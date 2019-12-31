Local News
Lord Fairfax Health District warns residents of rabies risk
On Dec. 20, 2019, a raccoon was involved in an altercation with a dog near High Knob Ct., between Front Royal and Linden in Warren County. The raccoon was killed in the event, and later tested positive for rabies, according to the Lord Fairfax Health District.
“This animal is no longer a threat,” said Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene. “However, any contact with a raccoon, fox, skunk, bat, or feral cat that could result in exposure to the animal’s saliva should be considered a potential rabies exposure. This applies to humans and domestic animals, and any person or animal so exposed should receive an immediate medical evaluation.” The health department further advises:
- Never approach or touch wild animals, especially any raccoon, fox, skunk or bat, especially if it is behaving oddly or if it is out in the daylight. These animals are the main carriers of rabies in the eastern United States.
- Avoid stray cats and dogs. Feral or unknown cats and dogs may also carry rabies. Report bites or scratches from these animals to your physician or the health department.
- Vaccinate all cats, dogs and ferrets against rabies (even if they don’t go outdoors) and keep their shots up to date. Vaccinate working barn cats as well, for their protection and yours.
- Don’t feed wild animals, or stray cats or dogs. Eliminate outdoor food sources near the home.
- Keep pets confined to your property or walk them on a leash.
- If one of your domestic animals is bitten or otherwise interacts with a wild animal, notify the local health department and animal control officer at once, and have the animal seen by a veterinarian.
If you are bitten, scratched, or licked by any of these animals, seek medical attention immediately. Rabies is fatal to both animals and humans once symptoms begin, but it can be prevented in humans if they receive vaccine and medication soon after exposure.
Finally, if in doubt, or if you have a question, call the Warren County Health Department at 540-635-3159.
Additional information on rabies is available from the Virginia Department of Health at http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/environmental-epidemiology/rabies-control/.
The Lord Fairfax Health District serves residents in the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties. For more information, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lord-fairfax/.
Update to the death investigation of Tristen Ryan Brinklow – Digs Landing
In reference to the above, the investigators with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office have obtained charges on the following individuals.
Richard Crouch, 35 years old from Front Royal, was charged with one count each of:
§ 18.2-32. First degree murder
§ 18.2-323.02. Prohibition against concealment of dead body
George Good, 28 years old from Front Royal, was charged with one count each of:
§ 18.2-32. First degree murder
§ 18.2-47. Abduction
§ 18.2-323.02. Prohibition against concealment of dead body
Richard Crouch is currently being held without bond at RSW Regional Jail on unrelated charges. George Good is currently being held without bond at NRADC Regional Jail on unrelated charges.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Front Royal Police Department, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Northwest Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, and John Bell, the incoming Commonwealth’s Attorney.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator Emily Young of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128 or at invyoung@warrencountysheriff.org.
Statewide Checkpoint Strikeforce Campaign ramps up to put the brakes on impaired driving on New Year’s Eve
Governor Ralph Northam reminded Virginians to travel safely over the New Year’s Eve holiday. The 18th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign and enforcement effort is back on Virginia’s roads through the end of 2019 to spread awareness and combat the rise in drunk and distracted driving deaths.
“We want everyone to enjoy their New Year’s celebrations, but it’s important that you do so without putting yourself or others in danger on our roadways,” said Governor Northam. “I urge all Virginians to designate a sober driver, call a friend, or take advantage of public transportation and taxi and ride share services. We also thank our law enforcement professionals for their hard work this holiday season—this effort is about reducing impaired driving and saving lives.”
In 2018, 278 people lost their lives on Virginia roads as a result of alcohol-impaired driving, which was almost 34 percent of all traffic fatalities. Data shows that drunk driving deaths spike around the holidays—nationally, the percentage of traffic fatalities caused by drunk drivers rose to 38 percent during the 2018 holiday season. In partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization efforts, 90 law enforcement agencies across the Commonwealth—including local and Virginia State Police—are operating 82 checkpoints and 730 saturation patrols this holiday season.
