Aging at home: 10 ways to adapt your environment
Aging can impact your mobility, balance and strength. In many cases, modifying your home is necessary if you wish to continue living in it. Here are 10 ways to help you make your environment safer and more comfortable.
1. If you have rugs, fix them in place with double-sided adhesive tape. You should also make sure your furniture doesn’t impede your movements.
2. Make certain your rooms are well-lit and install nightlights in the bathroom and along the path that leads to it.
3. Install anti-slip stair runners, both inside and outside the home.
4. Wear slippers that adequately support your feet and have grippy soles.
5. Place a small chair or bench near your front door so you can sit down to put your shoes on and take them off without risking a fall.
6. Get a firm mattress and adjust your bed so that it sits at the ideal height for you to get in and out of comfortably.
7. Install a lamp or switch that you can easily reach from your bed. Make sure the light emitted fully illuminates your bedroom.
8. Use light dishware and store often-used kitchen tools and appliances somewhere that’s easy to reach. This way, you won’t have to frequently bend over or reach high shelves to get what you need.
9. Place your living room coffee table against a wall instead of in the middle of the room so that you’re less likely to trip on it.
10. Install grab bars in the bathroom, especially near the bath and shower.
Everything you need to make your home safer can be found at your local hardware store or pharmacy, as well as at medical supply stores.
Here’s how many steps you need to take a day
Have you heard that you need to take 10,000 steps a day to remain healthy? Unsurprisingly, there’s a little more to it than that.
Why 10,000?
The idea that 10,000 steps a day is ideal has its origins in a 1960s marketing campaign for the “Manpo-kei,” a Japanese pedometer. Though scientists were involved in its invention, the number was chosen for no reason other than it was deemed representative of an active lifestyle.
Is there a magic number?
Scientists investigating the adage have determined that the more steps one takes, the less likely they are to die. In fact, they found that people who took 7,500 steps a day had a lower mortality risk than those who wal¬ked less. However, there was no longevity benefit to taking more than 7,500 steps.
If you don’t like walking
If walking or jogging aren’t your thing, don’t worry. The important part is that you remain physically active. The World Health Organization recommends conducting two-and-a-half hours a week of moderate activity or an hour and 15 minutes a week of high intensity activity. Picking a type of exercise that you enjoy will make it easier to keep doing in the long term.
Those who have chronic health conditions, or who are over the age of 60, stand to gain hugely from regular exercise. It’s crucial for hindering mobility loss and also preserving overall physical and mental health. However, to avoid getting injured, they should be careful to work out within their capacity.
How to prevent and relieve lower back pain
Lower back pain is a common side effect of aging. Here’s how to go about preventing and relieving it.
Prevention
In addition, maintaining a healthy weight can help reduce the amount of strain put on your spine. Try to exercise regularly, ideally by performing activities that are of moderate intensity.
You should also try to avoid lifting heavy objects. If you need to pick one up, keep your back straight, use your abdominal muscles and bend your knees.
Relief
As much as possible, try to integrate physical activity into your daily routine that won’t impact your back. Swimming and walking are two good examples. Yoga and tai chi are also great low-impact activities that allow you to gently stretch and strengthen your muscles.
Consulting a physiotherapist is another good idea, as these professionals can teach you various stretches and exercises that will provide relief. Massage therapy and ibuprofen can also help you manage your pain.
If these methods fail and the pain persists, be sure to consult a healthcare professional, ideally before it becomes unbearable or spreads to other areas of your body.
Hot or cold compress: which is best?
If you’re dealing with the effects of a stiff neck, backache or a mild burn, you may be wondering whether you should apply a hot or cold compress to the affected area. Here’s what you should know.
Cold
A cold compress will usually relieve pain. It’ll also mitigate swelling, inflammation, muscle spasms and slow blood flow in the area where it’s applied. Generally, cold is indicated for recent and acute, as opposed to chronic, injuries. Use it to help with:
• Muscle cramps and tears
• Swelling
• Minor burns
• Sprains
• Insect bites
Don’t apply cold compresses to open wounds and avoid them if you have circulation problems or are anemic, as the coolness will slow blood flow.
Heat
As is the case with cold compresses, warm ones will help reduce pain. They also promote muscle relaxation, tissue repair and blood circulation. Chronic pain responds better to heat, as do bruises that have been lingering for over two weeks. Use them to help with:
• Muscle and menstrual cramps
• Chronic aches
• A stiff neck
• Back pain
Again, don’t use a compress, hot or cold, on an open wound.
