What Matters Warren
Dr. Sherri Yoder now offering Thriving Thoughts texts
WHAT MATTERS Warren: She’s live every Tuesday at 12:30pm with a message on thriving, writing her first solo book, ‘Little Lies Big Truths.’ “Every day, through coaching, writing, teaching, and now hosting a podcast, I get to share my gifts. I get to develop others. I get to be a mirror to them that shows them the passion and purpose they have to fulfill, so they too can thrive. It’s worth every risk I’ve ever taken!”
Dr. Sherri now offering Thriving Thoughts texts – Text THRIVE to 540-369-2139 to sign up!
Her remarkable story is one of uncovering her purpose, embracing her gifts and striving to inspire other women to do the same. She’s recently launched season two of ‘Thriving Thoughts: Little Lies/Big Truths’ that stream on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. She’s passionate about her newest project, “Every day, a woman reaches out to me to tell me how meaningful a particular episode is to her. That’s beyond gratifying. I could never have reached this many women had I stayed on my therapist’s couch at Chester Street.” To learn more, read the remarkable stories shared, or nominate someone to be featured in one of her weekly episodes, women are invited to join her closed Facebook group, Thriving Thought Casters. It’s also easy to subscribe to the weekly podcast. WHAT MATTER’S Beth Medved Waller, was a guest on the new podcast. She spoke of the life changes she’s made the past 5 years and a concept that is the basis of a book she’s writing called, ‘Overcoming Abundance’. Her interview can be found here.
A note from Dr. Sherri: I am convinced that our minds must be equipped with love, crafted with discipline, and transformed with grace to live the life we are intended. Women, including myself, have invested precious energy perfecting an unfit mind, one that is fueled by critique, pessimism, and unworthiness, all of which are adversaries to fulfillment, happiness, and ultimately hope. All women are susceptible to a malignancy of the mind; and all women are uniquely designed, called to a purpose, and deserving of a mind, and life, that thrives. Follow and connect with me on Facebook and Instagram.
WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE
Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.
Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.
Local News
A Conversation of HGTV Home Town Takeover
The 7th monthly Conversation of Hope was held on Tuesday night and brought inspired residents together to discuss the recent community collaboration to land Front Royal as the star of the hit HGTV series, “Home Town.” At 7pm on the 4th Tuesday of each month, community leaders and citizens gather at the WHAT MATTERS community meeting space, “Open House: Meet in the Middle” (213 E. Main Street next to the Daily Grind) to engage in one hour of positive reflections and hope. This week’s conversation focused on continuing the conversations of hope to include the local HGTV Hometown Takeover application efforts (info at: hgtvhometowntakeover.com and on our Facebook page Front Royal Home Town Takeover).
In this video, Melanie Salins and Beth Waller share an update about the HGTV Home Town Takeover efforts and encourage EVERY citizen to log online and complete the simple application process to apply individually (a video submission is optional and people can type and entry, provide photos and/or a simple video). Though Mitchell Smith has volunteered to put the community entry together that represents the MANY reasons we should be chosen, we are strongly encouraging EVERYONE to submit their own videos (sharing individual reasons why FR should WIN)! What are you passionate about in our Hometown? What do you love most about our community–history, nature, attractions, the people…. the list is too large for just one video! WHY should HGTV select our community? LET’S ALL TELL THEM!
Special thanks to the many citizens who have shared photos, ideas, videos and feedback via Facebook! The deadline for submitting information that can be included in our community submission is Friday 1/31 to allow Mitchell time to create the video. However, we are hoping that our community continues the heart-warming dialogue and sharing on the Facebook page long after the contest is over!
Mark your calendars for the next “Conversation of Hope” scheduled for February 25th at 7pm at the WHAT MATTERS community meeting space, OPEN HOUSE. And please submit your entry to HGTV by the February 7th deadline (and encourage your friends to do the same)!
Local News
Warren County School Board is seeking your input regarding the qualities of a new superintendent
WCPS is seeking community input as they search for a new superintendent to lead our school system. All members of the community, parents of children, students, and any other interested citizens are encouraged to log on and fill out the survey that will take less than five minutes to complete. At the conclusion of the survey, there is a section for comments and suggestions.
Don’t miss your opportunity to have a voice in this process.
Enjoy this WHAT MATTERS interview with Dr. J. David Martin, President of Real Synergy, the retired superintendent lead search form committed to ensuring our community successful onboarding of the perfect candidate.
From Warren County Public School website:
The Warren County School Board is in the process of searching for a new superintendent. The members of the Board are seeking your input regarding the qualities the new superintendent should possess. Please take a few minutes to complete this survey by rating the following statements Most Important to Least Important. You are asked to complete this survey one time. Paper copies can be obtained from the Warren County School Board office located at 210 N. Commerce Avenue Front Royal, VA.
