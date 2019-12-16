Legislative Update
Kaine bill to raise tobacco age to 21 included in government funding deal
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, released the following statement on the news that his bipartisan legislation with Senate Majority Leader McConnell to raise the tobacco age to 21 will be voted on as part of the appropriations package in the House and Senate this week:
“I’m thrilled that our bill to raise the tobacco age from 18 to 21 will get a vote in the House and Senate this week. This legislation will have an enormous positive impact on public health in America, and it’s needed now more than ever as we grapple with the youth e-cigarette epidemic. It’s estimated that raising the tobacco age to 21 would reduce the number of premature deaths by 223,000 and significantly reduce lung cancer deaths and other health problems. I want to thank my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for their work on this critical effort – including Leader McConnell, Leader Schumer, and Senators Murray, Alexander, Schatz, Young, Durbin, and Romney. I hope we can get this lifesaving bill across the finish line without delay,” Kaine said.
“Since I introduced my legislation earlier this year to raise the minimum nationwide purchase age for tobacco products from 18 to 21, stories of vaping related illnesses and deaths — especially among young people — have stunned Kentucky and the nation,” McConnell said. “I’m grateful to the communities, the businesses and my fellow elected officials who joined Senator Kaine and me to address this urgent crisis and keep these dangerous products away from our children. It is because of my position as a tobacco state Senator that I introduced this bill, and it is because of my role as Senate Majority Leader that it will become law. Together, we can help Kentucky’s young people grow up healthy and with every opportunity to reach their full potential.”
The Tobacco-Free Youth Act would raise the nationwide minimum age to buy all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, from 18 to 21. The bill passed the HELP Committee in June. Kaine has a long track record of promoting public health and battling tobacco use. As Governor of Virginia, Kaine signed a bill into law to ban smoking in bars and restaurants in the Commonwealth, as well as an executive order to ban smoking in state buildings and vehicles. Over the past few months, Kaine has held roundtables in Arlington, Harrisonburg, and Henrico to discuss efforts to address the epidemic of youth e-cigarette use.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – December 15, 2019
It was a sad state of affairs in the House of Representatives this week. After only three days of hearings and zero fact witnesses, Democrat Members of the Judiciary Committee approved Articles of Impeachment, sending them to the Floor for a vote by the full House. Nevertheless, I continue to fight for policies that would benefit Virginia’s Sixth District, our farmers, and those who wear our nation’s uniform.
Articles of Impeachment:
Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have failed the American people this week by voting out two unproven Articles of Impeachment against the President after only 3 days of hearings and no fact witnesses. No matter how hard they try, they cannot prove that the President committed high crimes or misdemeanors as required by Article 2 Section 4 of the Constitution. Instead, the evidence shows four facts that will never change: both President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky have said there was no pressure on the July 25 call, there was no conditionality of aid in the call summary, the Ukrainians were not aware that aid was withheld when the presidents spoke, and Ukraine still received aid and a meeting with President Trump without taking any action. The claim that the President abused his power has not been proven. In fact, the only abuse of power I have seen is by Speaker Pelosi and her caucus as they try to remove the duly elected President from office and overturn the will of 60 million Americans.
The Articles also argue that the President has obstructed Congress. The Majority suggests that because President Trump has sought judicial review regarding his claims of executive privilege involving the possible testimony of his closest advisors, he has circumvented the law and Congress. We live in a country where the Rule of Law still exists, and to claim that availing himself of the courts is the equivalent of obstruction of Congress is ridiculous.
This partisan impeachment circus has been flawed from the very beginning. At every turn, both Congressional Republicans and President Trump have been denied fairness and due process. While transcripts of the testimony in the Intelligence Committee were eventually made public, most Judiciary Committee members were not able to watch the hidden proceedings, question witnesses, or ensure the accuracy of the transcripts we were provided. We learned that Chairman Schiff at times ordered witnesses not to answer Republican questions, lied about his contact with the whistleblower, and surreptitiously obtained phone records of Members of Congress and the press. Hearsay, speculation, and inferences are not enough to remove a sitting President, and for all of these reasons, I could not support these partisan Articles of Impeachment.
