Local Government
Lori Athey Cockrell appointed to fill vacant council seat
At a 7 p.m. Special Meeting called just four days before the appointment would go to the courts for resolution, by a 4-0 vote with Letasha Thompson absent, long-time county public school teacher Lori Athey Cockrell was appointed to fill the town council seat vacated with the special election elevation of Eugene Tewalt to mayor.
Cockrell was not present at the Monday night meeting at Town Hall to hear her appointment nomination made by Chris Holloway, seconded by Gary Gillespie, approved without dissent.
Outside the December 16 closed session council interviews of seven applicants for the vacancy, the 53-year-old Cockrell told Royal Examiner she was preparing to retire from her teaching career and would have the time to devote to the job of elected town official.
Cockrell is not the first from her family to serve on the Front Royal Town Council. Her brother Clay Athey began his political career as a Front Royal councilman and eventually mayor. He went on to be elected as 18th District representative to the Virginia General Assembly and was appointed to the Circuit Court bench following his political retirement. He is now on the Virginia Court of Appeals. Her sister Kim, like brother Clay an attorney, also now serves on the judicial bench.
Seven candidates for vacant Front Royal Town Council seat introduce themselves
Following Cockrell’s appointment, council adjourned to closed session to discuss a variety of topics. During the hour and 20-minute closed session council consulted with legal council on “probable litigation” with the Economic Development Authority and the fate of the 151-year-old shell of the Afton Inn across Crescent Street from Town Hall, as well as prospective Executive Search Firms with which to contract in its search for a permanent town manager.
Following adjournment of the special meeting after the closed session, council got work session updates on the status of its sewer system Intake & Inflow study, as well as Phase Two of the Happy Creek Road improvement project.
During an “Open Discussion” period to conclude the meeting, Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick addressed the Town’s vehicle decal situation and establishment of guidelines for downtown events as to authorization, street closings and parking situations. During the special meeting’s outset, C&C Frozen Treats proprietor William Huck asked council not to delay authorization for his Family Fun Day or the Chamber of Commerce’s Wine & Crafts Festival, both scheduled for May.
Tederick told council he did not foresee the Town’s work toward a more defined policy on downtown events as threatening to either event.
See the entire meeting and work session in the linked Royal Examiner video:
Crime/Court
Removal Petition organizer comments on judge’s motions ruling
Royal Examiner asked Warren County Removal Petition organizer Bonnie Gabbert about Judge Bruce D. Albertson’s January 2 written ruling on cross motions in the civil case filed in October seeking removal of all then sitting county supervisors. As noted in our related story on that ruling only Happy Creek Supervisor Tony Carter and Fork District Supervisor Archie Fox remain impacted by the petition due to retirements (Dan Murray and Linda Glavis) and one electoral loss (Sayre) in November.
Nonetheless, Gabbert was buoyed by the judge’s dismissal of the supervisors’ motions for dismissal of the petition on legislative immunity and separation of powers arguments.
“I think we have a really good chance of winning this case, as does our attorney Tim Johnson. Judge Albertson ruled for the petition on a majority of the issues and is giving us a chance to clean up the wording going forward,” Gabbert began in an emailed response.
“It is long overdue that the citizens not only be heard, but listened to and it finally looks as if that’s going to happen. I hope the message that all current and future elected board members are getting from this is the concerned citizens will no longer stand by and let this kind of oversight happen. We elected you to do a job and if you cannot perform the duties of the job then step down and let someone else take over that can,” Gabbert, whose husband and fellow grass roots activist Paul has interviewed for the vacant Front Royal Town Council seat set to be filled Monday night, said.
“This is not about whether or not the board members are good people – I would like to think they are all good people. This is about them doing the jobs that they were elected to do.
“This case not only affects Warren County as I have had citizens from numerous other counties contact me to let me know they are closely following what is happening with the petition; are asking questions about how we did it and are hoping we come out on top,” Gabbert concluded.