The Washington Regional Alcohol Program is the non-profit that serves as the project director for Virginia’s Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign, which is funded by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. The Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign combines high-visibility enforcement with research-based advertising to remind Virginians to make the responsible decision to get a safe ride home.
“Law enforcement professionals are on our roads every day of the year to protect citizens, and we need people to do their part during one of the busiest and most heavily-traveled times of the holiday season,” said President and CEO of the Washington Regional Alcohol Program Kurt Erickson. “Together, these increased patrols and advertising campaigns work to raise awareness, deter would-be drunk drivers from getting behind the wheel, and prevent unnecessary tragedy.”
Complementing the high visibility enforcement, Checkpoint Strikeforce is running a surround-sound ad campaign called “Act Like It.” The campaign reminds viewers that drinking and driving is irresponsible—if you are old enough to drink, act like it. Get a safe ride home. To review alternative transportation options and to see the 30-second ad, visit www.ActLikeIt.org.
Checkpoint Strikeforce is part of a research-based multi-state, zero tolerance initiative designed to get impaired drivers off the roads using checkpoints and patrols along with education about the dangers and consequences of driving while intoxicated. Virginia’s Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign is supported by a grant from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles to the nonprofit and Falls Church-based Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP).
Local man arrested in American Legion break-in
On December 31, 2019, at approximately 12:55am, the Front Royal Police Department responded to the American Legion, located at 22 W. 8th Street, for a motion alarm. While doing a quick scan of the exterior of the building, officers observed an open window and an individual, dressed in dark clothing and a mask covering his face, attempting to exit. The individual then retreated back inside the building out of view. Other units quickly arrived on scene and a perimeter was set up. Entry was made into the building where William Roy Foster was located and apprehended.
William Roy Foster was charged and arrested with 18.2-91 Enter Dwelling House with Intent to Commit Larceny and 18.2-94 Possession of Burglarious Tools. William Roy Foster is currently being held without bond at Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail. The court date for this incident is set for January 21, 2020, in General District Court at 10:00am.
Anyone who has any further information about this incident is asked to contact Detective M. Ramey at the Front Royal Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 540-636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.
Gordmans: A great new hometown store offers jobs and brands you’ll love!
#GotItAtGordmans means you can get a great new job and your favorite brands at your hometown’s newest store, Gordmans. The apparel and home décor retailer is now hiring at nine new store locations in Virginia. The Virginia Gordmans stores will open March 3.
Gordmans, which has been delighting shoppers for more than 100 years, is part of the Stage community of stores. Stage is converting its Peebles and other department store name plates to Gordmans in 2020, an off-price concept offering everyone’s favorite brands at prices way lower than department stores.
Gordmans offers a variety of positions in an energetic and engaging work environment. Positions, which vary by store location, include store manager, assistant store manager, sales associate, stockroom associate and more.
Interested candidates are invited to first apply online at gordmans.com/careers and then visit a job fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, at the locations noted below:
Walk-ins are welcome!
- Covington Gordmans
410 West Main Street
(At the Peebles location, soon to be Gordmans)
- Manassas Gordmans
9018 Mathis Avenue in Manassas Shopping Center
(At the Peebles location, soon to be Gordmans)
- Front Royal Gordmans
425 South Street in Royal Plaza
(At the Peebles location, soon to be Gordmans)
- Warrenton Gordmans
251 West Lee Highway in Warrenton Village Center
(At the Peebles location, soon to be Gordmans)
- Lexington Gordmans
770 North Lee Highway in College Square
(At the Peebles location, soon to be Gordmans)
- Waynesboro Gordmans
901 West Broad Street, Suite G in Willow Oak Plaza
(At the Peebles location, soon to be Gordmans)
- Luray Gordmans
14 East Luray Shopping Center
(At the Peebles location, soon to be Gordmans)
- Woodstock Gordmans
1009 South Main Street
(At the Peebles location, soon to be Gordmans)
- King George Gordmans
16425 Merchants Lane
(At the Peebles location, soon to be Gordmans)
Full-time Gordmans associates are offered benefits, including health insurance (medical, prescription drug, dental and vision); a 401(k) savings plan; paid vacation and holidays; and a 20% associate discount on merchandise, which is already at the lowest possible prices. Gordmans offers flexible full-time and part-time schedules.
