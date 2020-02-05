Home makeover: 9 key steps for every renovation

Though every home renovation is different, here’s an overview of the key steps these projects typically involve.

1. List all renovations. Prioritize repairs that are functional such as replacing faulty wiring or fixing the roof over those that are mostly cosmetic, like upgrading the kitchen.

2. Decide on a budget. You may decide to focus on some projects rather than others or to change some ideas based on your budget.

3. Hire professionals. For major overhauls, it’s a good idea to work with a designer, architect or general contractor who will manage the project for you. Alternatively, you can hire contractors as you need them and manage the work on your own.

4. Contact the city. Depending on where you live and the work you’re doing, you may need to obtain permits.

5. Call your insurer. In order for your home to remain insured, you’ll need to alert your provider before you start renovating. You’ll likely require additional protection for your home while it’s under construction.

6. Shop for materials. It’s best to have all of the supplies and materials you need on hand before starting your renovation project.

7. Create a timeline. Along with whoever is overseeing the project, plan how long each step of the renovation will take and the expected end date.

8. Keep things moving. During the renovation, touch base with your project manager regularly to make sure things are on track.

9. Inspect the finished work. Before making the final payment, make sure that all the work is completed to your satisfaction.

Afterward, remember to alert your insurance company of all changes that have been made to your home, as you may require more coverage or even get a discount, depending on the work completed.