Health

Spotting spoiled food: beyond the best-by date

Published

4 hours ago

on

Is it safe to eat? While best-by dates are useful indicators, your senses are a much better way to gauge freshness. Here’s how to determine whether food is safe to eat.

• Dairy. Milk, yogurt, sour cream and other high-humidity dairy products should be chucked if they’ve separated, smell sour, have curdled or are showing even a hint of mold.

• Cheese. Hard and semi-soft cheeses like Parmesan and cheddar are fairly resistant to mold. If there’s only a little bit on the surface, you can cut off one inch around the affected area and eat the rest. Moldy soft cheeses should be discarded.

• Bread. Since mold spores can penetrate the porous surface of bread, a moldy loaf should be thrown out.

• Potatoes. Throw out any potato with green flesh. This is due to an accumulation of solanine, a toxic chemical naturally produced by potatoes. If the green coloration doesn’t extend below the skin, the potato is safe to eat once peeled. Make sure to remove eyes and sprouts and to throw out soft, moldy potatoes.

• Fruits and vegetables. Some fruits and veggies, like carrots and bell peppers, are too dense for mold to penetrate past the surface, so these are safe to eat once the affected spot is removed. Slimy, discolored and thoroughly moldy fruits and veggies should be thrown out.

• Eggs. Conduct a water test to determine freshness. If the egg sinks, it’s good. If it floats, toss it.

• Canned food. Throw out rusted or bulging cans, as well as those that have been punctured.

• Meat and fish. Minor discoloration is nothing to worry about. However, a slimy texture or an unusual smell are indicators of spoilage. The same is true of fresh fish, which should never smell fishy. Deli meats with a slimy coating should also be discarded.

Remember, best-by dates are indicators of freshness, not safety. However, if in doubt, it’s always better to err on the side of caution.

Related Topics:

Health

5 unexpected signs of heart disease

Published

5 days ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

Every February, the American Heart Association organizes Heart Month to help raise awareness about the warning signs and risk factors of heart disease. Though there are a number of more commonly recognized symptoms in¬cluding chest discomfort, dizziness, fainting and shortness of breath, here are five lesser known indicators of this type of disease.

1. Frank’s sign
Diagonal creases on the earlobes have been linked to having a higher risk of heart problems. This sign was first described by American physician Anders Frank, and it’s associated to arteriosclerosis, which is the buildup of pla¬que in the arteries, a common cause of heart attack.

2. Fatty bumps
Yellow, fatty bumps called xanthomas, which can appear on the knees, elbows, eyelids and buttocks, are a sign that someone has exceptionally high levels of lipoprotein cholesterol, commonly referred to as “bad” cholesterol. The medical conditions that cause them to form lead to the generation of fat deposits in arteries, which is why they may be an indicator of heart disease.

3. Nail clubbing
Digital clubbing is when the fingernails and tips of both hands become thicker and change shape. This occurs when there’s not enough blood reaching the extremities and the body reacts by producing a growth-promoting factor to compensate.

4. Iris halo
Nearly 45 percent of people over the age of 40 have a fatty ring around their iris. This number goes up to 70 percent for people over 60. These rings are associated with well-established coronary disease risk factors.

5. Blue lips
Lips can turn a blueish color in people with a heart problem. This phenomenon is called cyanosis, and it’s caused by the failure of the heart to provide oxygenated blood to tissues in the body.

Though all of these symptoms of heart disease can have benign causes, if you notice any of them, it’s time to visit your doctor.

Heart disease kills an estimated 630,000 Americans each year. It’s the leading cause of death in the United States.

Health

4 foods for healthier skin

Published

5 days ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

In winter, your skin is routinely exposed to the effects of cold temperatures, indoor heating, pollution and sunlight. Here are four foods that can help allay the effects of these stressors.

1. Fatty fish. Packed with Omega-3 fatty acids, fish such as salmon and mackerel help preserve your skin’s elasticity, reduce inflammation and improve cardiovascular health. Adding them to your diet will mitigate the negative effects of sunlight on your skin and provide essential antioxidants.

2. Avocado. An excellent source of healthy fats and vitamin C, this popular fruit helps skin maintain its elasticity and protects it from irritants. It’s also highly versatile and can be enjoyed in salads, smoothies, sandwiches and on its own.

3. Nuts. The amino acids in nuts are essential to our skin’s health. They promote its natural regenerative processes while improving blood circulation. Add them to salads and baked goods or eat them as a snack.

