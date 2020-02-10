State News
~ Newly unsealed information shows for the first time the extent to which Teva/Cephalon lied about the uses and risks of their fentanyl drugs to boost sales ~
RICHMOND (February 10, 2020) – Newly unsealed information shows for the first time the extent to which Teva Pharmaceuticals, USA, Inc. and its predecessor Cephalon Inc. lied about the uses and risks of their fentanyl drugs to boost sales. The scale of Teva and Cephalon’s lies and deception was revealed in a newly unredacted Complaint in Attorney General Mark Herring’s lawsuit against the companies for their role in creating and perpetuating the opioid crisis through their unlawful, decades-long campaign to boost sales and deceive the public about these drugs. The unredacted Complaint shows how the companies took opioids the FDA had only approved for treating cancer patients’ pain and aggressively marketed them for a wide variety of prohibited off-label uses and encouraged non-cancer treating doctors, a third of whom were primary care physicians, to misprescribe these powerful drugs; discloses the FDA’s previously unknown stern warnings about the drugs, which the companies subsequently ignored; and shows how the companies manipulated clinical trial data to hide what they knew about their drugs’ addiction and overdose risks and how they exaggerated the drugs’ overall efficacy and benefits.
“Teva and Cephalon blatantly lied about the usage, the efficacy, and the risks of their extremely dangerous and addictive drugs in order to make billions of dollars in profit,” said Attorney General Herring. “Families in Virginia and around the country have been devastated by the ongoing opioid epidemic, which has its roots in the boardrooms and marketing departments of companies like Teva and Cephalon. This unredacted Complaint reveals how these opioid manufacturers had absolutely no problem with putting human lives at risk in order to make as much money as they could. I will not stop until pharmaceutical companies are held accountable and shoulder the financial burden for their role in creating and prolonging the opioid crisis.”
Since 2007, fatal fentanyl overdoses in Virginia have risen by nearly 1,600%, from just 48 in 2007 to more than 800 in 2018. In the same period, nearly 10,000 Virginians have died of a heroin or opioid overdose, including 5,700 from a prescription overdose, and nearly 3,500 from a fentanyl overdose, all while Teva/Cephalon made huge sums of money from its fentanyl drugs.
In October 2019, Attorney General Herring filed suit against opioid manufacturer Teva/Cephalon for engaging in what he alleges was an unlawful, complex, decades-long campaign to boost sales of fentanyl – the most potent narcotic currently approved for human use – by marketing its rapid acting fentanyl drugs for unapproved and unsafe uses, and by knowingly and intentionally downplaying the risks of its drugs while overselling the benefits.
Unlawfully Marketing and Promoting Cancer Pain Drugs for Non-Cancer Related Conditions
In 2008, Cephalon settled federal criminal charges and state civil charges for illegally marketing Actiq, a potent rapid-release form of fentanyl, which was administered via a raspberry-flavored fentanyl lollipop. Attorney General Herring’s unredacted Complaint reveals the involvement of Cephalon’s top managers in targeting and encouraging doctors to prescribe Actiq for a wide range of unapproved symptoms and issues, including “acute pain, premedication for procedures, post-surgical pain, kidney stones, tooth extractions, migraine pain, back pain, neuropathic pain, headache pain, arthritis, or fibromyalgia.”
The unredacted Complaint shows how these managers participated in conferences at high-end resorts, where they ostensibly “educated” high prescribers of other opioids about the benefits of Actiq for uses forbidden by the FDA using “educational” materials that they never submitted to the FDA. The unredacted Complaint shows how the conferences persuaded providers to go back to their home states, including Virginia, and use Actiq for unsafe and unapproved uses, all while Cephalon was telling the FDA it was discouraging the uses.
One email from a Cephalon agent to Andy Pyfer, Cephalon’s brand manager for Actiq, captures the company’s sales goals efforts at the time, summarizing a well-attended conference at a five-star San Diego resort by saying: “It was a great meeting. I think we definitely sold some Actiq.”
