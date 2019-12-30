What Matters Warren
Day 5 of the 12 Days of Christmas SPACE Challenge: FORGIVE
Day 5: Forgive
It’s impossible to convey the right words to express how deeply kind and healing forgiveness is – for ourselves, for our offender and for the world. So, we invite you to experience it. Much of the time, we forgive others not because they deserve forgiveness, but because we deserve to let go of negative feelings to create space for joy and peace. Remember, even if you have a valid reason to be angry, you’re hurting yourself just as much as you’re hurting the other person – and maybe more – by not forgiving them. Forgiving another is one of the best gifts of kindness you can give another AND yourself – try it with that person who comes to mind as you read these words. Forgiving doesn’t free the other from responsibility, but it sets YOU free from the prison of past hurt.
Let’s spend 2020 in SPACE: Step into Peace, Acceptance, Compassion and Equality
We have different labels that we unite around that separate us into categories of different political beliefs, different religions, different priorities, different interests, different dreams, but I believe WE ALL HAVE THE SAME DESIRE DEEP DOWN FOR A BETTER LIFE FOR OURSELVES AND A BETTER WORLD FOR ALL. But there has been no “label,” no “movement,” no “brand” to represent this united front of goodness that is more foundational than any of the other NAMES that highlight our differences.
We’re happy to report that there is finally SPACE for this inherent human nature that showcases the positive aspects that unite us, no matter what our other labels may be. SPACE is a nonprofit founded by Liz Gibbs, and I’ll be talking a lot about it as WHAT MATTERS is partnering with SPACE to make more of a global impact. In 2020, I’ll be launching several large collaboration projects with amazing people to co-create initiatives on a larger scale.
Introducing the SPACE Unity and Change Bracelets!
Self-help books: check. Inspirational quotes: check. Coaching programs: check. A lot of us know intellectually what we need to do to evoke positive change in our lives and the world, we just have a hard time actually putting it into practice. Our bracelets act as a constant reminder and accountability partner for those real life moments that happen outside of our journal or therapy session. Yes, keep reading, learning, journaling and talking – AND join us, in what is sure to be a humbling journey, of imperfectly attempting to practice what we preach.
*Our bracelets are handmade out of recycled paper beads by refugee women and caretakers of vulnerable children in Kampala, Uganda.
**10% of profit is donated to a different non-profit each week
SHOP via www.wearespace.org
A WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE
Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.
Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.
What Matters Warren
Day 4 of the 12 Days of Christmas SPACE Challenge: LAUGH
Day 4: Laugh
Whether it’s a funny YouTube video or a silly joke, evoking laughter is a wonderful way to brighten your and someone else’s day. Today, we invite you to lighten up and laugh! A lot! ‘nough said.
Let’s spend 2020 in SPACE: Step into Peace, Acceptance, Compassion and Equality
We have different labels that we unite around that separate us into categories of different political beliefs, different religions, different priorities, different interests, different dreams, but I believe WE ALL HAVE THE SAME DESIRE DEEP DOWN FOR A BETTER LIFE FOR OURSELVES AND A BETTER WORLD FOR ALL. But there has been no “label,” no “movement,” no “brand” to represent this united front of goodness that is more foundational than any of the other NAMES that highlight our differences.
We’re happy to report that there is finally SPACE for this inherent human nature that showcases the positive aspects that unite us, no matter what our other labels may be. SPACE is a nonprofit founded by Liz Gibbs, and I’ll be talking a lot about it as WHAT MATTERS is partnering with SPACE to make more of a global impact. In 2020, I’ll be launching several large collaboration projects with amazing people to co-create initiatives on a larger scale.
Introducing the SPACE Unity and Change Bracelets!
Self-help books: check. Inspirational quotes: check. Coaching programs: check. A lot of us know intellectually what we need to do to evoke positive change in our lives and the world, we just have a hard time actually putting it into practice. Our bracelets act as a constant reminder and accountability partner for those real life moments that happen outside of our journal or therapy session. Yes, keep reading, learning, journaling and talking – AND join us, in what is sure to be a humbling journey, of imperfectly attempting to practice what we preach.
*Our bracelets are handmade out of recycled paper beads by refugee women and caretakers of vulnerable children in Kampala, Uganda.
