe during construction. Learn more about carpool, vanpool, telework, and commuter bus alternatives.
LFCC and Ferrum College sign recreation transfer agreement
LFCC students specializing in recreation and outdoor leadership studies have another college to seamlessly transfer to thanks to a new 2+2 (two years at LFCC for an associate degree, and two years for a bachelor’s degree) agreement with Ferrum College.
After earning an associate of arts and sciences degree in general studies with a specialization in recreation and outdoor leadership, LFCC students can then choose to major in either ecotourism, or recreation and outdoor leadership at Ferrum.
Courses students would take while attaining their associate degree include college composition; history, math and science electives; introduction to recreation, parks and leisure studies; outdoor recreation; risk management; leadership and supervision; outdoor adventures; and program planning.
Associate Professor of Health, Physical Education and Recreation Professor Stacey Ellis has built the recreation and outdoor leadership program from the ground up. It is designed to prepare graduates for careers in parks and outdoor recreation, sports management, tourism and events management, therapeutic recreation and more.
“As people and communities continue to realize the impact recreation and being outdoors has on overall wellbeing and health, there will be a growing need for professionals trained in the recreation and outdoor wellness fields,” says LFCC President Kim Blosser. “We at LFCC are grateful for the hard work put in by Professor Stacey Ellis and her counterparts at Ferrum College to ensure that LFCC students can seamlessly transfer into their bachelor’s degree programs at Ferrum.”
The agreement comes about six months after the creation of the Virginia Office of Outdoor Recreation. It’s estimated that the recreation industry contributes about $22 billion annually to state revenue and employs around 200,000 people.
“More and more people are discovering the beauty of Virginia and they are spending time in our lakes and trails, and at our many parks and cultural sites,” Ferrum College President David Johns says. “We need professionals ready to support this growing area of tourism, and we need them to be business savvy educators who are advocates for Virginia’s natural environment. Ferrum College is delighted to partner with Lord Fairfax Community College to prepare such women and men.”
In November, the Ferrum Promise initiative was announced. It guarantees that students transferring from a Virginia community college with an appropriate associate degree will be able to graduate within two years, or receive free tuition for the remaining coursework.
Ferrum College joins Radford University and Shepherd University in offering 2+2 agreements for LFCC recreation and outdoor leadership students. At Radford, students can choose to major in tourism and special events, outdoor recreation and leadership, or recreation therapy. At Shepherd, their options are a public recreation and sports studies degree with a concentration in either public recreation and parks administration, or therapeutic recreation.
Learn more about the program at lfcc.edu/recreation.
WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday
On Saturday, January 25th, World War II veteran Senior Master Sergeant William Griffith, USAF, Retired, celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by his family and friends, and a few extra guests.
Three Randolph-Macon Academy cadets, Ethan Park, Shukriya Hasanka and Maggie Tewell, and R-MA Spanish Instructor Commander Julianne Cochran, USN, Retired, were privileged to attend SMSgt Griffith’s celebration at Hidden Springs Senior Living in Bentonville. The group presented him with a flag along with congratulations and thanks for his service. They were joined at the celebration by Col. Lalit “Pip” Piplani, US Army, Retired, who is the Sergeant-at-Arms of Giles B. Cook American Legion Post 53, located in Front Royal. Col. Piplani also presented a flag to SMSgt Griffith. Bill Churchwell, a security officer at R-MA, engraved and donated a nameplate that will be delivered at a later time.
“In addition to thanking Master Sergeant Griffith for his service, I was very privileged to be accompanied by these three outstanding cadets,” said Commander Cochran. “I am very proud of them and very grateful.”
Carolyn Brennessel, SMSgt Griffith’s daughter, had initiated the cadets’ participation through a phone call to R-MA last week, and called afterwards to express her appreciation. “We have no words to express our gratitude. The presence of the cadets in uniform and the presentations of the flags were the highlight of his birthday celebration,” she said. “He has not stopped looking at those flags.”
SMSgt Griffith is one of the country’s last living World War II veterans. His son-in-law, Dr. Warren Brennessel, gave this synopsis of his career: “During WWll, my father-in-law was stationed in England and assigned to a squadron of B-17 bombers where he served as a crew chief. He performed routine maintenance as well as repaired damages to aircraft that returned following a mission. Many planes sustained so much damage that he was amazed they even made it back. After the war, he was involved in the Berlin Airlift, at which time he was injured in a plane crash in France. As a result, he spent two years in hospitals undergoing multiple surgeries. He felt he was one of the lucky ones after seeing what other brave soldiers in the hospitals had been through. He remained in the Air Force, working on B-29’s and later B-52’s as part of Strategic Air Command prior to his retirement after 20 years of service.”