Agriculture Committee Member Day:
This week, I took the opportunity to appear before the House Agriculture Committee to promote policies that would help ensure the success of our nation’s farmers and address the needs of rural Americans. Agriculture is the largest industry in our District, employing thousands and producing more than $1 billion in goods annually. To remain competitive in this evolving world, it is crucial that Congress advance legislation that reduces the many regulatory burdens our farmers face so that they can continue to run their businesses without unnecessary red tape interfering in their operations. Further, as the Agriculture industry becomes more heavily reliant on cutting edge technology, I expressed to the Committee the critical importance of reliable and affordable high-speed internet in rural areas. Additionally, with the legalization of hemp production in the 2018 Farm Bill, producers in Virginia have started to grow and explore the market potential of this new commodity. I encouraged the Committee to continue its work to ensure farmers have every opportunity to take advantage of this new crop and have access to crop insurance.
NDAA:
Every year funding for the Department of Defense (excluding the Coast Guard) is authorized by the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Our men and women in uniform deserve the very best, and I was proud to have supported the passage of this bill. This year, the military maxim for this legislation was, “You recruit a service member but retain a family.” Below are just some of the important provisions that bring this maxim to fruition for those who defend our welfare:
• 3.1% pay raise for service members
• Ends the Widows Tax, which had penalized survivors of deceased military members through a loss of survivor benefit payments
• Maintains pro-life provisions
• No restrictions on the President’s ability to transfer money for the Border Wall.
For the latest updates from Washington, please follow my social media accounts: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Rep. Cline statement on vote to advance Articles of Impeachment to the full House
Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) released the following statement on the House Judiciary Committee voting today to advance Articles of Impeachment to the full House of Representatives.
Legislative Update from Senator Mark Warner
This week the Senate considered a series of executive branch nominations and began preparations for a vote next week on the annual defense bill, known as NDAA.
Here’s your Warner Weekly Wrap-up:
VIRGINIA BEACH STRONG
After the tragic shooting on May 31 that took the lives of twelve people in Virginia Beach and injured four more, people across the Commonwealth stepped up to provide financial relief for victims and their families through the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund.
Unfortunately, due to a technicality in the way the fund was set up, those donations aren’t considered tax-deductible by the IRS. To fix this issue, Sen. Warner, along with Sen. Tim Kaine and Rep. Elaine Luria, introduced the Virginia Beach Strong Act. This week, both the House of Representatives and the Senate passed the legislation, sending it to the President’s desk for his signature.
Sens. Warner and Kaine, along with Rep. Luria, have been fierce advocates for the victims and families affected by this mass shooting. In June, Sens. Warner and Kaine wrote to the commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to verify that victims and families were not being taxed on the contributions they were receiving. In August, the President signed into law legislation the Senators introduced to rename a Virginia Beach post office after Ryan “Keith” Cox, a longtime public utilities employee who, alongside other victims, sacrificed his own life to save others during the shooting. Additionally, the Senators secured unanimous passage earlier this year of a Senate resolution honoring the 12 victims of the Virginia Beach shooting.
SERVE WITH COURAGE
This past weekend, Sen. Warner was in Newport News, where he spoke at the christening of the USS John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier at the Newport News Shipyard. In his remarks, Sen. Warner celebrated the work of nearly 5,000 Virginia shipbuilders who worked on the carrier, as well as the sailors who will serve aboard the Kennedy and the legacy of the ship’s namesake.
You can watch Sen. Warner’s full remarks here and highlights from the event below.
The christening of the USS John F. Kennedy comes just days after the Navy signed a contract to “block-buy” nine Virginia-class submarines, five of which are expected to be launched from Newport News. Sens. Warner and Kaine have been strong supporters of the stability and savings to the taxpayer generated by the block-buy process.
