4 advantages of custom designing your walk-in closet

Experts on safety tell us not to overload circuits at Christmas time, but they don’t tell us how. The solution to overloading is the power strip.

Born of computer users’ need for many electrical connections, the power strip can have six or more outlets. There’s no need to stack cords on a single wall outlet. The power strip has a circuit breaker that will turn it off, preventing a fire.

But it does more. Put the power strip on the floor, and you can turn on decorations with a touch of your foot. Gone are the days when you had to crawl behind the tree to plug them in.

The strips work just as well for outdoor decorations, but should be protected from rain and snow. Placing the strip in a plastic bag or under a wooden box works very well.

Other decorating safety rules include:

* Select a fresh green tree and keep it in water while it is in your home.

* If you select an artificial tree, check to be sure it is made with fire retardant.

* Position the tree so it is three feet away from any fireplace, candle, heater, heating vent, or other source of heat.

* Check each string of lights before using it. If a string has a frayed cord or any damaged light sockets, throw it away.

* Don’t use indoor lights outside, because they may not be waterproof.

* Don’t use outdoor lights inside because they burn hotter. Some lights are approved for both indoor and outdoor use, so you can use those in either place.

* If you have to use a ladder outside, use a sturdy one. Have someone steady the ladder if it is against something unstable, like evergreen branches. Don’t try to decorate very tall trees.

* Unplug indoor and outdoor decorations when you go to bed or leave your home.