The unredacted Complaint also reveals for the first time the scope of Cephalon’s illegal sales practices at this time. It shows Cephalon aggressively targeted non-cancer prescribers and doctors with sales and promotional visits, including doctors specializing in “primary care, family medicine, physical medicine, and neurology,” even though the drugs were only FDA approved to treat cancer patients. Below is a breakdown of Cephalon’s sales calls in the first seven months of 2004:
The unredacted Complaint also reveals Cephalon’s “ride ‘em up ride ‘em down policy,” which encouraged salespeople to repeatedly target high prescribers up until the point authorities stepped in and stopped the prescriber. As the Complaint explains: “as a high-performing Florida salesperson put it about a high prescribing doctor…‘i[f] I knew that this physician was in town practicing medicine, I would’ve been in there three times a week pushing him to write more Actiq’”. Cephalon even “affirmatively told salespeople not to report or flag doctors who salespeople knew were prescribing Fentora off-label for the wrong conditions”.
Cephalon Ignored FDA Warnings
The unredacted Complaint reveals a previously unknown series of meetings between the FDA and Cephalon in 2004, in which top FDA officials warned Cephalon that the use of Actiq by non-cancer patients was “staggering…the Agency is very concerned that the situation that occurred with Oxycontin may happen again.” The FDA told Cephalon its sales practices were creating a “significant public health” problem, by providing non-cancer patients with a product so powerful it put them at risk of an immediate overdose.
The unredacted Complaint also reveals that Cephalon did not substantially change its practices with the introduction of Actiq’s successor Fentora, in 2006, a rapid-release fentanyl tablet. The company kept targeting providers who were prescribing Fentora for back pain, and other non-cancer conditions, and it kept turning a blind eye to the resulting problems.
Below is an egregious example of a company-approved response to a Q&A produced for their salespeople:
Knowingly Downplaying Risks of Abuse and Overdose While Overselling Benefits and Efficacy
The unredacted Complaint discloses clinical trial data showing that Cephalon and then Teva, which acquired Cephalon in 2011, knew Actiq and Fentora were widely abused and misused by clinical trial patients and knew the drugs were showing potentially alarming diminution in pain relief the longer the patients used them.
The unredacted Complaint reveals that data from clinical trials of Fentora showed that the drug “increased the risk of addiction while bringing fleeting and diminishing relief” and that “patients taking Actiq or Fentora for months or longer exposed themselves to extremely high risks and diminishing pain relief.” According to the unredacted Complaint, in one 18 month clinical trial patients had a:
• 31% increase in pain episodes per day, from 3.5 to 4.6 episodes/day;
• Took 26% more Fentora tablets per day, from 3.5 to 4.4 tablets/day; and
• Had a 42% increase in their average daily Fentora dosage, from 2,162 mcg/day to 3,088 mcg/day.
The companies ghostwrote publications in prominent academic journals, like Cancer, that deliberately misled prescribers and patients about these potential declines in the opioids’ pain relieving properties over time. As the unredacted Complaint notes of the Cancer publication about a long-term study of Fentora use by cancer patients, “the actual study data…suggested the opposite of what Cephalon claimed: that the patients who were in study for 12 months or more actually experienced a decline in analgesic efficacy, suggesting an increase in incremental tolerance to Fentora because they were taking more and more doses per day of Fentora and other opioids.” The unredacted Complaint shows that Teva made efficacy claims a “key pillar” of its marketing campaigns for Fentora from 2008 to the present, all while relying on misleading data.
Additionally, the companies were well aware of, but largely did not disclose, alarming clinical trial data about misuse, abuse, and addiction involving Fentora. The unredacted Complaint details how clinical trial patients in long-term cancer and non-cancer trials, none of whom had a history of substance abuse, started exhibiting alarming drug seeking behaviors, what the companies called “aberrant drug related behavior.”
