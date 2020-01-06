Automotive
4 reasons to go electric
If you’re in the market for a new car, here are four great reasons to go electric.
1. A great driving experience
One thing that electric vehicle (EV) owners agree on is that the experience of driving one is enjoyable. In contrast to a traditional car, EVs create a lot less noise. In addition, many of them have lower centers of gravity, allowing for better handling.
2. Purchase incentives and tax credits
While EVs are more expensive than gasoline-powered cars, don’t let this deter you. As part of an effort to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the federal government offers tax credits of up to $7,500, depending on the size and battery capacity of the vehicle you purchase. For more information, speak to your tax professional. Some states, such as California, also offer purchase incentives
3. Long term savings
Electric vehicles have fewer parts than gas-powered ones. What’s more, the components in EVs are exposed to far fewer stressors. This means that, in the long run, owning an EV allows you to save money on maintenance and repair costs. In addition, you’ll never need to buy gas or oil again.
4. Lower emissions
One of the biggest reasons to go electric is that it will help protect the environment. Indeed, highway transportation accounts for about a third of America’s greenhouse gas emissions. By switching to an EV, you’ll dramatically reduce your carbon footprint and positively impact the planet.
To learn more about EVs, or to take one for a test drive, be sure to visit your local dealership.
A history of roads in Virginia: Acting on future mobility needs
Major highway construction projects were completed during the 1990s, among them the last stretch of Virginia’s interstate network, a section of I-295 around Richmond finished in June 1992. The completion of I-295 brought the number of miles of interstate highway in the commonwealth to 1,105. Where I-295 crosses the James River, the Varina-Enon Bridge was constructed with a cable-stayed design used on only a few other bridges in the nation. Cables fan out from two 300-foot-high towers on the bridge structure, making for a dramatic and beautiful feat of engineering.
Completion of I-295 was preceded by a few weeks by the opening of the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT). This massive project carries traffic over 3.5 miles of the waters of Hampton Roads and under almost one mile of those waters through a tunnel of twin tubes. The tunnel required joining 15 300-foot sections of the steel tubes, each wide enough to carry four lanes of traffic. When encased in concrete, each section weighed 28,000 tons, and each had to be joined to others under the water with a tolerance of one inch. The MMMBT enabled I-664 to link Newport News and Suffolk and put the last piece in place in a 55-mile interstate beltway in the region. It became the second water crossing from the Peninsula to Southeast Virginia after the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, which opened its first two lanes in 1957 and its second two lanes in 1976.
A choke point of congestion at the George P. Coleman Bridge across the York River between Yorktown and Gloucester Point was remedied with the conversion of the bridge from two lanes to four. It was a marvel of engineering that provided for construction of the new, larger spans in Norfolk and the delivery of them, by barge, to the reinforced piers. The new spans were set in place while closing the bridge to traffic for only nine days. The innovative project won several awards.
Meanwhile, renewing the aging interstates without disrupting travelers on them was a continuing challenge, one that was met with intense planning and innovative engineering. Chief among these projects was the intersection of I-395 and I-495 with I-95 in the Springfield Interchange in Northern Virginia. This facility carries almost 400,000 vehicles daily on traffic lifelines for the entire East Coast. In the same period, VDOT began to convert the four-lane I-81 corridor to six lanes, as north-south traffic along it burgeoned. Meanwhile, bridges on I-95 through Richmond, one of the
earliest pieces of interstate built in Virginia, were being rehabilitated.
Despite the increase in highway construction activity, highway congestion continued to be a major concern for citizens, especially in Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads. That concern often became a demand for more roads, built more quickly. In 1996, the General Assembly created the Commission on the Future of Transportation in Virginia to address ways of meeting the projected highway needs through the year 2015. Those needs involved projects some citizens considered vital and others considered optional, but together they totaled $34.7 billion, far more than the state had projected in revenues over that time period.
