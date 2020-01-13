Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington to host 38th Annual Ball

Get ready to participate in two upcoming events, February’s new Polar Plunge and this summer’s Waggin’ for Dragons, which both support the Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC).

The Polar Plunge takes place on February 1 beginning at 11 a.m., while Waggin’ for Dragons is scheduled for August 1 at 9 a.m.

“Both events will contribute significantly to our annual income, covering expenses such as vet bills, food and vaccine supplies, staff, shelter upkeep, etc.,” HSWC Executive Director Meghan Bowers wrote in an email on Thursday. “Our biggest needs are always funds, but we also always need non-clumping kitty litter, KMR (kitten milk replacer), wet food, toys, enrichment products, flea and tick treatments, gift cards, etc.”

The February 1 Polar Plunge is a new event, Bowers said, and it will take place in the icy cold water of Lake Culpeper at the Front Royal 4H Center. Following the Plunge, participants and spectators are invited to head over to a Melt Down Party being held at ViNoVa Tapas & Wine Bar at 124 E. Main Street in downtown Front Royal for hot soups and cocktails.

“I think my favorite part will be the spirit that the plungers bring to the event,” Bowers said. “It takes a special kind of person to do something like this, and I can’t wait to see it!”

The funds raised by the Polar Plunge will support the ongoing care of the shelter animals, said Bowers.

If you’re interested in taking the plunge, go online here to register for the event as an individual or team and then start lining up your sponsors.

Or if you aren’t interested in freezing off your tush for a few seconds to raise cash for a good cause, then you can directly sponsor a registered Polar Plunge participant by going here. Bowers said there are already about 20-25 people plunging so far.

And companies can sponsor the Humane Society event, too, by clicking here. Current sponsors are: City National Bank, Cool Techs Heating & Air, Aders Insurance Agency, and MDUB Chauffeur Services LLC.

A few minutes of freezing water will translate into a lifetime of stories, Bowers added.

“We like to do events that aren’t being done locally and that will be something that the participants will remember fondly,” she said. “We decided on a Polar Plunge because it’s pretty easy to pull together, will be a lot of fun, and it takes advantage of our beautiful area, just like Waggin’ for Dragons.”

The 2020 Waggin’ for Dragons event will be Front Royal’s 5th Annual Dragon Boat Race to benefit the Humane Society of Warren County and will be held on the North Fork of the Shenandoah River at the boat landing at the Front Royal Golf Course.

Each Dragon Boat team must raise a minimum of $2,000 prior to the August 1 Race Day ($100 per paddler) in order to participate in the event, which typically features friendly competitions between community and corporate teams and attracts more than 400 athletes and hundreds of spectators.

And each registered team designs and decorates their own Dragon Boat to hold 20 paddlers, one steer person and one drummer to keep the rowing beat. Free training is provided the week prior to the race.

“The fun part is the team camps, where everyone decorates, grills out, enjoys the music and watches the races go by,” Bowers said. “It is always fun to see these community groups team up for a good cause, and I think they all have a lot of fun.”

To register a team, donate to a team, or to be a corporate sponsor for Waggin’ for Dragons, click here.

“For both events, the participants make it possible, so I would encourage anyone thinking about it, to just go for it,” said Bowers. “It’s for a good cause and will be a lot of fun with other like-minded, amazing animal lovers.”