Local News
Virginia State Police remind drivers to be alert after nine traffic deaths in five days on Virginia’s highways
With increased traffic volumes on Virginia’s roadways anticipated for the remainder of the week and throughout the weekend, the Virginia State Police is encouraging all drivers to increase their attention to safe driving. Since Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, through midnight Christmas day, Dec. 25, 2019, nine people lost their lives in six traffic crashes on Virginia’s highways.
The six reported crashes occurred in Goochland, Loudoun, Richmond and Rockingham counties, and the cities of Chesapeake and Newport News. Three died in the Goochland County crash and two died in the Rockingham County crash. The Newport News crash claimed the life of a pedestrian. Half of the crashes occurred on Christmas Eve day.
The state police are reminding all drivers to be alert and drive distraction free at all times while behind the wheel. Sharing the road responsibly with pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcycles, complying with speed limits, driving sober and always wearing a seat belt are required by law of all drivers in Virginia.
Year to date, preliminary data reports 800 adults, teenagers and children have been killed in traffic crashes across Virginia. Alert and safe drivers can help keep this number from increasing within the final days of 2019.
Local News
Drive Merry, Bright & Sober this holiday season: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over
The holidays are a time for caring and sharing, which is why the Virginia State Police is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Virginia’s local police and sheriff’s offices to share the message about the dangers of drunk driving. In addition, if traveling for the holidays, state police reminds all motorists to share the road responsibly, comply with speed limits and to make sure everyone’s using a seatbelt.
This holiday season, from December 13, 2019, through January 1, 2020, law enforcement are participating in the high-visibility national enforcement campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. During this period, state troopers and local law enforcement are on added patrols across the Commonwealth in an effort to deter drunk and drugged driving. Increased state and national messages from our partners with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), the Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) and DriveSmart Virginia about the dangers of driving impaired, coupled with enforcement and increased troopers on the road, aim to drastically reduce drunk driving on Virginia’s roadways.
According to NHTSA’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS), 10,511 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2018 nationwide. On average, 10,000 people were killed each year from 2014 to 2018 — one person was killed in drunk-driving crashes every 50 minutes in 2018. That’s the equivalent of 20 jumbo jets crashing each year, with no survivors. In 2018 in Virginia, there were 7,181 alcohol-related crashes that claimed 278 lives and injured 4,475 men, women and children.* This is why Virginia State Police is working with NHTSA to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, it is a matter of life and death. As you head out to the holiday festivities, remember: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.
According to NHTSA’s FARS, 839 people lost their lives in traffic crashes involving a drunk driver during the month of December 2018 across the US. During the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday periods in 2018 alone, there were more drunk-driving-related fatalities (285) than during any other holiday period that year. These fatalities are preventable, and drivers must remember that driving impaired by any substance — drugs or alcohol — is deadly, illegal, and selfish behavior.
Virginia State Police recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:
· Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride sharing service to get home safely.
· If living in the Northern Virginia/DC region, take advantage of the WRAP’s “Sober Ride” program (https://www.wrap.org/soberride/index.htm)
· If you see a drunk driver on the road, dial #77 on a cell or call 911.
· Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.
*2018 Virginia Traffic Crash Facts, Virginia DMV Highway Safety Office
Community Events
Skyline Chimers Christmas Concert 2019
On December 20, 2019 the Skyline Chimers held their annual Christmas Concert at the Front Royal United Methodist Church. The Chimers didn’t let their disabilities get in the way of performing to nearly a full house. Under the direction of Allyson Gillispie, the groups performance was amazing. The Christmas spirit and joy shows in their faces.
The Chimers include: Hunter Celec, Elise Deardurff, Chase Dove, Skyeann Dove, Chris Feehan, Izzy Kelly, Morgan Miller, Kevin Olson, Carl Olson, Shannon Stewart, Timmy Alger and Thomas Jenkins.
A special thanks to all the volunteers that help make this concert such a success.
We spoke with Allyson after the concert and she filled us in on future plans. The Royal Examiner’s camera captured the event, so now watch and enjoy the concert.
Community Events
Virginia Beer Museum hosts ‘Ugly Christmas Sweater’ competition to raise the holiday ‘spirits’
It was fun for all ages at Front Royal’s Virginia Beer Museum’s “Ugly Christmas Sweater” contest Friday evening, December 20th on Chester Street. A highly competitive campaign to show the sheer ugliness and/or bad taste in Christmas attire saw the top three places go to Victoria Stemmer, Susan Bantawan and Alec Tweedie.
Tweedie’s third place attire was an impressive walking Christmas Tree hoodie sweater – but who wants to see a spangled tree coming for them? – It may not have liked what you’ve placed under it OR the fact you cut it down to do so? Or as the tree itself described its look, “A rancid, disgusting Christmas tree” met with chants of “Chop it Down!!!” (That’s three exclamation points for third place)
However, Tweedie’s somewhat frightening bad taste was outdistanced by Bantawan’s “Naughty & Nice” grandmama look and winner Stemmer’s somewhat explicit reindeer party sweater.
Hey, sometimes it gets boring waiting for Santa to get back to the roof after a delivery, especially when he stops for milk and cookies, and sometimes a kiss from an appreciative mom, along the way.