Local students named to the Fall 2019 Shenandoah University Deans’s List
Congratulations to these high achieving students for being among the 893 students that earned Dean’s List honors at Shenandoah University in the Fall 2019 semester. The Dean’s List is one of the oldest and most widely recognized academic honors for students. Students must, for that semester, complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
- Ciarra Berry of Front Royal, VA, a Media and Communications major at Shenandoah University was named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
- Melissa Bitter of Linden, VA, a Nursing major at Shenandoah University was named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
- Hanna Brzezinski of Front Royal, VA, a Psychology major at Shenandoah University was named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
- Christopher Cooper of Front Royal, VA, a Nursing major at Shenandoah University was named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
- Mitzi Cortes of Linden, VA, a Sociology major at Shenandoah University was named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
- Anthony Crescienzi of Front Royal, VA, a Exercise Science major at Shenandoah University was named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
- Sarah Downs of Front Royal, VA, a Public Health major at Shenandoah University was named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
- Daniel Guizar of Front Royal, VA, a Kinesiology major at Shenandoah University was named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
- Amanda Kresge of Front Royal, VA, a University Studies major at Shenandoah University was named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
- Katherine Meza-Rodriguez of Linden, VA, a Nursing major at Shenandoah University was named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
- Bridgette Murphy of Front Royal, VA, a Nursing major at Shenandoah University was named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
- Robert Presley of Front Royal, VA, a Business Administration major at Shenandoah University was named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
- Jessica Ranney of Front Royal, VA, a Respiratory Care major at Shenandoah University was named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
- Allison Smoot of Front Royal, VA, a Core Studies major at Shenandoah University was named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
- Kayla Stout of Front Royal, VA, a Nursing major at Shenandoah University was named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
Shenandoah University was established in 1875, and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, with additional educational sites in Clarke, Fairfax and Loudoun counties. Shenandoah is a private, nationally recognized university that blends professional career experiences with liberal education. With nearly 4,000 students in more than 200+ areas of study in seven different schools, Shenandoah promotes a close-knit community rich in creative energy and intellectual challenge. Shenandoah students collaborate with accomplished professors who provide focused, individual attention, all the while leading several programs to be highly nationally ranked. Through innovative partnerships and programs at both the local and global level, there are exceptional opportunities for students to learn in and out of the classroom. Shenandoah empowers its students to improve the human condition and to be principled professionals and leaders wherever they go. For more information, visit su.edu.
Juveniles charged in dumpster fire incident, officials warn of youth fire setting behaviors
On Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 12:57 am, the Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services was dispatched to the area of 40 Crescent Street for a reported dumpster fire.
Units arrived on scene to find a garbage dumpster significantly involved in fire. Crews were able to quickly contain the fire, there were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire was investigated by the Warren County Fire Marshals Office which determined the fire to be caused by an intentional act.
A joint investigation conducted between the Fire Marshal’s Office and the Front Royal Police Department Criminal Investigations Division determined that the fire resulted from the actions of two juveniles. After consultation with the Warren County Commonwealths Attorney’s Office, petitions have been sought for these two juveniles in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
Anyone with further information pertaining to the fire incident is encouraged to contact Fire Investigator Austin Cucciardo at acucciardo@warrencountyfire.com or (540) 636-3830, or contact Detective Dave Fogle at dfogle@frontroyalva.com or 540-636-2208.
This type of incident should serve as a reminder that youth fire-setting behaviors put our community at risk. If a child you care about has played with matches, lighters, fireworks, candles, etc. or has set a fire, or has shown a curiosity of fire that worries you, the Department of Fire and Rescue Services Youth Fire-setter Intervention Program may help. The Youth Fire-setter Intervention Program provides a simple risk assessment for youth to help understand their situation. It also provides fire safety education for the child and other family members. Everything is confidential and intended to help keep your family safe from fire. This is not a punitive program; rather a program to prevent a tragic incident from occurring. The goal is to help families learn about the dangers of fire setting and provide assistance and support to families with fire-setting concerns.
Anyone who feels they have a juvenile that can benefit from participation in this educational program is asked to contact the Department of Fire and Rescue Services Youth Fire Setter Intervention Program at 540-636-3830.