Shortly after taking office in 1998, Gov. Jim Gilmore appointed a Governor’s Commission on Transportation Policy to study Virginia’s present and future transportation needs. Subsequently, in August 1999, Gov. Gilmore unveiled a transportation plan called “Innovative Progress.” Then, in the spring of 2000, the General Assembly passed much of the governor’s plan into law, as well as its own transportation measures, in the Virginia Transportation Act of 2000. The act provided a new record-setting transportation budget of $3.2 billion for fiscal year 2001—an increase of 22 percent over the previous year’s budget.
Legislators also stipulated in the act of 2000 that there would be three tiers of priorities for upcoming highway construction projects. Projects of first priority would be partially funded from what became known as the Priority Transportation Fund, a fund created under the act. It would draw funding from increased efficiencies in motor fuel tax collections, dedication of a portion of taxes paid on insurance premiums, and specified savings within VDOT.
Among the priority projects listed were improvements to Route 58, construction of the Coalfields Expressway in Southwest Virginia, a third crossing for Hampton Roads waterways, and widening of I-81 through Virginia. Second in priority would be projects in the Six-Year Improvement Program to be financed in part with money from the state’s General Fund. Third in priority would be other projects in the Six-Year Improvement Program, or those that would be added to it in the future.
4 tips for out-of-practice drivers
Have you recently started driving again? If so, it’s a good idea to brush up on your driving skills and take precautions to ensure you stay safe on the road. These four tips will help you get back up to speed.
1. Find a co-pilot
Having an experienced driver next to you will reassure you and provide you with a second set of eyes to help watch the road
2. Know your route
Driving is a lot easier when you know where you’re going. Making last-second lane changes and searching for unfamiliar streets could easily spell trouble.
3. Take it slow
Give yourself lots of time to get where you’re going so that you can drive at a comfortable speed. You also may want to choose routes with little to no traffic.
4. Drive defensively
Above all, drive carefully. Keep a safe distance behind other vehicles, signal your intentions and keep your gaze ahead of you so that you can detect and avoid dangerous situations.
Finally, think about taking a refresher course. It’s a great way to improve your driving skills, build up your confidence and reacquaint yourself with the rules of the road.
Car washes: an essential component of winter car care
Driving in winter means contending with ice, snow, gravel, salt, slush and sand. It’s therefore no wonder that cars get exceptionally dirty at this time of year. Unfortunately, an accumulation of dirt and debris on your car can damage it, which is why it’s important to clean it regularly.
As a general rule, you should wash your car once a month. However, certain factors may prompt more frequent cleanings, such as lots of slush and particularly heavy use of salt or gravel on the roads.
Whether you use an automatic car wash or do the job yourself, make sure to focus on the undercarriage. This is the place where dirt and grime accumulate the most.
If possible, avoid cleaning your car when it’s very cold. Pick milder days when the temperature is above the freezing point, especially if you’re washing it outside. In any case, make sure to use a microfiber cloth to dry the rubber seals on your doors and trunk. This will prevent them from freezing shut.
Cleaning your car regularly will help mitigate the development of rust by eliminating sources of corrosion. However, no amount of washing, no matter how thorough, can replace an anti-rust treatment.
A history of roads in Virginia: Privatization take hold
In 1993, ground was broken for the Dulles Toll Road Extension, known as the Dulles Greenway, a 14-mile stretch from Route 28 at Dulles International Airport to Leesburg. It would be built and operated as a private enterprise—the first private toll road built in Virginia since the 1800s. It followed the General Assembly’s 1988 Virginia Highway Corporation Act, which allowed a private corporation to build, own, and operate a toll road for profit.
Then, in 1995, the General Assembly introduced a broader opportunity for privatization by passing the Public-Private Transportation Act (PPTA), a part of Gov. Allen’s legislative package. The act allowed private ventures to build new transportation facilities and expedited new cooperation between VDOT and the private sector.
