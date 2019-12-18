Legislative Update
Rep. Cline remarks during floor debate on Articles of Impeachment
WASHINGTON – Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) made the following statement on the House Floor during today’s debate on H. Res. 755 – Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors:
“Madam Speaker,
Today is a sad day for this body, for the voters who sent me here last November, and for our Nation.
Benjamin Franklin cautioned when asked what he had given us, “A Republic, if you can keep it.” Today we take a step further toward losing the Republic that our Founding Fathers envisioned by engaging in activity that they specifically warned against – the misuse of the Constitutional power of impeachment for one party’s political gain.
Our Constitution is the very foundation of our Republic. Its assurance of self-determination has been the shining beacon by which our Nation has chartered its course over the last two centuries. From a new democratic experiment struggling to survive to the greatest Nation on Earth, America has been powered over the years – not by Government – but by the ingenuity, the bravery, and the faith of its people, confident in their place as one Nation, under God, Indivisible, with Liberty and Justice for all.
And so it is “We the People” who determine our President, not “We the Judiciary Committee,” or “We the Congress.” The Constitution is clear – it is only when we see clear proof of the impeachable offenses outlined in Article II, Section 4 – treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors – that we are to challenge the decision of the voters, break the figurative glass, and pull the emergency rip-cord that is impeachment. We do not have that proof today.
Thomas Jefferson said, “I know of no safe depository of the ultimate powers of society but the people themselves; and if we think them not enlightened enough to exercise their control with a wholesome discretion, the remedy is not to take it from them, but to inform their discretion by education.”
But rather than educate, this majority has chosen today to obfuscate with hearsay, innuendo, and speculation.
And when history looks back on this shameful period for this House, it will judge it for what it truly is – the ugly hijacking by the Majority of our Constitution and the powers it so solemnly entrusts to us to engage in a blatantly political process designed to finally achieve what they could not achieve at the ballot box: the removal of a duly elected president.
Compelled by my sworn duty to uphold this Constitution and for the people, I vote no on impeachment today.
I yield back.”
Senator Warner calls on Trump Administration to reverse decision blocking benefits for veterans exposed to Agent Orange
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) took to the Senate floor to draw attention to the plight of Vietnam-era veterans who are struggling to get veterans benefits for illnesses related to toxic herbicide Agent Orange. In his speech, Warner called on the Trump Administration to reverse its decision to block an expansion of approved Agent Orange–related conditions that automatically qualify a veteran for benefits.
According to documents obtained by the Military Times, in early 2018 White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Mick Mulvaney blocked a request by then-Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin to add three medical conditions (bladder cancer, Parkinson’s-like symptoms and hypothyroidism) to the list of approved Agent Orange–related conditions. The documents reveal that an estimated 83,000 veterans would have been made eligible for coverage if the decision had gone through.
“There is more than enough evidence to expand the list of Agent Orange–related conditions. We should be thanking these veterans for their service, not nickel and diming them,” said Sen. Warner on the Senate floor. “I urge my colleagues to listen to the veterans in their states. And I urge the White House to let the V-A provide these veterans with the benefits they’ve earned.”
In his remarks, Warner also shared the stories of two Hampton Roads veterans, William Badgett and Sam Harvey, and one Richmond-area veteran, Dorman Watts of North Chesterfield, VA. In recent months, Sen. Warner’s office has helped these veterans with their Department of Veterans Affairs (V-A) claims related to Agent Orange.
“My office hears regularly from veterans facing health problems like prostate cancer… like Parkinson’s… and other conditions that have been linked to Agent Orange. Time and again we hear how the V-A tries to deny benefits on the basis of a technicality,” continued Sen. Warner. “Mr. President, this is just not right. Unfortunately, this administration is far from the first to ignore the evidence about Agent Orange in order to save a few bucks.”
