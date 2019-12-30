4 tips for out-of-practice drivers

Have you recently started driving again? If so, it’s a good idea to brush up on your driving skills and take precautions to ensure you stay safe on the road. These four tips will help you get back up to speed.

1. Find a co-pilot

Having an experienced driver next to you will reassure you and provide you with a second set of eyes to help watch the road

2. Know your route

Driving is a lot easier when you know where you’re going. Making last-second lane changes and searching for unfamiliar streets could easily spell trouble.

3. Take it slow

Give yourself lots of time to get where you’re going so that you can drive at a comfortable speed. You also may want to choose routes with little to no traffic.

4. Drive defensively

Above all, drive carefully. Keep a safe distance behind other vehicles, signal your intentions and keep your gaze ahead of you so that you can detect and avoid dangerous situations.

Finally, think about taking a refresher course. It’s a great way to improve your driving skills, build up your confidence and reacquaint yourself with the rules of the road.