The excited winner and sometime Beer Museum Helltown Saloon bartender exuded after her win, “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Beer Museum, with love – and thank you, mom” (Mama don’t raise no losers).
Beer Museum patrons provided a wide and tasty variety of food for the occasion; and Helltown Saloon barkeep for the event Jennifer Mulligan kept holiday festive history of Virginia craft beer connoisseurs informed about their refreshment options, as well as potential consequences of any “Ugly Sweater” campaign violations as contestants and their supporters maneuvered for the cash prizes.
And in the spirit of the season, Beer Museum ownership handed out Christmas gift certificates as the evening was winding down.
Local News
Local dentist receives award; supports our community
On December 18, 2019, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution presented a Bronze Good Citizenship Medal to Dr. Fred Broadhead, Front Royal Dentist. Dr. Broadhead was honored for his outstanding support of the community.
In 2013, he established the first free dental clinic in Warren County. He and his staff spend at least two Thursdays a month at the St. Luke’s Free Clinic providing dental care to those who need it most. He was St. Luke’s Volunteer of the Year in 2017 and along with his staff was presented with a volunteer appreciation plaque in 2018.
Dr. Broadhead has made it his mission to increase children’s oral health awareness in Warren County. He has developed and participated in various programs to reach his goal, including book donations to Samuel’s Library and Warren County public and private schools; Halloween oral care packages as part of Front Royal’s Halloween event; Warren County Backpack Buddy Program; participation in Samuels Public Library events and he created the area’s first annual dental art coloring contest.
Dr. Broadhead generously supports community initiatives such as Warren County Humane Society, Valley Health Annual Health Fair, Warren Coalition, Rotary, Warren County Parks and Recreation, Browntown Community Association, Skyline and Warren County High School Athletics and many other causes that enhance our community. It is noted that his dental practice has been recognized as the top dental practice in Warren County seven years in a row.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for December 23 -January 3, 2020
VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads for holiday travel from noon Tuesday, Dec. 24 until noon Thursday, Dec. 26, and again from noon Tuesday, Dec. 31, until noon Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures reported.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. During daylight hours. Monday before noon, Thursday after noon through Friday.
Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
Local News
R-MA Drone program soars to new heights
Home to a flight program that has taught teenagers to fly since 1985, Randolph-Macon Academy added drones to the curriculum with an “Unmanned Flight Operations” class in 2017. Now, with the hiring of Brian J. Kelly in November, the Academy will be taking the drone program to a level no other high school in the country can claim.
A pioneer in the field of drones, Mr. Kelly is the founder and CEO of National Drone Services. He is also an award-winning television executive producer, writer, and director. Having been on board at R-MA for only a few weeks, he has already laid the groundwork for a drone program that will impact not just the Academy and the students, but the local community as well.
The purpose of the developing drone program is to train students on the skills, platforms, and technologies needed for them to be successful in a variety of career paths that involve the use of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). The drone industry is growing rapidly, with nearly 100,000 jobs expected to be added within the next five years. Through experiential and classroom learning and real-world projects, R-MA graduates will be uniquely poised to take advantage of this rapidly emerging market.
The overall program will focus on five career pathways: Engineering and Construction, Agriculture, Aerial Cinematography (for television and film), Energy and Infrastructure Management, and Emergency Response Management. Students will accomplish the FAA certification (a.k.a. Part 107) while gaining hands-on experience flying drones.
“The FAA drone certification process is currently only a knowledge test and does not require students to have any experience actually flying drones,” said Mr. Kelly. “As a result, there is a tremendous need for drone pilots who have operational experience.”
The R-MA program includes drone aircraft that are capable of capturing thermal imagery, rendering point cloud 3D models and conducting multispectral scanning of plant health life. They can be used to search and rescue, manage construction products, conduct biological research and even manage crops.
Mr. Kelly has already reached out to a number of organizations in the region to discuss forming community partnerships where students will have the opportunity to work on actual projects while gaining valuable hands on experience. Interest in the R-MA program has been immediate. On December 11th, as part of an agreement with the Warren County Economic Development Authority, Mr. Kelly and new EDA Executive Director, Doug Parsons, brought a team of students out to a local commercial property that the EDA is hoping to sell. The R-MA team was tasked with conducting an aerial roof inspection and survey of the property located at 426 Baugh Drive in Front Royal. EDA is currently courting several firms considering relocating to Front Royal. The sale of the multi-use commercial property could mean hundreds of jobs for the local community.
“This program represents a unique opportunity for R-MA students,” said Mr. Kelly. “They are gaining experience working with ‘clients,’ planning missions, flying missions, collecting imagery, and providing actionable data that clients can and will use. With this type of experience students can obtain summer jobs, enhance college prospects, or head directly into the (post high school) workforce. I am not aware of any other high school in the U.S. that is operating a drone program at this level.”
Mr. Kelly will run a three-week course during the Academy’s upcoming J-Term beginning on January 7th. He will continue to develop curriculum and community partnerships over the next few months. A summer drone course will be offered, and the full range of drone classes will be available for the 2020-21 academic year.
King Cartoons
‘Tis the Season
Wind: 1mph S
Humidity: 48%
Pressure: 30.22"Hg
UV index: 0
61/37°F
58/40°F