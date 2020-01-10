Community Events
Water fun: Local Humane Society schedules Polar Plunge, Waggin’ for Dragons
Get ready to participate in two upcoming events, February’s new Polar Plunge and this summer’s Waggin’ for Dragons, which both support the Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC).
The Polar Plunge takes place on February 1 beginning at 11 a.m., while Waggin’ for Dragons is scheduled for August 1 at 9 a.m.
“Both events will contribute significantly to our annual income, covering expenses such as vet bills, food and vaccine supplies, staff, shelter upkeep, etc.,” HSWC Executive Director Meghan Bowers wrote in an email on Thursday. “Our biggest needs are always funds, but we also always need non-clumping kitty litter, KMR (kitten milk replacer), wet food, toys, enrichment products, flea and tick treatments, gift cards, etc.”
The February 1 Polar Plunge is a new event, Bowers said, and it will take place in the icy cold water of Lake Culpeper at the Front Royal 4H Center. Following the Plunge, participants and spectators are invited to head over to a Melt Down Party being held at ViNoVa Tapas & Wine Bar at 124 E. Main Street in downtown Front Royal for hot soups and cocktails.
“I think my favorite part will be the spirit that the plungers bring to the event,” Bowers said. “It takes a special kind of person to do something like this, and I can’t wait to see it!”
The funds raised by the Polar Plunge will support the ongoing care of the shelter animals, said Bowers.
If you’re interested in taking the plunge, go online here to register for the event as an individual or team and then start lining up your sponsors.
Or if you aren’t interested in freezing off your tush for a few seconds to raise cash for a good cause, then you can directly sponsor a registered Polar Plunge participant by going here. Bowers said there are already about 20-25 people plunging so far.
And companies can sponsor the Humane Society event, too, by clicking here. Current sponsors are: City National Bank, Cool Techs Heating & Air, Aders Insurance Agency, and MDUB Chauffeur Services LLC.
A few minutes of freezing water will translate into a lifetime of stories, Bowers added.
“We like to do events that aren’t being done locally and that will be something that the participants will remember fondly,” she said. “We decided on a Polar Plunge because it’s pretty easy to pull together, will be a lot of fun, and it takes advantage of our beautiful area, just like Waggin’ for Dragons.”
The 2020 Waggin’ for Dragons event will be Front Royal’s 5th Annual Dragon Boat Race to benefit the Humane Society of Warren County and will be held on the North Fork of the Shenandoah River at the boat landing at the Front Royal Golf Course.
Each Dragon Boat team must raise a minimum of $2,000 prior to the August 1 Race Day ($100 per paddler) in order to participate in the event, which typically features friendly competitions between community and corporate teams and attracts more than 400 athletes and hundreds of spectators.
And each registered team designs and decorates their own Dragon Boat to hold 20 paddlers, one steer person and one drummer to keep the rowing beat. Free training is provided the week prior to the race.
“The fun part is the team camps, where everyone decorates, grills out, enjoys the music and watches the races go by,” Bowers said. “It is always fun to see these community groups team up for a good cause, and I think they all have a lot of fun.”
To register a team, donate to a team, or to be a corporate sponsor for Waggin’ for Dragons, click here.
“For both events, the participants make it possible, so I would encourage anyone thinking about it, to just go for it,” said Bowers. “It’s for a good cause and will be a lot of fun with other like-minded, amazing animal lovers.”
Commemoration Ceremony to honor Peter Muhlenberg, the ‘Fighting Parson” from Woodstock
Citizens will gather in Woodstock at the old court house to honor Peter Muhlenberg at 12 Noon, Saturday, January 18, 2020. The Rev. Muhlenberg’s immortal sermon will be remembered which he delivered in Emmanuel Church, in January 21, 1776. The ceremony will be on the spot where 300 local residents assembled to march to war for American Independence.
Major General Peter Muhlenberg is remembered as the “fighting parson” from Woodstock. Johnson, a descendant of great grandfathers who fought in the Revolution, is a former president of the Col. James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. He will tell of the sermon heard around the world which inspired men and boys from the Shenandoah Valley to join the fight for American Independence.
This year is the 244th anniversary when 300 Shenandoah Valley men and boys assembled in Emmanuel Church yard on January 21, 1776, to join the fight for Independence. His church was located across the street from the present old historic court house. Their leader was the 29 year old Rev. Peter Muhlenberg a Lutheran/Anglican pastor who was asked by Virginia Governor Patrick Henry and General George Washington to form a regiment and join in the fight for American Independence.
