Local Government
Warren County budget process continues with requests from outside agencies: Blue Ridge Legal Services, Northern Virginia 4-H, Samuels Public Library
The Warren County Board of Supervisors held work session with outside agencies regarding the FY 2020-2021 budget on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Royal Examiner will follow the process over the next few weeks. In this first session, 15 outside agencies presented their request to the Board of Supervisors. In this first meeting, Supervisor Tony Carter was absent – sick as well as Archie Fox. No word on why he missed the meeting. Supervisors Walt Mabe, Cheryl Cullers and Delores Oates, along with Doug Stanley and Bob Childress attended.
In part 1, Blue Ridge Opportunities, The Warren Coalition and the Phoenix Project presented their requests to the Board of Supervisors. In part 2, you’ll hear from Blue Ridge Legal Services, Inc, Northern Virginia 4-H and Samuels Public Library.
It’s interesting to hear the discussion and see the detail of what it takes to put a budget together. It’s a slow and long process, but necessary.
Watch the process on this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Blue Ridge Legal Services, Inc
Blue Ridge Legal Services, Inc. (BRLS) is a nonprofit charitable civil legal aid program providing free legal assistance in civil matters of critical importance to low-income residents of the Shenandoah Valley and Roanoke Valley.
The Northern Virginia 4-H Educational and Conference Center’s mission is to facilitate proven experiential learning programs for youth, families, and adults that educate, inspire and connect.
Samuels Public Library brings people, information, and ideas together to enrich lives and build community.
Local Government
At least three Town department heads, council clerk facing termination
Contacted about a personnel shake up within the Front Royal Town government Wednesday, January 29, Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick would say only that he had some “very tough” conversations today with what he called “good people, good employees”, adding “this is not a negative personnel situation.”
Those conversations were part of what Tederick called preparation for presentation of his Fiscal Year 2021 Town Budget proposal at a Town Council work session on Monday, February 3rd.
And what that Town Manager’s budget presentation will propose, Tederick said, is a $29 million commitment to infrastructure improvements. Those improvements include $12 million for a North Commercial Corridor redundant water line years in the planning; $8 million for Inflow & Intake (I&I) improvements to keep the Town’s wastewater and sewer system state compliant; $1.6 million for upgrades to the fleet management (repair) facility; $4.8 million for secondary road improvements and paving; and $2.8 million for existing water line upgrades.
Tederick said he also plans to announce a half-percent Real Estate tax decrease – that’s right, DE-crease – to accompany his proposed budget.
The only way to accomplish that is with personnel cuts as part of what the interim town manager called a “right-sizing” of the existing town governmental apparatus. That “right-sizing” will include departmental reorganizations and some outsourcing of existing in-house functions to the private sector that Tederick believes can save the Town a quarter million dollars in the coming budget year.
Included in his plan is a combining of the community development and planning departments; and privatization of the Town Engineering and Tourism functions. During a lengthy phone conversation early Wednesday evening, Tederick also observed that the Town Manager’s Administrative Assistant and Council Clerk’s positions have been joined at times in the past.
With these hints we feel comfortable in suggesting that the most immediately impacted Town jobs may include Planning Director Jeremy Camp, Community Development Director Felicia Hart, Town Engineer Robert Brown, Council Clerk Jennifer Berry, and Zoning Enforcement Officer Christopher Brock. Attempts to reach some of these employees by phone were unsuccessful Wednesday evening.
While unwilling to confirm or comment on specific Town employees, Tederick did say that his conversations centered on the fact that his Monday budget recommendation would suggest the impacted positions be cut, outsourced or combined.
He said the suggested terminations would take effect February 4, the day after his work session budget presentation to council.
Asked specifically about the council clerk’s position, Tederick pointed out that position is one of three directly under council supervision, along with the town manager and town attorney.
Consequently, only council has authority to hire and fire those three jobs. The rest are under the hiring and firing purview of the town manager.
“I work at the will of council,” Tederick said in making it clear that the Town’s six elected, well currently five elected and one appointed, town officials will have the final say on both his budget proposal and consequent personnel decisions.
We asked Tederick if the decision to slash some high or mid-ranking Town staff positions in order to couple a tax cut to a large commitment to capital improvements, was a sign of an anti-tax revenue ideology now reflected by a council majority.
“I guess you can look at it as an anti-tax council or a commitment to capital growth,” Tederick countered, adding, “These decisions were made with as much compassion as possible … I have a duty, a responsibility. It’s time to realign the government; the roads, etcetera need to be done. Council has given me a direction on infrastructure and Mayor Tewalt has made that part of his agenda. We have a choice – burden the taxpayer or right-size government.”