For example, in one non-cancer long-term clinical trial there were frequent incidents of abuse and misuse:
• 11 patients overdosed;
• One patient’s husband overdosed;
• 35 patients reported their Fentora stolen;
• Dozens of patients dropped out of the trial without accounting for the 100-plus Fentora tablets they had been given; and
• Five study centers reported Fentora stolen from supposedly secured lockers.
The company claimed in limited disclosures to regulators like the FDA and its European Union counterpart, that the rates of aberrant drug related behavior in study patients were around 17%. Both the FDA and the EU thought this was alarming, and Cephalon’s internal discussions showed that medical staff believed this 17% rate could rise to “more than 41%” if patients took Fentora and other opioids for a year or more.
The unredacted Complaint also alleges that in marketing materials and publications disseminated to healthcare providers, academics, and the public, Teva and Cephalon knowingly omitted this data, failing to list these serious cases of misuse and abuse in its tables of adverse events, all while claiming its products were “generally safe” and “well tolerated.”
Attorney General Herring’s Work to Address the Opioid Crisis
As part of his ongoing efforts to hold pharmaceutical companies accountable for their role in creating and prolonging the opioid crisis, Attorney General Herring has also filed suit against Purdue Pharma and members of the Sackler Family, the owners of Purdue, alleging decades of illegal conduct designed to enrich the company and family by selling the most opioids possible. In his suit against the Sackler family, filed in September 2019, Attorney General Herring also alleges that the family fraudulently extracted billions of dollars from the company in an effort to put the money beyond the reach of investigators and those suing the company.
Attorney General Herring also continues to participate in a bipartisan, multistate effort to investigate and hold opioid manufacturers and distributors accountable for their roles in the opioid crisis.
The heroin and prescription opioid epidemic has been a top priority for Attorney General Herring. He and his team continue to attack the problem with a multifaceted approach that includes enforcement, education, prevention, and legislation to encourage reporting of overdoses in progress, expand the availability of naloxone, and expand access to the Prescription Monitoring Program. He has supported federal efforts to improve the availability of treatment and recovery resources and made prescription drug disposal kits available across the Commonwealth.
Download the unredacted complaint here.
State News
Governor Northam announces Women in Innovation Conference March 17 in Richmond
~ Theme: Grow, Empower, Mentor, and Succeed ~
RICHMOND—On February 8th, Governor Ralph Northam announced that biochemist and STEM advocate Camille Schrier will keynote the Commonwealth’s second annual Women in Innovation (WIN) conference. She also serves as Miss America 2020. The Virginia Information Technologies Agency’s (VITA) Innovation Program will host the conference in Richmond on Tuesday March 17, 2020, during Women’s History Month.
The conference celebrates the achievements of Virginia women in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and aims to inspire the next generation of women innovators.
“The Women in Innovation conference will once again bring together a diverse community of successful women leaders and entrepreneurs to share their stories and empower one another,” said Governor Northam. “Events like this help encourage more young women to pursue their passions and join the ranks of Virginia pioneers in fast-growing, high-demand STEM fields.”
The conference will focus on the exchange of knowledge and ideas, offering a range of networking opportunities where participants can connect with their peers, collaborate on new ideas, and generate new energy to continue their work. This year, through a unique collaboration with CodeVA, the event will also include a new session designed to engage K-12 women.
Featured guests also include National Correspondent for ABC News and Good Morning America Adrienne Bankert, plus a special performance from American Idol finalist Shayy Winn.
“This conference is a forum which offers attendees engagement, growth, and mentorship opportunities,” said Secretary of Administration Dr. Keyanna Conner. “Women in Innovation is geared to provide advice and guidance to individuals of all ages and genres to move forward in today’s society and be productive while in route.”
Dr. Gladys West, a mathematician known for her integral role in the development of the Global Positioning System (GPS), will be recognized with the 2020 Honorary “Powerhouse” Female Innovator Award. Secretary Conner and Nelson Moe, Chief Information Officer of the Commonwealth, will present The Maggies, a Women in Innovation awards program named in honor of Maggie Lena Walker.
