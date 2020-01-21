The zero-waste grocery store: what you should know

Thanks to the rising consumer demand for sustainable products and services, zero-waste grocery stores are popping up worldwide. If you’re unfamiliar, this kind of supermarket is one that offers the same types of goods found at a regular grocery store, minus all the packaging. Here’s what you should know.

Why recycling isn’t enough

Though packaging materials can usually be recycled, producing them requires a combination of raw materials and energy. In addition, recycling itself isn’t a completely green process, as it requires a considerable amount of water and chemicals. Reusing and reducing are greener practices by far.

How zero-waste stores operate

The main objective of zero-waste grocery stores is to reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills. Here’s how it works.

• You’ll need to bring reusable bags to carry your fruits, vegetables and bread home.

• You’ll also need Mason jars or another type of container to transport your dried goods, sauces, cleaning products and other items.

• You’ll need to weigh your empty containers and write their weight down so it can be deducted when you pay at the cash.

• It’s recommended that you fill your bags and containers with only as much as you need.

If you don’t already have the reusable containers you need, most zero-waste stores carry them.

Are you ready to reduce the amount of waste your household produces? If so, look for zero-waste stores, farmers’ markets and bulk stores in your area.