Crime/Court
Alford pleas, dropped charges end ‘bawdy house’ saga with no jail time
After about 20 minutes of attorney and attorney-client discussion outside the Warren County General District Courtroom after the scheduled 2:30 p.m. starting time Wednesday afternoon of a motions hearing in the cases against Cynthia Atkinson Bailey and three family members accused of offering prostitution services out of a Front Royal massage parlor, a plea agreement was announced.
Bailey took an Alford plea to two misdemeanor charges, one of prostitution and of operation of a “bawdy (defined as gross, indecent or overly graphic) house” and had the remaining felony charges against her dropped by the Commonwealth. In an Alford plea a defendant pleads guilty without admitting guilt, only that the prosecution may have enough evidence to convict. Felony charges dropped included pandering or making money from prostitution; and cruelty to children, involving a teenage niece answering the phone and scheduling appointments for the Blue Valley Services business.
Noting that Bailey, 55, has no previous criminal record, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Matt Beyrau informed Judge W. Dale Houff that Bailey would be sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $500 on each guilty plea, with all jail time and $400 on each count suspended. Bailey will also be on unsupervised probation for 12 months.
A similar agreement was then announced for Bailey’s daughter Brandy Nicole Atkinson, who had a misdemeanor prostitution charge amended to disorderly conduct, also a misdemeanor. She received the same suspended sentence, fine agreement and 12 months of unsupervised probation as her mother.
Bailey’s son Jesse Thomas Atkinson and Brandy Atkinson’s fiancé Joshua Allan Stamper had peripheral charges to the bawdy house operation dropped by the prosecution. It was noted that Stamper was incarcerated on unrelated charges at the time his trio of co-defendants were arrested on May 15, 2019. Defense counsel indicated Stamper, who appeared in court in orange and white striped jail clothes, was still serving a two-year sentence on that unrelated conviction.
Cynthia Bailey and Jesse Atkinson were represented by David Downes; Jonathan Silvester was counsel for Brandy Atkinson and Stamper. Had the plea agreement not been reached, defense attorneys were prepared to argue for exclusion of much of the prosecution’s evidence in the case.
Background
So, with a whimper, not a bang, ends the massage parlor/bawdy house saga that embroiled and led to the resignation of Front Royal Mayor Hollis Tharpe last May; and led to some testy press release exchanges between Bailey attorney Downes and the Winchester Special Prosecutor’s Office and Front Royal Police Chief.
Tharpe was indicted on a solicitation of prostitution charge on April 15, 2019, a month before Cynthia Bailey and her family members’ May 15 arrests. According to an FRPD press release issued on May 16, the arrests were the result of an ongoing investigation that began in late January of 2018.
Tharpe’s April 15, 2019 Grand Jury indictment, ironically signed by Tharpe’s eventual successor as Interim Mayor Matthew Tederick as grand jury foreman, references a May 31, 2018 incident in which Tharpe allegedly offered “money or its equivalent to another for the purpose of engaging in sexual acts … and thereafter did a substantial act in furtherance thereof against the peace and dignity of the Commonwealth …”
Queried after his interim mayoral appointment, Tederick called his grand jury role in Tharpe’s situation a coincidence, noting he received the grand jury assignment before the Tharpe case was brought forward.
Cynthia Bailey was initially arrested one week after the referenced Tharpe massage parlor incident, on June 7, 2018 on a charge of prostitution. That charge was dropped by the Commonwealth on October 2, 2018.
Tharpe’s misdemeanor solicitation case was eventually dismissed at the request of Special Prosecutor Heather Hovermale during a July 15, 2019 hearing due to Bailey’s invocation of her Fifth Amendment right to not self-incriminate due to the related charges hanging over her head.
Prior to that Downes and Hovermale and eventually the Town Police Chief whose officers were involved in the investigation of the Blue Valley Services operation, had engaged in dueling press releases. Downes first expressed the opinion the prosecution against Bailey was retaliatory in nature because of law enforcement’s interest in the then mayor of Front Royal and Bailey’s uncooperative stance regarding that investigation. That led to official denials by the involved prosecutor’s office and law enforcement.
