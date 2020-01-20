5 great reasons to become a plumber

Plumbing may not seem like a glamorous job, but it’s one that offers many advantages. Here are five great reasons you may want to become a plumber.

1. You’ll always have work. No matter how the local economy fares, plumbers will always be needed. Job security is exceedingly high for these professionals.

2. You’ll get paid while you learn. Attending trade school is shorter and less expensive than getting a university degree. Plus, part of your training will include completing a paid apprenticeship.

3. You’ll have lots of opportunities. There’s more to plumbing than fixing toilets. Plumbers are needed every day to work in residential, commercial and industrial settings. They do everything from designing and installing new plumbing systems to laying pipes and fixing gas lines.

4. You’ll make good money. Like many tradespeople, plumbers are well paid. You won’t make a fortune as an apprentice, but you can expect your salary to increase every year, especially if you become a master plumber.

5. You can work for yourself. Do you find the idea of working for someone else disagreeable? Many plumbers decide to become contractors or to start their own business.

If you love to work with your hands and don’t want to be stuck behind a desk all day, plumbing may be the perfect career for you.