On Monday, Sens. Warner and Kaine welcomed veterans from across the Commonwealth to the Capitol for their annual Veterans Commonwealth Coffee. During the event, Sen. Warner participated in a ceremony awarding the Legion of Merit to Woodbridge, VA resident Major General Phillip Churn, Commanding General of the Army Reserve’s 200th military Police Command.
Due to administrative errors and a delay in processing, Major General Churn’s Legion of Merit award was not issued within the two-year window from the date of recommendation in May 2014. As a result, Major General Churn contacted Sen. Warner’s office for assistance in receiving his rightfully earned recognition. After Sen. Warner intervened on his behalf, Sen. Warner was able to present Major General Churn’s rightfully earned award two months after resubmitting his award package in October 2019.
The Legion of Merit is one of the U.S. military’s most prestigious awards, given for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements. The Legion of Merit ranks just below the Silver Star and ahead of the Distinguished Flying Cross.
BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS
This week, Sen. Warner welcomed students from Richmond’s Peter Paul Development Center to his office for the annual Warner Christmas tree trimming party.
HIDDEN FIGURES
Sens. Warner and Kaine spoke at U.S. Capitol reception this week celebrating passage of bipartisan legislation to award Congressional Gold Medals to pioneering ‘Hidden Figures’ Dr. Christine Darden, Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson for their work at NASA Langley during the Space Race.
The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest civilian award in the U.S. It is awarded to those who have performed an achievement that has had an impact on American history and culture that is likely to be recognized in the recipient’s field for years to come. The Hidden Figures Congressional Gold Medal Act, cosponsored by both Senators, was signed into law by President Trump on November 8, 2019.
Participants in the celebration included Dr. Darden (pictured above); Margot Lee Shetterly, author of Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race; and Donna Gigliotti, producer on the 2016 film based on the book, which was nominated for ‘Best Picture’ at the 2017 Academy Awards.
GRAB BAG
- VIRGINIA CHAMBER: Sen. Warner addressed the annual luncheon of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce at the Capitol on Thursday.
- STOP STUPIDITY: With the end-year-funding deadline looming, Sen. Warner spoke with the Christian Broadcasting Network about his legislation to abolish government shutdowns, known as the Stop STUPIDITY Act.
- NOVA Chamber: On Monday, Sens. Warner and Kaine spoke at the annual Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce Senatorial Forum.
WEEK AHEAD
On Monday, Sen. Warner will be in Hampton, where he’ll visit the Hampton VA and meet with the facility’s new director and get a report on progress to reduce the facility’s wait times. The Senate will be in session next week and is expected spend much of the week considering end-of-year funding legislation, as well as the annual defense bill known as NDAA.
Four Kaine bills included in bipartisan health care package, including bill to raise tobacco age to 21
WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, released the following statement on the bipartisan health care agreement announced Sunday. Four of Kaine’s bills were included in this comprehensive package: one to raise the tobacco age to 21, one to improve the nation’s public health data systems, one to expand health care to rural areas through telehealth, and provisions of a bill to increase patent transparency for biologic drugs.
“I’m excited that my reforms to improve our health care system were included in this bipartisan package, including my bill with Leader McConnell to raise the tobacco age to 21. Our nation is facing a youth e-cigarette epidemic, and this legislation is a critical step to help keep tobacco products out of kids’ hands. I’m pleased this package also includes my legislation with Senators Isakson and King to boost our ability to respond quickly to health threats like the recent outbreak of vaping-linked lung injuries. Countless people will benefit from the expansion of telehealth in rural areas, greater patent transparency for innovative treatments, and reforms to stop the surprise medical bills that have wreaked financial havoc on families. This is a good compromise, and I hope we’ll quickly pass it into law.”
