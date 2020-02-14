How to get rid of dust mites

Have you recently been diagnosed with a dust mite allergy? Here’s how to evict them from your home.

Bedroom

Dust mites nest in fabrics and are often present in large numbers in the bedroom, particularly in bedding.

Bedding should be cleaned weekly and tumble dried on high heat for at least one hour. Curtains should be cleaned regularly, and the room should be vacuumed two to three times a week.

In addition, avoiding rugs and using dust mite-proof encasements for mattresses, pillows and duvets will drastically reduce allergen exposure.

Other rooms

Furniture with wooden, leather or vinyl surfaces will reduce the dust mite population, or at least ensure they don’t nest there. Note that vacuuming isn’t enough to get rid of them. Use a wet cloth to remove dust from the surfaces around the house. Finally, try to keep the relative humidity below 50 percent, as dust mites thrive in humid environments.

Controlling the dust mite population in your home will drastically reduce the intensity of any allergy symptoms. For additional advice, consult a health care professional.

What are dust mites?

Dust mites are microscopic members of the arachnid family that feed on dead skin and other particles. Their excrement is the cause of our allergic reactions.