Click here to go to the survey.
SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH INFORMATION
Warren County Public Schools, Front Royal, VA
The Warren County School Board is seeking a superintendent to lead the school division as it continues to pursue its Trek to Excellence, in accordance with its strategic plan. Candidates must meet the legal requirements to be licensed or be eligible for licensure as a superintendent in Virginia. Central office and building level experience are preferred. A doctorate degree or progress toward a doctorate degree is preferred but not required. The successful candidate will be required to live in Warren County.
Applications are due by February 16, 2015.
The Warren County School Board, with input from staff and the community, has identified qualities, skills and experiences needed for the next superintendent. A successful candidate must demonstrate ability and success in the following areas, which are listed in no particular order of importance.
- Strong communication and effective team building
- Visibility and involvement in community activities
- Visionary educational leadership
- Fostering community and/or intergovernmental partnerships
- Developing and implementing strategies to recruit, grow, and retain high quality teachers
- Communicating effectively within the school division and also externally throughout the school division, region and state
- Using his or her position to promote and advocate for the educational interests of the students, staff, and community at-large
- Being an instructional leader
- Understanding budgeting and resource management to ensure continuation of quality teaching and learning processes
- Leading by example to inspire others and instill confidence
- Goal setting and monitoring of achievement.
Warren County is located in the northern Shenandoah Valley where it is surrounded by majestic, rugged mountains, is home to the “Andy Guest” Shenandoah River State Park and serves as the northern entrance to the Skyline Drive and Shenandoah National Park. The population of Warren County is approximately 38,700. The school division serves 5,400 students in eight schools, grades K12, two alternative programs, and a career/technical center.
Warren County Public Schools is led by a School Board of five members, all elected by popular vote. The Superintendent serves at the pleasure of the School Board and carries out the policies established by the School Board.
Applicants must complete the School Board’s required application package. You may obtain the application from the Warren County Public School’s website at www.wcps.k12.va.us. A completed application should be mailed to:
Mrs. Catherine R. Bower, Chairperson
Warren County Public Schools
P. O. Box 1916
Front Royal, VA 22630-0040
Real Synergy, L.L.C. is assisting the Warren County School Board in the search process. Inquiries and questions should be directed to:
Dr. J. David Martin
President of Real Synergy
phone: 540-270-9637
email: jmartin1735@comcast.net
Community Events
Royal Oak Children’s Theater meeting and auditions Tuesday, January 21, at 6pm
WHAT MATTERS Warren – Royal Oak Children’s Theater invites families with children aged 6-12 to their informational meeting and auditions on Tuesday, January 21, at 6pm, at the Royal Oak Community Church next to Rural King in Front Royal. In their “upward” format, they find a role to fit each child who wishes to participate to allow them to grow in theater skills and confidence.
Children should come prepared with a short presentation (15 to 60 seconds) of a memorized piece (nursery rhyme, Bible verse, poem, jokes, monologue, song, original story, etc.) OR a reading (picture book, portion of a book, poem, famous speech, original speech, etc.). Rehearsals will be after school on Tuesdays. They’ll be presenting “The Mystery of the Missing Medallion” on March 21 & 22.
Lead Directors, Beth and Rodney Bascom, are passionate about children and the lessons being a part of theater teaches them. Child actors they work with have this to say about them: “Thank you for giving me ideas of how to play my part better, I had a really, really, really, fun time, I may forget what you taught me, but I will never forget the way you made me feel, Thank you so much for always giving us a laugh.”
Spread the word about this inspiring opportunity for children and contact royaloakchildrenstheater@gmail.com with questions.
Local News
Hometown takeover for HGTV
All are invited on our mission to TAKEOVER Front Royal with positivity, unity and inspiration to drown our streets and social media with uplifting discussions, photos, stories and videos about our 22630!
Our community TAKEOVER could land a literal takeover by HGTV! Watch this video interview to learn more!
The Home and Garden Network is accepting nominations for its largest ever renovation project and a group of community residents believe that Front Royal is the perfect town for the project.
“When I saw the post on Facebook, I was so excited because my kids and I always watch the show together and wish it could be set in Front Royal. This could be the thing that turns the frown upside down and the tragedy into a success story and a come back story,” said Melanie Salins who was inspired to coordinate a meeting on Friday to discuss collaboration for the project.
The deadline to apply is February 7th, and the TAKEOVER committee is hoping that the entire community will join them in making a case for Front Royal to be selected as HGTV’s winning town.