4. Berries. Strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and blackberries all contain very high concentrations of antioxidants, which slow skin aging and contribute to your overall health. Add them to your cereal and smoothies or munch on them as a low-calorie snack.

Other skin-friendly foods include olive oil, green tea, garlic and red grapes. As a bonus, adding these to your diet will diversify it and help you maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Health

Keep fit and enjoy life!

Published

1 week ago

on

January 30, 2020

By

It’s not because you’re retired that your days have to stretch into a succession of endless hours. It’s just the opposite! Now is the time to enjoy life. Here are some tips to help you stay in shape for years to come.

• Watch your diet. It’s important to eat well to prevent obesity and its harmful effects on your health. The revised American Food Guide is a good reference tool that contains recommendations for the different age groups.

• Exercise. Walk, dance, swim, bike, play golf, or do Tai chi. In other words, stay active. And don’t just exercise your body; your brain also needs a workout. Keep your mind sharp by doing crossword puzzles or playing memory games.

• Relax. You’ve lived a full life; now take the time to relax. Reduce stress through meditation or yoga, or relax with a good book.

• Have fun. To be in good shape is also a matter of well-being, because to stay fit you have to stay happy. That is why it’s important to keep busy. Retirement is the perfect time to indulge in the passions you’ve always neglected or to explore and discover new ones. Seize every opportunity to laugh and have fun with your loved ones.

Follow the recommendations of your doctor; take your medications, stop smoking, relax, and enjoy Mother Nature and all that wonderful fresh air. In other words, take care of yourself and make the most of life!

Explore all your options; you may discover some new passions.

Health

The benefits of bandages and tapings

Published

1 week ago

on

January 30, 2020

By

Physical therapists use elastic bandages and tapings to help speed up the recovery of in­jured patients. These devices aid in stabilizing joints, reducing inflammation, strengthe­­ning muscles, increasing circulation, relea­sing muscle spasms and alleviating muscle and joint pain.

Support bandages can be used to stabilize the movement of certain joints, while compression bandages are applied to help reduce swelling during re­covery.

A neuro-proprioceptive taping (or K-Taping), on the other hand, is a relatively new technique in physical therapy. It in­volves applying elastic tape to the affected body part. This helps to reduce pain, increase circulation — which speeds up healing — and improve the in­teraction bet­ween muscles, joints, ligaments and nerves.

Commonly used by athletes, this type of taping is water-resistant and can last up to five days. It’s normally used for shoulder subluxations, tendonitis, posture correction or to re­duce pain during an activity. Consult a physical therapist to learn more about the different types of bandages and tapings and their associated benefits.

Health

What is manual therapy?

Published

1 week ago

on

January 29, 2020

By

Manual therapy, or manipulative therapy, uses specific exercises to assess, diagnose and treat muscles, joints and nervous tissue. This specialized form of physical therapy aims to restore mobility to the joints, improve muscle strength and flexibility, and relieve pain and tightness of the muscles.

Physical therapists use different styles of mo­vements to reduce pain in joints and to relax muscles. One such technique is mobilization, which consists of repetitive movements of small amplitude varying in speed. These ac­tions help to loosen the tissue around joints, in­crease flexibility and reduce pain. Manual the­rapy also involves soft tissue work. Fol­lowing mobilization, a physical therapist will use fast mo­vements of short amplitude to apply pres­sure to the body’s muscle tissue. This kneading helps to relax the muscles and to in­crease circulation.

Manual therapy enables physical therapists to treat sore joints and muscle tissue. Using various hand movements, they’re able to de­crease pain and tension as well as increase flexibility and mobility.

Consult a physical therapist to learn about this type of treatment.

Health

How to treat sprains

Published

1 week ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

The first few days following a sprain should be devoted to healing and treating the injury. The best way to do this is to follow the RICE method: rest, ice, compression and elevation. Taking a time out from your daily activities will help to heal the injury and will prevent you from aggravating it any further. Applying ice for 10 to 15 minutes every two to three hours will re­duce swelling and pain. Com­pression is used to help limit inflammation. You can use an elastic bandage to do this, but be careful not to cut off blood flow to the area. Si­milarly, elevating the injured area will re­duce swelling, which not only relieves pain but also speeds up recovery.

Rehabilitating a sprain using physical therapy can significantly im­prove healing. For example, a physical therapist can help strengthen stabilizer muscles to enable your joints to move through their full range of motion. This will enable you to safely resume your activities as quickly as possible.

To learn more about sprains, consult a physical therapist.

