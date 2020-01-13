Essential qualities every plumber needs

Are you looking for an interesting career that doesn’t involve sitting behind a desk? If so, plumbing may be right for you. This trade provides job security and the opportunity to do something different every day. However, not everyone can become a plumber. Here are a few qualities needed to successfully practice this profession.

Strength

Plumbers need to be able to access awkward spaces, lift heavy objects and spend many consecutive hours on their feet. You don’t need to be a pro athlete to be a plumber, but you do need to be reasonably strong and fit.

Intelligence

Plumbers must be able to read, analyze and create plans quickly. They also need the ability to think critically and solve problems in order to efficiently complete each job. Furthermore, the best plumbers are interested in the newest plumbing technologies and products. These tradespeople should be curious and willing to continue learning over the course of their whole career.

People skills

Plumbing requires you to be around people all day. Whether you’re working on a job site with other tradespeople or in someone’s home, you need to be able to get along well with people and work as part of a team. And if you decide to start your own business, you’ll also need to be able to manage your employees.

If you think you have what it takes to become a plumber, contact your local trade school and find out how to start a new career in this field.