The event will be held at the Dewey Gottwald Center at the Science Museum of Virginia and the registration fee is $75. To register, or for additional event information, including the program schedule, please visit the Women in Innovation website.
State News
Monday, Feb. 10 is the deadline to register to vote in the Virginia Democratic Presidential Primary
The voter registration deadline for the March 3, 2020, Virginia Democratic Presidential Primary is Monday, February 10, 2020. To register to vote or update your voter registration information:
- By mail: Applications must be postmarked by February 10.
- In-person: Applications must be submitted by 5 pm February 10.
- Online: Applications must be submitted by 11:59 pm February 10.
Any Virginian can check or update their registration name or address, or register for the first time at the Department of Election’s online Citizen Portal at www.elections.virginia.gov/vote.
To register to vote in Virginia, you must:
- be a U.S. citizen,
- be a resident of Virginia,
- be at least 18 years old by the date of the November General Election (November 3, 2020),
Note:17 year olds who register by February 10 and turn 18 by November 3, 2020, are eligible to vote in the March 3 Presidential Primary.
- have had voting rights restored if convicted of a felony,
- have had the capacity restored by court order if declared mentally incapacitated,
- not be registered and plan to vote in another state.
In addition to registering online, eligible Virginians may also register at their local voter registration office. You may look up information about your office online at www.elections.virginia.gov/vro.
Voter registration applications are also available at DMV customer service centers, social service offices, public libraries and other state and local government offices.
For more information about registering, local voter registration offices, absentee voting, acceptable photo IDs and more, visit the Department of Elections website at vote.virginia.gov, call toll-free at (800) 552-9745 or TTY 711.
State News
Governor Northam encourages Virginians to honor Black History Month
~ Numerous events statewide to recognize tremendous African American contributions ~
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam made the following statement on Black History Month, which is celebrated nationwide during February.
“For too long, the stories we have told about Virginia’s history have diminished or ignored the contributions of African Americans. Black History Month is just one way we honor these tremendous accomplishments and ensure more people have a full and accurate understanding of our past.
As we work to better tell our true story, I encourage all Virginians to pause and recognize the depth of contributions Black Americans have made to the fabric of our Commonwealth and nation. Let’s not just do this today, tomorrow, or one month out of the year—but every day. Black history is American history.”
Governor Northam today issued a proclamation to commemorate February as Black History Month in the Commonwealth. The theme of 2020’s national Black History Month is “African Americans and the Vote.” This year marks the 150th anniversary of the Fourteenth Amendment, which gave black men the right to vote, and the 100th anniversary of the Nineteenth Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
Historic Justice and Equity
Throughout February, Virginia museums and historical sites will be hosting free public events to tell stories of accomplishments and contributions by African Americans. A list of such events can be found here.
Governor Northam’s proposed budget also includes a variety of measures to increase awareness of African American history, including $2.5 million to support K-12 attendance at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, over $7 million to support Historic African American sites, and over $2 million to provide students from across the Commonwealth the ability to visit the American Civil War Museum. Learn more about the Governor’s historic justice and equity agenda here.
Historic Marker Unveilings
The Virginia Department of Historic Resources is working with local partners to unveil new historic markers honoring African American Virginians. The following events are free and open to the public.
The Irene Morgan Story (Gloucester County)
Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM
2425 Hayes Road, Hayes, Virginia 23072
Palmer Hayden (1890–1973) (Stafford County)
Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM
Widewater State Park (next to the Visitor Center), 101 Widewater State Park Road, Stafford Courthouse, Virginia 22554
Oliver Hill and Spottswood Robinson
Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 2:30 PM
1100 Bank Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219
First Baptist Church
Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM
236 Harrison Street, Petersburg, Virginia 23803
Education
Governor Northam’s Commission on African American History Education continues to review reviewing the Commonwealth’s K-12 history standards to ensure Virginia students are taught accurate and comprehensive version of Virginia’s history. The Commission will be hosting a listening tour in February and March—exact dates will be announced next week.