And while a final judgement on removal of the remaining impacted supervisors is an unknown number of legal arguments away, the fact the court has thus far ruled that citizens’ concerns about perceived negligence in the conduct of the office of elected officials deserves its day in court is encouraging to those who have devoted their time and energy to that effort.
Supervisors Immunity arguments denied, Removal Petition moves forward
Crime/Court
Supervisors Immunity arguments denied, Removal Petition moves forward
On January 2nd Judge Bruce D. Albertson filed a written decision on dueling motions in the citizen’s Removal Petition against two Warren County Supervisors not retired or turned out of office in the new year. The Removal Petition targeting the entire elected county board was filed on October 18. However, after retirements and the November Election result only two of the then-sitting supervisors, Happy Creek’s Tony Carter and the Fork District’s Archie Fox who were not up for re-election in 2019, remain impacted by the Removal effort.
Judge Albertson gave the petitioners, now represented by Rockingham County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Parker (and privately-secured attorney Timothy Johnson), 21 days to file an amended petition; and denied a defense motion seeking dismissal of the Removal Petition against County Supervisors on claims of Legislative Immunity and Separation of Powers.
The court ruled that, “legislative immunity does not apply to exempt the governing bodies of localities when there have been allegations of ‘unauthorized’ appropriation or misappropriation of funds,” continuing to observe that, “In this case embezzlement is the main contention of the petition for removal. Therefore, Respondents (defendants) cannot succeed on a plea of legislative immunity in this case for that reason as well.”
As to the separation of powers argument that the judicial branch of government should not be involved in interfering with the legislative branch process, Judge Albertson split some fine legal and political hairs.
“In this case, if the Court were to find against the Board on all counts and award the full relief sought, no legislative act would occur. The Court would be exercising ‘the essential function of the judiciary – the act of rendering judgement in matters properly before it’ and not ‘the function of statutory enactment, a power unique to the legislative function.”
In prefacing that observation the judge wrote that, “the separation of powers doctrine and legislative immunity are distinct concepts lying with separate entities: the first establishing our form of government and ensuring the protections of the people against aggrandizement leading to tyranny, and the second ensuring the independence of a legislator. One belongs to and is for the benefit of the people while the other belongs to and is for the benefit of the individual legislator.”
So, Judge Albertson appears to be ruling that in cases of alleged misappropriation of public funds, neither the legislative immunity nor separation of powers doctrines can be utilized to protect legislators from legal scrutiny demanded by their constituents.
As to the rewording of the original petition the judge noted that during the December 17 motions hearing both sides agreed that several paragraphs reference “inapplicable statutes” because while Warren County has an elected county board, its legislative-administrative form of government is not categorized as a “county board form of government”.
“As a result, the Petition does not outline a cause of action as currently written with regard to those paragraphs,” the judge wrote, adding that, “The Commonwealth asserts that other statutes and authorities implicitly impose some or all of the duties outlined in Paragraph 3 of the Complaint, so leave to amend is granted.”
So amended to reference the proper codes the Commonwealth asserts will support the Removal Petition’s claims of administrative negligence against county supervisors, it appears the case will continue to revolve around the dueling arguments as to whether the county board of supervisors had the necessary level of direct administrative oversight to stem the alleged activities of former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald through 2018 after alleged “red flags” appeared; and more particularly over the final three-plus months of that year.
Those red flags eventually led the County and EDA Boards to contract a financial fraud investigation into EDA finances in September of 2018. Despite that investigation that zeroed in on the activities of EDA Executive Director McDonald, the Removal Complaint asserts that McDonald’s financial authority was not adequately reined in by either her board of directors or the county supervisors who appoint the EDA board.
Now dismissed criminal misdemeanor charges of misfeasance and nonfeasance against past and current EDA and county board members cited McDonald’s movement of $309,000 of allegedly misdirected EDA assets over the last three-plus months of 2018 as the Cherry Bekaert investigation of EDA finances was under way.
