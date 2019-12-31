Lord Fairfax Health District warns residents of rabies risk

On Dec. 20, 2019, a raccoon was involved in an altercation with a dog near High Knob Ct., between Front Royal and Linden in Warren County. The raccoon was killed in the event, and later tested positive for rabies, according to the Lord Fairfax Health District.

“This animal is no longer a threat,” said Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene. “However, any contact with a raccoon, fox, skunk, bat, or feral cat that could result in exposure to the animal’s saliva should be considered a potential rabies exposure. This applies to humans and domestic animals, and any person or animal so exposed should receive an immediate medical evaluation.” The health department further advises:

Never approach or touch wild animals, especially any raccoon, fox, skunk or bat, especially if it is behaving oddly or if it is out in the daylight. These animals are the main carriers of rabies in the eastern United States.

Avoid stray cats and dogs. Feral or unknown cats and dogs may also carry rabies. Report bites or scratches from these animals to your physician or the health department.

Vaccinate all cats, dogs and ferrets against rabies (even if they don’t go outdoors) and keep their shots up to date. Vaccinate working barn cats as well, for their protection and yours.

Don’t feed wild animals, or stray cats or dogs. Eliminate outdoor food sources near the home.

Keep pets confined to your property or walk them on a leash.

If one of your domestic animals is bitten or otherwise interacts with a wild animal, notify the local health department and animal control officer at once, and have the animal seen by a veterinarian.

If you are bitten, scratched, or licked by any of these animals, seek medical attention immediately. Rabies is fatal to both animals and humans once symptoms begin, but it can be prevented in humans if they receive vaccine and medication soon after exposure.

Finally, if in doubt, or if you have a question, call the Warren County Health Department at 540-635-3159.

Additional information on rabies is available from the Virginia Department of Health at http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/environmental-epidemiology/rabies-control/.

The Lord Fairfax Health District serves residents in the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties. For more information, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lord-fairfax/.