Health

Physical therapy and arthritis pain

Published

15 hours ago

on

Physical therapists play a crucial role in the treatment of arthritis and can help you re­duce the pain that comes with this ailment. Physical therapy strengthens the muscles around the affected joints, which helps preserve their shape and flexibility. There­fore, physical therapists can help you maintain and even improve joint mo­bi­lity, as well as reduce inflammation caused by arthritis. They’re also able to recommend various physical activities — which are critical in managing arthritis — that best suit your current condition.

Physical therapists can provide you with a wealth of useful ad­vice and recommendations to im­prove your quality of life. They can recommend less strenuous physical ac­tivities and instruct you on how to protect your joints while you move about. They can also teach you how proper posture and body me­chanics can prevent deformities. Consult a physical therapist to find out more about what physical therapy can do for you and your arthritis.

Use high-quality equipment to get in shape!

Published

2 days ago

on

January 14, 2020

By

Do you want to get toned? Be more flexible? Enhance your endurance? For quick fitness results that you can see, the right performance equipment is key.

At home
If you’re planning to work out at home, you’ll need the right equipment. What you require, however, will depend on the type of training you do and the space you have available. Your local sporting goods store or exercise equipment retailer is sure to have everything you need.

At the gym
Alternatively, if you’re motivated by working out with other people or simply want more space, consider joining a gym. Whether you prefer a no-frills experience or want access to a full range of classes and facilities, there’s a gym that will suit your needs.

Health

4 must-have health apps

Published

3 days ago

on

January 13, 2020

By

Are you trying to take better care of yourself? These four free apps, available for both iOS and Android devices, are sure to help.

1. Medisafe. Thanks to this handy medication tracker, remembering to take your pills is a cinch. It also provides prescription refill reminders and can even contact someone if it seems you’ve forgotten to take an important dose.

2. American Red Cross First Aid App. This app will help you keep your first aid skills up to date with videos and quizzes. It’s also integrated with 911 emergency services. It provides simple instructions for dealing with emergencies so you can help delay complications until help arrives.

3. iSleeping. The iSleeping app provides users with a wealth of information they can use to improve sleep quality. It monitors and analyzes nighttime movement, snoring, and periods of wakefulness to provide helpful data and tips tailored to the individual.

4. Mindfulness with Petit BamBou. This app offers many mindfulness and guided meditation programs based on positive psychology and cognitive behavioral therapy. It can be used by adults and kids alike and is suitable for both beginner and more experienced meditators.

While there’s a bounty of free health apps available, always confirm that they’ve received approval from specialists. In addition, keep in mind that they can never replace the advice of a healthcare professional.

Health

Aging at home: 10 ways to adapt your environment

Published

6 days ago

on

January 10, 2020

By

Aging can impact your mobility, balance and strength. In many cases, modifying your home is necessary if you wish to continue living in it. Here are 10 ways to help you make your environment safer and more comfortable.

1. If you have rugs, fix them in place with double-sided adhesive tape. You should also make sure your furniture doesn’t impede your movements.

2. Make certain your rooms are well-lit and install nightlights in the bathroom and along the path that leads to it.

3. Install anti-slip stair runners, both inside and outside the home.

4. Wear slippers that adequately support your feet and have grippy soles.

5. Place a small chair or bench near your front door so you can sit down to put your shoes on and take them off without risking a fall.

6. Get a firm mattress and adjust your bed so that it sits at the ideal height for you to get in and out of comfortably.

7. Install a lamp or switch that you can easily reach from your bed. Make sure the light emitted fully illuminates your bedroom.

8. Use light dishware and store often-used kitchen tools and appliances somewhere that’s easy to reach. This way, you won’t have to frequently bend over or reach high shelves to get what you need.

9. Place your living room coffee table against a wall instead of in the middle of the room so that you’re less likely to trip on it.

10. Install grab bars in the bathroom, especially near the bath and shower.

Everything you need to make your home safer can be found at your local hardware store or pharmacy, as well as at medical supply stores.

Health

Here’s how many steps you need to take a day

Published

1 week ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

Have you heard that you need to take 10,000 steps a day to remain healthy? Unsurprisingly, there’s a little more to it than that.

Why 10,000?
The idea that 10,000 steps a day is ideal has its origins in a 1960s marketing campaign for the “Manpo-kei,” a Japanese pedometer. Though scientists were involved in its invention, the number was chosen for no reason other than it was deemed representative of an active lifestyle.

Is there a magic number?
Scientists investigating the adage have determined that the more steps one takes, the less likely they are to die. In fact, they found that people who took 7,500 steps a day had a lower mortality risk than those who wal¬ked less. However, there was no longevity benefit to taking more than 7,500 steps.

If you don’t like walking
If walking or jogging aren’t your thing, don’t worry. The important part is that you remain physically active. The World Health Organization recommends conducting two-and-a-half hours a week of moderate activity or an hour and 15 minutes a week of high intensity activity. Picking a type of exercise that you enjoy will make it easier to keep doing in the long term.

Those who have chronic health conditions, or who are over the age of 60, stand to gain hugely from regular exercise. It’s crucial for hindering mobility loss and also preserving overall physical and mental health. However, to avoid getting injured, they should be careful to work out within their capacity.

Health

How to prevent and relieve lower back pain

Published

2 weeks ago

on

January 3, 2020

By

Lower back pain is a common side effect of aging. Here’s how to go about preventing and relieving it.

Prevention

Good posture is essential for preventing lumbar aches, as is the position you sleep in. Try to sleep on your side with your knees bent. If you can only sleep on your back, a firm mattress can help to prevent back aches.

In addition, maintaining a healthy weight can help reduce the amount of strain put on your spine. Try to exercise regularly, ideally by performing activities that are of moderate intensity.

You should also try to avoid lifting heavy objects. If you need to pick one up, keep your back straight, use your abdominal muscles and bend your knees.

Relief
As much as possible, try to integrate physical activity into your daily routine that won’t impact your back. Swimming and walking are two good examples. Yoga and tai chi are also great low-impact activities that allow you to gently stretch and strengthen your muscles.

Consulting a physiotherapist is another good idea, as these professionals can teach you various stretches and exercises that will provide relief. Massage therapy and ibuprofen can also help you manage your pain.

If these methods fail and the pain persists, be sure to consult a healthcare professional, ideally before it becomes unbearable or spreads to other areas of your body.

Health

Hot or cold compress: which is best?

Published

2 weeks ago

on

January 2, 2020

By

If you’re dealing with the effects of a stiff neck, backache or a mild burn, you may be wondering whether you should apply a hot or cold compress to the affected area. Here’s what you should know.

Cold
A cold compress will usually relieve pain. It’ll also mitigate swelling, inflammation, muscle spasms and slow blood flow in the area where it’s applied. Generally, cold is indicated for recent and acute, as opposed to chronic, injuries. Use it to help with:

• Muscle cramps and tears
• Swelling
• Minor burns
• Sprains
• Insect bites

Don’t apply cold compresses to open wounds and avoid them if you have circulation problems or are anemic, as the coolness will slow blood flow.

Heat
As is the case with cold compresses, warm ones will help reduce pain. They also promote muscle relaxation, tissue repair and blood circulation. Chronic pain responds better to heat, as do bruises that have been lingering for over two weeks. Use them to help with:

• Muscle and menstrual cramps
• Chronic aches
• A stiff neck
• Back pain

Again, don’t use a compress, hot or cold, on an open wound.

If the pain doesn’t go away or becomes unbearable, seek attention from a health professional as soon as possible.