From 1962 to 1975, the U.S. Military sprayed over 20 million gallons of Agent Orange across Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos. This toxic chemical had devastating health effects on millions of American service members in Southeast Asia, as well as to the civilians who were exposed. In 1991, Congress passed a law requiring the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide presumptive coverage to all Vietnam veterans with illnesses that the Institute of Medicine has directly linked to Agent Orange exposure, including those who were stationed on ships off the Vietnamese coast, also known as Blue Water Navy veterans. In June, the President signed into law the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act, a Warner-sponsored bill that ended the exclusion of these “Blue Water” veterans. This bipartisan legislation clarified the existing law so that Blue Water Navy veterans will be granted V–A coverage equitable to those who are already covered.
Congress is poised to vote on appropriations legislation this week that will provide $153.6 million to fund the V-A’s implementation of the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act. That funding package also includes language requiring the V-A to report to Congress within 30 days 1) the reason for the two-year delay in expanding the presumptive list; 2) a cost estimate for adding new diseases; and 3) the date the VA plans to implement a decision.
Sen. Warner’s remarks:
Mr. President, I rise today to draw attention to a group of veterans who served this country decades ago, but who continue to suffer to this day as a result of their service. I’m talking about the hundreds of thousands of veterans who were exposed to Agent Orange during their service.
From 1962 to 1975, the U.S. sprayed over 20 million gallons of Agent Orange across Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos.
Millions of our service members, not to mention Vietnamese civilians, were exposed.
Fifty years later, hundreds of thousands of Vietnam-era veterans are still paying the price.
From the start, the federal government has tried to slow-walk attempts to cover the care these veterans earned. It wasn’t until 1991 that the VA recognized the connection… between Agent Orange exposure and several diseases and conditions, finally allowing these veterans to seek medical treatment from the VA.
Currently the list of conditions recognized by the VA stands at 14. But the science tells us that the list is far from complete.
In 2017, then-Veterans Affairs Secretary Shulkin called for three more conditions to be added to the list: bladder cancer, underactive thyroid, and Parkinson’s-like symptoms.
Now, these weren’t randomly chosen. They were conditions found by the National Academy of Science… to be connected to Agent Orange exposure.
The science was there, the VA was there. Yet, the White House and OMB Director Mick Mulvaney have blocked this effort to expand the list of conditions.
Do you know what the deciding factor was? It wasn’t the scientific evidence. It wasn’t the advice of VA doctors.
No, Mr. Mulvaney decided that the cost of providing care to 83,000 veterans suffering from these conditions was just too high.
And for that, Mr. President, this administration turned its back on 83,000 veterans who answered the call to serve.
Unfortunately, this is just the latest example of the federal government trying to avoid paying for the care…of men and women our nation sent to war. My office hears regularly from veterans facing health problems… like prostate cancer… like Parkinson’s… and other conditions that have been linked to Agent Orange.
Time and again we hear how the VA tries to deny benefits on the basis of a technicality.
Mr. President, this is just not right. Unfortunately, this administration is far from the first to ignore the evidence about Agent Orange in order to save a few bucks.
I want to share a few stories from my state of Virginia, which more than 204,000 Vietnam-era veterans currently call home. In many cases, veterans who were exposed to Agent Orange have been fighting multiple administrations to get these life-or-death benefits that they earned decades ago.
One veteran, William Badgett, of Hampton, Virginia, was exposed to Agent Orange during his service in Vietnam with the Army.
He was in the 101st Airborne, 1st cavalry… where he served as a helicopter mechanic and supply sergeant. He has been diagnosed with a number of health conditions, including enlarged prostate, osteoporosis, kidney disease, and hardened arteries – none of which are on the VA’s presumptive list.
While the VA considers prostate cancer to be on the list, Mr. Badgett’s enlarged prostate is not presumed by the VA… to be connected to his exposure to Agent Orange… because it is not cancer.
Sam Harvey from Newport News, VA was exposed to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1970 aboard the USS Constellation.
He was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer. Yet despite prostate cancer being on the presumptive list, he has struggled to get VA approval for the treatment he needs.
Finally, I want to talk about Dorman Watts from North Chesterfield, VA, a Vietnam veteran, who has struggled for years…to get the disability rating from the VA… that would qualify him for comprehensive healthcare from the VA.