McDonald resigned on December 20, 2018, under increased scrutiny by her board in the wake of closed session reports from contracted forensic auditor Cherry Bekaert regarding McDonald’s use of EDA assets. She has since been named the central of 14 human or business entity defendants in what is now a $21.3 million EDA civil litigation; and has been indicted on 32 financial felony counts related to the Cherry Bekaert findings. However, many involved citizens wonder if the EDA investigation’s focus has been too narrow in determining peripheral accountability.
McDonald and a number of her fellow EDA-related criminal defendants are scheduled to be in court on civil and/or criminal motions hearings Friday, January 10.
Removal Petition organizer comments on judge’s motions ruling
Local Government
Town will waive prosecution of vehicle decal ticketing, refund those who have paid
In a press release issued late Thursday afternoon, January 2, 2020, the Town of Front Royal announced it will not prosecute recent ticketing for failure to display a Town decal on vehicle windshields. And for those who have already paid the $25 fine, presenting proof of that payment to the Town Finance Department will result in a refund being issued.
In the press release Town staff addressed the background for the lack of enforcement of the standing Town Code on vehicle stickers over the past year or so, as well as impetus for the recent spate of failure to display ticketing.
The background dates to media coverage of mid-2018 council work session discussion of waiving the decal display requirement, if not the fee amount tied to Town Personal Property Taxes.
However, confusion followed when County officials indicated that display of the Town sticker would continue to be required in order to use the County dump in Bentonville.
“In May 2018, it was reported in the local press that residents did not have to display decals on windshields and a former Town official told residents that displaying decals on windshields were not required,” the Town release states.
Former Mayor Hollis Tharpe recently contacted Royal Examiner about the ticketing, noting that he had told at least one person who had been ticketed in December that display of the decals was no longer required because that had been his and council’s intent during the 2018 initiative.
The press release continues, “In consideration of possible misinformation and confusion provided by former Town officials during 2018 and 2019 concerning the enforceability of Town Code §160-6 requiring the display of Town ‘stickers’ on vehicles registered to Town residents, the Town Attorney’s Office has determined that reasonable doubt likely exists as to guilt and will no longer prosecute Notice of Violation parking tickets, issued in 2019, for parking on Town streets without displaying a current sticker in violation of Town Code §160-9 (C).
“Any vehicle owner receiving such Notice of Violation parking ticket for not displaying a town sticker may consider it a warning, without fine, upon surrendering the ticket to the Town’s Finance Department. This determination by the Town Attorney’s Office does not relieve Town residents of the requirement to pay the annual license fee, which, if not paid, is a separate violation of Town Code.
Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick notes in the January 2nd release, “The Town Code clearly states that a decal needs to be displayed and not doing so is a violation of the Town Code; however, I believe the intent of Council is not to require the display. I plan to immediately have this matter presented to Council in the hopes that the Town Code can properly and legally be amended to rectify this matter. In the meantime, I am pleased that the Town Attorney’s Office has agreed not to seek prosecuting these specific cases which will save citizens money and hassle for a violation which may meet the letter of the law, but not the intent of Town Council.”
As for the recent ticketing after a period of non enforcement by town police, Tederick told Royal Examiner what was later echoed in the press release – that the enforcement occurred as a consequence of a spate of citizen complaints about inoperable vehicles parked in neighborhoods. When an enforcing officer called his supervisor to report that many of the vehicles they were encountering also did not have town stickers displayed, the supervisor acknowledged the standing Town Code and the decal enforcement ticketing ensued.
EDA in Focus
Front Royal Mayor updates EDA, Board approves banking extension
The EDA Board of Directors met in a special session Friday morning, December 27, and welcomed Front Royal Mayor Gene Tewalt, who discussed several matters of common concern, chief among them the Afton Inn and the Front Royal Police Department. The board also took action on an important banking agreement with First Bank & Trust.
Mayor Tewalt and the board engaged in a helpful dialog about the need to come to a consensus on the future of the Afton Inn. Options discussed included the Town buying the building back, proceeding ahead with renovations, or removing the building. As part of their commitment to the project, the EDA voted to approve an engineering study to determine what it will take to weatherize the building and ensure its structural integrity.
