4 must-have health apps

Are you trying to take better care of yourself? These four free apps, available for both iOS and Android devices, are sure to help.

1. Medisafe. Thanks to this handy medication tracker, remembering to take your pills is a cinch. It also provides prescription refill reminders and can even contact someone if it seems you’ve forgotten to take an important dose.

2. American Red Cross First Aid App. This app will help you keep your first aid skills up to date with videos and quizzes. It’s also integrated with 911 emergency services. It provides simple instructions for dealing with emergencies so you can help delay complications until help arrives.

3. iSleeping. The iSleeping app provides users with a wealth of information they can use to improve sleep quality. It monitors and analyzes nighttime movement, snoring, and periods of wakefulness to provide helpful data and tips tailored to the individual.

4. Mindfulness with Petit BamBou. This app offers many mindfulness and guided meditation programs based on positive psychology and cognitive behavioral therapy. It can be used by adults and kids alike and is suitable for both beginner and more experienced meditators.

While there’s a bounty of free health apps available, always confirm that they’ve received approval from specialists. In addition, keep in mind that they can never replace the advice of a healthcare professional.