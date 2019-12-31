Connect with us

Crime/Court

Update to the death investigation of Tristen Ryan Brinklow – Digs Landing

Published

2 hours ago

on

In reference to the above, the investigators with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office have obtained charges on the following individuals.

Richard Crouch, 35 years old from Front Royal.

Richard Crouch, 35 years old from Front Royal, was charged with one count each of:
§ 18.2-32. First degree murder

§ 18.2-47. Abduction
§ 18.2-323.02. Prohibition against concealment of dead body

George Good, 28 years old from Front Royal

George Good, 28 years old from Front Royal, was charged with one count each of:
§ 18.2-32. First degree murder
§ 18.2-47. Abduction
§ 18.2-323.02. Prohibition against concealment of dead body

Richard Crouch is currently being held without bond at RSW Regional Jail on unrelated charges. George Good is currently being held without bond at NRADC Regional Jail on unrelated charges.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Front Royal Police Department, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Northwest Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, and John Bell, the incoming Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator Emily Young of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128 or at invyoung@warrencountysheriff.org.

Digs Landing incident update: Deceased male identified

Local man arrested in American Legion break-in

Published

8 hours ago

on

December 31, 2019

By

William Roy Foster. Photo courtesy of Front Royal Police Department.

On December 31, 2019, at approximately 12:55am, the Front Royal Police Department responded to the American Legion, located at 22 W. 8th Street, for a motion alarm. While doing a quick scan of the exterior of the building, officers observed an open window and an individual, dressed in dark clothing and a mask covering his face, attempting to exit. The individual then retreated back inside the building out of view.  Other units quickly arrived on scene and a perimeter was set up. Entry was made into the building where William Roy Foster was located and apprehended.

William Roy Foster was charged and arrested with 18.2-91 Enter Dwelling House with Intent to Commit Larceny and 18.2-94 Possession of Burglarious Tools. William Roy Foster is currently being held without bond at Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail. The court date for this incident is set for January 21, 2020, in General District Court at 10:00am.

Anyone who has any further information about this incident is asked to contact Detective M. Ramey at the Front Royal Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 540-636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.

Crime/Court

Digs Landing incident update: Deceased male identified

Published

2 weeks ago

on

December 16, 2019

By

In reference to the incident at Digs Landing, the remains have been identified in this case as Tristen Ryan Brinklow, a 20-year-old male who was a resident of Warren County. This was accomplished with the assistance of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Department of Forensic Science. Next of kin in this case has been notified. Further details in the matter are not being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about Mr. Brinklow or the incident at Digs Landing is asked to contact Investigator Emily Young of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128 or at invyoung@warrencountysheriff.org. Citizens can also utilize the Warren County Sheriff’s Office website to submit a tip by going to www.warrencountysheriff.org. Anyone with information can remain anonymous.

Crime/Court

Clear Brook woman charged in South Royal Avenue traffic incident

Published

3 weeks ago

on

December 11, 2019

By

A 44-year-old Frederick County woman has been charged regarding a Monday evening traffic incident on South Royal Avenue in Front Royal. According to the RSW Jail website, Susan Miller Harbaugh, from Clear Brook, Virginia, was booked on two charges, Driving While Intoxicated and Vandalism, Intentional Destruction of Property (monument).

Harbaugh was booked into the jail at 12:29 a.m. Tuesday morning, December 10, and released at 5:28 p.m. that afternoon.

Susan Miller Harbaugh at time of processing into RSW Jail – Photo RSW Jail website

According to Front Royal Police Sgt. Jason Winner, “On December 9, 2019, at approximately 9:50 p.m. FRPD officers were dispatched to the area of the 200 block of South Royal Avenue for a report of an accident. While responding to the area, officers were informed that a vehicle had left the scene of that accident and was traveling North on Royal Avenue.

“Officers located the vehicle that left the accident and conducted a traffic stop. It was determined during the accident investigation that the vehicle had struck a light pole on the side of the road.

That pole was knocked down into the roadway and was struck by another vehicle.”

Harbaugh was apprehended on North Royal Avenue.

Crime/Court

Front Royal man arrested after reported shooting in the 200 block of Cloud Street

Published

3 weeks ago

on

December 11, 2019

By

George Lee Good. Booking photo, courtesy of Front Royal Police Department.

On November 27, 2019, at approximately 11:55 pm, the Front Royal Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Cloud Street. When Officers arrived on scene, they encountered a male subject with non-life-threatening injuries, including a gunshot wound to his inner thigh.

Based on investigative findings, a suspect was identified as George Lee Good, 28, of Front Royal. Warrants were obtained on Good for 18.2-51 Maliciously Shoot or Wound; 18.2-53.1 Use of a Firearm in the commission of a felony; and 18.2-308.2 Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Other charges may be forthcoming regarding other involved individuals.

George Good was taken into custody without incident by Winchester Police Department during a DUI checkpoint. Good is currently at Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center where he is being held without bond. This investigation is on-going and anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective D. L. Fogle at (540)636-2208 or via email dfogle@frontroyalva.com.

Crime/Court

Warren County Sheriff’s Office seeking information after discovering a deceased male

Published

4 weeks ago

on

December 4, 2019

By

On December 2, 2019, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of Digs Landing in the Rivermont area of Warren County for the discovery of a deceased individual. The remains are that of an unknown male with the following clothing description: green baseball style shirt with blue sleeves and a blue pocket and black denim shorts.

The deceased has not been identified at this time. Identification is pending findings from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Further details in the matter are not being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office and Warren County Fire and Rescue. The manner of death is considered suspicious and the investigation is ongoing. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office wants the citizens to know that this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Emily Young of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128 or at invyoung@warrencountysheriff.org. Citizens can also utilize the Warren County Sheriff’s Office website to submit a tip by going to www.warrencountysheriff.org. Anyone with information can remain anonymous.

Crime/Court

Front Royal man arrested on two sex related felony charges

Published

1 month ago

on

November 26, 2019

By

Anthony Harry Sutton. Photo / RSW Regional Jail

On November 25, 2019, Anthony Harry Sutton, 67, of Front Royal, Virginia, was charged and arrested with two felony charges: 18.2-67.2 Object Sexual Penetration and 18.2-67.1 Forcible Sodomy. These felony charges are in connection with an ongoing investigation regarding Mr. Sutton. Authorities were notified that a juvenile victim had reported to her mother allegations of inappropriate sexual contact by Mr. Sutton. Further details regarding this matter cannot be released at this time due to the pending nature of the investigation.

Mr. Sutton was taken to Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail where he is currently being held without bond. Further charges may be forthcoming as a result of this active investigation.

Anyone with any further information in reference to this case is asked to contact Front Royal Police Detective L.J. Waller at (540) 636-2208 or by email at lwaller@frontroyalva.com.