He has prostate cancer and heart disease and is currently undergoing radiation treatment from a private provider.
Mr. President, this is unacceptable. That’s why I’m glad that Congress included important accountability measures, as part of the defense appropriations legislation we passed this week.
Finally, after years of reluctance, years of ignoring the science, these veterans are going to get some answers about the conditions that resulted from their service.
Mr. President, there is more than enough evidence to expand the list of Agent-Orange-related conditions. We should be thanking these veterans for their service, not nickel and diming them.
I urge my colleagues to listen to the veterans in their states. And I urge the White House to let the VA provide these veterans with the benefits they’ve earned.
Thank you, Mr. President.
Kaine bill to raise tobacco age to 21 included in government funding deal
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, released the following statement on the news that his bipartisan legislation with Senate Majority Leader McConnell to raise the tobacco age to 21 will be voted on as part of the appropriations package in the House and Senate this week:
“I’m thrilled that our bill to raise the tobacco age from 18 to 21 will get a vote in the House and Senate this week. This legislation will have an enormous positive impact on public health in America, and it’s needed now more than ever as we grapple with the youth e-cigarette epidemic. It’s estimated that raising the tobacco age to 21 would reduce the number of premature deaths by 223,000 and significantly reduce lung cancer deaths and other health problems. I want to thank my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for their work on this critical effort – including Leader McConnell, Leader Schumer, and Senators Murray, Alexander, Schatz, Young, Durbin, and Romney. I hope we can get this lifesaving bill across the finish line without delay,” Kaine said.
“Since I introduced my legislation earlier this year to raise the minimum nationwide purchase age for tobacco products from 18 to 21, stories of vaping related illnesses and deaths — especially among young people — have stunned Kentucky and the nation,” McConnell said. “I’m grateful to the communities, the businesses and my fellow elected officials who joined Senator Kaine and me to address this urgent crisis and keep these dangerous products away from our children. It is because of my position as a tobacco state Senator that I introduced this bill, and it is because of my role as Senate Majority Leader that it will become law. Together, we can help Kentucky’s young people grow up healthy and with every opportunity to reach their full potential.”
The Tobacco-Free Youth Act would raise the nationwide minimum age to buy all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, from 18 to 21. The bill passed the HELP Committee in June. Kaine has a long track record of promoting public health and battling tobacco use. As Governor of Virginia, Kaine signed a bill into law to ban smoking in bars and restaurants in the Commonwealth, as well as an executive order to ban smoking in state buildings and vehicles. Over the past few months, Kaine has held roundtables in Arlington, Harrisonburg, and Henrico to discuss efforts to address the epidemic of youth e-cigarette use.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – December 15, 2019
It was a sad state of affairs in the House of Representatives this week. After only three days of hearings and zero fact witnesses, Democrat Members of the Judiciary Committee approved Articles of Impeachment, sending them to the Floor for a vote by the full House. Nevertheless, I continue to fight for policies that would benefit Virginia’s Sixth District, our farmers, and those who wear our nation’s uniform.
Articles of Impeachment:
Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have failed the American people this week by voting out two unproven Articles of Impeachment against the President after only 3 days of hearings and no fact witnesses. No matter how hard they try, they cannot prove that the President committed high crimes or misdemeanors as required by Article 2 Section 4 of the Constitution. Instead, the evidence shows four facts that will never change: both President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky have said there was no pressure on the July 25 call, there was no conditionality of aid in the call summary, the Ukrainians were not aware that aid was withheld when the presidents spoke, and Ukraine still received aid and a meeting with President Trump without taking any action. The claim that the President abused his power has not been proven. In fact, the only abuse of power I have seen is by Speaker Pelosi and her caucus as they try to remove the duly elected President from office and overturn the will of 60 million Americans.
The Articles also argue that the President has obstructed Congress. The Majority suggests that because President Trump has sought judicial review regarding his claims of executive privilege involving the possible testimony of his closest advisors, he has circumvented the law and Congress. We live in a country where the Rule of Law still exists, and to claim that availing himself of the courts is the equivalent of obstruction of Congress is ridiculous.