A public brainstorming meeting will be held at the WHAT MATTERS community meeting space, OPEN HOUSE, at 213 E. Main Street (adjacent to the Daily Grind) on Wednesday 1/22 at 7pm to share creative ideas about what to feature in our application video. We are seeking beautiful photos of our community, video testimonials, historical pictures, and heartwarming stories to include in our submission and on our facebook page “FRONT ROYAL HOME TOWN TAKEOVER.”
Our social media campaign will be led by local social media strategist, Mitchell Smith, who hopes this #FRONTROYALHOMETOWNTAKEOVER campaign of sharing inspiration throughout our community will continue long beyond our application process.
In addition to Smith and Salins, committee members include Letasha Thompson (FR Town Council), William Huck (C&C’s Frozen Treats), Delores Oates (WC Board of Supervisors), Amber Morris and Beth Waller (WHAT MATTERS). Waller added, “This unifying endeavor is exactly what our community needs and I firmly believe that there’s no other town better to win the honor. Let’s put Front Royal on the map, shine a light on our amazing qualities and prove that when we overcome our hardships and thrive together, ANYTHING is possible.”
You are invited to log onto facebook to share your ideas, photos and videos and to submit entries yourself to nominate Front Royal at http://www.hgtvhometowntakeover.com/ . Feel free to attend the brainstorming meeting in person or virtually on Wednesday (we’ll also be going Facebook Live for the discussion). Join the TAKEOVER!
What Matters Warren
Experience “Epiphany on Demand”
WHAT MATTERS Warren: Epiphany, January 6th, 2020 – Experience “Epiphany on Demand”
I found myself with one of my unshakable urges that there’s something monumental to do today, on the first Epiphany of the new decade. After I googled the definition of “Epiphany” for inspiration, what to do became clear. In Christianity, Epiphany is the day symbolizing the moment when the wise men followed the star and were finally lead to Jesus. Epiphany is also used to indicate an ‘aha’ moment of some great insight.
When reading the definition, I had an “epiphany” of my own. When are the times in my life when I feel the wisest, most spiritual and have the most insight? When I’m meditating, of course! Less than six years ago, I was someone who wondered if meditation was sacrilegious. That was before I experienced the intimate connection to God and the world of spirit through meditation. Back then, I would have emphatically said, “I don’t have time to pray as much as I’d like to, much less meditate,” but today I know that there’s no better way to spend my time. It’s through meditation that our busy minds and lives can slow down long enough to allow us to hear the calling of our hearts.
The truth is, EVERYONE already meditates EVERY day. When we “zone out” while driving, or when our mind drifts to nowhere while in the shower, when we forget what we’re reading and our brain seems to pause for a moment or two, when our hearts are pumping during exercise and we lose track of time, or when we get lost in a good song. I’d be willing to bet everyone can also recall an “epiphany” that they’ve experienced in one of those moments – a sudden inspiring idea, an unexplainable thought about something that turns out to be important, or a random urge to reach out to someone that proved intuitive.
Here’s another newsflash – we ALL are already innate meditation experts, especially when we’re engaged in our favorite activities. Why do people love to fish, golf, write, play music, garden, woodwork, paint, play sports, bond with animals or do any other favorite pastime? Because it’s during those activities when our brains shut down and rest. I’ll be the first one to admit that my brain often shuts down and sleeps during meditation (and even during prayer – my kids have blackmail photos of me passed out by their bedside in the middle of the second verse of the Lord’s Prayer). It’s not easy to balance staying awake with shutting down rabid mental chatter during meditation. That’s why the one rule of meditation is that there IS NO RULE in meditation. We all have to find what works best for us, and it’s often a constant trial and error. Some people sit crossed legged with incense burning, some listen to calming music with their eyes wide open on a subway, others stand barefoot on the ground with their eyes closed. Sometimes people lay in bed and visualize their hopes and dreams, others take a few seconds throughout the day to breathe deeply when they feel overwhelmed or wisely pause a moment before saying something hurtful (choosing silence instead of anger). That’s all meditation.
My message for today is to encourage us all to find time every single day to meditate not just “accidentally” but ON PURPOSE, and in doing so watch even more miracles unfold in our lives. Even if our meditation is taking merely one minute before setting our morning alarms to be grateful for those miracles that happen all around us everyday. Or taking the seconds spent twice a day brushing our teeth to acknowledge the blessings in our lives.