**10% of profit is donated to a different non-profit each week
SHOP via www.wearespace.org
A WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE
Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.
Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.
What Matters Warren
Day 3 of the 12 Days of Christmas SPACE Challenge: OFFER SUPPORT
Day 3: Offer Support
Have a friend going through a hard time or in the midst of a big decision?
Today, we invite you to offer them kindness in the form of support. Remember, support rarely comes in the form of advice. Adults have the right to make their own decisions about their life and, ultimately, what they do is their choice and they’re the one who has to live with their decisions – not you. Because we rarely ever know the totality of another person’s situation, true support comes from simply creating space for the other person to feel seen and heard.
Listen. Have empathy. Share a story. Expand their perspective. Give validation. Ask “How can I help?” And when you can’t help but blurt out advice, please also try to follow it up with “But, of course, the choice is up to you. And, no matter what, we are in this together.”
Let’s spend 2020 in SPACE: Step into Peace, Acceptance, Compassion and Equality
We have different labels that we unite around that separate us into categories of different political beliefs, different religions, different priorities, different interests, different dreams, but I believe WE ALL HAVE THE SAME DESIRE DEEP DOWN FOR A BETTER LIFE FOR OURSELVES AND A BETTER WORLD FOR ALL. But there has been no “label,” no “movement,” no “brand” to represent this united front of goodness that is more foundational than any of the other NAMES that highlight our differences.
We’re happy to report that there is finally SPACE for this inherent human nature that showcases the positive aspects that unite us, no matter what our other labels may be. SPACE is a nonprofit founded by Liz Gibbs, and I’ll be talking a lot about it as WHAT MATTERS is partnering with SPACE to make more of a global impact. In 2020, I’ll be launching several large collaboration projects with amazing people to co-create initiatives on a larger scale.
Introducing the SPACE Unity and Change Bracelets!
Self-help books: check. Inspirational quotes: check. Coaching programs: check. A lot of us know intellectually what we need to do to evoke positive change in our lives and the world, we just have a hard time actually putting it into practice. Our bracelets act as a constant reminder and accountability partner for those real life moments that happen outside of our journal or therapy session. Yes, keep reading, learning, journaling and talking – AND join us, in what is sure to be a humbling journey, of imperfectly attempting to practice what we preach.
*Our bracelets are handmade out of recycled paper beads by refugee women and caretakers of vulnerable children in Kampala, Uganda.
**10% of profit is donated to a different non-profit each week
SHOP via www.wearespace.org
A WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE
Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.
Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.
What Matters Warren
Day 2 of the 12 Days of Christmas SPACE Challenge: CELEBRATE
Day 2: Celebrate!
How full and happy do you feel when you celebrate something? Whether it’s a birthday, anniversary, or holiday like we just experienced this week, it’s a fact that when you give a card, make a phone call, or throw a party, you are performing a deep act of kindness. To us, celebration and gratitude are one and the same. When you celebrate someone’s birthday, you’re saying: “I’m grateful you were born.” When you celebrate an anniversary, you’re saying: “I love you and am grateful for our partnership.”
Today, we invite you to celebrate – a personal accomplishment, a friend’s love, a beautiful song, your health, the presence of a higher being or the hope that the approaching new year symbolizes – the options are endless. As Oprah says, “the more you celebrate your life, the more in life there is to celebrate.”
Let’s spend 2020 in SPACE: Step into Peace, Acceptance, Compassion and Equality
We have different labels that we unite around that separate us into categories of different political beliefs, different religions, different priorities, different interests, different dreams, but I believe WE ALL HAVE THE SAME DESIRE DEEP DOWN FOR A BETTER LIFE FOR OURSELVES AND A BETTER WORLD FOR ALL. But there has been no “label,” no “movement,” no “brand” to represent this united front of goodness that is more foundational than any of the other NAMES that highlight our differences.
We’re happy to report hat there is finally SPACE for this inherent human nature that showcases the positive aspects that unite us, no matter what our other labels may be. SPACE is a nonprofit founded by Liz Gibbs, and I’ll be talking a lot about it as WHAT MATTERS is partnering with SPACE to make more of a global impact. In 2020, I’ll be launching several large collaboration projects with amazing people to co-create initiatives on a larger scale.