If the pain doesn’t go away or becomes unbearable, seek attention from a health professional as soon as possible.
Health benefits of rapini
Also known as broccoli rabe, the stalks and leaves of this cruciferous vegetable can replace broccoli in almost any recipe and be eaten either raw or cooked. Its slightly bitter taste is sure to add interest to your salads, stir fries and pastas.
Aside from its culinary uses, rapini offers a range of health benefits. Rich in vitamins A, C and K, it also packs a high concentration of calcium, iron and potassium. Together, these nutrients help maintain healthy bones, regulate blood pressure and boost the immune system.
10 prostate cancer risks
It is the second most-common cancer for men, and a cancer that almost always attacks older men: Prostate cancer.
According to cancer.net, skin cancer is the only type more common in men than prostate cancer.
An estimated 174,650 men in the United States will be diagnosed with prostate cancer. About 60 percent of cases are diagnosed in men over 65. The average age of diagnosis is 66. The disease rarely occurs before age 40.
Here are 10 risk factors for prostate cancer, according to Duke University News.
Race: African-American men are more likely to develop prostate cancer and die from it than Caucasian men.
Family history: Having a father or brother with prostate cancer increases your prostate cancer risk by as much as two or three times.
History of another cancer: Melanoma, thyroid cancer, bladder cancer, lung cancer, or kidney cancer slightly increases your risk.
Height and weight: Obese men are at risk of developing aggressive prostate cancer and of dying from their cancer. Taller men have an increased risk.
Smoking: Heavy smokers have the highest risk.
Vitamin E supplements: One study showed that men who took vitamin E supplements alone had a 17 percent increased risk of prostate cancer.
Geography: Men living in North America, the Caribbean, northwestern Europe, and Australia have a higher incidence of prostate cancer.
High-calcium diet: High dietary intake of calcium from dairy products is implicated, though not in men whose calcium came from non-dairy sources.
High-in-fat diet: Animal fat may increase risk of prostate cancer.
Abnormal changes in the prostate cells: Abnormal cells that are not cancerous can suggest cancer elsewhere in the prostate, or be a precursor to prostate cancer. Some men with cells that have become smaller or inflamed could be susceptible to prostate cancer.
Unfortunately, prostate cancer symptoms occur only when it has reached an advanced stage. The symptoms can include trouble starting to urinate or an inability to urinate, increased urinary frequency, burning or painful urination, blood in the urine or semen, painful ejaculation, erectile dysfunction, and pain in the lower back, hips, or thighs, according to Duke University. These symptoms can occur from a condition other than prostate cancer.
Especially if you have prostate cancer in first degree family members, see a physician for testing and cancer screening.
The CBD craze focuses on as yet untested claims
You’ve likely seen a crush of ads and stores selling CBD oil the past couple of years. And it’s understandable that, with its origins in the cannabis family, you may have assumed the buzz had to do with … a buzz.
But don’t light your patchouli candle just yet. The interest in CBD oil is largely rooted in its supposed, but largely untested, medicinal purposes.
CBD is a non-intoxicating extract from the Cannabis sativa family of plants, which includes hemp and marijuana. According to The Duke Perspective, it’s one of a family of chemicals known as cannabinoids, which have supposed anti-inflammatory, antipsychotic, anti-anxiey, and anticonvulsant properties.
The high associated with the cannabis plant comes from THC, which comes from different parts of the plant than those from which CBD oil is derived. In 2017, the World Health Organization suggested that CBD not be considered a drug, and cannabidiol is not listed on the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, while THC and marijuana are.
Likewise, in 2018 Congress lifted a ban on growing hemp, which means licensed farmers can now grow the plant as long as it contains less than 0.3 percent THC, according to WebMD. And hence, the explosion in businesses selling CBD oil in everything from cookies and lotion to dog treats.
But, buyers beware.
First, according to the journal Karger, labeling on unregulated CBD products is often wrong. It can contain high levels of THC, despite claims to the contrary, and those who are drug tested on their jobs, should avoid all CBD products.
Karger also found that CBD products were often contaminated with molds, metals, pesticides, and bacteria.
Wild claims for CBD are everywhere. Nearly all claims for CBD oil are not supported (yet) by clinical testing. But many clinical trials are in the works.
One claim for the use of CBD oil is currently in clinical trial and seems to be encouraging. In children with the epileptic disease Dravet Syndrome, CBD seems to be a good therapy.
But, claims for cures for cancer, Alzheimer’s, dementia, and more are utterly unproven.
