Update to the death investigation of Tristen Ryan Brinklow – Digs Landing

In reference to the above, the investigators with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office have obtained charges on the following individuals.

Richard Crouch, 35 years old from Front Royal, was charged with one count each of:

§ 18.2-32. First degree murder



§ 18.2-47. Abduction§ 18.2-323.02. Prohibition against concealment of dead body

George Good, 28 years old from Front Royal, was charged with one count each of:

§ 18.2-32. First degree murder

§ 18.2-47. Abduction

§ 18.2-323.02. Prohibition against concealment of dead body

Richard Crouch is currently being held without bond at RSW Regional Jail on unrelated charges. George Good is currently being held without bond at NRADC Regional Jail on unrelated charges.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Front Royal Police Department, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Northwest Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, and John Bell, the incoming Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator Emily Young of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128 or at invyoung@warrencountysheriff.org.