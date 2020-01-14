Home
How to socialize your new puppy
Socializing puppies early is the key to making sure they develop into well-adjusted dogs. Most experts agree that between two and four months old is the ideal age to begin. Here are a few tips to get you started.
Register for puppy class
An obedience training program will expose your pup to other dogs and people, while teaching them how to respond to basic commands. Learning alongside other puppies trains them to concentrate on you, even when there are distractions.
Bring your dog everywhere
Let your dog accompany you on as many errands as possible. Walking your canine companion through town is a great opportunity for them to become used to the area’s sights, sounds and smells. If your puppy is comfortable with it, allow all types of strangers to greet and pet them.
Invite people over
Dogs need to learn how to greet visitors into their homes as well as on the street. Inviting other people and dogs over to meet your pooch will illustrate that visitors are welcome and that there’s no need to protect the home from them.
Socializing dogs is important but it does leave them more exposed to disease. Until they’re fully vaccinated, be sure to keep them away from off-leash dog parks and other places where they may come into contact with unfamiliar canines.
Are there any alternatives to declawing cats?
There are two effective ways to protect your furniture, curtains and children from your cat’s claws without having to declaw it. After all, declawing is a major operation. The solution? Scratching posts and nail caps.
Scratching posts are covered in materials that cats love to dig their claws into, such as cardboard, wood, carpet or jute. A post gives your pet a perfect place to scratch as much as it wants, but the challenge is to get your cat interested in doing so. If your cat ignores its scratching post, it’s probably because the post isn’t located in the right place. Typically, it should be where your pet wants to scratch to mark its territory. To solve this problem, move the post around until your cat shows interest; try placing it near the corner of a sofa, for instance. You can also make the post more attractive by hanging a toy on it or by sprinkling it with catnip.
Nail caps are protective membranes attached directly to trimmed claws with non-toxic glue. These guards are painless, last about six weeks and are available in various colors. Talk to your veterinarian to learn more about nail caps or declawing.
How often should you inspect your roof?
Your roof is an integral part of your home and plays a big role in shielding you and your loved ones from the elements. Though roofs last a long time, they must be inspected regularly and repaired as needed.
So, how often should you inspect your roof?
Most contractors recommend checking it twice a year; once in the spring and once in the fall. However, if you’re not comfortable climbing on top of your house, it’s best to hire a professional roofer to perform the inspection.
Some things to look for are:
• Soft spots
• Shingles that are loose or curling
• Loose material around the chimney
• Anything protruding from the roof
• Large amounts of shingle granules in the gutters
Biannual inspections are crucial, but they aren’t the only time your roof should be given attention. Be sure to also visually check them after big storms, especially those with heavy precipitation and strong winds.
Your roof’s lifespan depends on its material. Slate, copper and tile roofs can last for up to 50 years, while wood shake roofs last for 30 and cement tiles have a lifespan of 25 years. Asphalt shingles will typically last around 20 years.
4 reasons why you should go snowmobiling
There are over four million snowmobile enthusiasts across North America and this number continues to grow every year. If you’re wondering what makes snowmobiling such a popular activity, here are four good reasons to give it a try and find out for yourself.
1. It’s a great way to experience nature
Few people get the opportunity to explore their area’s backcountry during winter. Snowmobiling allows you to explore hills, plains, mountains and forests while they’re draped in virgin snow.
2. It allows you to access remote areas
You can cover vast distances on a snowmobile and reach scenic areas that can’t be accessed any other way. If you want to find solitude out in nature, snowmobiling is your ticket.
3. It’s super fun
Snowmobiling will give you an adrenaline rush like no other, no matter what pace you go at. Whether you float over fields of soft powder or weave through a forest trail, you’re sure to have a blast.
4. It’s easy
Learning to ride a snowmobile is simple. Just make sure you follow all the safety guidelines you receive from your instructor and take it nice and slow your first time out. If you’re nervous about venturing out on your own, hire a guide.
Are you ready to experience all that snowmobiling has to offer? If so, be sure to book a course or take a lesson nearby.
4 types of flooring for your bathroom
In a bathroom, the type of flooring you use should be water resistant, easy to clean, durable and beautiful to boot. Here are four choices that fit the bill.
1. Porcelain or ceramic tile. A popular flooring option for bathrooms, these types of tiles are versatile, relatively inexpensive and stand up well to moisture. They also come in a near endless array of colors and styles.
2. Vinyl. If you’re on a budget, vinyl planks, sheets or tiles are a great choice. Waterproof and easy to maintain, this flooring type is a great option for bathrooms, but may not look as chic as other materials.
3. Natural stone. For luxurious bathrooms, granite, marble and other types of natural stone make a great choice. Some kinds are waterproof, but others need to be sealed yearly.
4. Cork. Made from the bark of cork trees, this material is mildew and mold resistant, extremely comfortable to stand on and a sustainable, eco-friendly flooring option. However, it isn’t entirely waterproof, so it’ll need to be coated yearly with a sealant.
Any of these options can be used to create a stylish and hardworking floor. Just be sure to choose something that you’ll appreciate for years to come.
Teaching kids to solve problems
Gradually teaching a child to be a self-sufficient person is one of a parent’s most important tasks. Some ways to start:
*Teach brainstorming: When there is a problem, have him come up with solutions. Then help him choose one.
*Encourage kids to take responsibility: Let them know they have to do their homework. Show them how to organize their schedules so they can plan for music lessons, field trips, and tests. Use a calendar on the wall or a Palm Pilot.
*Teach bargaining skills. Show how to resolve heated arguments. Teach them to walk away until they are calm. Show how to negotiate. Flip a coin to see who goes first; set a timer for three minutes in which to argue; make sure each one listens to the other. Create a penalty for not solving the argument, such as not watching TV today.
*Show how to weigh decisions: Michele Borba, author of Don’t Give Me That Attitude (Jossey-Bass) says that when a child wants you to make a decision, show her how to weigh the pros and cons, then decide for herself.
*Teach kids to make choices based on reason instead of fearing friends’ disapproval.
Show how to deal with failure. Acknowledge hurt feelings and show that failure isn’t fatal. Teach him phrases such as “nobody’s perfect,” “everybody makes mistakes,” and “you win some, lose some.” Have him practice so he can easily say them to his pals.
Starting an aquarium: tips for beginners
Maintaining an aquarium is more complex than many people realize. If you’re thinking about embarking on your own fish-keeping adventure, here are some tips to get you started.
Learn about the fish you want to keep
Most people start keeping an aquarium because they’re drawn to a certain type of fish. If this is you, be sure to research the species and learn all you can before buying your own. Some important information includes the type of water required, whether they live in schools or alone and the kind of care needed.
Get a bigger — not smaller — aquarium
It may seem counter-intuitive, but bigger aquariums are easier to take care of. Larger volumes of water are more forgiving to imbalances. The breed and amount of fish you want to keep will help you determine the size of aquarium that’s most suitable.
Provide the right care and equipment
Make sure you feed your fish the right type of food and that their water is always clean. It’s important to learn how to maintain their environment with the proper filters, lights and testing kits. Furthermore, you’ll need to replace about a quarter of the water in their tank about every two weeks.
One last tip: before you populate your new tank with fish, make sure that the water is properly cycled. The cycling process allows colonies of healthy bacteria to grow on the filter, thereby making the water in the tank habitable.