Governor Northam has also launched an inaugural Black History Month Historical Marker Contest. The contest encourages schools to feature a different African American historical marker each day of February, provides teachers with resources to guide history discussions, promotes Black History Month events around the Commonwealth, and initiates a competition for students to submit ideas for new historical markers to the Virginia Department of Historical Resources. More information on this contest can be found here.
General Assembly Legislative Session
Governor Northam continues to encourage Virginians to make their voices heard during the General Assembly session.
The legislature is working to remove racist and discriminatory language that remains on Virginia’s books, as a result of Governor Northam’s Commission to Examine Racial Inequity in Virginia Law. The Commission’s interim report can be found here.
The General Assembly is also considering Governor Northam’s proposed budget, which includes a wide variety of equity measures. A full list of equity measures in the Governor’s proposed budget is available here.
Virginians can also share their perspective through the Virginia African American Advisory Board. Board meetings are free and open to the public. The next Board meeting will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 9:30 AM in the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond. For a full list of upcoming Board meetings, please see here.
State News
Governor Northam announces ‘Black History Month Historical Marker Contest’
~ Competition could lead to new Historical Highway Marker ~
On January 30, 2020, Governor Ralph Northam announced the inaugural Black History Month Historical Marker Contest.
The competition invites students, teachers, and families to learn more about African Americans who have made important contributions to Virginia history. It invites ideas for new signs to teach history along Virginia’s roadways.
The contest encourages schools to feature a different African American historical marker each day of February, provides teachers with resources to guide history discussions, promotes Black History Month events around the Commonwealth, and initiates a competition for students to submit ideas for new historical markers to the Virginia Department of Historical Resources.
“Black history is American history,” said Governor Northam. “But for too long, we have told an inaccurate and simplified version of that history that did not include everyone. This competition is one new way to help tell a more true and inclusive story of our shared past. It means teaching history that accurately reflects the full spectrum of stories and experiences.”
Virginia’s Historical Highway Marker Program is an effort to recognize and chronicle events, accomplishments, sacrifices, and personalities of historic importance to Virginia’s story. The signs are known for their black lettering against a silver background and their distinctive shape. It is the first program of its type in the United States. The Virginia Department of Transportation and the Department of Historic Resources manage the program.
The Commonwealth has erected more than 2,600 markers along Virginia’s roadways, but only 350 markers honor African Americans. The program was created in 1927.
The contest web page includes a lesson plan and classroom activity guide to help teachers and administrators navigate these discussions thoughtfully and inclusively. This guide encourages teachers to foster mutual respect for varying opinions, and promote experiential learning by connecting classrooms to events at historical sites and state parks throughout Virginia. Chief Diversity Officer Dr. Janice Underwood developed the lesson plan.
“As an educator, I believe deeply in the power of civil dialogue in the classroom and the importance of learning about history through exploration,” said Dr. Janice Underwood, the Commonwealth’s Chief Diversity Officer. “Since even before the time of slavery, stories of incredible African Americans have frequently been ignored, even silenced. This contest is a great opportunity for students, teachers, and families to learn about Black history more deeply, and foster a sense of critical consciousness wherein our students contribute ideas in pursuit of remedying the disparities of African American historical markers in the Commonwealth of Virginia. This also provides teachers a structured process that shows learners of all ages how to engage state government in meaningful ways.”
“These markers bring Virginia history to a large audience, including people who might not have another occasion to learn about Virginia history,” said Secretary of Natural Resources Matthew J. Strickler. “Virginia’s markers bear the state seal, so they should provide a clear indication of our values. This program will help Virginia’s historic markers more equitably represent Virginia’s diversity.”
