Here’s how many steps you need to take a day

Have you heard that you need to take 10,000 steps a day to remain healthy? Unsurprisingly, there’s a little more to it than that.

Why 10,000?

The idea that 10,000 steps a day is ideal has its origins in a 1960s marketing campaign for the “Manpo-kei,” a Japanese pedometer. Though scientists were involved in its invention, the number was chosen for no reason other than it was deemed representative of an active lifestyle.

Is there a magic number?

Scientists investigating the adage have determined that the more steps one takes, the less likely they are to die. In fact, they found that people who took 7,500 steps a day had a lower mortality risk than those who wal¬ked less. However, there was no longevity benefit to taking more than 7,500 steps.

If you don’t like walking

If walking or jogging aren’t your thing, don’t worry. The important part is that you remain physically active. The World Health Organization recommends conducting two-and-a-half hours a week of moderate activity or an hour and 15 minutes a week of high intensity activity. Picking a type of exercise that you enjoy will make it easier to keep doing in the long term.

Those who have chronic health conditions, or who are over the age of 60, stand to gain hugely from regular exercise. It’s crucial for hindering mobility loss and also preserving overall physical and mental health. However, to avoid getting injured, they should be careful to work out within their capacity.