Kaine’s proposals were drawn from four bipartisan bills he introduced this year:
· The Tobacco-Free Youth Act, legislation Kaine introduced with Senate Majority Leader McConnell to raise the nationwide minimum age to buy all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, from 18 to 21. The bill passed the HELP Committee in June. The following Virginia organizations support the Tobacco-Free Youth Act: Virginia Rural Health Association, Prevention Council of Roanoke County, Piedmont Community Services Board, Drug Free MHC (Martinsville-Henry County), Fresh (Focus on Response and Education to Stay Healthy) – Franklin County, RAYSAC, One Care of SWVA, and Loudoun Youth, Inc.
· The Saving Lives Through Better Data Act, bipartisan legislation Kaine introduced with Senators Isakson and King to modernize public health data infrastructure so clinicians, state health departments, and the CDC can work together more quickly and seamlessly to identify and respond to health threats like the current outbreak of vaping-linked lung injuries.
· The Expanding Capacity for Health Outcomes Act of 2019 (ECHO 2019 Act), legislation Kaine introduced with Senators Schatz and Murkowski to increase access to health care services in rural areas by expanding the use of technology-based collaborative learning and capacity building models.
· Key provisions of the Biologic Patent Transparency Act, legislation Kaine introduced with Senator Collins to require companies to publicly disclose the web of patents that protect their biologics, making it easier for competitors to evaluate and plan for the development of biosimilar versions of these drugs. It would also discourage late-filed patents and require the FDA to regularly publish information in its “Purple Book” on approved biologics, such as patents, exclusivity, and biosimilarity.
The agreement also includes reforms to tackle surprise medical bills and extends funding for community health centers and other key primary care programs for five years. A list of Virginia CHCs can be found here. It also includes as a number of other reforms to address the youth e-cigarette epidemic – like provisions improving age verification, increasing penalties on retailers selling tobacco products to those under 21, updating regulations on advertising and sales requirements for all tobacco products, preventing online sales of e-cigarettes to those under 21, including e-cigarettes in the definition of tobacco products banned in schools, and requiring labeling directly on e-cigarette devices.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – December 9, 2019
Members of Congress are back in Washington after a Thanksgiving spent in our districts with family and friends. Last week, Americans came together to cherish their blessings – they put aside their differences and joined hands in giving thanks. It is my hope that this tradition can transcend that single day in November and reverberate year-round.
Impeachment:
Speaker Pelosi has said that impeachment must be, “compelling, overwhelming, and bipartisan.” Unfortunately, none of what has been presented so far has been any of these things. Instead, we have a desire to move this process along at unprecedented speed. This week’s Judiciary hearing began with Chairman Nadler denying Republican motions to call Chairman Schiff as a witness to testify in front of the committee regarding his report. The American people and the attorneys who sit on the Committee were then given a lecture on the Constitution by four law professors. But as I’ve heard during my travels across our part of Virginia, citizens care about moving this nation forward and want Congress to focus on passing the USMCA trade agreement, lowering prescription drug prices, and fixing our crumbling infrastructure. I wrote a column this week about the ongoing impeachment process in greater detail, here.
Working For Virginia’s Sixth District:
Since taking office in January, I have worked to be an effective voice for the Sixth District and for the people who call it home. Although the division runs especially deep on Capitol Hill this year, I have sought to reach across the aisle to get things done for my constituents and the country. I have worked to bring a spirit of bipartisanship and friendship to the House of Representatives. Together, we have passed bills benefiting everyone from veterans to small business owners to inventors and artists. In order to do our jobs in serving the American people, we must put aside partisan politics and work with one another. Only then can we move this nation forward and help ensure the success of every American citizen. To read more about my first year in office, click here.
Robocalls:
When traveling throughout the Sixth District, constituents often tell me stories of the irritating robocalls that constantly plague their telephones. On Wednesday, Congress took a step toward stopping these daily annoyances and passed S. 151, the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence (TRACED) Act with overwhelming support. The measure will allow the imposition of civil penalties for violating the prohibition on robocalls, which involve the use of automated dialing equipment or an artificial or prerecorded voice. The bill also will give the FCC the authority to seek and enforce financial penalties against those making calls with misleading caller identification information, a practice known as “spoofing.” The TRACED Act, which I proudly cosponsored in the House, represents a compromise between the House and Senate versions of the bill, and its passage is proof that even a divided Congress can get things done when we abandon partisan politics and work for the Americans we represent.