The story of the sermon which he delivered that day is recorded in history books worldwide. Muhlenberg and his regiment were at Valley Forge during a most awful and deadly winter where nearly 3,000 soldiers died of starvation and disease. General Muhlenberg and his soldiers were with George Washington at major battles including the surrender of British General Cornwallis’s Army at Yorktown in October of 1781.This ended the war and secured American Independence. He would serve until the Peace Treaty with Britain was finalized in 1783. General Washington considered Peter one his most valuable Generals.
For information: Contact the Rev. Larry Johnson, 540.454.4129. Johnson is known for his presentations on Revolutionary War History. His web site is: www.libertyman.net.
Historical Background
The Rev. John Peter Gabriel Muhlenberg, 242 years ago on January 21, 1776, incited 300 men of his congregations in the Shenandoah Valley to join the American Revolution. He was a minister serving several churches in the Valley: at Woodstock, Strasburg, Shenandoah County and what would be Page County.
The Rev. Muhlenberg first received a commission as a Colonel in Virginia’s militia and later in George Washington’s Army, and was serving when British forces at Yorktown under Lord General Cornwallis surrendered. He was not discharged until 1783 when the Peace Treaty was signed with the British officially ending the war. He is one of America’s important but little known Founding Fathers.
He is especially remembered for the sermon he delivered in his Woodstock Church, where he preached from Ecclesiastes the Third Chapter, which starts with “To everything there is a season….” After reading the eighth verse, “a time for war, and a time for peace,” he declared, “and this is the time for war.” With this he whipped off his clerical robe to reveal his Revolutionary War uniform. General Washington, his good friend, had asked him personally to take his commission. Muhlenberg joined him in what would become the most epic war ever fought for freedom.
The Rev. Muhlenberg rose to the rank of Major General and is a role model for Patriotic Americans today.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of January 9th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, January 9:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Doolittle”
- “Bad Boys for Life”
- “Birds of Prey”
- “Fantasy Island”
- “Sonic the Hedgehog”
- “Onward”
Community invited to Vietnam War presentation at R-MA
On Wednesday, January 15th at 7:00 pm, Randolph-Macon Academy (R-MA) will host Doug Thomas for a presentation on the Vietnam War, providing an overview of the conflict, major campaigns, turning points, and outcomes. The presentation will be held in Mast Hall, which is part of the Middle School campus at R-MA.
Mr. Thomas is a veteran of the Vietnam War, a historian, and an experienced speaker who is passionate about our nation’s history. The presentation is free and open to the public. For more information or directions, email communications@rma.edu or call 540-636-5484.
Knights of Columbus vocations celebration dinner
The Knights of Columbus held a dinner to honor the young men and women of St. John the Baptist who are pursuing a religious vocation. During the January 4th event, over 150 attendees heard about the call they received, encouraging them to become servants of God. Father Carter Griffin was the keynote speaker. The Parish is extremely proud of those who have discerned their calling and thankful to the parents and other adults who have provided guidance to them.
The John Carrell Jenkins Council #7771 of the Knights of Columbus is dedicated to Charity, Unity, Fraternity, and Patriotism. They support their parish and community through a variety of programs.
Community Foundation announces 2020 “Stars”
The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley will recognize Mr. Gerald J.J. Smith and the late Ms. Fran Ricketts as their 2020 Community Stars at the Foundation’s annual awards dinner on January 9, 2020. The event will be held at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club in Front Royal.
Mr. Smith, President of Valley Proteins Inc., will be feted for his philanthropic support across numerous nonprofit agencies across our region. During his career at Valley Proteins the company has grown to be the largest privately owned recycler of animal by-products and waste cooking oils operating in North America.
Fran Ricketts will receive posthumous recognition for her forty plus years of dedicated service to the community as President of Congregational-Community Action Project (C-CAP.) Ms. Ricketts passed away in July, 2019.
Established in 2001, the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley (CFNSV) is a tax-exempt public charity that strengthens the local community, including the city of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick and Warren, by enabling donors to create charitable funds that address a wide range of interests. Today, the CFNSV is comprised of 116 diverse funds with investments exceeding $5.9 million, and the CFNSV has returned more than $1.5 million to the community in grants, scholarships, and pass-through funds.