Introducing the SPACE Unity and Change Bracelets!
Self-help books: check. Inspirational quotes: check. Coaching programs: check. A lot of us know intellectually what we need to do to evoke positive change in our lives and the world, we just have a hard time actually putting it into practice. Our bracelets act as a constant reminder and accountability partner for those real life moments that happen outside of our journal or therapy session. Yes, keep reading, learning, journaling and talking – AND join us, in what is sure to be a humbling journey, of imperfectly attempting to practice what we preach.
*Our bracelets are handmade out of recycled paper beads by refugee women and caretakers of vulnerable children in Kampala, Uganda.
**10% of profit is donated to a different non-profit each week
SHOP via www.wearespace.org
A WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE
Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.
Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.
What Matters Warren
Let’s spend Christmas and 2020 in SPACE: Step into Peace, Acceptance, Compassion and Equality
MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM BETH MEDVED WALLER/WHAT MATTERS!
I’m so inspired (especially around Christmas and the new year) by the remarkable actions people take to make a positive change in the world, in their communities, within their families and in themselves. That’s what WHAT MATTERS is all about–shining a light on and supporting the amazing efforts of individuals and groups while creating initiatives to make a difference.
But I’ve always felt like there’s something missing yet desperately needed to connect us all with each of our unique causes and gestures–to remind us that we’re in this together, and that (as my WHAT MATTERS lyrics declare), “there’s only one team in this game” of life.
We have different labels that we unite around that separate us into categories of different political beliefs, different religions, different priorities, different interests, different dreams, but I believe WE ALL HAVE THE SAME DESIRE DEEP DOWN FOR A BETTER LIFE FOR OURSELVES AND A BETTER WORLD FOR ALL. But there has been no “label,” no “movement,” no “brand” to represent this united front of goodness that is more foundational than any of the other NAMES that highlight our differences.
I’m happy to report this Christmas day that there is finally SPACE for this inherent human nature that showcases the positive aspects that unite us, no matter what our other labels may be. SPACE is a nonprofit founded by Liz Gibbs, and I’ll be talking a lot about it as WHAT MATTERS is partnering with SPACE to make more of a global impact. In 2020, I’ll be launching several large collaboration projects with amazing people to co-create initiatives on a larger scale.
It’s ironic and divine timing that I introduce my friends, family and online community to this first collaboration with Liz and SPACE on Christmas day, a day symbolizing the ultimate chance for new beginnings in the world. I was reunited with her less than two months ago after 30 years (she’s my God sister–her mom is the person who introduced my parents in college). When we met, we discovered that as I’ve been expanding my WHAT MATTERS Initiatives, she’s been growing her own initiatives through her organization called SPACE. After a two minute conversation, we both realized we were destined to join forces and support each other in our passion projects which are all so aligned.
ABOUT SPACE:
SPACE is on a mission to create a brand that unites the world, a community where everyone belongs and products that empower and inspire. SPACE IS A DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE AND INTERDEPENDENCE, OFFERING SUPPORT AND TANGIBLE TOOLS FOR PRACTICING RADICAL ACCEPTANCE AND COURAGEOUS CHANGE IN AN EFFORT TO UNITE AND EMPOWER THE WORLD.
SPACE is where we can all meet and celebrate the collective traits that are inherent in us all, no matter what our other “labels” are… traits of kindness, generosity, peace, acceptance, compassion and equality. Learn more online and read Liz’s post to discover more about SPACE.
Be sure to check out the bracelets made by our Light up Life friends in Uganda as symbols/reminders being sold to help support the children, further the SPACE mission and to remind us that we have a choice every day–to accept what is, our reality, the current state of our world (both outside and in our own minds)–or to choose change and have a better thought, healthier action, kinder gesture and more heart-centered life.
A star in space marked the spot where peace and love was born into the world so many years ago on Christmas. It is our hope that SPACE can remind the world to stop talking about our differences and start talking about how we each can be the change we wish to be in the world.
