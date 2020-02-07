Local News
Wakefield Country Day School announces Patrick Finn as new head of school
The Board of Directors is pleased to announce Patrick M. Finn as Wakefield Country Day School’s (WCDS’) next Head of School. After an extensive search process, the Board of Directors voted unanimously to name Mr. Finn as the new Head of School, effective July 1, 2020.
Mr. Finn brings more than three decades of success in independent schools as a teacher, coach, and administrator to WCDS. In addition, he provides a reasoned, realistic, and cooperative approach to solving problems. Previously, Mr. Finn worked at The Canterbury School, St. Timothy’s School, and Foxcroft School.
“I look forward to working with our tremendous faculty to continue to grow and evolve WCDS in innovative and inspiring ways,” shared Finn. He continued, “Together, with the faculty and staff, with the students and alumni, with all WCDS families past and present, and the greater WCDS community, we will continue to accomplish great things. Most importantly, we will work to ensure that the incredible opportunity for a WCDS education endures long into the future.”
Wakefield Country Day School is an independent, co-educational, learning environment for students in Pre-School through Grade 12. WCDS is dedicated to providing a warm, welcoming, and safe environment where students are kind, helpful, and inclusive. The WCDS classical curriculum emphasizes critical thinking and analysis, enabling students to address the evolving challenges of our modern world successfully. With five bus routes WCDS has served students from Rappahannock, Culpeper, Madison, Fauquier, Warren, Frederick, Page and Prince William counties since 1972. More information is available at www.wcdsva.org or call Suzanne Zylonis at 540.635.8555.
Senator Mark Warner visits Valley Health, Warren Memorial Hospital for medical services discussion
Friday morning, February 7, U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Va., began a series of meetings with medical professionals, business and community representatives in Warren and Fauquier Counties.
Only slightly after the scheduled starting time of 10:45 a.m. did Valley Health President and CEO Mark Merrill introduce the former Virginia governor and incumbent senator to those gathered in a third-floor conference room to discuss a series of statewide health care issues and what Congress can do to both coordinate with state governments and the health care sector to improve and protect medical services across the commonwealth.
Topics included the Rural Hospital Closure Relief Act; challenges facing new medical school graduates seeking Residencies in a tightening work force; how to offer new nursing school graduates similar training opportunities to those offered medical school graduates; the positive impacts on health care coverage of Virginia finally adopting Medicaid Expansion; prescription drug costs and how to bring them down; the drug and opioid crises and assuring that governmental initiatives are not too narrowly focused on one aspect of that crisis; surprise medical bill’s impacts on middle and lower class American families’ ability to maintain financial solvency; and even the role of private sector greed in traversing the health care service landscape.
During the discussion Warner identified some related issues including what he called “skinny plans” misrepresented as parts of so-called “Obamacare” or the Affordable Care Act (ACA) passed into law during the Obama presidency in an effort to make more affordable health insurance available to more Americans.
“There is nothing in some of these plans,” Warner observed of private sector misrepresentations, calling for more legal teeth to assure some standards of “truth in advertising”.
One participant observed that however they were represented, the so-called “skinny plans” generally covered only catastrophic medical events, leaving people uninsured for more routine and frequent family medical needs.
The general consensus concerning Medicaid Expansion and the ACA seemed to be expressed by the comment from the table, “the idea to flush all of it is not working – we should be in a fix-it mode”.
Warner also took several shots at what he called abuses of the “PE guys” (Private Equity) – “I think they have not been straight shooters,” he observed.
In response, another participant said his organization was “one thousand percent in support of ending surprise medical bills and getting patients out of the middle” and had sponsored legislation the last two years trying to improve that situation. That participant noted that one such bill had passed two years ago in Virginia, adding, “But some of the commercial insurers had some issues with it and used their power with the state employee health plan to squash it.”
“You hit the nail on the head, the issue we face here is egregious that you have certain doctors out there charging , 300-, 400-, 500-, 600-percent with Medicare; and it often reflects poorly on the hospitals when we’re kind of stuck in the middle of it,” another participant responded, leading to the observation:
“But if you go the route of Murray-Alexander and you allow the insurers to have this median in-network benchmark rate as a backstop, they’re going to go to every hospital in Virginia where their rate is, say 110% or 120% or whatever of that benchmark; and they’re going to say ‘We’re going to set your rate at 60% of that benchmark and you’re going to take it – because I know if you don’t
I’m going to still be paying you less. And that’s our fear, not what the doctors and the PE-funded groups are getting paid, that’s not our issue. Our issue is giving these large insurers that in some cases have 60%, 70% market-share throughout rural Virginia, even more power to dictate what their rates are.”
Warner responded that he believed when Murray-Alexander was presented “there was a recognition there was potential for abuse,” adding he thought a middle ground solution was achievable.