For his part, Tharpe admitted visiting the massage parlor operated by Bailey at 312 Biggs Drive. However, the 67-year-old Tharpe told this reporter he visited Biggs Drive for legitimate massages on his aging and aching body. Tharpe lost a November 2019 special election attempt to regain his mayoral seat in a two-way race with Councilman and former Mayor Eugene Tewalt.
Front Royal mayor poised for indictment on sexual solicitation charge
Massage parlor defense counsel cites ‘retaliation’ over targeting of Tharpe
Winchester prosecutor’s office responds to Downes press release
He’s back: Hollis Tharpe’s solicitation charge dropped – will run for mayor
Local Government
Warren County budget process begins with requests from outside agencies: Blue Ridge Opportunities, The Warren Coalition and The Phoenix Project
The Warren County Board of Supervisors held work session with outside agencies regarding the FY 2020-2021 budget on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Royal Examiner will follow the process over the next few weeks. In this first session, 15 outside agencies presented their request to the Board of Supervisors. In this first meeting, Supervisor Tony Carter was absent – sick as well as Archie Fox. No word on why he missed the meeting. Supervisors Walt Mabe, Cheryl Cullers and Delores Oates, along with Doug Stanley and Bob Childress attended.
It’s interesting to hear the discussion and see the detail of what it takes to put a budget together. It’s a slow and long process, but necessary.
The first meeting lasted about three hours. The Royal Examiner will break this down into smaller sections to make this long and tedious process somewhat more tolerable.
The first video includes requests from Blue Ridge Opportunities, The Warren Coalition and The Phoenix Project. Watch the presentations on the exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Blue Ridge Opportunities is a 501 (c) [3] non-profit corporation that strives to build foundations on which individuals with disabilities can achieve success. Blue Ridge Opportunities is licensed by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Disability Services (DBHDS) to provide Group Day Support, Community Engagement and Community Coaching Services.
BRO is located in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley in Front Royal, Virginia. We believe that all individuals are capable of participating in their community, regardless of disability, at the level they desire with supports. Blue Ridge Opportunities focuses on providing those supports.
Warren County Community Health Coalition – Warren Coalition – is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. We continue to work towards making Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through the many programs we provide.
Ensuring freedom from all forms of domestic violence through empowerment, education, and community.
Local Government
Council poised to enact ‘Spot Blight’ ordinance
Following a work session presentation by Town Planning Director Jeremy Camp Monday night, January 27, the Front Royal Town Council appears ready to take a first step in an effort to force property owners’ hands on deteriorating structures within town limits.
Camp told council the staff proposal of a “Spot Blight Abatement” program is based on codes in place in the City of Leesburg and Loudoun County that have a successful track record; at would will be “the most reasonable fiscal approach”.
It has been staffing and potential legal costs tied to forcing derelict building property owners to do something to correct their “blighted property” situation that in the past has paralyzed a council majority from actually taking that first step toward an enforcement code on basic acceptable physical standards for properties within the town limits.
Over the past two years additional enforcement costs led council to totally abandon a proposed “Rental Inspection” code that would force what some Town officials referred to as “slumlords” to provide minimum acceptable living conditions to Town citizens, particularly those at the lower end of the economic spectrum. Some public speakers urging action on rental inspections pointed out that it is those lower-income citizens who are generally the most vulnerable to living standard abuses by landlords, often absentee property owners living outside the community.
However, a council majority’s unwillingness to consider tax increases to provide the revenue to enact such code protections for its citizens killed that aspect of the Town’s exploration of a “Property Maintenance Code”.
But the argument that generally vacant structures left to deteriorate are more than just an eyesore, but also a potential public health hazard, with additional negative impacts on surrounding property values, and consequently on real estate tax revenue coming to the Town, has kept the blighted structure initiative alive.
So if not for its poorer citizens, council has continued to explore ways to enact protections on property values and the tax revenue they produce by targeting blighted properties. According to Planning Director Camp, the “Spot Blight Abatement” plan adopted from the Loudoun-Leesburg code models will initially be cost effective because the costs incurred by the Town in identifying, informing owners of the Town’s Spot-Blight designation of their property, and issuing of a 30-day timeframe through the Town Manager’s Office for a written spot abatement plan to be submitted by the owner, will be covered by placing a lien on the property as necessary.
If the property owner does not comply with the Spot Abatement order, the matter would go before council for a public hearing and vote. That vote would designate the property blighted and a public “nuisance”. The Town would then submit a Spot Abatement Plan for the property leading to its upgrade, “raze or remove the blighted property”.
