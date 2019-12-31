Day 6 of the 12 Days of Christmas SPACE Challenge: SURPRISE

MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM BETH MEDVED WALLER/WHAT MATTERS!

I’m so inspired (especially around Christmas and the new year) by the remarkable actions people take to make a positive change in the world, in their communities, within their families and in themselves. That’s what WHAT MATTERS is all about–shining a light on and supporting the amazing efforts of individuals and groups while creating initiatives to make a difference.

But I’ve always felt like there’s something missing yet desperately needed to connect us all with each of our unique causes and gestures–to remind us that we’re in this together, and that (as my WHAT MATTERS lyrics declare), “there’s only one team in this game” of life.

We have different labels that we unite around that separate us into categories of different political beliefs, different religions, different priorities, different interests, different dreams, but I believe WE ALL HAVE THE SAME DESIRE DEEP DOWN FOR A BETTER LIFE FOR OURSELVES AND A BETTER WORLD FOR ALL. But there has been no “label,” no “movement,” no “brand” to represent this united front of goodness that is more foundational than any of the other NAMES that highlight our differences.

I’m happy to report this Christmas day that there is finally SPACE for this inherent human nature that showcases the positive aspects that unite us, no matter what our other labels may be. SPACE is a nonprofit founded by Liz Gibbs, and I’ll be talking a lot about it as WHAT MATTERS is partnering with SPACE to make more of a global impact. In 2020, I’ll be launching several large collaboration projects with amazing people to co-create initiatives on a larger scale.

It’s ironic and divine timing that I introduce my friends, family and online community to this first collaboration with Liz and SPACE on Christmas day, a day symbolizing the ultimate chance for new beginnings in the world. I was reunited with her less than two months ago after 30 years (she’s my God sister–her mom is the person who introduced my parents in college). When we met, we discovered that as I’ve been expanding my WHAT MATTERS Initiatives, she’s been growing her own initiatives through her organization called SPACE. After a two minute conversation, we both realized we were destined to join forces and support each other in our passion projects which are all so aligned.

ABOUT SPACE:

SPACE is on a mission to create a brand that unites the world, a community where everyone belongs and products that empower and inspire. SPACE IS A DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE AND INTERDEPENDENCE, OFFERING SUPPORT AND TANGIBLE TOOLS FOR PRACTICING RADICAL ACCEPTANCE AND COURAGEOUS CHANGE IN AN EFFORT TO UNITE AND EMPOWER THE WORLD.

SPACE is where we can all meet and celebrate the collective traits that are inherent in us all, no matter what our other “labels” are… traits of kindness, generosity, peace, acceptance, compassion and equality. Learn more online and read Liz’s post to discover more about SPACE.

Be sure to check out the bracelets made by our Light up Life friends in Uganda as symbols/reminders being sold to help support the children, further the SPACE mission and to remind us that we have a choice every day–to accept what is, our reality, the current state of our world (both outside and in our own minds)–or to choose change and have a better thought, healthier action, kinder gesture and more heart-centered life.

A star in space marked the spot where peace and love was born into the world so many years ago on Christmas. It is our hope that SPACE can remind the world to stop talking about our differences and start talking about how we each can be the change we wish to be in the world.

YOU ARE INVITED TO JOIN US IN OUR 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS KINDNESS SPACE CHALLENGE:

We’ve all heard popular sayings like “Treat others the way you would like to be treated” and “Don’t judge another until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes.” For the next 12 days, we invite you to make space to live kindly.

Today’s inspiration: Say “Thank You.” Not just when you are unwrapping the gifts under the tree–say it when it’s hard! Take a moment when you want to judge, complain or see something as glass half empty and, instead, say thank you. Make a phone call to someone who has made a difference to you, look at a tough situation in your life in a state of appreciation of the lessons being learned instead of wishing for things to be different. Be thankful and express it out loud. Gratitude turns what we have into enough.

Need a reminder of your commitment to kindness? Check out the Be The Change bracelet on www.wearespace.org. We’re in this together!

Soon you’ll be able to hear the SPACE theme song we recorded in Uganda in October… “Space unites us… Nothing divides us… Space unites us… We’re in this together.”

About WHAT MATTERS:

WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.