Investing even in a few minutes of mindfulness, gratitude and meditation allows us to experience the phenomenon I call “Epiphany on Demand.” So, instead of picking up the remote control for the “on demand” offerings on TV, I invite you to press PAUSE in your brain, (even for just a few minutes before you pick up that alluring remote). Or take just a minute before you unlock your phone to log on YouTube and make time for YOU to press stop your autopilot habits and meditate in your own way. You could even join others in a 21 day meditation challenge and commit to devoting just 15 minutes each day to the practice. By making the choice to meditate for even minutes a day (minutes that you free up by engaging in a brief pause before watching TV or your phone or while watching yourself in your mirror brushing your teeth), you can watch the movie that is your life transform into a script that could win a Golden Globe.
The next time you pick up your remote, your phone or your toothbrush, embrace an opportunity to experience an Epiphany on Demand. Choose to take a few minutes or longer to meditate in whatever way feels right to you. I also invite you to join the new Facebook Group I started today to share about your experience and engage with others about theirs. Remember, epiphanies can be small or large. Perhaps your “aha” moment is to write a note to a friend, perhaps it’s to post a meditation tip, inspirational quote or insight that you have found helpful so that someone else in the group might benefit, or it could be a huge idea that transforms your life. The “Epiphany on Demand” group is a way to connect people who choose to quiet their minds, ever so briefly, to transform into the star of their own movies (not just an extra), and inspire others to do the same. It’s a group where we don’t pretend life is easy, but we remember that it can be easier – especially if we share our epiphanies with others.
As always, thanks for reading my rambles,
BETH
What Matters Warren
Write your best story in 2020!
WHAT MATTERS Warren: Happy New Year! I love sharing stories – about people, about causes and even about the houses I’m selling… but now I’m sharing MY story (a short and incomplete tale of my life’s transformation over the past 5 years), and it’s very difficult. I am posting this not because I think you should care about MY story, but because my heart longs for each of you to care about YOUR story. A new decade is here – a new year, a fresh start. I can almost feel it in the air: the pressure we are putting on ourselves with our resolutions and promises we are making as we enter the ‘20’s. In a couple of days or weeks or months, I’m certain we’ll find ourselves discouraged or disappointed and we’ll think we “blew it” again. But, as 2020 begins, I’d like to submit my theory that WE CANNOT BLOW IT, even when we do; That EVERYTHING in life is always working out, EVEN when it isn’t; That the low moments we experience make the high ones that much better, and that the losses make the wins feel even more victorious; That the things we fail to do weren’t meant to be done yet, and that the mistakes we make are lessons that we’ll one day treasure.
On December 31, 2014, as I watched Dick Clarke’s New Year’s Eve, I made a decision to start paying attention to the desires of my heart and to make time to figure out what I WANTED my life story to be about, not what I thought it SHOULD be about. Since then, I have witnessed what seems like magic unfold around me. Of course, like everyone, I face sadness and guilt, frustration and overwhelm, but I remember that every day, I have a choice to make as I write the script that becomes my life. Thankfully, I usually choose to write a happy ending to whatever circumstance I encounter (some days it’s easier than others but it’s always worth the effort).
Each day we all are writing our own story – a tale not written for us, and we have the choice to use our greatest imagination and author chapters as the lead character. We all have hopes and dreams and heartaches and pain and joy and love and amazing moments (as well as those we wish we could erase). Life is not perfect (and it never will be as much as we like to pretend), but we can choose to rewrite our lives into a story we’ll want to share in years to come. And we can choose to love ourselves and each other through the ups and downs if we remember that each one of us is just doing the best we can in each given moment (even in those moments when our best feels like the worst).
So I’m sharing my ups and downs with you now (as I watch my teens frolic on our winter break and contemplate how one day I’ll wish I could relive these special days that I take for granted). My “story” here is in the form of a 3,000 word chapter in the pages attached, and read in the 17 minute audio version linked below. Why am I compelled to post this? Because, just like with all of my posts and videos, I believe that when I get an inspiration to share, it’s because one person out there needs to hear what I have to say… even if that one person is me.
Below are links to my chapter, “Running Away from the American Dream” published in “Ignite your Life for Conscious Leaders.” Each of the international best selling books in the Ignite series is a collection of chapters written by 35 amazing people that include their heart-felt stories and action steps. The action step I included is a powerful tool I use to guide my life.
- Audio version of my story (read by Julie Wise Covert and recorded at National Media)
- My Chapter in print
- The Full Book (published by Jb Owen)
Below is a link to information about the Ignite book platform, including a link to purchase the book on Amazon (all proceeds go to charity). Stay tuned for more to come in 2020 as I’m partnering with Ignite to launch an “Ignite What Matters” global fundraising platform series. A link to all the songs referenced in my chapter is also on the bottom of this web page.
WHAT MATTERS is your heart: May your story of 2020 reflect that every day, and don’t forget, it’s always working out, EVEN when it isn’t!