The staff report notes that State Code authorizes town councils to so designate and legally deal with properties by ordinance adopted by the municipality. Liens placed on blighted properties would have the same legal force as delinquent tax liens.
Wording in the staff summary indicates the Spot Abatement process would be initiated “upon receipt of a complaint”. It was not clear from the limited discussion following Camp’s summary whether the Town could independently initiate the process on obvious offenders.
A council majority appeared to agree with suggested exemptions for “Farm buildings or structures” and buildings in the Town’s Historic District or on National Historic Structure registries. Council agreed to move forward with creation of the Spot Blight Abatement Ordinance. Staff comment indicated a public hearing would likely occur in March.
See the work session presentation in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Local Government
Council hears from citizens on EDA, 2nd Amendment concerns & expanded public transportation service
The January 27th regular meeting agenda of the Front Royal Town Council was very light, with approval of a four-item Consent Agenda; and a recommended softening of the Town Employee Handbook guidelines for non-essential, “Tier 2” employees during severely inclement weather both being unanimously approved.
Council also recognized the Town “Employee of the Month, Timmy Fristoe. Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick acknowledged Fristoe’s 39 years with the Town, at the Wastewater Treatment Facility.
Council, the mayor and one member of the public greeted newly-appointed Councilwoman Lori Athey Cockrell. Cockrell expressed gratitude for her appointment, as well as for staff and council’s help in getting oriented to her new job as a councilman.
The most interesting part of the open meeting prior to adjournment to a work session and closed session was the public comments near the meeting’s outset. Paul Aldrich, a 2nd Amendment advocate, opened those comments by bringing a suggested Resolution to council that would add the Town of Front Royal to the list of municipalities around Virginia declaring itself a “2nd Amendment Sanctuary”.
Aldrich noted that the former Warren County Board of Supervisors had unanimously passed a similar resolution. That vote occurred on December 10, before the new county board majority was seated.
Aldrich continued to suggest council, rather than create he pointed out, acknowledge an existing armed citizen militia in the community as an auxiliary to law enforcement and emergency services.
Following Aldrich to the podium was Paul Gabbert. After his welcome to Cockrell on her appointment to the job for which he also applied, Gabbert reiterated his previous comments to the county supervisors that he did not feel authorization of any kind of militia was a necessary or good idea. – “We don’t need militias, we only need people to volunteer if they want to help in emergencies,” Gabbert suggested.
While 2nd Amendment sanctuary and militia advocates have attempted to distance themselves from an existing image of armed political extremism, their sanctuary initiative has the potential to put local governments and law enforcement at legal odds with the State if any pending gun control bills on the floor of the Virginia General Assembly and its new Democratic majorities are passed into state law.
Neither Aldrich on Monday, nor other 2nd Amendment sanctuary advocates who have appeared before the County, have differentiated between any gun control bills now under consideration by the General Assembly. In addition to the redefinition of what would be an illegal “assault weapon”, they appear to believe background checks and red flag laws tied to firearms purchases and possession, as well as age restrictions on youth use of guns unsupervised by adults, to all be potential unconstitutional infringements upon their right to legally bear arms.
Why fight with new EDA?
But Gabbert’s counterpoint to the militia aspect of the first speaker’s comments was not the main thrust of his presentation to council. He chastised town officials for their increasingly hostile and litigious stance against the existing EDA Board of Directors and staff as they wrestle with the consequences of the $21.3 million financial scandal that developed under a former board majority and executive leadership.
Gabbert was critical of the Town’s refusal to pay an $8-million-plus debt to the EDA on construction of the new Front Royal Police Headquarters as the EDA faces hitting a financial wall in March at which point it will not be able to cover its monthly debt and operational expenses.
“You owe the money on the police station – you got lied to, get OVER it,” Gabbert suggested of promises allegedly made by former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald on lower interest rates tied to a state tax credit economic development funding program the police station project didn’t even qualify for.
Gabbert suggested rather play expensive legal hardball with a cooperative new EDA administration, the Town become proactive in helping the county government stabilize and subsidize the continued operations of the EDA, which as previously pointed out, cannot declare bankruptcy while owing debt on its economic development projects on behalf of the municipalities that created it.
“You’re fighting a losing battle … you’re not going to get a dime out of McDonald or a dime out of the EDA – you’re wasting your time,” Gabbert told council and town administrative and legal staff of the $15 million civil suit it has filed against the EDA.
Gabbert’s criticism led to a lengthy response from Councilman Jacob Meza, who attempted to justify the Town legal strategy and delays in paying its uncontested principal debt on the FRPD project.
Council also heard from two mental health professionals – Rene McDaniel Flowers and Deborah McQuinty – who asked that the Town expand its trolley service to accommodate transportation needs of some citizens without transportation who have second or third shift jobs.
See the 2nd Amendment and EDA give and take and other public comments, as well as Cockrell’s welcome, Fristoe’s acknowledgement, and other Town business in this Royal Examiner video:
Local Government
Town staff backs off of Liaison discussion of cooperation on EDA situation
There was little substantive discussion on two crucial Front Royal-Warren County Liaison Committee agenda items Thursday evening, January 23. Both related to the present and future of the two municipalities relationship to their joint Economic Development Authority created in the late-1960’s.
Those relationships, particularly it would appear on the Town side, have reached stress points in the wake of the financial scandal that has resulted in dueling multi-million-dollar civil litigations, as well as 34 felony financial fraud indictments against former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald, among other criminal charges against multiple defendants.
The topics were “Working Together Regarding the EDA Civil Suit” and the Town’s initiative to the Virginia General Assembly seeking authority to become the first municipality in Virginia history to be allowed to create a second EDA while its first, co-created EDA still exists.
As the first of those two topics was reached, Town Attorney Doug Napier noted that there was a motions hearing scheduled the next day regarding the Town’s now $15-million civil litigation against the EDA for recovery of lost assets.
“Loose lips sink ships,” Napier offered of public discussion of the Town’s claim of $15 million in lost or misdirected assets involving Town-generated funding of EDA projects.
Earlier in the day, Napier told Royal Examiner he expected Friday’s motions hearing to be brief, as Judge Bruce D. Albertson would rule on the Town’s request that it be allowed to continue to amend its civil action against the EDA as new information became available.
But Napier also verified that the Town has not yet submitted any documentation to support its financial claims against the EDA. That claim was initially made at $3 million, then amended to $15 million. At issue during what ended up being a conference call among the judge and attorneys at their respective offices Friday morning may be whether the court will want some supporting documentation of the Town’s claims against the EDA prior to authorizing further amendments upward to its existing $15-million claim.
That a rift may exist between Mayor Eugene Tewalt and his former council colleagues and administrative or legal staff regarding those topics became apparent during discussion of the EDA situation.
“The sooner we resolve this without going to court, the better,” Tewalt said following County Liaison representative Tony Carter’s observation that it would be to both municipalities benefit to work together on the situation, rather than at operational or legal odds as appears to now be town council’s preference.
“We don’t want to undermine the EDA, or at least I don’t,” the mayor added during discussion of council’s unprecedented attempt to be authorized to be party to two EDA’s at the same time.
Council is currently refusing to pay an apparently undisputed principal debt of about $8.4 million to the EDA on the Front Royal Police Department construction project as it ponders what it believes the EDA may owe it in misdirected Town assets.
EDA officials have said they will become financially insolvent, unable to pay existing debt, at some point in March without some changes to its current financial situation. However, it has been verified by both County and Town legal staffs that an EDA cannot declare bankruptcy or cease to exist while it has existing debt.
Of the potential of a second EDA being brought into the mix as the existing EDA tries to recover $21.3 million in alleged lost or defrauded assets and right its financial ship, County Supervisor Tony Carter called it an apparent duplication of costs – “To me it makes no sense,” Carter told the Liaison Committee of the Town initiative to be authorized to create a second, unilateral EDA.
County Board Chairman Walter Mabe joined Carter on the County side, along with County Administrator Doug Stanley. Councilman Chris Holloway joined Mayor Tewalt on the Town side, along with Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick and Town Attorney Napier. Also present observing the Liaison Committee meeting were County Board Vice Chair Cheryl Cullers and Town Councilman Letasha Thompson.
As he has previously, Tederick asserted that the town council had not committed to creation of its own unilateral EDA while still claiming partnership in the existing EDA, but is only maneuvering to keep that option open were the existing EDA to fail.
Town Attorney Napier has suggested the Town not consider separation from the existing EDA, in order to maintain claim to half the EDA’s real estate or other assets were it to fail. Of course, the Town would be jockeying for position with several banks and the County in such a scenario.
See these discussions and updates on other business of mutual interest to the Town and County in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Town given okay to amend its civil suit against EDA, with some explanation
King Cartoons
Wind: 1mph WNW
Humidity: 55%
Pressure: 30.27"Hg
UV index: 2
45/31°F
49/34°F