“I think there is an interesting bipartisan coalition of people who got offended at some of the PE activity. So, you guys are smarter than me here – figure out something … This is front and center – and you guys are all saying take the patient out of the middle,” Warner replied of the dilemma facing legislators and the medical establishment in reacting to private sector abuses within that establishment and the health insurance and investment sectors.
“How it all comes together in the end, I think, remains to be seen. But I do agree with you that I think there are ways we can narrow the proposal that gets at your concerns, but also protects hospitals,” came the reply from the table, adding, “And some of that might be included with the network adequacy requirements for insurers; and some of these other pieces that have not been part of the conversation because of a lot of what’s been put on paper has been anti-provider, but ignored the role the commercial insurers of the world play.”
Noting he had family experience with the impact of surprise medical bills, Warner added, “This may be a case where these firms were so damn greedy – ‘darn’ greedy for the press,” Warner self-edited with a glance toward media present drawing laughter, adding, “you know, that they took it in the shorts.”
See this and other exchanges on challenges facing hospitals, the medical industry and legislators in trying to traverse a complex landscape surrounding a basic human need – health care – its costs, the role of greed in the financial and health insurance sectors, as well as other variables impacting rural areas in support of the availability of medical services, in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Missing Person: Front Royal man sought – information wanted
Kevin Duane Smith was last seen on January 21, 2020, in the Centerville/Manassas Virginia area, in a vehicle with four other people who said he left them on foot; however Kevin is from Front Royal, Virginia. Kevin was last seen wearing jeans and a black hoodie.
If you see Kevin, or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Front Royal Police Department at 540-635-2111.
VDOT seeking public input for corridor study of South Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester
The Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking public comment regarding the South Pleasant Valley Road corridor in the city of Winchester. VDOT is assisting the city with a Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions (STARS) study of South Pleasant Valley Road between the intersection of East Cork Street and the intersection of Tevis Street. This is a busy north-south commercial route with operational and safety issues due to heavy traffic volumes during peak periods.
The 2.2-mile section of South Pleasant Valley Road covered in the STARS study is an undivided roadway characterized by numerous signalized and unsignalized intersections; full-movement turn median openings; and both residential and commercial driveways. This section of roadway consists of three Potential for Safety Improvement (PSI) intersections.
The study will focus on safety and consider access management improvements and innovative intersection configurations. The study will also consider improvements to bicycle and pedestrian accommodations. Traditional widening of Pleasant Valley Road will not be considered. The city could pursue funding for implementation of recommended improvements through VDOT’s Six-Year Improvement Program.
An online public input survey presents the needs and recommendations of the study corridor for public feedback. The survey and additional information about the South Pleasant Valley Road Corridor Improvement Study are available at the following link:
http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/city_of_winchester_-_south_pleasant_valley_road_corridor_improvement_study.asp
The study team will utilize the study to develop a preferred improvement alternative, which will be presented at a future public information meeting. The study is anticipated to be complete by summer 2020.
Warren County Public Schools plan special education improvements
The Warren County School Board approved a move by the local school district to join a regional special education program and considered proposed budget items slated to further improve instruction and support for students with disabilities.
School board members voted unanimously during their Wednesday, January 5 regular meeting to permit Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) to join the newly formed Fauquier-Rappahannock-Warren Regional Special Education Program, a collaborative effort among school districts in the three counties to pool resources and seek state funding support.
The Fauquier-Rappahannock-Warren Regional Special Education Program would be able to receive funds from a Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) program that ensures equitable funding for students with specific needs throughout the Commonwealth, explained WCPS Director of Special Services Michael Hirsch to School Board members.
School divisions that are in a regional program may receive additional funds to support these populations, he said, with 58 of the 132 divisions currently receiving such extra support.
WCPS wants to partner with Fauquier and Rappahannock Counties to participate in a regional program to allow the school district the same opportunity to access those dollars, said Hirsch.
“This will allow us to tap into regional dollars that the state department of ed has allocated for Warren County that will support students with low-incidence and some specific types of disabilities,” Hirsch told School Board members during the action agenda portion of their meeting.
Hirsch also said that the three counties, and possibly Culpeper, will share professional development opportunities and collaborate to provide additional strategies to support students. One requirement is that WCPS have an administrator and school board member as part of the regional board.
According to the corresponding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that accompanied the WCPS request to join the program, the purpose of the Fauquier-Rappahannock-Warren Regional Special Education Program is to serve students under certain identified categories of disabilities, including students with multiple disabilities, students with severe cognitive disabilities, and students with autism.
“Initial eligibility for services will be determined by the school division in which the student resides,” according to the MOU, which adds that the cooperating school boards, and any additional party, shall provide each fiscal year, on a pro rata basis, the necessary funds to establish, operate and maintain the regional program as determined during the budgeting process.
