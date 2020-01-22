5 money-saving tips for your home renovation projects

It’s no secret that renovating can be expensive. Here are some simple ways to save.

1. Plan carefully

It’s best to have a detailed plan before you renovate. This will help you see where you can cut expenses, allow you to stay on budget and ensure that the work gets done quickly and efficiently.

2. Choose the right contractor

Hire people that come with the best recommendations and who provide you with a detailed estimate, even if they charge more than some competitors. A contractor who quotes a cheaper price than everyone else may not be reliable.

3. Do some of the work yourself

What you can contribute to the project will depend on your abilities. Some may be comfortable tiling a backsplash or painting walls themselves. Others might prefer to simply clean up after. Every bit helps to keep costs down.

4. Give old items a second life

You can save money by reusing and repurposing materials you already have at home and buying some items second hand. In addition, hardware stores now offer recycled paint, which is cheaper and more environmentally friendly than new paint.

5. Sell old materials

In addition, be sure to recoup some of your losses by selling old materials. Recycling centers often pay for copper and other scrap metal, and other items can be sold at yard sales or online.

Finally, make sure any contractors you hire are fully certified and insured. Otherwise, you’ll be liable for any accidents and damages that occur during the renovations, which is likely to wreck your budget.