YOU ARE INVITED TO JOIN US IN OUR 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS KINDNESS SPACE CHALLENGE:
We’ve all heard popular sayings like “Treat others the way you would like to be treated” and “Don’t judge another until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes.” For the next 12 days, we invite you to make space to live kindly.
Today’s inspiration: Say “Thank You.” Not just when you are unwrapping the gifts under the tree–say it when it’s hard! Take a moment when you want to judge, complain or see something as glass half empty and, instead, say thank you. Make a phone call to someone who has made a difference to you, look at a tough situation in your life in a state of appreciation of the lessons being learned instead of wishing for things to be different. Be thankful and express it out loud. Gratitude turns what we have into enough.
Need a reminder of your commitment to kindness? Check out the Be The Change bracelet on www.wearespace.org. We’re in this together!
Soon you’ll be able to hear the SPACE theme song we recorded in Uganda in October… “Space unites us… Nothing divides us… Space unites us… We’re in this together.”
If you made it to the end of this BETH Blog, please send an email to beth@whatmattersw2.com for a chance to win a BE THE CHANGE bracelet (drawing 1/1/20)!
A WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE
Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.
Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.
Local News
“Wreaths Across America Day” celebrated at Prospect Hill Cemetery by Front Royal Boy Scout Troop 4
WHAT MATTERS Warren – “Wreaths Across America Day” was celebrated on December 14th at Prospect Hill Cemetery by Front Royal Boy Scout Troop 4 and community guests. For several years, Troop 4 has participated in the national day of remembering the fallen and honoring those who serve as an effort to teach children the value of freedom. Dozens gathered in the rainy and chilly weather, on Saturday at noon, as Troop Leader Jim Naccash lead a thoughtful ceremony complete with touching words, greetings from the Prospect Hill Cemetery board, a heartfelt prayer by Deacon Gene McGuirk, a solemn presentation of wreaths for each branch of service (as well as in recognition of prisoners of war and those missing in action), and a lovely presentation of “Taps” by Philip Asper.
Donations are accepted all year for the endeavor to recognize each military grave in the cemetery. This year, 500 wreaths were laid by Scouts and volunteers. Donations are $15 per wreath – check out the fantastic gift-giving ideas on their website (including ways to donate in memory/ honor of a loved one and to pair a donation with a purchase of a fresh wreath delivered to your door). CLICK HERE for more details about this touching event that flocked more than 1,200 cemeteries with wreaths for the holiday season.
From wreathsacrossamerica.org:
Wreaths Across America’s mission touches the lives of thousands of school, scout, civic and religious groups across the country through fundraising for wreath sponsorships. These groups help us ensure that we reach our goal to place a wreath on each hero’s grave. In return, they receive fundraising dollars that assist in furthering their own goals and projects. Support us by supporting our participating groups below.
We understand we have Veterans Day in the fall and Memorial Day in the spring, but our service members sacrifice their time and safety every single day of the year to preserve our freedoms.
In many homes, there is an empty seat for one who is serving or one who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. There is no better time to express our appreciation than during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. We hope you will join us at any of our more than 1,600 participating locations to show our veterans and their families that we will not forget. We will never forget.
A WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE
Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.
Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.
Community Events
Blue Ridge Singers to present “Canticum Novum: Sing a New Song”
WHAT MATTERS Warren – On Friday the 13th, Blue Ridge Singers will present “Canticum Novum: Sing a New Song” on Friday, December 13, at 7:30 p.m., at the Front Royal Presbyterian Church, and on Sunday, December 15, at 4:00 p.m., at the First Baptist Church (205 W. Piccadilly St., Winchester). It will feature beloved carols and traditional melodies for the holiday season, and a 3-part work for choir and organ by Gerald Near, titled “Cum Novo Cantico.” Other composers include William Byrd, Thomas Tallis, Johannes Brahms, Leo Sowerby, Eric Barnum, Philip Stopford, Will Todd, Stephen Paulus, Franz Gruber and William Dawson. Don’t miss this opportunity to get in the holiday spirit while being inspired by this talented group!
Check out their website for more details or if you would like to join them. They also have scholarships for student members.
A WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE
Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.
Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.
King Cartoons
Wind: 1mph ENE
Humidity: 90%
Pressure: 29.63"Hg
UV index: 1
50/32°F
47/28°F