Hirsch told the School Board that regional program members put together an application and mailed it to VDOE and he was presenting it to board members last night to see if they also wanted to let WCPS join.
“It went before the regional board on Monday and they approved our acceptance pending your approval,” he said.
The regional program would be similar to Northwestern Regional Educational Programs (NREP), which provides cost-effective, quality programming for school-aged (K-12) students with autism, emotional disabilities, hearing impairments, multiple disabilities, and traumatic brain injury for the school divisions of Clarke County, Frederick County and Winchester City.
NREP programs are offered at the Senseny Road School just outside Winchester. NREP is governed by a Committee of Superintendents comprised from each of the divisions with the superintendent of Frederick County Public Schools serving as chairperson of the committee. Frederick County Public Schools serves as the fiscal agent for NREP. Fauquier County is the lead for the program Hirsch discussed WCPS joining.
“NREP operates a separate school, but that’s not our goal,” said Hirsch. “We want to collaborate with Rappahannock and Fauquier to create professional development activities for all of our staff at no cost and so that we can tap into the regional dollars to help support the programs we already have in place.”
“We feel our programs are competitive with any program in the Commonwealth and we want to access more dollars” to maintain them, he added.
The agreement to establish and operate the Fauquier-Rappahannock-Warren Regional Special Education Program was unanimously approved February 5 following a motion by Warren County School Board Vice Chairman Catherine Bower, and a second by School Board member Kristen Pence.
WCPS special education also was discussed during a work session held Wednesday night by Warren County School Board members as part of their review of the proposed FY 2021 operating budget for WCPS.
To nip that issue in the bud, WCPS staff have devised a preliminary budget that includes proposed additions to the existing WCPS budget, such as:
• $231,833 for the Behavior Support Specialist Program to hire one clinician and four support coaches;
• $132,056 to hire two special education instructional coaches; and
• $170,938 to hire two Instructional Resource Team (IRT) specialists.
Sheppard said that WCPS has operated the Therapeutic Day Treatment (TDT) Program that was started several years ago in which the Medicaid-funded program brings in outside professionals to work with students.
However, Medicaid no longer funds the program to its previous level, “so we are finding ourselves with some additional behavior support needs,” said Sheppard. “We would actually like to have our own behavior support specialist program, and this would be the cost of that program.”
The proposed $231,833 total includes benefits for the five 12-month positions needed to run the program in-house.
“We have noticed an increase in behaviors in our classrooms,” Sheppard added.
For instance, one WCPS middle school used to have five TDT counselors at its height, said Sheppard, but now there is just one person who works two hours a day.
And because Medicaid funded the TDT Program, over the years it has increased work eligibility criteria, which now calls for a qualified mental health position that requires a four-year college degree.
“We feel that we can hire people at the instructional assistant level and provide them with a training course through our department and be able to support them with a clinician just as well as we can with the qualified mental health professionals,” Hirsch told School Board members during the work session. “There are a lot of TDT people out of work and we feel we could attract them at this level.”
Additionally, the proposed FY 2021 WCPS budget would add more than $2.84 million to the existing budget to fully implement teacher, instructional assistant (IA), and nurse pay scales so that working for Warren County would be more competitive for prospective employees compared to neighboring Frederick County, Va.
Currently, WCPS has roughly 119 IAs working throughout the school division. They have a huge impact in the classroom and between classes, said George “Bucky” Smith, WCPS director of personnel.
“Their jobs can be challenging in the different settings,” Smith said, “and may be quite difficult.”
The current scale isn’t competitive, he said, and IAs working for WCPS “have the skills and the talents to do this and they can find work that’s going to pay more, so we want to be able to reward them more.”
Therefore, the proposed IA scale starts at a yearly salary of $15,750 at step 0 (or, zero years of experience) and then with each year of experience, or step on the scale, the pay increases by 1.013 percent between the steps.
“So, IAs would each get a step, a one-and-a-third percent pay increase, and a one percent cost-of-living adjustment totaling a two-and-a-third overall increase,” said Smith.
Similar pay scale and step increases also are proposed for WCPS teachers and nurses.
“If we are able to move forward with what you see proposed in front of you, then we will have completed phase two and phase three of the teacher salary scale, which is phenomenal,” Sheppard said. “I’m very excited to say that.”
The entire proposed WCPS FY 2021 budget will be discussed again during a February 18 joint budget work session between the Warren County School Board and the Warren County Board of Supervisors, as well as during a School Board work session scheduled for February 19.
To see what else transpired during the School Board’s regular meeting and work session on February 5, watch these exclusive Royal Examiner videos:
LFCC President selected for first cohort of Aspen Institute’s New Presidents Fellowship for Community College Excellence
LFCC President Kim Blosser has been selected by the Aspen Institute to join the 2020-21 inaugural class of the Aspen New Presidents Fellowship, a new initiative designed to support community college presidents in the early years of their tenure to accelerate transformational change on behalf of students.