This partisan impeachment circus has been flawed from the very beginning. At every turn, both Congressional Republicans and President Trump have been denied fairness and due process. While transcripts of the testimony in the Intelligence Committee were eventually made public, most Judiciary Committee members were not able to watch the hidden proceedings, question witnesses, or ensure the accuracy of the transcripts we were provided. We learned that Chairman Schiff at times ordered witnesses not to answer Republican questions, lied about his contact with the whistleblower, and surreptitiously obtained phone records of Members of Congress and the press. Hearsay, speculation, and inferences are not enough to remove a sitting President, and for all of these reasons, I could not support these partisan Articles of Impeachment.
Agriculture Committee Member Day:
This week, I took the opportunity to appear before the House Agriculture Committee to promote policies that would help ensure the success of our nation’s farmers and address the needs of rural Americans. Agriculture is the largest industry in our District, employing thousands and producing more than $1 billion in goods annually. To remain competitive in this evolving world, it is crucial that Congress advance legislation that reduces the many regulatory burdens our farmers face so that they can continue to run their businesses without unnecessary red tape interfering in their operations. Further, as the Agriculture industry becomes more heavily reliant on cutting edge technology, I expressed to the Committee the critical importance of reliable and affordable high-speed internet in rural areas. Additionally, with the legalization of hemp production in the 2018 Farm Bill, producers in Virginia have started to grow and explore the market potential of this new commodity. I encouraged the Committee to continue its work to ensure farmers have every opportunity to take advantage of this new crop and have access to crop insurance.
NDAA:
Every year funding for the Department of Defense (excluding the Coast Guard) is authorized by the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Our men and women in uniform deserve the very best, and I was proud to have supported the passage of this bill. This year, the military maxim for this legislation was, “You recruit a service member but retain a family.” Below are just some of the important provisions that bring this maxim to fruition for those who defend our welfare:
• 3.1% pay raise for service members
• Ends the Widows Tax, which had penalized survivors of deceased military members through a loss of survivor benefit payments
• Maintains pro-life provisions
• No restrictions on the President’s ability to transfer money for the Border Wall.
For the latest updates from Washington, please follow my social media accounts: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Rep. Cline statement on vote to advance Articles of Impeachment to the full House
Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) released the following statement on the House Judiciary Committee voting today to advance Articles of Impeachment to the full House of Representatives.
“It is a sad day in America, as Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have failed the American people by voting out two unproven Articles of Impeachment against the President after only 3 days of hearings and no fact witnesses. No matter how hard they try, they cannot show that the President committed high crimes or misdemeanors as required by Article 2 Section 4 of the Constitution. Instead, the evidence shows four facts that will never change: both President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky have said there was no pressure on the July 25 call, there was no conditionality of aid in the call summary, the Ukrainians were not aware that aid was withheld when the presidents spoke, and Ukraine still received aid and a meeting with President Trump without taking any action. The claim that the President abused his power has not been proven. In fact, the only abuse of power I have seen is by Speaker Pelosi and her caucus as they try to remove the duly elected President from office and overturn the will of 60 million Americans.”
“The Articles also argue that the President has obstructed Congress. The Majority suggests that because President Trump has sought judicial review regarding his claims of executive privilege involving the possible testimony of his closest advisors, he has circumvented the law and Congress. We live in a country where the Rule of Law still exists, and to claim that availing himself of the courts is the equivalent of obstruction of Congress is ridiculous.”
“This partisan impeachment circus has been flawed from the very beginning. At every turn, both Congressional Republicans and President Trump have been denied fairness and due process. While transcripts of the testimony in the Intelligence Committee were eventually made public, most Judiciary Committee members were not able to watch the hidden proceedings, question witnesses, or ensure the accuracy of the transcripts we were provided. We learned that Chairman Schiff at times ordered witnesses not to answer Republican questions, lied about his contact with the whistleblower, and surreptitiously obtained phone records of Members of Congress and the press. Hearsay, speculation, and inferences are not enough to remove a sitting President, and for all of these reasons, I could not support these partisan Articles of Impeachment.”