Committed to putting the fun back into shopping, Gordmans has terrific deals, fun finds and popular name brands at every turn. This is a great opportunity to be among the first to work with the Gordmans team when the new stores open in March.
ABOUT STAGE STORES
Stage Stores, Inc. is a leading retailer of trend-right, name-brand values for apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear and home goods. Stage Stores operates in 42 states through 614 BEALLS, GOODY’S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES, and STAGE specialty department stores and 158 GORDMANS off-price stores, www.gordmans.com, as well as an e-commerce website at www.stage.com.
Bridge demolition at Route 29/I-66 Interchange in Centreville planned for next weekend, Jan. 3-6
Demolition of the I-66 bridges over Route 29 South in Centreville will require reducing Route 29 under I-66 to a single lane in each direction starting at 10:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, through 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6. Two-way traffic will run on Route 29 North during this period.
Drivers using ramps to and from I-66 will not be allowed to make left turns during this time. Detours will be posted. Drivers should expect delays if traveling in this area.
Closures are needed for bridge demolition activities over the roadway. Work will be on-going throughout the weekend during both daytime and nighttime hours.
Details include:
From 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, through 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6:
Route 29 North and South at I-66
• Route 29 will be reduced to two lanes, one travel lane in each direction.
• Two-way traffic will be run in the northbound lanes of Route 29 under I-66.
Ramp from I-66 West to Route 29
• No left turn to Route 29 North.
• Drivers will be directed to turn right at the traffic signal onto Route 29 South, stay to the left, and make a U-turn at O’Day Drive onto Route 29 North.
Ramp from I-66 East to Route 29
• No left turn to Route 29 South.
• Drivers will be directed to turn right at the traffic signal onto Route 29 North, stay to the left and continue to the intersection of Trinity Parkway/Centrewood Drive. At the traffic signal, drivers will use the left-most of the two left-turn lanes to make a U-turn onto Route 29 South.
Ramp from Route 29 North to I-66 East
• The ramp from Route 29 North to I-66 East will be closed.
• Drivers will continue farther north to the intersection of Trinity Parkway/Machen Road. At the traffic signal, drivers will use the left-most of the two left-turn lanes to make a U-turn onto Route 29 South, then stay to the right and follow signs to I-66 East.
• As an alternate route, drivers can continue farther north to Route 28 North, stay to the right, and follow signs to I-66 East.
Turn lane from Route 29 South to I-66 West
• No left turn to I-66 West.
• Drivers will continue farther south, stay to the left and make a U-turn at O’Day Drive onto Route 29 North.
The I-66 bridges over Route 29 are being reconstructed as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project. The bridges are being lengthened, widened, and raised to accommodate the new Express Lanes and provide room for future mass transit along I-66 and future widening of Route 29. This work is being done in phases in order to maintain traffic on I-66 throughout demolition and reconstruction.
All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if inclement conditions occur.
Virginia State Police remind drivers to be alert after nine traffic deaths in five days on Virginia’s highways
With increased traffic volumes on Virginia’s roadways anticipated for the remainder of the week and throughout the weekend, the Virginia State Police is encouraging all drivers to increase their attention to safe driving. Since Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, through midnight Christmas day, Dec. 25, 2019, nine people lost their lives in six traffic crashes on Virginia’s highways.
The six reported crashes occurred in Goochland, Loudoun, Richmond and Rockingham counties, and the cities of Chesapeake and Newport News. Three died in the Goochland County crash and two died in the Rockingham County crash. The Newport News crash claimed the life of a pedestrian. Half of the crashes occurred on Christmas Eve day.
The state police are reminding all drivers to be alert and drive distraction free at all times while behind the wheel. Sharing the road responsibly with pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcycles, complying with speed limits, driving sober and always wearing a seat belt are required by law of all drivers in Virginia.
Year to date, preliminary data reports 800 adults, teenagers and children have been killed in traffic crashes across Virginia. Alert and safe drivers can help keep this number from increasing within the final days of 2019.