The Mayor also expressed a desire to facilitate communication between the EDA and the Town Council to find a compromise on the Front Royal Police Department. He stated that the Town would like to move ahead on securing their own permanent financing in February when the bond market opens again. While the principal amount on the construction loan is not in dispute, the EDA Directors pressed the Mayor to work with the Town Council to come to an agreement about the amount of money the EDA has paid in interest on the loan.
At the conclusion of his remarks, several Directors commented that the Mayor’s attendance was very much appreciated. They hope this conciliatory gesture will usher in an improved working relationship between the EDA and the Town Council for the New Year.
In other news, the EDA approved an important agreement with First Bank & Trust to extend the terms of a current Line Of Credit at a lower interest rate. “This agreement is great news for the EDA and the taxpayers. The reduced rate will save over $67,000 per year in interest payments,” Executive Director Doug Parsons noted. This agreement is another positive step as the EDA continues to move forward with its core mission to promote economic development in Front Royal and Warren County.
The next EDA regular board meeting will be Friday, January 24, 2020.
Tewalt approaches EDA about fate of Afton Inn and compromise on FRPD interest dispute
EDA in Focus
Tewalt approaches EDA about fate of Afton Inn and compromise on FRPD interest dispute
Front Royal Mayor Eugene Tewalt showed up unexpectedly at a December 27th Special Meeting of the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority with a message of resolution and legal compromise. The resolution involves the status and fate of the languishing Afton Inn redevelopment project; the legal compromise surrounds the dispute over whether the Town was ever promised in a legally binding way a New Market Tax Credit Program-fueled 1.5% interest rate on the loan payback for construction of the Front Royal Police Department. The EDA initially paid 3.75% interest on principal before refinancing to 3% after about nine payments.
Tewalt was questioned about FRPD financing dynamics the mayor described that would not allow separation of the undisputed principal amount of $8.4 million the Town currently owes the EDA on the FRPD project, from the disputed interest rate. Tewalt indicated the bond issue to allow the Town to repay the EDA must include a set interest rate.
The mayor suggested the two sides work out a compromise that would head off the necessity of taking the legal dispute to court for a judge to decide. However, Tewalt made it clear that while bringing on olive branch forward, he could not speak to council’s intent on compromise and numbers as he had yet to sit down with the full council to discuss their collective intention regarding what has evolved into a highly contentious legal stance against the EDA.
That combative legal stance evolved from an initially-filed (June 21) $3 million civil action against the EDA described by the town attorney at the time as cautionary to protect the Town against any unknown statute of limitations timeframes that might be involved, into an “up to $15 million” amended suit filed July 12. As the Town upped the ante on its still unspecified claims against the EDA, it withdrew from a joint Town-County-EDA Reform Committee effort then Interim Mayor Matt Tederick had initially spearheaded. That was followed by a Town legislative initiative to have State Codes amended to allow it to become the only municipality in Virginia to be a founding party in two concurrent EDA’s. That would occur if the Town remains a party to the EDA it co-founded in the late 1960’s with Warren County as its attorney has recommended to protect access to EDA assets, while being allowed to independently create its own EDA.
Tewalt thanked EDA Board Chairman Ed Daley and Vice-Chairman Jeff Browne for participating in a recent (Dec. 17) meeting with him and Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock as he broached the necessity of resolving the Afton Inn situation. That situation since March 26 when the EDA civil litigation was filed, is a halt to the redevelopment project of the 2 East Main Street group. Past discussion has indicated that halt is due, at least in part, to financial uncertainties surrounding the EDA as current Afton owner as it tries to weave its way through the financial maze of its $21.3 million financial scandal revolving around the tenure of former executive director Jennifer McDonald.
Tewalt broached the possibility of an EDA return of the Afton Inn property back to the Town if the third-party redevelopment project is abandoned. He said the Town Council could then decide the fate of the building and property by working with other East Main Street business owners toward an alternate solution, which he noted could simply be demolition.