Legislative Update from Senator Mark Warner
This week the Senate considered a series of executive branch nominations and began preparations for a vote next week on the annual defense bill, known as NDAA.
Here’s your Warner Weekly Wrap-up:
VIRGINIA BEACH STRONG
After the tragic shooting on May 31 that took the lives of twelve people in Virginia Beach and injured four more, people across the Commonwealth stepped up to provide financial relief for victims and their families through the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund.
Unfortunately, due to a technicality in the way the fund was set up, those donations aren’t considered tax-deductible by the IRS. To fix this issue, Sen. Warner, along with Sen. Tim Kaine and Rep. Elaine Luria, introduced the Virginia Beach Strong Act. This week, both the House of Representatives and the Senate passed the legislation, sending it to the President’s desk for his signature.
Sens. Warner and Kaine, along with Rep. Luria, have been fierce advocates for the victims and families affected by this mass shooting. In June, Sens. Warner and Kaine wrote to the commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to verify that victims and families were not being taxed on the contributions they were receiving. In August, the President signed into law legislation the Senators introduced to rename a Virginia Beach post office after Ryan “Keith” Cox, a longtime public utilities employee who, alongside other victims, sacrificed his own life to save others during the shooting. Additionally, the Senators secured unanimous passage earlier this year of a Senate resolution honoring the 12 victims of the Virginia Beach shooting.
SERVE WITH COURAGE
This past weekend, Sen. Warner was in Newport News, where he spoke at the christening of the USS John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier at the Newport News Shipyard. In his remarks, Sen. Warner celebrated the work of nearly 5,000 Virginia shipbuilders who worked on the carrier, as well as the sailors who will serve aboard the Kennedy and the legacy of the ship’s namesake.
You can watch Sen. Warner’s full remarks here and highlights from the event below.
The christening of the USS John F. Kennedy comes just days after the Navy signed a contract to “block-buy” nine Virginia-class submarines, five of which are expected to be launched from Newport News. Sens. Warner and Kaine have been strong supporters of the stability and savings to the taxpayer generated by the block-buy process.
On Monday, Sens. Warner and Kaine welcomed veterans from across the Commonwealth to the Capitol for their annual Veterans Commonwealth Coffee. During the event, Sen. Warner participated in a ceremony awarding the Legion of Merit to Woodbridge, VA resident Major General Phillip Churn, Commanding General of the Army Reserve’s 200th military Police Command.
Due to administrative errors and a delay in processing, Major General Churn’s Legion of Merit award was not issued within the two-year window from the date of recommendation in May 2014. As a result, Major General Churn contacted Sen. Warner’s office for assistance in receiving his rightfully earned recognition. After Sen. Warner intervened on his behalf, Sen. Warner was able to present Major General Churn’s rightfully earned award two months after resubmitting his award package in October 2019.
The Legion of Merit is one of the U.S. military’s most prestigious awards, given for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements. The Legion of Merit ranks just below the Silver Star and ahead of the Distinguished Flying Cross.
BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS
This week, Sen. Warner welcomed students from Richmond’s Peter Paul Development Center to his office for the annual Warner Christmas tree trimming party.
HIDDEN FIGURES
Sens. Warner and Kaine spoke at U.S. Capitol reception this week celebrating passage of bipartisan legislation to award Congressional Gold Medals to pioneering ‘Hidden Figures’ Dr. Christine Darden, Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson for their work at NASA Langley during the Space Race.
The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest civilian award in the U.S. It is awarded to those who have performed an achievement that has had an impact on American history and culture that is likely to be recognized in the recipient’s field for years to come. The Hidden Figures Congressional Gold Medal Act, cosponsored by both Senators, was signed into law by President Trump on November 8, 2019.
Participants in the celebration included Dr. Darden (pictured above); Margot Lee Shetterly, author of Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race; and Donna Gigliotti, producer on the 2016 film based on the book, which was nominated for ‘Best Picture’ at the 2017 Academy Awards.
