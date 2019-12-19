Must-have holiday accessories

1. Help create jobs

If you buy your holiday goods from local shops, you’ll help generate a need to hire more employees. Retail jobs are relatively easy to qualify for, meaning that people who otherwise struggle to find work have a better chance of being hired. This allows them to secure income during the holidays and hopefully year-round.

2. Enjoy local traditions



Wherever you live, chances are there’s a unique holiday tradition that people in your community take part in. Perhaps it involves a special dish or a particular type of holiday decoration. Regardless, it’s the perfect way to share something unique about your area with friends and relatives over the holidays.

3. Support non-profits

Small businesses tend to give more money to non-profit organizations, especially local ones. By completing your holiday shopping in the area, you’re ensuring they can give generously to organizations that help the less fortunate and other people in your region.

4. Get better customer service

Local business owners are passionate about their products. By buying local, you ensure that you’ll get the very best recommendations possible when making purchases. In fact, personalized customer service is a sure-fire way to guarantee you’ll get the perfect presents for your loved ones. And, even if you don’t, returning items will be a cinch.

5. Reduce your carbon footprint

Shopping locally is the eco-friendly thing to do, especially if you skip the car and do it on foot. Less driving translates to a decrease in fuel consumption and a smaller carbon footprint overall. In addition, local products haven’t traveled long distances to get to you. This holiday season, shop local to help protect the planet.

6. Stay informed

Visiting local shops during the holiday season is a great way to stay informed about what’s going on in your community. You’ll find out what holiday events are taking place, get insider tips about the best products around and reinforce your sense of belonging.

7. Meet Santa

Bring the kids along with you and turn your holiday shopping excursion into an outing for the family. The little ones can meet Santa, you can do a bit of browsing and everyone will enjoy indulging in a cup of hot cocoa afterwards.

8. Find unique presents

It’s easier to find something truly unique when shopping locally. While you could purchase artisanal creations off the internet, buying something from a local artist ensures it’ll be as special as the person you’re getting it for. Some items can even be personalized.

9. Get fresh food

Visit butchers, breweries, bakeries and gourmet grocers in your area to enjoy an outstanding holiday feast. In fact, buying local is the best way to find exceptionally fresh produce, pastries, meats and dairy products. In some cases, you may even be able to sample them beforehand. Plus, your local retailers can give you advice on how to prepare their products.

10. Eliminate stress

Shopping locally is a great way to eliminate stress. This is because you don’t need to worry about when packages will arrive or the possibility that they might get stolen. Plus, you don’t have to be concerned about returns or exchanges, as these things are super easy to do when you buy your items from the retailers in town.

11. Support your local economy

Did you know that many small businesses make between 20 and 40 percent of their annual income during the last two months of the year? November and December are crucial months and many stores rely on holiday sales to stay afloat. This holiday season, make sure to buy local so you can directly support the area’s economy.

12. Help build your community

Cafes, craft stores and bookshops are prime venues for events that can enrich your community. Supporting these places allows them to host classes, music shows and more, which helps to both enliven the holiday season and to invigorate the local economy.