Pearl Harbor:
Seventy-eight years ago, on December 7th at 7:48am Hawaii time, residents were awoken to find a changed world and an America at war. In two waves from six aircraft carriers, the Naval base at Pearl Harbor was attacked, resulting in 2,403 Americans killed, 1,178 others wounded, and four battleships sunk with another four damaged. As that day’s events grow more distant, we must never forget the sacrifices paid by those who gave their last full measure and always remember those who fought and perished in the coming battles in the Pacific and Atlantic fronts.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – December 3, 2019
As we celebrated Thanksgiving last week, I am forever grateful to the residents of the Sixth District for putting their trust in me to serve as their representative in Washington. While many believe that the first Thanksgiving was observed in Massachusetts, as proud Virginians, we know that it was in fact celebrated right here in our Commonwealth at the very inception of our nation. We are blessed to live in a country that affords every citizen the opportunity to succeed, and we must always remember those that came before us who made the endeavor that is the story of American possible.
Thanksgiving:
“We ordain that this day of our ships arrival, at the place assigned for plantation, in the land of Virginia, shall be yearly and perpetually kept holy as a day of Thanksgiving to Almighty God.”
The above prayer was recited on December 4, 1619, not in Plymouth, Massachusetts but at Berkley Plantation, Virginia just over a year before the meal in Plymouth took place. The settlers who landed at Berkley were a small religious-minded group who decided that annually they would celebrate their successful and safe voyage from England with prayer.
This thousand-acre property, in what is modern day Charles City County, Virginia, is the sight of the true first English Thanksgiving in the New World. When President John F. Kennedy issued the Thanksgiving proclamation in 1962, he failed to acknowledge Virginia’s role in establishing the holiday. After a hearing from a Virginia Senator, Kennedy acknowledged that “over three centuries ago, our forefathers in Virginia and Massachusetts, far from home, in a lonely wilderness set aside a time of Thanksgiving.”
Roanoke Rescue Mission:
The Roanoke Rescue Mission has been dedicated to providing assistance to individuals and families in need since 1948. Last week, I had the opportunity to tour the Mission and serve meals to those seeking the Mission’s services. On any given night, the Roanoke Rescue Mission’s dedicated staff and volunteers provide emergency shelter for nearly 300 men, women, and children, serve nearly 200 meals, and offer an addiction recovery program. This holiday season, let us all take time to lend a hand to those in need and spur hope of a better tomorrow. Thank you, Roanoke Rescue Mission, for your tireless efforts and continued commitment to our community.
Turkey and the Sixth District:
Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District is the largest agriculture producing district in the Commonwealth, and its turkey production plays an integral part in that equation. In the Sixth District alone, the turkey industry employs 5,472 people.
Further, the turkey industry in the Sixth District has an economic impact of almost $1.49 billion. This number comes not only from the direct output of the agriculture community, but also includes the indirect economic benefit to the trucking, banking, real estate, accounting, and even printing industries.
Rockingham County has hundreds of turkey farms and was once known as the Turkey Capital of the World. In the 1920s, a man named Charles Wampler, Sr. successfully incubated turkey eggs and raised turkeys in confinement, which set the stage for the modern turkey industry. If driving into the county from the north or south on Route 11, one will see large bronze turkey statues that were erected in the 1950s.
When Congress Returns:
This week, the Judiciary Committee will be tasked with continuing the impeachment inquiry against President Trump. I look forward to finally addressing this inquiry in the only committee that actually has jurisdiction over this process so that, once completed, Congress can move forward and focus on the important issues facing Virginia’s Sixth District. We must begin to address our nation’s crumbling infrastructure, securing our borders, passing the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement, and work to lower prescription drug prices.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
40/24°F