Drinking responsibly over the holidays: what you should know

Car crashes are more common on Christmas and New Year’s Eve than at any other time during the winter. Here are a few reminders that’ll help you celebrate the holidays safely.

Driving under the influence is risky

The dangers of driving while impaired are well known. According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), over half of the fatal crashes that occur every year involve drivers who test positive for drugs or alcohol. Cannabis is detected roughly half the time that drugs are involved.

Whenever you get behind the wheel, you’re responsible for the safety of the passengers in your vehicle. You’re also obligated to those you share the road with. Though driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol may seem like a small matter, by doing so you’re in fact risking many lives. Waiting for a cab or spending the night on a friend’s couch may seem inconvenient, but it’s a small price to pay to ensure everyone’s safety, your own included.

How to get sober if you’re impaired

Once you’ve consumed alcohol, it will remain in your bloodstream and affect your cognitive and motor functions for several hours, no matter how many cups of coffee you drink or how much food you eat. Indeed, there’s no quick way to get sober. Therefore, the best strategy is to simply sleep it off or call a cab, a designated driver service, or a friend or family member to take you home.

Ensure your friends get home safely

If you notice that a friend, colleague or family member is planning to drive even though they’ve had a few drinks, try to talk them (possibly away from other guests so they don’t feel attacked). Offer to call them a cab and, if they become confrontational, get someone to help you. If all else fails, you may need to call the police.

Driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol is risky but getting behind the wheel while tired or distracted can also cause road accidents. The American Automobile Association reports that driver inattention is responsible for nearly 4 million crashes in North America every year.