How to apply the principles of sustainable design to your home renovation projects

Adopting sustainable design practices is a key component in fighting climate change. Here’s how the average home¬owner can make their renovation projects greener.

What is sustainable design?

The guiding principle behind sustainable design is that the negative environmental impacts of erecting and maintaining modern buildings can be minimized by implementing certain practices. These include curtailing waste, reducing the consumption of non-renewable resources, conserving water and creating healthy, functional spaces.

Building an energy efficient home with recycled materials is a prime example of how sustainable design methods can be used to construct residential buildings.

How can I apply these principles?

Homeowners who are renovating can implement sustainable design practices in a number of ways. Here are some ideas:

• Flooring options. Reclaimed wood, such as from scaffolds, is a great way to revamp your floors. Plus, they’re pre-seasoned and won’t warp once installed.

• Paint options. Eco-friendly paints, which contain no volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are a good option. For an even greener choice, seek out retailers who sell recycled paint.

• Surface options. Countertops made from recycled materials are increasingly popular and vastly more sustainable than those made from man-made materials such as engineered stone. Some companies also offer ceramic tiles made from recycled television screens.

• Plumbing options. If updating a bathroom, opt for low-flow toilets, faucets and showers.

• Furniture options. Consider looking for reclaimed furniture, or furniture built from recycled and upcycled materials.

Where can I find sustainable materials?

Most hardware stores carry at least some of these materials. Low-flow fixtures, for instance, are readily available. In addition, there are suppliers and artisans who specialize in offering sustainable and recycled products.

Did you know?

North America produces nearly 600 million tons of construction waste per year, most of which ends up in landfills.