The first PPTA project approved by the CTB was the Pocahontas Parkway, or Route 895, begun in 1999 by the combined forces of two major engineering firms. The parkway, a toll road crossing the James River just south of Richmond, connects Chesterfield and Henrico counties. It provided much easier access to Richmond International Airport for many motorists in the metropolitan area. Also notable among privatization measures was a pilot program to allow private entities to maintain and operate long stretches of Virginia’s interstate, including much of I-95, I-77, and I-81.
A new firm, Virginia Interstate Maintenance Services Inc., was created by a corporate partnership of engineering firms to meet the requirements of the pilot, which ran from 1997 until 2002.
Meanwhile, highway construction expenditures continued to climb. The value of contracts under way by VDOT increased from about $1 billion in 1994 to about $2.2 billion in 2000, representing a new infusion of funds from state and federal legislation. In 1998, the federal transportation legislation of 1991, ISTEA, was replaced by the Transportation Equity Act for the 21st Century (TEA-21), Under TEA-21, Virginia began receiving about 62 percent more in federal funds annually than it had under ISTEA, bringing the federal funding up from about $415 million per year to $671 million. In addition, Virginians also were guaranteed 90.5 cents on each dollar in Highway Trust Fund contributions, instead of 80 cents as provided under ISTEA.
How to get the most out of a test drive
As essential as they are, test drives tend to be too short to determine if the car in question is a good fit. Here are five tips to help you get more mileage out of your next test drive.
1. Don’t go alone. Bring along a friend or family member. They can give you a second opinion and evaluate the comfort of the passenger seat. If you have kids, it’s important to find out if the back seat is spacious enough, so if possible, bring them with you as well.
2. Plan your route. Aim to drive on the highway, along busy streets, over potholes and speed bumps and anywhere else you might normally go. Afterwards, you’ll have a good sense of how the car handles in different situations.
3. Inspect the car before driving it. Examine the vehicle’s exterior and take time to adjust the car seat and mirrors. It’s also a good idea to familiarize yourself with the car’s controls so you’ll be at ease when going for the test drive. Pay attention to how comfortable you feel behind the wheel, whether you can reach the pedals and if you can clearly see the dash.
4. Drive. Don’t waste time chatting or asking questions while you’re behind the wheel. Instead, use your test drive to execute basic operations such as braking, passing, changing lanes and turning. Remember to also determine how easy the car is to park.
5. Take notes. After the test drive, jot down your impressions and any questions you may have. Doing this allows you to easily compare different models when deciding which one to purchase.
When shopping for a new car, test drives provide you with valuable information and hands-on experience. Following these tips will ensure every one is as informative as possible.
All-season vs. winter tires: what drivers should know
It may seem like a misnomer, but all-season tires aren’t really built to withstand winter driving conditions. In truth, winter tires are a much safer alternative. Here’s some information about what makes them the superior choice.
Materials
Tires need to be pliable enough to grip the road, which is why they contain rubber. However, summer and all-season tires are made with a compound that becomes rigid when the temperature falls to 45-degrees Fahrenheit. Because of this, they can’t provide enough traction when the weather turns cold.
Winter tires, on the other hand, are made of a softer compound containing a higher concentration of rubber. This allows them to remain soft even in cold temperatures, thereby enabling them to grip snow-covered roads. In addition, they contain silica, which provides even more traction.
Tread
Named after its inventor, John Sipe, siping is the process of making hairline cuts across a surface to improve traction in wet or icy conditions. On tires, these small cuts create shallow grooves that displace water and snow. The marks prevent the tread from becoming clogged, which impedes your car from hydroplaning in wet conditions.
While each tire manufacturer has its own tread design, all tires share one common feature: their tread is single-directional. This allows the tire to push snow and ice away from its surface. It also enables winter tires to grip roads covered in snow, ice and slush.
Winter tires are a smart investment. They enhance your safety in extreme weather conditions and can help prevent accidents. You may even get a discount on your car insurance!
