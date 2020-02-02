“Polar Plunge” unexpectedly nets $10,000 for Front Royal animal shelter; swimmers splash into Culpeper Lake on a chilly Feb 1

On a cold but briefly sunny winter day, more than 50 mostly merrily clad swimmers plunged into the Virginia 4-H Center’s Lake Culpeper and quickly exited, laughing happily, to encouraging hoots and shouts from a crowd exceeding some 100 onlookers on Saturday, February 1.

Due to its instant popularity – and unexpected financial success – this was the first of what promises to be many “Polar Plunges” in years to come to raise money for the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter.

Ellen Aders, president of the Human Society of Warren County (HSWC), led the initial charge into the icy waters along with members of her board of directors. Her group was followed in quick succession by groups of 8 to 10 “swimmers” with everyone safely back ashore within about 15 minutes. A parked ambulance and a county rescue crew remained watchful but unoccupied from a roadway above the lake.

A $7,000 goal was set by event organizer and Humane Society of Warren County Executive Director Meghan Bowers. She and her board happily announced that almost $10,000 was contributed by the plungers through individual sponsorships led by Molly Llewellyn ($1,000), followed by Roxanne Bauserman ($700), Shelter Director Kayla Wines ($665), Alisha Jackson ($635), and Jennifer Condon ($590).

Dressed in attire ranging from penguins – there was a family of four which happily coexisted with the ever-present shark in the lake – rabbits, cats, our friendly shark and a mermaid. One of a sub group of plungers, looking like an off-duty waiter in white shirt, tie, and black pants, though vaguely familiar, was Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis, who along with more flamboyantly dressed local B’Dub Chauffeur Michael Williams, were the first seen to go “all in” the lake. Magalis’s effort put him up there behind the first five money earners.

Prominent on the sidelines as an onlooker was a former Front Royal Mayor, Tim Darr, and wife Tammy, a past president of HSWC.

Aders, dressed to represent the shelter’s cat population, left a shoe behind in the lake, but allowed as how “the water didn’t feel as cold as I expected” – an opinion shared by several participants, possibly still in “lake-effect” shock, while hurrying to portable changing rooms and a heated tent to change soaked clothing. Aders appeared at the “after plunge” party at a sponsoring VinoVA restaurant on East Main Street still wearing the whiskers she’d painted on her face – it’s a good look for a humane society board president, Ellen.

Bowers did a bit of “apres swim” work at the Rachel Failmezger/Chris Kenworthy-sponsored party at VinoVA, adding about $100 to the “take” from the event with a 50/50 raffle .A band trio, entertaining in the reception tent at lakeside, was introduced as Tim (mandolin) and Terry (guitar) Bowers, and “K-man” (guitar) – the first two are parents of HSWC Executive Director Meghan Bowers, and the band were all visitors from Burke, Virginia.

Meghan Bowers had remarked to plunge participants: “You’ll have memories to last a lifetime and will have done your part to help the shelter provide the most compassionate loving care to the homeless, neglected and abused animals in our community.”

To help them do that, the Royal Examiner provides the official list of plungers and sponsors:

Kayla Wines, Ellen Aders, Michelle Kosiorek, Kelly and Chris Kenworthy, Roxanne Bauserman, Brian Morton, Janet Tinkham, Symantha Zeimet, Sharon Ritenour, Kate Ryan, Michael Williams, Sam Cartee, Marie Buitler, Rachel Coleman, Molly Llewellyn, Richard Gillespie, Judy Berry, Nichole Turpin and Katrina Meade.

Also, Julie Covert, Katya Smith, Alisha Jackson, Dylan Berry, Chris German, Ashley Nowell, Amy Thurman, Bobby Lamb, Mala Bansal, Shamla Safi, Sadie Rothrock, Sue Wagoner, Hugo Ramirez, Tiffany Tyson, Heather Raines, Cyn Day, Jennifer Avery, Sarah Myers, Sarah Bales, Hala Nelson, Thomas Hardy, Paige Ulevich, Kahle Magalis, and Marie Amico.

Sponsoring organizations were: Cool Techs Heating & Air; City National Bank; Airpac; MDub Chauffeur Services; State Farm; Culligan, Front Royal; Cavalier Kennels; Lester & Mowery Pharmacy; L&B Potables; and VinoVA Tapas & Wine Bar.

Thanks for the memories, and your efforts on behalf of the stray and abandoned animals of Warren County.

Enjoys the photos: