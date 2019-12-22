Home
4 advantages of custom designing your walk-in closet
If you’re building a walk-in closet, it’s worth designing one that truly meets all your needs. Here are four reasons a custom-built closet is better than a pre-fabricated one.
1. It’s exactly what you want. Your closet designer will take into account how much space you need to hang all your clothes, whether you need bars of different heights to accommodate longer pieces and how many shelves you’ll need for your shoes and accessories.
2. Everything has a place. It’s easier to keep a space organized when it’s designed to accommodate your specific belongings. Furthermore, extras like laundry hampers and jewelry storage help keep things tidy.
3. It provides a private place to dress. If you live in a bustling household, turn your walk-in closet into a small sanctuary. Include a vanity and mirror to transform the space into a private dressing room.
4. It eliminates clutter. A well-designed walk-in closet can reduce the need for extra furniture in the room and provide extra storage for your things.
To make the most of your walk-in closet, use the space wisely. This can include placing shelves above the rods to hold accessories and drawers below them to store clothes that can’t be hung.
Power strip is basic for holiday lighting schemes
Experts on safety tell us not to overload circuits at Christmas time, but they don’t tell us how. The solution to overloading is the power strip.
Born of computer users’ need for many electrical connections, the power strip can have six or more outlets. There’s no need to stack cords on a single wall outlet. The power strip has a circuit breaker that will turn it off, preventing a fire.
But it does more. Put the power strip on the floor, and you can turn on decorations with a touch of your foot. Gone are the days when you had to crawl behind the tree to plug them in.
The strips work just as well for outdoor decorations, but should be protected from rain and snow. Placing the strip in a plastic bag or under a wooden box works very well.
Other decorating safety rules include:
* Select a fresh green tree and keep it in water while it is in your home.
* If you select an artificial tree, check to be sure it is made with fire retardant.
* Position the tree so it is three feet away from any fireplace, candle, heater, heating vent, or other source of heat.
* Check each string of lights before using it. If a string has a frayed cord or any damaged light sockets, throw it away.
* Don’t use indoor lights outside, because they may not be waterproof.
* Don’t use outdoor lights inside because they burn hotter. Some lights are approved for both indoor and outdoor use, so you can use those in either place.
* If you have to use a ladder outside, use a sturdy one. Have someone steady the ladder if it is against something unstable, like evergreen branches. Don’t try to decorate very tall trees.
* Unplug indoor and outdoor decorations when you go to bed or leave your home.
Strategies for keeping pets safe during holiday events
Are you hosting one or more holiday parties this year? If so, you may be worried about how your pet will cope. Here are some strategies for keeping your dogs and cats safe while you entertain your guests.
• Train them well. Basic dog commands like sit, stay, down and leave will serve you well during holiday gatherings. And training your cats to come when you call can keep them safe if they bolt out the door.
• Supervise children. If your dog or cat isn’t used to kids, there are some precautions to take. Teach children how to approach and gently pet your animals and monitor their interactions. Watch for signs that your pets are uncomfortable. If you sense that they’re tense, remove them from the room.
• Make sure they exercise. An animal that hasn’t had its regular dose of exercise is more likely to be excited or stressed when guests visit. About half an hour before your company is due to arrive, take the dog for a walk or play with the cat to burn off any extra energy.
Most importantly, make sure your pets have a safe haven to go to if the party starts to overwhelm them. Many pets love to retreat to their crates, but you can also put them in a quiet, comfortable room where you know they’ll be content and safe.
Dog flu: what pet owners should know
Did you know that dogs can get the flu, too? In fact, the symptoms of dog flu and human flu are nearly identical, with coughing, sneezing, a runny nose, fever and lethargy common to both. However, the strain of influenza that affects dogs is different than the one that affects humans.
Canine flu is highly contagious between dogs and can live on surfaces for up to 48 hours. Dogs that are in close contact with other dogs are more likely to contract it than others. And while it can’t affect you, if you pet a dog that has the flu, you can transmit it to your dog.
Because it’s a virus, there isn’t a cure for canine flu. Nevertheless, you can help your dog feel better by making sure he or she is comfortable and has plenty of fresh water to drink.
Your veterinarian may prescribe cough medicine or something to reduce the fever. Furthermore, the vet may recommend that your dog be quarantined for up to 21 days to avoid further spread of the virus.
Never give your dog human medication, as the recommended doses are different for dogs and consuming too much could harm them.
To prevent dog flu, keep your pooch away from other canines and make sure to wash your hands after touching another animal. If your pup is regularly in contact with other dogs, talk to your veterinarian about the dog flu vaccine, which can help boost his or her immunity.
How to use metal ceiling tiles to make your home shine
Metallic accents are trending — are you looking for a new way to bring the look into your home? If so, metal ceiling tiles may be the way to go. Here are some ways to use them.
• On the ceiling. They’ll provide a charming, traditional look anywhere you place them. The kitchen is a great place to start, but entranceways, bathrooms and dining rooms are also ideal.
• On a wall. Create an accent wall in your living or dining room. Or, use them to create a unique backsplash in your kitchen.
• As an accent. If you love metal ceiling tiles, but prefer a more subtle look, use them sparingly. They look great alongside a kitchen island or against the base of a home bar (where the stools go).
Metal ceiling tiles can be used to bring either a vintage or modern touch to your home. And since they’re available in a range of sizes, colors and styles, you’re sure to find some that suit your taste.
How to find the perfect TV stand
Shopping for a new TV stand? Here are four things to keep in mind when choosing one.
1. Viewing height. For the most comfortable television watching experience, the screen should be at eye level when you’re sitting down. The recommended height is 42 inches, but this may vary depending on how tall you are and the size of your sofa and chairs.
2. Width of the stand. For safety reasons, your TV shouldn’t be wider than the stand. Choose one that’s longer if you want to put decorations on it as well.
3. Style. Ideally, your TV stand should complement the style of the room. Glass or metal pieces will look great in a sleek and modern space, while wood works better for more traditional rooms.
4. Storage. Drawers and shelves help keep the floor and surface of your TV stand uncluttered. If you plan to keep video game consoles, movies or anything else near your television, choose a stand with ample storage.
Additionally, if you have kids or pets running around, safety should be a priority. Besides choosing a stand that’s wider than the TV, make sure its maximum weight-bearing capacity is greater than what your television weighs.
7 fun facts about pets
Did you know that cat and dog noses are as unique as human fingerprints? Here are seven more interesting facts about pets.
1. Dog remains were found alongside human ones in a 14,000-year-old German burial site. Dogs are thus believed to be the first type of animal that humans domesticated.
2. Despite how often cats are represented as happily sipping milk from a saucer, most are lactose intolerant and can’t digest dairy products of any kind.
3. Cats only meow to communicate with humans. In fact, past infancy, felines rarely meow at each other.
4. Dogs’ noses are wet because they’re covered with mucus that helps them to absorb scents from the air. They also use their tongues to sample smells with their mouths.
5. Despite having a reputation for being a short-lived pet, the oldest goldfish on record died 43 years after his owner won him at a fair.
6. Just like humans, pet rats can be ticklish. Studies have found that when tickled, rats giggle and laugh, albeit at a frequency inaudible to human ears.
7. Cats spend 70 percent of their life sleeping, and 30 percent of their waking hours grooming themselves.
Not only do pets provide unconditional love and endless entertainment, they’re also good for your health. Studies have shown that a few minutes of playing with an animal can lower your heart rate and decrease your level of stress.