The Town has roped off the sidewalk around East Main and Crescent Streets surrounding the 151-year-old brick shell due to falling debris from window moldings. The mayor also noted the roof cupola is listing at about a 10-degree angle. He said the Town had anticipated “winterization” bids to come in between $5,000 and $10,000 but that they had come in at $13,000 or higher.
Following a closed session after Tewalt’s departure the EDA board unanimously approved a motion authorizing an expenditure of $2,500 for an engineering study of winterization of the building. Vice-Chair Browne made the motion, which was seconded by Greg Harold.
Also unanimously approved following the closed session on a motion by Browne, seconded by Tom Patteson, was approval of an extension agreement with First Bank & Trust on the EDA’s Line of Credit. And earlier during its open meeting the board approved, also without dissent, the revised Baldwin Grazing Lease on one of its properties. That motion was made by Jorie Martin, seconded by Gray Blanton.
Following the closed session Board Chairman Daley also suggested the EDA set a hard date of January 31st to complete the internal accounting of its 2018 finances. That project is currently being conducted by retired County Finance Director Carolyn Stimmel and Heather Tweedy of the accounting firm of Hottel-Willis.
“So, by January 31 we’ll get ourselves to the starting line,” Daley observed. The reference was to getting all the in-house review of transactions identified as suspicious in the Cherry Bekaert Report analyzed and adjusted as necessary to present an accurate financial picture of the EDA’s assets and liabilities to the auditing company Yount-Hyde-Barbour that will perform the actual audit of the EDA’s 2018 finances.
Watch the EDA Board of Directors meeting on this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Local Government
AG Herring opinion on resolutions passed by localities across Virginia
Attorney General Herring issued an advisory opinion December 20th concluding that the resolutions passed by localities across Virginia declaring themselves exempt from new gun safety laws that the General Assembly may enact have “no legal effect”. Additionally, he concludes that localities and local constitutional officers “cannot nullify state laws” and must follow gun violence prevention measures passed by the General Assembly.
Sadly, Virginia has felt the effects of the gun violence epidemic that continues to plague our country. Over 10,000 Virginians have been killed by a gun since 2007. The Commonwealth has also been home to numerous mass shootings including the 2019 tragedy in Virginia Beach where 12 people were killed and four others wounded.
Attorney General Herring has continued to push for gun safety reforms in Virginia including universal background checks, a red flag law that would reduce the risk of someone in crisis hurting themselves or others, and reinstating the one handgun per month law. These gun measures would make Virginia safer and reduce the number of gun injuries and fatalities according to the Attorney General.
“When the General Assembly passes new gun safety laws they will be enforced, and they will be followed. These resolutions have no legal force, and they’re just part of an effort by the gun lobby to stoke fear,” said Attorney General Herring. “What we’re talking about are the kind of commonsense gun safety laws that Virginians voted for just a few weeks ago, like universal background checks to make sure that dangerous people aren’t buying guns. Too many Virginians have lost their lives to guns and it is well past time that we enact these gun safety measures that will save lives and make our communities safer.”
Here are a few key lines from the opinion:
• “…constitutional, statutory, and common law doctrines establish that these resolutions neither have the force of law nor authorize localities or local constitutional officials to refuse to follow or decline to enforce gun violence prevention measures enacted by the General Assembly.”
• “By their own terms, these resolutions have no legal effect.”
• “…all localities, local constitutional officers, and other local officials are obligated to follow duly enacted state laws…both the Virginia Constitution and the Code of Virginia specifically establish the supremacy of laws passed by the General Assembly over local ordinances and policies…Nor have localities been delegated any authority – either express or implied – to exempt themselves (or anyone else) from gun violence prevention statutes.”
• “…neither local governments nor local constitutional officers have the authority to declare state statutes unconstitutional or decline to follow them on that basis.”
Click here to download the advisory opinion issued by AG Herring.
County Supervisors approve ‘2nd Amendment Sanctuary’ designation
2nd Amendment Sanctuary update: Steve Foreman continues the discussion
King Cartoons
Wind: 0mph WSW
Humidity: 72%
Pressure: 30.02"Hg
UV index: 0
40/18°F
37/31°F