Dr. Blosser is one of 25 Aspen Fellows selected from more than 100 applicants for this opportunity, which is fully funded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. and run by the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program. The leaders, all of whom are in their first five years as a college president, will engage in a seven-month fellowship beginning in June 2020.
“How fitting that as the college celebrates its 50th anniversary, I have this wonderful opportunity to learn from outstanding leaders in community college education,” Dr. Blosser said. “This experience will help steer LFCC into an even brighter future – one where we can reach even more students, particularly those who need our programs and services the most. I look forward to gaining knowledge and insight through an organization as well-regarded as the Aspen Institute.”
The fellows, who have been college presidents for five years or less, were selected for their commitment to student success and equity, willingness to take risks to improve outcomes, understanding of the importance of community partnerships, and ability to lead change.
“We know more than ever before about how community colleges can improve outcomes for students, both in and after college,” said Josh Wyner, executive director of the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program. “And the urgency for them to do so only increases—especially for students of color and low-income students. These fellows have shown they are fully, urgently committed to excellence and equity, and we look forward to working alongside them.”
Nearly 80 percent of community college presidents nationwide plan to retire in the next decade. Through this fellowship and its other leadership programs, Aspen is committed to helping to replace those exiting the presidency with an exceptionally capable and highly diverse talent pool. According to the American Council on Education, only 36 percent of community college presidents are female, and 20 percent are people of color. The incoming class of Aspen fellows is 48 percent female, and 40 percent are people of color. Their institutions span 15 states and vary widely, from a rural college with fewer than 2,000 students to a statewide system that educates more than 150,000.
“By preparing students and workers for in-demand jobs and meeting the training needs of businesses, community colleges are critical institutions for their regions’ prosperity and development,” said Jennie Sparandara, head of workforce initiatives, JPMorgan Chase. “JPMorgan Chase is proud to partner with the Aspen Institute’s College Excellence Program to build the next generation of diverse community college leaders.”
“I’m delighted to learn that Kim Blosser, a natural leader and a lifelong educator, was selected for this fellowship,” said Glenn DuBois, chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges. “Throughout her VCCS career, including the time she’s been a president, Kim has been a difference-maker, displaying a perseverance, attention to detail, and student-first focus that show me the sky is the limit for her as the leader of a college.”
The program for new presidents is an addition to the Aspen Presidential Fellowship for Community College Excellence, which has been serving aspiring presidents since 2016. Of the nearly 160 fellows who have taken part in the Rising Presidents Fellowship, 41 are now community college presidents, serving more than 500,000 students.
JPMorgan Chase is funding the Aspen Presidential Fellowship as part of New Skills at Work, a five-year, $350 million investment to support community colleges and other pathways to great careers and economic mobility.
For a bio and photo of Dr. Blosser and a list of the 2020-21 class of Aspen Presidential Fellows, click here.
Blue Ridge Hospice is here to stay
The announcement of the plans for the former Winchester Memorial Hospital has raised concern for supporters of a current resident of the building. Blue Ridge Hospice has been based out of the 333 West Cork Street property since the 1980’s and currently utilizes the entire 4th floor for administrative offices and their Inpatient Care Center. Training rooms and additional offices are utilized on the 2nd floor at Cork Street by Blue Ridge Hospice.
Blue Ridge Hospice is the only hospice to offer an Inpatient Care Center in the Shenandoah Valley, raising concern for what will happen during construction of the proposed senior-living center, planned for later this year.
“Healthcare Development Partners (HDP) has allowed us to continue with the lease agreement we had with Valley Health {former owners of the property} and at this time we have no plans of relocating,” said Richard Kennedy, Interim CEO of Blue Ridge Hospice. “Plans are being made to ensure the continued operation during construction in the building of our Inpatient Care Center, as it serves an essential need in this community.”
Blue Ridge Hospice’s history at the location dates back to the early 1970s when its founder, Helen Zebarth, was working at Winchester Memorial Hospital as a registered nurse and was inspired to offer hospice services to her patients. “While on a trip to England, I visited a hospice. It was incredible to see that the patients, all nearing the end of their lives, were alert, engaged, and comfortable,” stated Zebarth.
In 1981, Zebarth and her friend, Gail Rogers, founded Blue Ridge Hospice. “Back then, we had a total of 30 patients for the entire year. Now we are caring for an average of 200 patients a day,” said Zebarth.
“It has been our privilege to serve this area for over 39 years providing the best quality end of life care to our patients and their families. I want to assure everyone that Blue Ridge Hospice is here to stay,” said Kennedy.