The Black History Month Historical Marker Contest runs throughout February. Suggested historical markers must be submitted by March 6, 2020. The Department of Historical Resources will review all submissions and will submit the top 10. The Governor and his Cabinet will select the winners.
Governor Northam’s proposed budget includes $100,000 annually to create additional historical highway markers to promote stories that reflect the diverse nature of the citizens of the Commonwealth. The proposed budget also includes another $100,000 to digitize highway markers to aid in the creation of an African American history trail. The General Assembly is now considering this proposal.
Click here for more information about the Black History Month Historical Marker Contest.
State News
Governor Northam announces launch of 2020 Governor’s Fellows Program
~ Deadline to apply is Monday, March 9 ~
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that applications for the 2020 Governor’s Fellows Program will be accepted through Monday, March 9, and invited students attending Virginia colleges and universities to apply. Since 1982, the Governor’s Fellows Program has offered participants firsthand state government experience at the highest level of Virginia’s executive branch.
Fellows are placed with a member of the Governor’s Cabinet or with a member of his personal staff, providing a unique opportunity to learn about the work and decision-making in the Office of the Governor. Governor’s Fellows also hear from special guest speakers from the Northam Administration and participate in site visits to state government agencies.
“The Governor’s Fellows Program is designed to give young Virginians a front row view of the inner workings of state government, helping them develop a deeper understanding of the issues that are important to our state and the policies that will shape the future of our Commonwealth.”
“The Governor’s Fellows Program was an unforgettable experience, and was instrumental in preparing me for my career in public service,” said Norman Ellis III, Legislative Correspondent for U.S. Senator Tim Kaine and 2019 Governor’s Fellow. “I was given a considerable amount of substantive tasks that not only supported the work of the Commerce and Trade secretariat, but also significantly added to my own professional growth and development. Having the opportunity to engage in intimate conversations with elected and appointed officials, to work with a similarly dedicated group of fellows, and to serve the Commonwealth is an experience you simply cannot get anywhere else in Virginia.”
Qualified applicants must be rising college seniors, graduating seniors, or graduate students. All Virginia college and university students are eligible to apply, regardless of state of residence. Virginia residents who attend out-of-state colleges and universities are also eligible. Both public and private college and university students are encouraged to apply.
The selection of Fellows is based solely on merit. The Governor’s Fellows Program does not discriminate on the basis of race, sex, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, political affiliation, disability, or veteran status.
The deadline to apply for the Governor’s Fellows Program is Monday, March 9, 2020. The program directors will hold interviews between March 16, 2020 and April 3, 2020 and will advise on decisions by April 10, 2020. The program runs from Monday, June 1, 2020 to Friday, July 31, 2020.
To apply, visit the Governor’s Fellows Program website and send the required recommendation letters and transcripts to the address below:
Governor’s Fellows Program
Post Office Box 2454
Richmond, Virginia 23219
Please email any questions to govfellows@governor.virginia.gov.
State News
Richmond Circuit Court upholds Executive Order Forty-Nine
RICHMOND—The Richmond Circuit Court today upheld Governor Ralph Northam’s decision, outlined in Executive Order Forty-Nine, to temporarily ban firearms on Capitol grounds from 5:00 PM on Friday, January 17, 2020 until 5:00 PM on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. The Governor said that law enforcement intelligence analysts had identified credible threats of violence surrounding the event, along with white nationalist rhetoric and plans by out-of-state militia groups to attend.
Governor Northam issued the following statement:
This is the right decision. I took this action to protect Virginians from credible threats of violence. These threats are real—as evidenced by reports of neo-Nazis arrested this morning after discussing plans to head to Richmond with firearms.
I’m grateful to the Circuit Court for recognizing the seriousness of these threats, and for upholding this reasonable, legal action to protect all Virginians, including demonstrators and policymakers. I will continue to do everything in my power to keep Virginians safe.
King Cartoons
Wind: 7mph SW
Humidity: 83%
Pressure: 30.1"Hg
UV index: 0
56/37°F
46/40°F