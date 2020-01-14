Use high-quality equipment to get in shape!

Aging can impact your mobility, balance and strength. In many cases, modifying your home is necessary if you wish to continue living in it. Here are 10 ways to help you make your environment safer and more comfortable.

1. If you have rugs, fix them in place with double-sided adhesive tape. You should also make sure your furniture doesn’t impede your movements.

2. Make certain your rooms are well-lit and install nightlights in the bathroom and along the path that leads to it.

3. Install anti-slip stair runners, both inside and outside the home.

4. Wear slippers that adequately support your feet and have grippy soles.

5. Place a small chair or bench near your front door so you can sit down to put your shoes on and take them off without risking a fall.

6. Get a firm mattress and adjust your bed so that it sits at the ideal height for you to get in and out of comfortably.

7. Install a lamp or switch that you can easily reach from your bed. Make sure the light emitted fully illuminates your bedroom.

8. Use light dishware and store often-used kitchen tools and appliances somewhere that’s easy to reach. This way, you won’t have to frequently bend over or reach high shelves to get what you need.

9. Place your living room coffee table against a wall instead of in the middle of the room so that you’re less likely to trip on it.

10. Install grab bars in the bathroom, especially near the bath and shower.

Everything you need to make your home safer can be found at your local hardware store or pharmacy, as well as at medical supply stores.