GRAB BAG
- VIRGINIA CHAMBER: Sen. Warner addressed the annual luncheon of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce at the Capitol on Thursday.
- STOP STUPIDITY: With the end-year-funding deadline looming, Sen. Warner spoke with the Christian Broadcasting Network about his legislation to abolish government shutdowns, known as the Stop STUPIDITY Act.
- NOVA Chamber: On Monday, Sens. Warner and Kaine spoke at the annual Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce Senatorial Forum.
WEEK AHEAD
On Monday, Sen. Warner will be in Hampton, where he’ll visit the Hampton VA and meet with the facility’s new director and get a report on progress to reduce the facility’s wait times. The Senate will be in session next week and is expected spend much of the week considering end-of-year funding legislation, as well as the annual defense bill known as NDAA.
Four Kaine bills included in bipartisan health care package, including bill to raise tobacco age to 21
WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, released the following statement on the bipartisan health care agreement announced Sunday. Four of Kaine’s bills were included in this comprehensive package: one to raise the tobacco age to 21, one to improve the nation’s public health data systems, one to expand health care to rural areas through telehealth, and provisions of a bill to increase patent transparency for biologic drugs.
“I’m excited that my reforms to improve our health care system were included in this bipartisan package, including my bill with Leader McConnell to raise the tobacco age to 21. Our nation is facing a youth e-cigarette epidemic, and this legislation is a critical step to help keep tobacco products out of kids’ hands. I’m pleased this package also includes my legislation with Senators Isakson and King to boost our ability to respond quickly to health threats like the recent outbreak of vaping-linked lung injuries. Countless people will benefit from the expansion of telehealth in rural areas, greater patent transparency for innovative treatments, and reforms to stop the surprise medical bills that have wreaked financial havoc on families. This is a good compromise, and I hope we’ll quickly pass it into law.”
Kaine’s proposals were drawn from four bipartisan bills he introduced this year:
· The Tobacco-Free Youth Act, legislation Kaine introduced with Senate Majority Leader McConnell to raise the nationwide minimum age to buy all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, from 18 to 21. The bill passed the HELP Committee in June. The following Virginia organizations support the Tobacco-Free Youth Act: Virginia Rural Health Association, Prevention Council of Roanoke County, Piedmont Community Services Board, Drug Free MHC (Martinsville-Henry County), Fresh (Focus on Response and Education to Stay Healthy) – Franklin County, RAYSAC, One Care of SWVA, and Loudoun Youth, Inc.
· The Saving Lives Through Better Data Act, bipartisan legislation Kaine introduced with Senators Isakson and King to modernize public health data infrastructure so clinicians, state health departments, and the CDC can work together more quickly and seamlessly to identify and respond to health threats like the current outbreak of vaping-linked lung injuries.
· The Expanding Capacity for Health Outcomes Act of 2019 (ECHO 2019 Act), legislation Kaine introduced with Senators Schatz and Murkowski to increase access to health care services in rural areas by expanding the use of technology-based collaborative learning and capacity building models.
· Key provisions of the Biologic Patent Transparency Act, legislation Kaine introduced with Senator Collins to require companies to publicly disclose the web of patents that protect their biologics, making it easier for competitors to evaluate and plan for the development of biosimilar versions of these drugs. It would also discourage late-filed patents and require the FDA to regularly publish information in its “Purple Book” on approved biologics, such as patents, exclusivity, and biosimilarity.
The agreement also includes reforms to tackle surprise medical bills and extends funding for community health centers and other key primary care programs for five years. A list of Virginia CHCs can be found here. It also includes as a number of other reforms to address the youth e-cigarette epidemic – like provisions improving age verification, increasing penalties on retailers selling tobacco products to those under 21, updating regulations on advertising and sales requirements for all tobacco products, preventing online sales of e-cigarettes to those under 21, including e-cigarettes in the definition of tobacco products banned in schools, and requiring labeling directly on e-cigarette devices.
